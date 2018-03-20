Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2019: Sule Lamido Gives Reasons Nigerians Must Sack Buhari, APC (14906 Views)

He called on Nigerians to vote out APC government in 2019, lamenting that Nigeria has deteriorated under the party.



The former Governor said this yesterday, in Calabar, Cross River State, when he paid a courtesy call on Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State in his office during a consultation tour of the state.



According to him, “Today, Nigerians are not only suffering under the yoke of Boko Haram, but also under ‘Hunger Haram’ and APC people do not seem to have a solution to any of the problems, therefore they should be sent away in 2019.”



He further accused the APC government of inviting foreigners in the name of herdsmen to invade the country and cause havoc in all parts of the country, saying, “we have never gone through this kind of harrowing experience as a country.”



Governor Ayade of Cross River said, “The people of Cross River State have been treated unfairly by the Federal Government. Our land has been ceded to other countries; they have collected our oil wells and our revenue is the least in the federation today.



”They’ve failed Nigerians’ On the call for the President to resign, Chief Anirahi insisted that President Buhari has failed on all fronts, saying “the Buhari and APC-led government have failed woefully on three promises— anti-corruption, security and social welfare— for which they were elected.”



If double voting is da only way to send "big Hitler" back to Daura, i will mobilise n do dat 59 Likes 5 Shares







Sule Lamido is worse than Buhari.

Just like Atiku is worse than Sule Lamido.



While we send Buhari back to Daura, let's be careful not to allow a bigger demon take his place.



It's like chasing your wife away for cheating and then marrying a prostitute off a brothel to come take her place. Sule Lamido is worse than Buhari.Just like Atiku is worse than Sule Lamido.While we send Buhari back to Daura, let's be careful not to allow a bigger demon take his place.It's like chasing your wife away for cheating and then marrying a prostitute off a brothel to come take her place. 61 Likes 8 Shares

NwaAmaikpe:

1 Like

NwaAmaikpe:

Spill the beans nigger Spill the beans nigger 5 Likes

P.m.b 2019, Daura, Katsina State....



That is the mailing address 29 Likes

This country no just get hope... See the kind people wen dey warm up. 8 Likes 1 Share





They have all lost value Nigerian politicians are bad products.They have all lost value 3 Likes

Buhari people don't like buhari 5 Likes

Kick dullard out of aso Rock!



Chase dullard back to Daura!



Insha Allah Amin sumah allah 7 Likes 1 Share

Sack sack sack, if Buhari is really fighting corruption, even Lamido will not be out Beeing a freeman to Even speak on this, surely Buhari failed 13 Likes

You are also a thief I won't vote you either 12 Likes

Sending Buhari out of Aso Rock is a collective responsibility come 2019. 26 Likes 1 Share

Even if we were all insane, we'd still not vote him into power again. 5 Likes

Dry stale from another baby senseless adult.

U are more useless than buhari. 3 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria will get out of control if Nigerians mistakenly re-elect Buhari 3 Likes

Zoongeria 8 Likes



We already know d reasons and dont need to be reminded.....not only him but all of u old thieves wii be sent back to ur respective villages We already know d reasons and dont need to be reminded.....not only him but all of u old thieves wii be sent back to ur respective villages 2 Likes

Buhar ti je tan!

D joyous crowd welcoming PMB in different cities (as it also happened in 2015) indicates we have 2 Republics in Nig:

1. The Fed Republic of Social Media where a few angry elites are always active &



2. The Federal Republic of Nig populated by everyday people who vote at elections 7 Likes 3 Shares

so all we got now is northerners? no one else from the south is credible enough to contest?it's no longer a north versus south battle anymore,nigeria is now a property of the northerners...a bunch of herdsmens are now fighting for leadership to rule a country of intellectuals like nigeria. 1 Like

sule lamido..tomorrow mark my words the EFCC is reopening ur case. .... 4 Likes

Voting in sule lamido is like reigniting an already extinguished fire. The future of this nation doesn't rest on the shoulders of moribund brains like Lamido, Buhari and co. #teamDUKE 1 Like

If u vote u wasted your time, if u dont vote Buhariy will be the next president. So make your choice 6 Likes





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0d8ubUxDAmI Hahahha as the anti corruption President. Lamido,i no get your time now. Let me help Ghana fight corruption first 1 Like 1 Share

