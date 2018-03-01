₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,972,699 members, 4,126,076 topics. Date: Saturday, 10 March 2018 at 03:08 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Woman Gives Birth To 'Strange' Baby In Aba, Abia State (Graphic Photos) (34924 Views)
Woman Gives Birth To A Goat In Port-Harcourt (Disturbing Photos) / Woman Gives Birth To 'frog' Baby In Zimbabwe (photos) / Rat Removed From A Patient’s Belly In Abia State (graphic Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Woman Gives Birth To 'Strange' Baby In Aba, Abia State (Graphic Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 9:01pm On Mar 09
There was panic after a woman gave birth to a strange baby at a hospital in Aba, Abia state. The incident which happened today reportedly shocked the hospital officials and those around following the ''strange'' birth. According to Cynthia Chioma, the woman survived the delivery and is said to be alive. The baby died after birth.
While some think this has to do with something spiritual, others have argued online that this is a medical condition.
A Facebook user Chyomsie Okorafor Gregory wrote; ''He is an anencephalic baby,this kind of birth defect is caused by lack of folic acid in the body of the woman. If a woman's body cuts short folic acid and she conceives, the lack of folic acid in her body will result to this where a part of the skull or the whole skull will be completely gone''.
''These babies grow like normal pregnancies but once the baby is born and detached from the mother the baby dies. Lots of us don't know if our body cuts short folic acid until the person must have taken in and will discover she is carrying an anencephalic baby maybe at 5months''.
''So its important that once a woman is ready to start trying out for a child or gets married or is having unprotected sex that can lead to pregnancy, she should start taking folic acid to prevent things like this''
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/woman-gives-birth-to-strange-creature-in-aba-abia-state.html
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To 'Strange' Baby In Aba, Abia State (Graphic Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 9:01pm On Mar 09
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To 'Strange' Baby In Aba, Abia State (Graphic Photos) by madridguy(m): 9:03pm On Mar 09
Subhanalah
36 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To 'Strange' Baby In Aba, Abia State (Graphic Photos) by TarOrfeek: 9:04pm On Mar 09
You See!
Instead of Buhari to resign, considering his age.
He has stubbornly held on to power.
See the innocent child, that was suppose to reincarnate him.
Was not duly informed that Baba is now running on an updated software.
The Thing now done jam.
38 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To 'Strange' Baby In Aba, Abia State (Graphic Photos) by RoyalBlak007: 9:05pm On Mar 09
Looks like a "rabbit-human"
Could this be mutation?
1 Like
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To 'Strange' Baby In Aba, Abia State (Graphic Photos) by Zeemic(m): 9:07pm On Mar 09
What is this
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To 'Strange' Baby In Aba, Abia State (Graphic Photos) by NosoChic: 9:11pm On Mar 09
Very very very preventable!
Clear case of Anencephaly. .it's advised that women expecting to conceive should take Folic Acid.
Also go for your pre-natal when pregnant. I won't be surprised if the mother didn't seek medical support at the early stage of pregnancy. Plus it is often diagnosed during ultra sound.
37 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To 'Strange' Baby In Aba, Abia State (Graphic Photos) by johnnyn1(m): 9:14pm On Mar 09
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To 'Strange' Baby In Aba, Abia State (Graphic Photos) by KingGBsky(m): 9:17pm On Mar 09
Sad!
The child is human. But what must have caused something like that?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To 'Strange' Baby In Aba, Abia State (Graphic Photos) by Dreambeat: 9:18pm On Mar 09
Nothing new, anencephalic baby.The baby looks macerated, probably died in the womb at least,on the average,12 hours before delivery
41 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To 'Strange' Baby In Aba, Abia State (Graphic Photos) by Treasure17(m): 9:19pm On Mar 09
This is scary mehn.
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To 'Strange' Baby In Aba, Abia State (Graphic Photos) by Macnnoli4(m): 9:21pm On Mar 09
But the eyes weak me. I have to search what folic acid has to do with the eyes
4 Likes
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To 'Strange' Baby In Aba, Abia State (Graphic Photos) by Onijagidijagan(m): 9:22pm On Mar 09
this is not a strange creature na baby Igbo boy
15 Likes
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To 'Strange' Baby In Aba, Abia State (Graphic Photos) by muhammed50(m): 9:27pm On Mar 09
Just like a tortoise...
1 Like
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To 'Strange' Baby In Aba, Abia State (Graphic Photos) by IwillSucced(m): 9:45pm On Mar 09
Macnnoli4:
Its only people that believed that Buhari will change this country that will believe this story
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To 'Strange' Baby In Aba, Abia State (Graphic Photos) by Jh0wsef(m): 9:45pm On Mar 09
.
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To 'Strange' Baby In Aba, Abia State (Graphic Photos) by courage1096: 9:46pm On Mar 09
Nothing wey no dey possible for 9ja
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To 'Strange' Baby In Aba, Abia State (Graphic Photos) by busky101(m): 9:47pm On Mar 09
Dem go say Na village people.....ignorant Mofo's...
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To 'Strange' Baby In Aba, Abia State (Graphic Photos) by DrRasheed(m): 9:47pm On Mar 09
See his goggles fa..
This na typical agbero she gave birth to.
6 Likes
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To 'Strange' Baby In Aba, Abia State (Graphic Photos) by etugba(m): 9:48pm On Mar 09
TarOrfeek:how did buhari come into this
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To 'Strange' Baby In Aba, Abia State (Graphic Photos) by Oluwaseyi00(m): 9:48pm On Mar 09
I may not know much of science, but this isn't a medical case... It is highly spiritual.
The P.I.T here will understand.
1 Like
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To 'Strange' Baby In Aba, Abia State (Graphic Photos) by SenorFax(m): 9:48pm On Mar 09
This is something else
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To 'Strange' Baby In Aba, Abia State (Graphic Photos) by Lange: 9:48pm On Mar 09
KingGBsky:
This is anencephaly the worst form of neural tube defect. Entirely preventable by intake of folic acid around the time of conception.
12 Likes
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To 'Strange' Baby In Aba, Abia State (Graphic Photos) by nellyelitz(m): 9:48pm On Mar 09
Result of abortion pills but they will rather say its witchcraft
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To 'Strange' Baby In Aba, Abia State (Graphic Photos) by Follygunners: 9:49pm On Mar 09
Dem don come again ooo... wetin wrong with am? Na correct Biafran pikin be dat na. See ma pipu!
6 Likes
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To 'Strange' Baby In Aba, Abia State (Graphic Photos) by saaedlee: 9:50pm On Mar 09
Some idiots up there will still blame the President
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To 'Strange' Baby In Aba, Abia State (Graphic Photos) by purem(m): 9:50pm On Mar 09
And God created man in his own image
But man decided to go against the law of nature by sleeping with animals resulting to an image that shocks even God himself on his high throne
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To 'Strange' Baby In Aba, Abia State (Graphic Photos) by DIYhackers: 9:50pm On Mar 09
Before you shout witchcraft how about some damaging intakes
Latest FREE Browsing Cheats and Crack Codes
1 Like
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To 'Strange' Baby In Aba, Abia State (Graphic Photos) by Siddeek: 9:50pm On Mar 09
future namadi kunu
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To 'Strange' Baby In Aba, Abia State (Graphic Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 9:50pm On Mar 09
Buhari sef
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To 'Strange' Baby In Aba, Abia State (Graphic Photos) by josh123(m): 9:51pm On Mar 09
It is just a birth defect
4 Likes
Genotype And Blood Group: Learn Never To Forget The Difference!!! / Watch Your Cream For Hydroquinone.-(dangers Of Hydroquinone.) / Man Escapes Death After An Insect Bite In Rivers State (Photos)
Viewing this topic: illustriousson(m), sirelexzy(m), confiritch(m), ammy4id, joexy7(m), Viicfuntop(f), Atiku2019, codemarshal08(m), miraclear, fize, Zdoh(m), princenat(m), tunazee, offizi, gbemmy2k10(m), temmy245(f), CherishedIma(f), jamesbondchick, KingRollins01(m), pumppie, wemoveautos(m) and 48 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16