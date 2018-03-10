₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by Ebullience(m): 10:45am
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday morning arrived the airport at Makurdi, the Benue State capital on a condolence visit to the state.
The former President is in Benue, in solidarity with the governor and people of the state over the incessant killings and attacks by suspected herdsmen.
He was received at the airport by the state Governor Samuel Ortom and other top government officials in the state.
Not less than 158 persons have been reported killed in the sate as a result of sustained herdsmen attacks in the state since the January 11th, an event that led to a mass burial and protest by youths in Makurdi, the state capital.
The former President is expected to visit the mass burial grave site and also meet stakeholders at the government house.
He is also expected to visit the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp located in Agan Toll Gate, where over 34, displaced residents of the state are taking refuge.
Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose had earlier paid a condolence visit to Benue State on Thursday, February 8. During the visit, he declared support for the Anti-Grazing Law implemented by the state government in 2017, warning that it must not be compromised.
https://www.channelstv.com/2018/03/10/former-president-obasanjo-pays-condolence-visit-to-benue/
|Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by sarrki(m): 10:49am
Pmb will b there on Monday
Gos bless federal republic of Nigeria
|Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by neezar: 11:01am
sarrki:There 2 do wah
He left plateau and they killed 5 people when he left....So its of no use going there
|Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by sarrki(m): 11:11am
neezar:
Wailers are confused set of people
|Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by Daviddson(m): 11:11am
Good. If we like, let's call it politicisation; people are bound to have different opinions. At least, it'll continue to unsettle Buhari on how he has failed to carry out his duties. And the people mourning their family members will pick some comfort from these 'high profile' visitors.
|Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by neezar: 11:12am
sarrki:Madt man
Where u hide enter since
|Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by saarumann: 11:17am
A former President visited a state ravaged by fulani herdsmen before the sitting President Buhari is a disgrace to Humanity.
|Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by TheFreeOne: 11:22am
Many concerned Nigerians have done what a sitting president failed to do.
A president without empathy is that one a president or disgrace to his office
|Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 1:09pm
Obj na u and IBB give Nigerians buhari. Una better replace am with anybody, even if Na ordinary commissioner.
|Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by Okoroawusa: 1:45pm
How come nobody paid Rivers a condolence visit after the terrorist attack on 31st night of Dec 2017.
Politicians!
|Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by Built2last: 1:53pm
No matter how tired i maybe, seeing my president (PMB) on the television always gives me strength to go and change the channel �
Biko nobody should insult me oh
m not feeling fine o�
|Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by igboOSU: 2:36pm
Senile rogue
Wicked man.
Be wasting your time for restitution.
Posterity won't forget you.
|Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by girlbaker01: 2:37pm
At 81 you are still campaigning to put your favourite at Aso Rock
|Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 2:37pm
criminals
|Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by cytell56: 2:38pm
neezar:
No mind Sarki the APC mole on Nairaland
|Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by Beedoc: 2:38pm
Buhari continues to be a disgrace
|Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by three: 2:38pm
E reach to visit!
COLLATERAL DAMAGE!!!
the 'Anything but Jonathan' group conveniently forgot the collateral damage of loss of LIVES and property of a Buhari Presidency.
This was not prophecy. Buhari is prolific at what he does.
They should have chosen someone other THAN Buhari or Jonathan!
|Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by AntiWailer: 2:38pm
Why add the age ?
OBJ na crazy and smart politician
|Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by oloripelebe2: 2:39pm
Baba don turn bubu's nightmare , Obj still fast past that slowpoke dullardi nho of a president
Though there was a massacre of more than 100 civilians by soldiers during obj's regime in benue, and obj didn't deem it fit to visit d villages
For u to be a politician in Nigeria, u must be a hypocrite
This incessant killings is all about 2019
|Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by Sweetcollins: 2:39pm
Though political but nice
|Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by Nigeriadondie1: 2:40pm
Because Nigerians forget too easily, Obasanjo has the blood of Benue people on his hands. He ordered soldiers to kill innocent and defenceless people in Zaki-biam.
Soon people would pay condolence over him.
|Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by patval(f): 2:41pm
I heard omenkalive is going for the position of chairman Association of displaced Benue indigenes. despite the fact that he has Fulani blood in him owing the rape incident involving his mother and herdsmen, his marauding kinsmen couldn't spare cos they consider him a Hellenistic gambari
|Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by olafum1(m): 2:41pm
when our 74yr old ancestor is missing in action (MIA)
|Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by Hugaer: 2:43pm
|Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by Quality20(m): 2:43pm
he might even be among those sponsoring d killings in d name of the so-called herdsmen so as to paint buhari in bad light. All ds so called benue killings is politics
|Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by Omeokachie: 2:44pm
Another one beats Buhari to it.
Everybody is visiting and condemning the attrocities committed in Benue, while Buhari is still "studying" some security report.
|Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 2:49pm
sarrki:
So Bmc don finally pay
Welcome back as you continue to chant sai baba
Below is what you said when you were being owed
|Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by ymailmode1: 2:49pm
|Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by imhotep: 2:49pm
sarrki:Sarrki is back to defend the dullardized leader
cc lzaa
|Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by HomeOfMe(f): 2:50pm
Ebullience:President of the federal republic of Nigeria.
|Re: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Benue (Photos) by LZAA: 2:50pm
imhotep:
