Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / IPPIS Reduces Police February Salary By Over 15% Nationwide (16499 Views)

FG February Salary 2017 / I Got This For Asking My Boss My February Salary / Osun Lecturer Faints In Bank After Finding N150 As February Salary In Account (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

There have been a serious uproar among the ranks and file, officers and civilian staff working with d Nigeria police force as February salary has been grossly debited with huge deduction by IPPIS in d name of Fed govt new tax policy.



Yes huge disaster because of d fact dat people are already complaining dat salaries are no longer enough in dis (Buhari) regime and require upward review, but all they could get is huge deduction is dis fare APC. imagine deductions as high as 10k, 20k & even >30k, how can we survive dis? please affected personal share ur experience, mine was 23k. what do we do? Also is dis new tax policy also affecting other civil and public servants? 10 Likes 5 Shares





By the time Alhaji Muhammadu Buhari is done with you people, garri soaked with groundnuts and ₦20 satchet milk, will be luxury to most Nigerians.





Una never begin o Enjoy the change you all chanted for.By the time Alhaji Muhammadu Buhari is done with you people, garri soaked with groundnuts and ₦20 satchet milk, will be luxury to most Nigerians.Una never begin o 92 Likes 9 Shares

Finance dept of the force will be d culprit....damn sure 2 Likes 2 Shares

Police is the most corrupt organisation nigeria ever hard, frm oga to boy they corrupt 14 Likes

There is no new tax policy of the government as regards personal income tax. The PAYE rate is still the same. So, there can't be additional deduction from police officers salaries. IPPIS need to explain the reason for the over deduction in police officers salaries. In addition, OP need to tell us if this is the first time that IPPIS is paying police officers salaries. Full information will allow us to know where the problem is coming from. 28 Likes 5 Shares

Following.....

Sincerely, it's so sad.

Thou I heard a rank nd file say, The civilians would bear the brunt..

I just hope the govt intervenes..



@ Lalasticlala

Mynd44

Help the Police officers out there.. 3 Likes

seunmsg:

There is no new tax policy of the government as regards personal income tax. The PAYE rate is still the same so, there can't be additional deduction from police officers salaries.

Dude, I can categorically tell you they were huge deductions, thou they claim Tax but only God knows.. Dude, I can categorically tell you they were huge deductions, thou they claim Tax but only God knows.. 11 Likes 1 Share

seunmsg:

There is no new tax policy of the government as regards personal income tax. The PAYE rate is still the same so, there can't be additional deduction from police officers salaries.

if there's no new PAYE rate in the country, it means the IGP, AIG budget and Accountant Gen of d Fed shd know a lot abt dis if there's no new PAYE rate in the country, it means the IGP, AIG budget and Accountant Gen of d Fed shd know a lot abt dis 16 Likes 1 Share

Mynd 44 and lalasticlala , please this news deserves front page. they should rectify it before some of them will turn to robbery biko. We they talk say their salary dey small, dem still dey reduce am on top. 11 Likes







That bashing on her yesterday would cause a weak person to commit suicide o...

Please Biancan show urself so I can have rest of mind that u are still sound and living strong. Please has anyone seen Biancan since yesterdayThat bashing on her yesterday would cause a weak person to commit suicide o...Please Biancan show urself so I can have rest of mind that u are still sound and living strong. 2 Likes

madridguy:

Following..... madridguy pls comment noww. which one b following again? madridguy pls comment noww. which one b following again? 5 Likes

​

Nairalander's please help a brother, have been going through hell all this while, looking for a job but couldn't get any. Kindly help me with any kind of job within your reach please, i don't mind the pay. I really want to get myself engage in doing something. An idle hand is the devils workshop.



Kindly help me please,



you can reach me on my email:

olufunmisegz@gmail.com

Apologies, I don't have phone, i sold it recently



Thanks for your love! 4 Likes

My papa dey house with red eyes like rat wey trap catch.. 15k deducted from him salary. Buhari and IGP return d old man sweat oooo 37 Likes 3 Shares





They will collect 20naira at road blocks with extra anger It is we the people that will suffer it.They will collect 20naira at road blocks with extra anger 4 Likes

Hmmmmm 1 Like



schoolmaster:

There have been a serious uproar among the ranks and file, officers and civilian staff working with d Nigeria police force as February salary has been grossly debited with huge deduction by IPPIS in d name of Fed govt new tax policy.



Yes huge disaster because of d fact dat people are already complaining dat salaries are no longer enough in dis (Buhari) regime and require upward review, but all they could get is huge deduction is dis fare APC. imagine deductions as high as 10k, 20k & even >30k, how can we survive dis? please affected personal share ur experience, mine was 23k. what do we do? Also is dis new tax policy also affecting other civil and public servants? I am an IPPIS admin 1 Like

SIMPLE: work slowdown. They will quickly pay u

Sai baber! 2 Likes

livinglion:

My papa dey house with red eyes like rat wey trap catch.. 15k deducted from him salary. Buhari and IGP return d old man sweat oooo

So ur papa sef dey collect 20naira So ur papa sef dey collect 20naira 6 Likes

Police Police

Reduce politicians salary and all dose bonuses n stuffs and see how tins will change cs its evidently clear dt all wanna go dia to make money...subject dem to minimum wage 13 Likes

No kidding

schoolmaster:

There have been a serious uproar among the ranks and file, officers and civilian staff working with d Nigeria police force as February salary has been grossly debited with huge deduction by IPPIS in d name of Fed govt new tax policy.



Yes huge disaster because of d fact dat people are already complaining dat salaries are no longer enough in dis (Buhari) regime and require upward review, but all they could get is huge deduction is dis fare APC. imagine deductions as high as 10k, 20k & even >30k, how can we survive dis? please affected personal share ur experience, mine was 23k. what do we do? Also is dis new tax policy also affecting other civil and public servants?



when you subvert a process to recruit unscrupulous elements into a workforce devoid of merit this is what you get when you subvert a process to recruit unscrupulous elements into a workforce devoid of merit this is what you get 3 Likes

Na Nigerians go suffer am. Many roadside operations go dey very soon 3 Likes

Sergeant salary isn't up to 65k and you people are slashing it by 15%, well I thing people residing in Lagos should brace up cos more will definitely be forced to collect bribe and don't forget to stuff your wallets with 200 naira notes cos 50 and 20 naira will no longer be acceptable 15 Likes

Please restore it, the consequences is on the poor mass.











Police and #20 are just 5&6. 3 Likes

Blood of Habakkuk

The police men will transfer the agony to civilians. expect more arrests and extortion. 3 Likes

Chai!!!!! Na the masses go suffer am! 11 Likes