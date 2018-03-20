₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2019: Sule Lamido Gives Reasons Nigerians Must Sack Buhari, APC by 3Ebisco: 7:58pm On Mar 09
A former governor of Jigawa State, and a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has warned Nigerians against repeating the mistake of voting the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and President Muhammadu Buhari, come 2019.
He called on Nigerians to vote out APC government in 2019, lamenting that Nigeria has deteriorated under the party.
The former Governor said this yesterday, in Calabar, Cross River State, when he paid a courtesy call on Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State in his office during a consultation tour of the state.
According to him, “Today, Nigerians are not only suffering under the yoke of Boko Haram, but also under ‘Hunger Haram’ and APC people do not seem to have a solution to any of the problems, therefore they should be sent away in 2019.”
He further accused the APC government of inviting foreigners in the name of herdsmen to invade the country and cause havoc in all parts of the country, saying, “we have never gone through this kind of harrowing experience as a country.”
Governor Ayade of Cross River said, “The people of Cross River State have been treated unfairly by the Federal Government. Our land has been ceded to other countries; they have collected our oil wells and our revenue is the least in the federation today.
”They’ve failed Nigerians’ On the call for the President to resign, Chief Anirahi insisted that President Buhari has failed on all fronts, saying “the Buhari and APC-led government have failed woefully on three promises— anti-corruption, security and social welfare— for which they were elected.”
|Re: 2019: Sule Lamido Gives Reasons Nigerians Must Sack Buhari, APC by officialMarcTimi: 8:08pm On Mar 09
If double voting is da only way to send "big Hitler" back to Daura, i will mobilise n do dat
|Re: 2019: Sule Lamido Gives Reasons Nigerians Must Sack Buhari, APC by NwaAmaikpe: 8:44pm On Mar 09
Sule Lamido is worse than Buhari.
Just like Atiku is worse than Sule Lamido.
While we send Buhari back to Daura, let's be careful not to allow a bigger demon take his place.
It's like chasing your wife away for cheating and then marrying a prostitute off a brothel to come take her place.
|Re: 2019: Sule Lamido Gives Reasons Nigerians Must Sack Buhari, APC by free2ryhme: 8:45pm On Mar 09
3Ebisco:
|Re: 2019: Sule Lamido Gives Reasons Nigerians Must Sack Buhari, APC by free2ryhme: 8:45pm On Mar 09
|Re: 2019: Sule Lamido Gives Reasons Nigerians Must Sack Buhari, APC by ClumsyFlimsy: 8:45pm On Mar 09
NwaAmaikpe:Spill the beans nigger
|Re: 2019: Sule Lamido Gives Reasons Nigerians Must Sack Buhari, APC by smokedfish: 8:45pm On Mar 09
P.m.b 2019, Daura, Katsina State....
That is the mailing address
|Re: 2019: Sule Lamido Gives Reasons Nigerians Must Sack Buhari, APC by Jopahh: 8:45pm On Mar 09
This country no just get hope... See the kind people wen dey warm up.
|Re: 2019: Sule Lamido Gives Reasons Nigerians Must Sack Buhari, APC by afbstrategies: 8:46pm On Mar 09
Nigerian politicians are bad products.
They have all lost value
|Re: 2019: Sule Lamido Gives Reasons Nigerians Must Sack Buhari, APC by Macgreat(m): 8:46pm On Mar 09
Buhari people don't like buhari
|Re: 2019: Sule Lamido Gives Reasons Nigerians Must Sack Buhari, APC by IkpuNnegiEwu44: 8:47pm On Mar 09
Kick dullard out of aso Rock!
Chase dullard back to Daura!
Insha Allah Amin sumah allah
|Re: 2019: Sule Lamido Gives Reasons Nigerians Must Sack Buhari, APC by esmarcq(m): 8:47pm On Mar 09
Sack sack sack, if Buhari is really fighting corruption, even Lamido will not be out Beeing a freeman to Even speak on this, surely Buhari failed
|Re: 2019: Sule Lamido Gives Reasons Nigerians Must Sack Buhari, APC by DonPiiko: 8:47pm On Mar 09
You are also a thief I won't vote you either
|Re: 2019: Sule Lamido Gives Reasons Nigerians Must Sack Buhari, APC by idamokoemmanuel(m): 8:47pm On Mar 09
Sending Buhari out of Aso Rock is a collective responsibility come 2019.
|Re: 2019: Sule Lamido Gives Reasons Nigerians Must Sack Buhari, APC by blackbeau1(f): 8:47pm On Mar 09
Even if we were all insane, we'd still not vote him into power again.
|Re: 2019: Sule Lamido Gives Reasons Nigerians Must Sack Buhari, APC by Newpride(m): 8:48pm On Mar 09
Dry stale from another baby senseless adult.
U are more useless than buhari.
|Re: 2019: Sule Lamido Gives Reasons Nigerians Must Sack Buhari, APC by Kingspin(m): 8:50pm On Mar 09
Nigeria will get out of control if Nigerians mistakenly re-elect Buhari
|Re: 2019: Sule Lamido Gives Reasons Nigerians Must Sack Buhari, APC by jimoholuyemi3(m): 8:50pm On Mar 09
Zoongeria
|Re: 2019: Sule Lamido Gives Reasons Nigerians Must Sack Buhari, APC by Bossontop(m): 8:50pm On Mar 09
We already know d reasons and dont need to be reminded.....not only him but all of u old thieves wii be sent back to ur respective villages
|Re: 2019: Sule Lamido Gives Reasons Nigerians Must Sack Buhari, APC by Jabioro: 8:51pm On Mar 09
Buhar ti je tan!
|Re: 2019: Sule Lamido Gives Reasons Nigerians Must Sack Buhari, APC by Haykay80(m): 8:52pm On Mar 09
D joyous crowd welcoming PMB in different cities (as it also happened in 2015) indicates we have 2 Republics in Nig:
1. The Fed Republic of Social Media where a few angry elites are always active &
2. The Federal Republic of Nig populated by everyday people who vote at elections
|Re: 2019: Sule Lamido Gives Reasons Nigerians Must Sack Buhari, APC by Mandrake007(m): 8:52pm On Mar 09
so all we got now is northerners? no one else from the south is credible enough to contest?it's no longer a north versus south battle anymore,nigeria is now a property of the northerners...a bunch of herdsmens are now fighting for leadership to rule a country of intellectuals like nigeria.
|Re: 2019: Sule Lamido Gives Reasons Nigerians Must Sack Buhari, APC by valentineuwakwe(m): 8:53pm On Mar 09
sule lamido..tomorrow mark my words the EFCC is reopening ur case. ....
|Re: 2019: Sule Lamido Gives Reasons Nigerians Must Sack Buhari, APC by adzer: 8:54pm On Mar 09
Voting in sule lamido is like reigniting an already extinguished fire. The future of this nation doesn't rest on the shoulders of moribund brains like Lamido, Buhari and co. #teamDUKE
|Re: 2019: Sule Lamido Gives Reasons Nigerians Must Sack Buhari, APC by Rushtec(m): 8:54pm On Mar 09
If u vote u wasted your time, if u dont vote Buhariy will be the next president. So make your choice
|Re: 2019: Sule Lamido Gives Reasons Nigerians Must Sack Buhari, APC by Ibibioesan(m): 8:55pm On Mar 09
Hahahha as the anti corruption President. Lamido,i no get your time now. Let me help Ghana fight corruption first
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0d8ubUxDAmI
|Re: 2019: Sule Lamido Gives Reasons Nigerians Must Sack Buhari, APC by Y0ruba: 8:55pm On Mar 09
x
|Re: 2019: Sule Lamido Gives Reasons Nigerians Must Sack Buhari, APC by QTEST007(m): 8:55pm On Mar 09
THIS ONE WILL NEVER BE MY PRESIDENT, CAUSE I'LL RATHER DIE THAN COMMIT SUICIDE.
