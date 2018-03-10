Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "Why I Never Wanted Children" - Oprah Winfrey (9007 Views)

The 64-year-old billionaire believes she would have been a terrible mother because she can’t communicate with anyone who cannot speak.



Oprah opened up about her decision not to have children during a sit down with Gwyneth Paltrow‘s first episode of “The Goop” podcast.



She told Paltrow she could never have raised two babies like Paltrow has done because raising babies would have been too frustrating.



“I don’t think I would have been a good mother for baby children, because I need you to talk to me, and I need you to tell me what’s wrong,” she said. “I can’t just figure it out. I knew this about myself.”



I was always better with kids once they turned two-and-a-half, three, I had a real resonance with them. Gayle (King) was like, ‘Don’t you love babies?’ I was like, ‘Oh, babies are fine.’ It didn’t feel like [having babies] was for me.” she said



candid... anyone could be a mother,but not everyone can be a mother. 18 Likes 2 Shares

If na for Naija bad belle people go don say she use her womb for money 27 Likes 1 Share

People who for one reason or the other are not able to bear children always claim they are the ones who decided not to. 12 Likes





But what do I know? As long as she doesn't have any regrets, then it's fine. But they'd have quickly grown past the infanthood stage...But what do I know? As long as she doesn't have any regrets, then it's fine. 2 Likes

village people every u go （jst like M.T.N ） village people every u go （jst like M.T.N ）

Shattap!.... she don go sell her womb give illuminati demon finish, kom dey talk say na she no want pikin.



One day we go know d truth. 7 Likes 1 Share

Strong woman. She knew what's good for her and she stayed within the circle. Oprah for president! 1 Like

Who cares 4 Likes 1 Share

If ur parents decided to take the same action would u be here? To slap this woman just dey hungry me Fvcking sadistIf ur parents decided to take the same action would u be here? To slap this woman just dey hungry me 13 Likes

She lacks attitude, that's all.

She sold her womb....



Who she wan deceive? 3 Likes

Well, okay

Fair enough

how this 1 take affect my free WiFi now 1 Like

Oprah needs no man. Oprah needs no kids. If you are rich - u don't need props like children. 3 Likes

Na wa oooooooo

Sincerity to the core..





Oprah, watch them come for you.

Not every lady can undergo the stress of motherhood



Kudos to my mother 1 Like

OPRAH COME AND CARRY ME O,I CAN SPEAK AND TELL YOU WHATEVER IS WRONG.....SOMEONE SHOULD BE INHERITING YOUR BILLIONS

I can tell you why tho. It's because you are not a Nigerian. By the time people who don't know you from Adam would call you to ask you why you don't have a child, I swear , you'd have given birth to 30 by now