Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by Ebullience(m): 10:45am
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday morning arrived the airport at Makurdi, the Benue State capital on a condolence visit to the state.

The former President is in Benue, in solidarity with the governor and people of the state over the incessant killings and attacks by suspected herdsmen.

He was received at the airport by the state Governor Samuel Ortom and other top government officials in the state.


Not less than 158 persons have been reported killed in the sate as a result of sustained herdsmen attacks in the state since the January 11th, an event that led to a mass burial and protest by youths in Makurdi, the state capital.

The former President is expected to visit the mass burial grave site and also meet stakeholders at the government house.

He is also expected to visit the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp located in Agan Toll Gate, where over 34, displaced residents of the state are taking refuge.

Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose had earlier paid a condolence visit to Benue State on Thursday, February 8. During the visit, he declared support for the Anti-Grazing Law implemented by the state government in 2017, warning that it must not be compromised.

https://www.channelstv.com/2018/03/10/former-president-obasanjo-pays-condolence-visit-to-benue/

Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by sarrki(m): 10:49am
Pmb will b there on Monday

Gos bless federal republic of Nigeria

Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by neezar: 11:01am
sarrki:
Pmb will b there on Monday

Gos bless federal republic of Nigeria
There 2 do wah

He left plateau and they killed 5 people when he left....So its of no use going there

Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by sarrki(m): 11:11am
neezar:

There 2 do wah

He left plateau and they killed 5 people when he left....So its of no use going there

Wailers are confused set of people

Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by Daviddson(m): 11:11am
Good. If we like, let's call it politicisation; people are bound to have different opinions. At least, it'll continue to unsettle Buhari on how he has failed to carry out his duties. And the people mourning their family members will pick some comfort from these 'high profile' visitors.

Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by neezar: 11:12am
sarrki:


Wailers are confused set of people

Madt man cheesy cheesy

Where u hide enter since

Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by saarumann: 11:17am
A former President visited a state ravaged by fulani herdsmen before the sitting President Buhari is a disgrace to Humanity.

Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by TheFreeOne: 11:22am
Many concerned Nigerians have done what a sitting president failed to do.

A president without empathy is that one a president or disgrace to his office

Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 1:09pm
Obj na u and IBB give Nigerians buhari. Una better replace am with anybody, even if Na ordinary commissioner.
Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by Okoroawusa: 1:45pm
How come nobody paid Rivers a condolence visit after the terrorist attack on 31st night of Dec 2017.


Politicians!
Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by Built2last: 1:53pm
No matter how tired i maybe, seeing my president (PMB) on the television always gives me strength to go and change the channel �
Biko nobody should insult me oh
m not feeling fine o�

Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by igboOSU: 2:36pm
Senile rogue

Wicked man.


Be wasting your time for restitution.

Posterity won't forget you.
Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by girlbaker01: 2:37pm
At 81 you are still campaigning to put your favourite at Aso Rock

Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 2:37pm
criminals
Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by cytell56: 2:38pm
neezar:

There 2 do wah

He left plateau and they killed 5 people when he left....So its of no use going there

No mind Sarki the APC mole on Nairaland
Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by Beedoc: 2:38pm
Buhari continues to be a disgrace

Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by three: 2:38pm
E reach to visit!

COLLATERAL DAMAGE!!!

the 'Anything but Jonathan' group conveniently forgot the collateral damage of loss of LIVES and property of a Buhari Presidency.

This was not prophecy. Buhari is prolific at what he does.

They should have chosen someone other THAN Buhari or Jonathan!

Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by AntiWailer: 2:38pm
Why add the age ?

OBJ na crazy and smart politician grin grin
Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by oloripelebe2: 2:39pm
angry
Baba don turn bubu's nightmare , Obj still fast past that slowpoke dullardi nho of a president grin



Though there was a massacre of more than 100 civilians by soldiers during obj's regime in benue, and obj didn't deem it fit to visit d villages

For u to be a politician in Nigeria, u must be a hypocrite

This incessant killings is all about 2019

Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by Sweetcollins: 2:39pm
Though political but nice
Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by Nigeriadondie1: 2:40pm
undecided Because Nigerians forget too easily, Obasanjo has the blood of Benue people on his hands. He ordered soldiers to kill innocent and defenceless people in Zaki-biam.

Soon people would pay condolence over him.
Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by patval(f): 2:41pm
I heard omenkalive is going for the position of chairman Association of displaced Benue indigenes. despite the fact that he has Fulani blood in him owing the rape incident involving his mother and herdsmen, his marauding kinsmen couldn't spare cos they consider him a Hellenistic gambari

Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by olafum1(m): 2:41pm
when our 74yr old ancestor is missing in action (MIA)
Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by Hugaer: 2:43pm
undecided
Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by Quality20(m): 2:43pm
he might even be among those sponsoring d killings in d name of the so-called herdsmen so as to paint buhari in bad light. All ds so called benue killings is politics
Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by Omeokachie: 2:44pm
Another one beats Buhari to it.

Everybody is visiting and condemning the attrocities committed in Benue, while Buhari is still "studying" some security report.
Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 2:49pm
sarrki:
Pmb will b there on Monday

Gos bless federal republic of Nigeria

So Bmc don finally pay
Welcome back as you continue to chant sai baba

Below is what you said when you were being owed

Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by ymailmode1: 2:49pm

Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by imhotep: 2:49pm
sarrki:


Wailers are confused set of people

Sarrki is back to defend the dullardized leader grin grin


cc lzaa

Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by HomeOfMe(f): 2:50pm
Ebullience:
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday morning arrived the airport at Makurdi, the Benue State capital on a condolence visit to the state.

The former President is in Benue, in solidarity with the governor and people of the state over the incessant killings and attacks by suspected herdsmen.

He was received at the airport by the state Governor Samuel Ortom and other top government officials in the state.


Not less than 158 persons have been reported killed in the sate as a result of sustained herdsmen attacks in the state since the January 11th, an event that led to a mass burial and protest by youths in Makurdi, the state capital.

The former President is expected to visit the mass burial grave site and also meet stakeholders at the government house.

He is also expected to visit the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp located in Agan Toll Gate, where over 34, displaced residents of the state are taking refuge.

Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose had earlier paid a condolence visit to Benue State on Thursday, February 8. During the visit, he declared support for the Anti-Grazing Law implemented by the state government in 2017, warning that it must not be compromised.

https://www.channelstv.com/2018/03/10/former-president-obasanjo-pays-condolence-visit-to-benue/

President of the federal republic of Nigeria.
Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by LZAA: 2:50pm
imhotep:
Sarrki is back to defend the dullardized leader grin grin

cc lzaa
grin grin grin

