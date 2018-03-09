₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ajimobi & Ganduje Celebrate Their Children's Wedding With A Match by zoba88: 8:09pm On Mar 09
His Excellency Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR with his in-law the Governor of Oyo State His Excellency Abiola Ajimobi attended a football novelty match tagged UNITY MATCH 2018 OYO, organized in Ibadan the Oyo State Capital, in honnor of the wedding of their children Fatima Abdullahi Ganduje and Idris Abolaji Ajimobi who got married last saturday.
The novelty match which was played between the Kano State football team the Ganduje Academicals and their Oyo State counterpart in celebration of the couple's union, which has solidified the relationship between the North and the South, and foster a new harmony and understanding between the two regions.
Before the commencement of the game, Governor Ganduje & Governor Ajimobi shook hands with the officials and players, and also took photos with the two teams. The game ended 3-1, with Ganduje Academicals winning the game.
Other dignitaries who witnessed the match are the Governor of Jigawa State Alhaji Abubakar Badaru MNI, the wife of the Oyo State Governor and the mother of the groom Her Excellency Mrs Florence Abiola Ajimobi, Deputy Governor of Oyo State Chief Moses Adeyemo Alake, Senator Kabiru Gaya, Senator Barau Jibril, Hon Abdulmumin Kofa, Hon Engr Sani Bala, Hon Munnir Baba Dan'agundi, Hon Abdulqadir Jobe, commissioners, advisers and other top government officials from both states.
Salihu Tanko Yakasai
Special Adviser New Media
Government House Kano
March 9, 2018
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/photos-from-novelty-match-held-in-honor.html?m=1
|Re: Ajimobi & Ganduje Celebrate Their Children's Wedding With A Match by zoba88: 8:10pm On Mar 09
|Re: Ajimobi & Ganduje Celebrate Their Children's Wedding With A Match by zoba88: 8:11pm On Mar 09
zoba88:more
|Re: Ajimobi & Ganduje Celebrate Their Children's Wedding With A Match by olawalepopoola: 8:39pm On Mar 09
It is a pity we got to this stage as a nation. The Commonwealth being shared by few privileged.
|Re: Ajimobi & Ganduje Celebrate Their Children's Wedding With A Match by letusbepieces: 8:43pm On Mar 09
Political marriage is political prostituton and a show of shame.
Ganduje is nursing Presidential ambition.
Every northerner want to be Mr Presidiot.
This country will never progress, it is doomed.
|Re: Ajimobi & Ganduje Celebrate Their Children's Wedding With A Match by stephleena(f): 8:51pm On Mar 09
zoba88:arrant nonsense..their kids should also be named kanawa and Oyo.
|Re: Ajimobi & Ganduje Celebrate Their Children's Wedding With A Match by Annie939(f): 8:57pm On Mar 09
hmmmmmmmm this Kano state governor nawaooooo
|Re: Ajimobi & Ganduje Celebrate Their Children's Wedding With A Match by salbis(m): 9:03pm On Mar 09
Let the wailing continue. Kwankwaso over to you.
|Re: Ajimobi & Ganduje Celebrate Their Children's Wedding With A Match by bekongtony(m): 9:03pm On Mar 09
Come let's fry garri ooooo
|Re: Ajimobi & Ganduje Celebrate Their Children's Wedding With A Match by DonPiiko: 9:04pm On Mar 09
Constituted authority
|Re: Ajimobi & Ganduje Celebrate Their Children's Wedding With A Match by Follygunners: 9:05pm On Mar 09
Really? So e don reach dis level, abi? But, wait.. what the fvck do these guys take the 9ja people for? Even the people sef don dey blinded with poverty, wretchedness and hunger. BS!
Thunder fire Ajimobi and the maalu governor! May the blood of the innocents, poor and real-widows within ur people seek revenge against your family, children and generations to come.
|Re: Ajimobi & Ganduje Celebrate Their Children's Wedding With A Match by NwaAmaikpe: 9:05pm On Mar 09
What will they celebrate their divorce with?
If Atiku, Obasanjo and IBB's sons' marriages could break up despite the lavish ceremonies how much less Ajimobi's?
|Re: Ajimobi & Ganduje Celebrate Their Children's Wedding With A Match by KIDfurniture(m): 9:05pm On Mar 09
I jut dey speechless - who get link please
|Re: Ajimobi & Ganduje Celebrate Their Children's Wedding With A Match by smokedfish: 9:05pm On Mar 09
Money talks
|Re: Ajimobi & Ganduje Celebrate Their Children's Wedding With A Match by Godwin978(m): 9:05pm On Mar 09
look at what shithole leaders are busy doing, when the shithole country they govern is in danger
god is watching
|Re: Ajimobi & Ganduje Celebrate Their Children's Wedding With A Match by Macnnoli4(m): 9:06pm On Mar 09
E be like
|Re: Ajimobi & Ganduje Celebrate Their Children's Wedding With A Match by BafanaBafana: 9:07pm On Mar 09
Let me balance here and observe first
|Re: Ajimobi & Ganduje Celebrate Their Children's Wedding With A Match by BABANGBALI: 9:07pm On Mar 09
Who woned the march?
|Re: Ajimobi & Ganduje Celebrate Their Children's Wedding With A Match by kessyur: 9:07pm On Mar 09
kwankwaso Slayer
|Re: Ajimobi & Ganduje Celebrate Their Children's Wedding With A Match by BruncleZuma: 9:07pm On Mar 09
|Re: Ajimobi & Ganduje Celebrate Their Children's Wedding With A Match by Wapkoshcom(m): 9:08pm On Mar 09
Bullsh!t
|Re: Ajimobi & Ganduje Celebrate Their Children's Wedding With A Match by elyte89: 9:08pm On Mar 09
Even d spectators are bored b4 d kick off
|Re: Ajimobi & Ganduje Celebrate Their Children's Wedding With A Match by ZombieTAMER: 9:08pm On Mar 09
Political prostitutes everywhere
|Re: Ajimobi & Ganduje Celebrate Their Children's Wedding With A Match by BABANGBALI: 9:09pm On Mar 09
letusbepieces:God bless you jare
|Re: Ajimobi & Ganduje Celebrate Their Children's Wedding With A Match by bedspread: 9:10pm On Mar 09
Union which has Solidified the south and the north..... Really Funny...
Let's laugh to this Unserious set of human beings....
|Re: Ajimobi & Ganduje Celebrate Their Children's Wedding With A Match by dimeji877(m): 9:10pm On Mar 09
Afonja team won the match
Oluwa oseun ooo
Ako logidan
Iran Afonja ni o ma lo fatimah gbooo
|Re: Ajimobi & Ganduje Celebrate Their Children's Wedding With A Match by BrainnewsNg(f): 9:10pm On Mar 09
See old
Nice sight anyway!
|Re: Ajimobi & Ganduje Celebrate Their Children's Wedding With A Match by ipobarecriminals: 9:10pm On Mar 09
waste of taxpayer. money on worthless venture
|Re: Ajimobi & Ganduje Celebrate Their Children's Wedding With A Match by ikorodureporta: 9:11pm On Mar 09
Tryn to see how d marriage wld last.....
|Re: Ajimobi & Ganduje Celebrate Their Children's Wedding With A Match by hammer6U: 9:13pm On Mar 09
Ganduje should not get his hope up, he has not done anything special.
|Re: Ajimobi & Ganduje Celebrate Their Children's Wedding With A Match by Chloe88(f): 9:13pm On Mar 09
wedding & match.
how does it correlate??
am new to here
