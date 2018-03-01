



While some think this has to do with something spiritual, others have argued online that this is a medical condition.



A Facebook user Chyomsie Okorafor Gregory wrote; ''He is an anencephalic baby,this kind of birth defect is caused by lack of folic acid in the body of the woman. If a woman's body cuts short folic acid and she conceives, the lack of folic acid in her body will result to this where a part of the skull or the whole skull will be completely gone''.



''These babies grow like normal pregnancies but once the baby is born and detached from the mother the baby dies. Lots of us don't know if our body cuts short folic acid until the person must have taken in and will discover she is carrying an anencephalic baby maybe at 5months''.



''So its important that once a woman is ready to start trying out for a child or gets married or is having unprotected sex that can lead to pregnancy, she should start taking folic acid to prevent things like this''



