Inside Alex Ekwueme's House As Uche Secondus‏ Pays Condolence Visit To Family / Bukola Saraki Pays Condolence Visit To Tinubu / Late Maitama Sule: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Kano Governor, Ganduje

The former President is in Benue, in solidarity with the governor and people of the state over the incessant killings and attacks by suspected herdsmen.



He was received at the airport by the state Governor Samuel Ortom and other top government officials in the state.





Not less than 158 persons have been reported killed in the sate as a result of sustained herdsmen attacks in the state since the January 11th, an event that led to a mass burial and protest by youths in Makurdi, the state capital.



The former President is expected to visit the mass burial grave site and also meet stakeholders at the government house.



He is also expected to visit the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp located in Agan Toll Gate, where over 34, displaced residents of the state are taking refuge.



Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose had earlier paid a condolence visit to Benue State on Thursday, February 8. During the visit, he declared support for the Anti-Grazing Law implemented by the state government in 2017, warning that it must not be compromised.



Pmb will b there on Monday



Gos bless federal republic of Nigeria 2 Likes 1 Share

Pmb will b there on Monday



Gos bless federal republic of Nigeria There 2 do wah



He left plateau and they killed 5 people when he left....So its of no use going there There 2 do wahHe left plateau and they killed 5 people when he left....So its of no use going there 10 Likes

There 2 do wah



He left plateau and they killed 5 people when he left....So its of no use going there

Wailers are confused set of people Wailers are confused set of people 1 Like 1 Share

Good. If we like, let's call it politicisation; people are bound to have different opinions. At least, it'll continue to unsettle Buhari on how he has failed to carry out his duties. And the people mourning their family members will pick some comfort from these 'high profile' visitors. 3 Likes

Wailers are confused set of people



Madt man



Where u hide enter since Madt manWhere u hide enter since 11 Likes

Buhari is a disgrace to Humanity. A former President visited a state ravaged by fulani herdsmen before the sitting PresidentBuhari is a disgrace to Humanity. 2 Likes





A president without empathy is that one a president or disgrace to his office Many concerned Nigerians have done what a sitting president failed to do.A president without empathy is that one a president or disgrace to his office 3 Likes

Obj na u and IBB give Nigerians buhari. Una better replace am with anybody, even if Na ordinary commissioner.

How come nobody paid Rivers a condolence visit after the terrorist attack on 31st night of Dec 2017.





Politicians!

No matter how tired i maybe, seeing my president (PMB) on the television always gives me strength to go and change the channel �

Biko nobody should insult me oh

m not feeling fine o� 9 Likes 1 Share

At 81 you are still campaigning to put your favourite at Aso Rock 1 Like

No mind Sarki the APC mole on Nairaland No mind Sarki the APC mole on Nairaland

Buhari continues to be a disgrace 1 Like

E reach to visit!



COLLATERAL DAMAGE!!!



the 'Anything but Jonathan' group conveniently forgot the collateral damage of loss of LIVES and property of a Buhari Presidency.



This was not prophecy. Buhari is prolific at what he does.



They should have chosen someone other THAN Buhari or Jonathan! 1 Like





OBJ na crazy and smart politician Why add the age ?OBJ na crazy and smart politician



Baba don turn bubu's nightmare , Obj still fast past that slowpoke dullardi nho of a president







Though there was a massacre of more than 100 civilians by soldiers during obj's regime in benue, and obj didn't deem it fit to visit d villages



For u to be a politician in Nigeria, u must be a hypocrite



This incessant killings is all about 2019 Baba don turn bubu's nightmare , Obj still fast past that slowpoke dullardi nho of a presidentThough there was a massacre of more than 100 civilians by soldiers during obj's regime in benue, and obj didn't deem it fit to visit d villagesFor u to be a politician in Nigeria, u must be a hypocriteThis incessant killings is all about 2019 1 Like

Though political but nice

Because Nigerians forget too easily, Obasanjo has the blood of Benue people on his hands. He ordered soldiers to kill innocent and defenceless people in Zaki-biam.



Soon people would pay condolence over him. Because Nigerians forget too easily, Obasanjo has the blood of Benue people on his hands. He ordered soldiers to kill innocent and defenceless people in Zaki-biam.Soon people would pay condolence over him.

I heard omenkalive is going for the position of chairman Association of displaced Benue indigenes. despite the fact that he has Fulani blood in him owing the rape incident involving his mother and herdsmen, his marauding kinsmen couldn't spare cos they consider him a Hellenistic gambari 1 Like

when our 74yr old ancestor is missing in action (MIA)

he might even be among those sponsoring d killings in d name of the so-called herdsmen so as to paint buhari in bad light. All ds so called benue killings is politics

Another one beats Buhari to it.



Everybody is visiting and condemning the attrocities committed in Benue, while Buhari is still "studying" some security report.

So Bmc don finally pay

Welcome back as you continue to chant sai baba



Below is what you said when you were being owed So Bmc don finally payWelcome back as you continue to chant sai babaBelow is what you said when you were being owed 1 Like

Sarrki is back to defend the dullardized leader





cc lzaa Sarrki is back to defend the dullardized leadercc lzaa 1 Like 1 Share

President of the federal republic of Nigeria. President of the federal republic of Nigeria.