|IPPIS Reduces Police February Salary By Over 15% Nationwide by schoolmaster: 7:17pm On Mar 09
There have been a serious uproar among the ranks and file, officers and civilian staff working with d Nigeria police force as February salary has been grossly debited with huge deduction by IPPIS in d name of Fed govt new tax policy.
Yes huge disaster because of d fact dat people are already complaining dat salaries are no longer enough in dis (Buhari) regime and require upward review, but all they could get is huge deduction is dis fare APC. imagine deductions as high as 10k, 20k & even >30k, how can we survive dis? please affected personal share ur experience, mine was 23k. what do we do? Also is dis new tax policy also affecting other civil and public servants?
|Re: IPPIS Reduces Police February Salary By Over 15% Nationwide by luvinhubby(m): 7:19pm On Mar 09
Enjoy the change you all chanted for.
By the time Alhaji Muhammadu Buhari is done with you people, garri soaked with groundnuts and ₦20 satchet milk, will be luxury to most Nigerians.
Una never begin o
|Re: IPPIS Reduces Police February Salary By Over 15% Nationwide by aktom007: 7:22pm On Mar 09
Finance dept of the force will be d culprit....damn sure
|Re: IPPIS Reduces Police February Salary By Over 15% Nationwide by Hector09: 7:23pm On Mar 09
Police is the most corrupt organisation nigeria ever hard, frm oga to boy they corrupt
|Re: IPPIS Reduces Police February Salary By Over 15% Nationwide by seunmsg(m): 7:25pm On Mar 09
There is no new tax policy of the government as regards personal income tax. The PAYE rate is still the same. So, there can't be additional deduction from police officers salaries. IPPIS need to explain the reason for the over deduction in police officers salaries. In addition, OP need to tell us if this is the first time that IPPIS is paying police officers salaries. Full information will allow us to know where the problem is coming from.
|Re: IPPIS Reduces Police February Salary By Over 15% Nationwide by madridguy(m): 7:37pm On Mar 09
Following.....
|Re: IPPIS Reduces Police February Salary By Over 15% Nationwide by amuijiji: 7:38pm On Mar 09
Sincerely, it's so sad.
Thou I heard a rank nd file say, The civilians would bear the brunt..
I just hope the govt intervenes..
@ Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Help the Police officers out there..
|Re: IPPIS Reduces Police February Salary By Over 15% Nationwide by amuijiji: 7:40pm On Mar 09
seunmsg:
Dude, I can categorically tell you they were huge deductions, thou they claim Tax but only God knows..
|Re: IPPIS Reduces Police February Salary By Over 15% Nationwide by schoolmaster: 7:45pm On Mar 09
seunmsg:
if there's no new PAYE rate in the country, it means the IGP, AIG budget and Accountant Gen of d Fed shd know a lot abt dis
|Re: IPPIS Reduces Police February Salary By Over 15% Nationwide by adadike281(f): 7:46pm On Mar 09
Mynd 44 and lalasticlala , please this news deserves front page. they should rectify it before some of them will turn to robbery biko. We they talk say their salary dey small, dem still dey reduce am on top.
|Re: IPPIS Reduces Police February Salary By Over 15% Nationwide by kingkakaone(m): 8:00pm On Mar 09
|Re: IPPIS Reduces Police February Salary By Over 15% Nationwide by schoolmaster: 8:05pm On Mar 09
madridguy:madridguy pls comment noww. which one b following again?
|Re: IPPIS Reduces Police February Salary By Over 15% Nationwide by GreatXpectation: 8:05pm On Mar 09
|Re: IPPIS Reduces Police February Salary By Over 15% Nationwide by livinglion(m): 8:16pm On Mar 09
My papa dey house with red eyes like rat wey trap catch.. 15k deducted from him salary. Buhari and IGP return d old man sweat oooo
|Re: IPPIS Reduces Police February Salary By Over 15% Nationwide by abiodunalasa: 8:40pm On Mar 09
It is we the people that will suffer it.
They will collect 20naira at road blocks with extra anger
|Re: IPPIS Reduces Police February Salary By Over 15% Nationwide by veacea: 8:40pm On Mar 09
Hmmmmm
|Re: IPPIS Reduces Police February Salary By Over 15% Nationwide by DonPiiko: 8:41pm On Mar 09
I am an IPPIS admin
schoolmaster:
|Re: IPPIS Reduces Police February Salary By Over 15% Nationwide by ameri9ja: 8:42pm On Mar 09
SIMPLE: work slowdown. They will quickly pay u
|Re: IPPIS Reduces Police February Salary By Over 15% Nationwide by IkpuNnegiEwu44: 8:42pm On Mar 09
Sai baber!
|Re: IPPIS Reduces Police February Salary By Over 15% Nationwide by abiodunalasa: 8:43pm On Mar 09
livinglion:
So ur papa sef dey collect 20naira
|Re: IPPIS Reduces Police February Salary By Over 15% Nationwide by Jopahh: 8:43pm On Mar 09
Police Police
|Re: IPPIS Reduces Police February Salary By Over 15% Nationwide by smokedfish: 8:43pm On Mar 09
Reduce politicians salary and all dose bonuses n stuffs and see how tins will change cs its evidently clear dt all wanna go dia to make money...subject dem to minimum wage
|Re: IPPIS Reduces Police February Salary By Over 15% Nationwide by yomalex(m): 8:43pm On Mar 09
|Re: IPPIS Reduces Police February Salary By Over 15% Nationwide by Macgreat(m): 8:43pm On Mar 09
No kidding
|Re: IPPIS Reduces Police February Salary By Over 15% Nationwide by free2ryhme: 8:43pm On Mar 09
schoolmaster:
when you subvert a process to recruit unscrupulous elements into a workforce devoid of merit this is what you get
|Re: IPPIS Reduces Police February Salary By Over 15% Nationwide by pantherblack: 8:44pm On Mar 09
Na Nigerians go suffer am. Many roadside operations go dey very soon
|Re: IPPIS Reduces Police February Salary By Over 15% Nationwide by kaluxy007(m): 8:44pm On Mar 09
Sergeant salary isn't up to 65k and you people are slashing it by 15%, well I thing people residing in Lagos should brace up cos more will definitely be forced to collect bribe and don't forget to stuff your wallets with 200 naira notes cos 50 and 20 naira will no longer be acceptable
|Re: IPPIS Reduces Police February Salary By Over 15% Nationwide by Uppalove(m): 8:45pm On Mar 09
Please restore it, the consequences is on the poor mass.
Police and #20 are just 5&6.
|Re: IPPIS Reduces Police February Salary By Over 15% Nationwide by jimoholuyemi3(m): 8:46pm On Mar 09
Blood of Habakkuk
|Re: IPPIS Reduces Police February Salary By Over 15% Nationwide by Ucheosefoh(m): 8:46pm On Mar 09
The police men will transfer the agony to civilians. expect more arrests and extortion.
|Re: IPPIS Reduces Police February Salary By Over 15% Nationwide by AntiBrutus: 8:47pm On Mar 09
Chai!!!!! Na the masses go suffer am!
|Re: IPPIS Reduces Police February Salary By Over 15% Nationwide by BABANGBALI: 8:47pm On Mar 09
kingkakaone:i sawed her early this morning when she went to bought snipers from one aboki
