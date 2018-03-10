₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,973,004 members, 4,127,048 topics. Date: Saturday, 10 March 2018 at 05:53 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Today At 6:30pm (879 Views)
Manchester United Vs Crystal Palace (4 - 0) On 30th September 2017 / Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) On 1st April 2017 / Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) On 29th August 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Today At 6:30pm by UpdateBaba: 9:37am
The Blues have come in for heavy criticism after back-to-back defeats against both Manchester clubs and another loss could spin them into crisis.
Chelsea have struggled in London derby matches under Antonio Conte, particularly against Crystal Palace, but they are desperate for a result when they host Roy Hodgson's men on Saturday with a place in the top four on the line.
Tottenham are currently five points ahead of Chelsea, who are fifth and could miss out on a lucrative spot in Europe if they can't overturn the points difference in the final nine games of the season.
Palace are in poor form themselves as they battle relegation, while an injury crisis has seen them without a win in their last six games, but a positive result could see them out of the bottom three on Saturday.
Chelsea injuries
David Luiz is currently out with an ankle injury and Tiemoue Bakayoko sustained a knock in training.
Bakayoko is not a long way from returning from injury, as he works both on the pitch and in the treatment room.
Conte has confirmed that Ross Barkley is back from a hamstring injury and he could return on Saturday against Crystal Palace.
Ethan Ampadu is also out after coming off injured in the UEFA Youth League win over Feyenoord, over a week ago. He missed the FA Youth Cup game against Fulham on Tuesday night and he is receiving treatment, following his early substitution in Netherlands.
Alvaro Morata made his first start for over a month in the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United but he is still struggling with pain from his back injury.
Crystal Palace Injuries
Crystal Palace are going through another injury crisis, particularly in attack.
They are likely to be without their talisman Wilfred Zaha, who scored in the club's last two games against Chelsea, he is recovering from a knee problem.
Jason Puncheon and Connor Wickham both also have a knee injuries. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is ineligible to play due to the terms of his loan from Chelsea and is carrying an ankle injury.
Diafra Sakho also has an ankle issue, while Johan Cabaye is also likely to be out with a thigh complaint.
Even in defence Palace have problems. Mamadou Sakho will probably be out due to a calf issue, while Joel Ward and Scott Dann should also be out.
Julian Speroni is out with a knee injury, which means you could make a full eleven of players missing through injury.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Today At 6:30pm by okk4sure(m): 4:40pm
Blue fr life.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Today At 6:30pm by Christane(m): 4:40pm
click LIKE if u re truely and really a chelsea fan ...
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Today At 6:30pm by Nwakannaya1: 4:41pm
Booked
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Today At 6:30pm by twitterdiger: 4:41pm
Ross Barkley has recovered from thigh injury and is available for selection.
Chelsea had lost the reverse fixture against Palace in October last year.
The Blues have suffered four defeats in their previous five Premier League games.
They are five points behind fourth-placed, Tottenham in the EPL table.
SEE PICTURES
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Today At 6:30pm by Marcus2(m): 4:42pm
Chelsea to lose by a goal to nil
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Today At 6:30pm by aieromon(m): 4:42pm
Chelsea can't win this match
Good news for Crystal Palace
Bakayoko is fit for selection
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Today At 6:30pm by xxxangel(m): 4:43pm
Which way blues abeg make una no try fall my leg cause my hand dey ground already.. Na beg I dey beg.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Today At 6:30pm by Pidginwhisper: 4:43pm
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Today At 6:30pm by Darammliveth(m): 4:43pm
The silence of Chelsea and Arsenal fans on social media is proudly sponsored by the two Manchester clubs. And may the silence continue throughout the month. Amen. GGMU
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Today At 6:30pm by Pidginwhisper: 4:44pm
aieromon:
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Today At 6:30pm by gretblue: 4:44pm
I would not be surprised if Hazard is played as false 9 again.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Today At 6:30pm by Dalighted(m): 4:44pm
Present Chelsea are just unpredictable. The match might start now and see them playing like usa 94 super eagles team. Best of old skull
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Today At 6:30pm by oloriLFC(f): 4:46pm
Lemme be following this one quietly. I'm still a bit hurt from my team's loss.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Today At 6:30pm by spencekat(m): 4:47pm
gretblue:Let Conte use his brain.We don't need any false 9.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Today At 6:30pm by SirLawrie007: 4:47pm
1:3 final score ...place your last card on top and thank me later
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Today At 6:30pm by ZombieTAMER: 4:51pm
The sky is blue today
I see goals raining
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Today At 6:30pm by ZombieTAMER: 4:51pm
SirLawrie007:
You have malaria
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Today At 6:30pm by ZombieTAMER: 4:52pm
oloriLFC:
Are you a Liverpool fan?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Today At 6:30pm by ZombieTAMER: 4:53pm
Darammliveth:
Manutd cannot win anything
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Today At 6:30pm by edgeP(m): 4:55pm
Chelsea abeg my 344k is at stake oh, na only 1x I need from una, gunners allday
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Today At 6:30pm by Ajstyles01(m): 4:57pm
Chelsea to lose 2-3 GGMU
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Today At 6:30pm by Ajstyles01(m): 4:58pm
oloriLFC:
eya sorry GGMU
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Today At 6:30pm by BUHARImyDOG: 5:00pm
draw tins
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Today At 6:30pm by Geestunnar(m): 5:01pm
CHE 1:2 CRY
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Today At 6:30pm by Dreydoe: 5:02pm
we win or lose
we no still enter top 4.... na d d chelsea vs Barca match dey my mind
tho chelsea better not lose this match tho!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Today At 6:30pm by dhabrite(m): 5:06pm
Must win match.
Top four is non negotiable.
Champions league football next season is a must.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Today At 6:30pm by oloriLFC(f): 5:07pm
ZombieTAMER:my name says it all bro
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Today At 6:30pm by noruwasman(m): 5:11pm
A win too sure tonight #KTBFFH
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Today At 6:30pm by kochila: 5:11pm
3:1 c s don't forget to play this C.s!!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Today At 6:30pm by ZombieTAMER: 5:15pm
oloriLFC:
Maybe next season
Sowie
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Today At 6:30pm by Darammliveth(m): 5:19pm
Manutd cannot win anything [/quote]
And who ask you questions? Amebo¡
Premiership Fixtures For 2007 - 2008 Is Out / Liverpool (4) Vs Burnley (0) On Saturday September 12, 2009 / (picture)worst Dinner For Rubben After Ucl Loss
Viewing this topic: yomislim, FrankEmmy, wisekid20101(m), ffome(m), Albert0011(m), mrkunlex, laydoh(m) and 15 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10