



The novelty match which was played between the Kano State football team the Ganduje Academicals and their Oyo State counterpart in celebration of the couple's union, which has solidified the relationship between the North and the South, and foster a new harmony and understanding between the two regions.



Before the commencement of the game, Governor Ganduje & Governor Ajimobi shook hands with the officials and players, and also took photos with the two teams. The game ended 3-1, with Ganduje Academicals winning the game.



Other dignitaries who witnessed the match are the Governor of Jigawa State Alhaji Abubakar Badaru MNI, the wife of the Oyo State Governor and the mother of the groom Her Excellency Mrs Florence Abiola Ajimobi, Deputy Governor of Oyo State Chief Moses Adeyemo Alake, Senator Kabiru Gaya, Senator Barau Jibril, Hon Abdulmumin Kofa, Hon Engr Sani Bala, Hon Munnir Baba Dan'agundi, Hon Abdulqadir Jobe, commissioners, advisers and other top government officials from both states.



Salihu Tanko Yakasai

Special Adviser New Media

Government House Kano

March 9, 2018





