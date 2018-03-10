Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / My Twin Brother Is Addicted To Pornography And Masturbation. Help! (17500 Views)

Hello Nairalanders. Pls pardon typos and blunders incase of any because I am grossly angry right now.



My twin brother has been addicted to pornography and masturbation for some years now, although I started it since 2006 and stopped in 2016 since I noticed the terrible negative effects on every aspect of my life. All efforts to make him stop proved abortive.



In 2016 he had psychological issues and was admitted in the hospital for a month and he was fine and back to his normal self. At the hospital I read an article here on Nairaland that masturbation can cause brain issues then it dawned on me that that was the cause for his illness but I didn't disclose it to the doctor and my parents...



He promised and swore to me to never to masturbate again. I've been watching him closely and studying him and I am still noticing signs, he probably has stopped masturbating but he still watches porn which also has negative effects on his brain....



Fast forward to what happened this evening. Before I tell you what happened lemme tell you this too. He doesn't have any vision, no plans, no idea, he just sits at home and wait for his twin bro to bring money home or call mom and dad to help him with cash all these things irritates me so bad. Funnily enough he always talk about having a girlfriend, he tells me being single doesn't make sense and I react and tell him, which lady will stay with you when you have no vision and plans for yourself let alone for her..



Back to the matter, this evening I returned back home from hustle with some good profit... I can't remember when last I made such money in a day since this government took over... So I transferred 5k out of the money to his account to help me withdraw from the bank and pay some debts. After spending hours out there I decided to call him and he says "bro I went to see my babe" 30 mins later he calls back



Him: Hello bro, something happened o



Me: what happened



Him: I bought drinks 2k for me and my babe



Me: what the heck? My sweat? I'm very infuriated



Him: pls bro I am sorry bro pls..



Me: *calms down* I have heard you



Him: bro can I go and chill again and relax with another 2k



Me: I give up do whatever you like... *ends call*



How can I help him pls



How can I help him pls

So you are extremely concerned about your twin brother, but he cares less about what you think.



You have continued to provide financial support for his lifestyle, despite any lack of desire from his part to improve.



Your twin brother is yet to become an adult, you have shielded him from the harsh realities of life by always providing for him



You might think you are helping him now, but the longer you provide support for him, the more you delay his growth.



>I believe you need to let him be an adult,



>let him live on his own,



>leave him and get an apartment of your own.



> let him understand (in a practical sense) this time that you can't continue to be his fall guy.



if you don't break free, you risk slipping into depression or other psychological problems yourself.







There's no other solution. 74 Likes 4 Shares

Are You Identical Twins?







Your Brother Needs Deliverance... What Is The Age Range? If He Is Above 23 and No vision Or Plan For His Life then he Can Never Have Any Again.. 1 Like

Lalasticlala

when next he ask for money let him understand only people that work for money spends money. Indirect insult should work. He cnt leave like that

Leave him to kill himself by himself. 2 Likes

If you can't help your twin brother. How can we?! 2 Likes 1 Share

Masturbation is good for your health please 3 Likes



Latest FREE Browsing Cheats and Crack Codes Serious but you can't help him. Just as you made up your mind to stop same applies to him too





First of all, your story and the "supposed addiction" doesn't add up... masturbation has no known psychological effects " some will beg to differ ".



Secondly, it seems he doesn't have a source of income and you know how to make a living "teaching him" how to fish will be a nice way to go about it.



3rdly, blood is thicker than water until it has no vessel to live in. Stop being in the god tempting business of engaging in financial strip tease with your brother and not face the ensuing consequences...



Lastly y'all are supposed to be twins; if you need strangers to help you understand and rehabilitate your brother it means you've failed as a brother. First of all, your story and the "supposed addiction" doesn't add up... masturbation has no known psychological effects".Secondly, it seems he doesn't have a source of income and you know how to make a living "teaching him" how to fish will be a nice way to go about it.3rdly, blood is thicker than water until it has no vessel to live in. Stop being in the god tempting business of engaging in financial strip tease with your brother and not face the ensuing consequences...Lastly y'all are supposed to be twins; if you need strangers to help you understand and rehabilitate your brother it means you've failed as a brother. 10 Likes

Op I like u. U are really cool. Ok fine seems ur brother is still acting like a kid but I think he should see a therapist. 4 Likes 2 Shares

I don't see how laziness & masturbation relate. Ur bro is super lazy & needs you to stop spoon feeding him. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Don't worry, we will set up a committee to look into it. 1 Like

Buy him a sex doll 2 Likes

