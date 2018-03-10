₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Why I Never Wanted Children" - Oprah Winfrey by jiblotech2: 11:47am
American billionaire and media mogul, Oprah Winfrey, in a recent interview, says she never wanted children because she doesn’t have motherly instincts.
The 64-year-old billionaire believes she would have been a terrible mother because she can’t communicate with anyone who cannot speak.
Oprah opened up about her decision not to have children during a sit down with Gwyneth Paltrow‘s first episode of “The Goop” podcast.
She told Paltrow she could never have raised two babies like Paltrow has done because raising babies would have been too frustrating.
“I don’t think I would have been a good mother for baby children, because I need you to talk to me, and I need you to tell me what’s wrong,” she said. “I can’t just figure it out. I knew this about myself.”
I was always better with kids once they turned two-and-a-half, three, I had a real resonance with them. Gayle (King) was like, ‘Don’t you love babies?’ I was like, ‘Oh, babies are fine.’ It didn’t feel like [having babies] was for me.” she said
|Re: "Why I Never Wanted Children" - Oprah Winfrey by stephleena(f): 11:52am
candid... anyone could be a mother,but not everyone can be a mother.
|Re: "Why I Never Wanted Children" - Oprah Winfrey by madridguy(m): 11:55am
If na for Naija bad belle people go don say she use her womb for money
|Re: "Why I Never Wanted Children" - Oprah Winfrey by alphacyborg(m): 12:04pm
stephleena:
|Re: "Why I Never Wanted Children" - Oprah Winfrey by thesicilian: 12:31pm
People who for one reason or the other are not able to bear children always claim they are the ones who decided not to.
|Re: "Why I Never Wanted Children" - Oprah Winfrey by PrimadonnaO(f): 1:37pm
But they'd have quickly grown past the infanthood stage...
But what do I know? As long as she doesn't have any regrets, then it's fine.
|Re: "Why I Never Wanted Children" - Oprah Winfrey by PSTEMMA1960(m): 4:02pm
village people every u go （jst like M.T.N ）
|Re: "Why I Never Wanted Children" - Oprah Winfrey by SenR(m): 9:08pm
Shattap!.... she don go sell her womb give illuminati demon finish, kom dey talk say na she no want pikin.
One day we go know d truth.
|Re: "Why I Never Wanted Children" - Oprah Winfrey by Xisnin(m): 10:04pm
SenR:Poverty-stricken illiterate.
|Re: "Why I Never Wanted Children" - Oprah Winfrey by DIYhackers: 10:04pm
Strong woman. She knew what's good for her and she stayed within the circle. Oprah for president!
|Re: "Why I Never Wanted Children" - Oprah Winfrey by DonPiiko: 10:04pm
Who cares
|Re: "Why I Never Wanted Children" - Oprah Winfrey by Iruobean(m): 10:05pm
|Re: "Why I Never Wanted Children" - Oprah Winfrey by Gangster1ms: 10:05pm
Fvcking sadist
If ur parents decided to take the same action would u be here? To slap this woman just dey hungry me
|Re: "Why I Never Wanted Children" - Oprah Winfrey by 9jvirgin(m): 10:05pm
SenR:
Illiteracy is lunacy.
|Re: "Why I Never Wanted Children" - Oprah Winfrey by Bluffly: 10:05pm
She lacks attitude, that's all.
|Re: "Why I Never Wanted Children" - Oprah Winfrey by BiafranBushBoy: 10:05pm
She sold her womb....
Who she wan deceive?
|Re: "Why I Never Wanted Children" - Oprah Winfrey by Victorakats(m): 10:05pm
Well, okay
|Re: "Why I Never Wanted Children" - Oprah Winfrey by Follygunners: 10:05pm
stephleena:
You mean, anyone could be a mother but, NOT everyone could be a "mummy"
|Re: "Why I Never Wanted Children" - Oprah Winfrey by ibkayee(f): 10:05pm
Fair enough
|Re: "Why I Never Wanted Children" - Oprah Winfrey by sorry1(m): 10:06pm
stephleena:
What's this one saying... You just made me sad
|Re: "Why I Never Wanted Children" - Oprah Winfrey by tokrizy(m): 10:06pm
how this 1 take affect my free WiFi now
|Re: "Why I Never Wanted Children" - Oprah Winfrey by FisifunKododada: 10:06pm
Oprah needs no man. Oprah needs no kids. If you are rich - u don't need props like children.
|Re: "Why I Never Wanted Children" - Oprah Winfrey by veacea: 10:06pm
Na wa oooooooo
|Re: "Why I Never Wanted Children" - Oprah Winfrey by OneCorner: 10:06pm
madridguy:indirectly telling us what's on ur mind
|Re: "Why I Never Wanted Children" - Oprah Winfrey by Atheistan: 10:07pm
Sincerity to the core..
|Re: "Why I Never Wanted Children" - Oprah Winfrey by OrestesDante(m): 10:07pm
☣ ☠
∆ It's a free world ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: "Why I Never Wanted Children" - Oprah Winfrey by Follygunners: 10:07pm
Iruobean:
Spare parts job don finish for dat side of 9ja ni? No be so all of una dey claim? Engineer ko, Spare parts ni.
|Re: "Why I Never Wanted Children" - Oprah Winfrey by arherfish(m): 10:07pm
Oprah, watch them come for you.
|Re: "Why I Never Wanted Children" - Oprah Winfrey by tosyne2much(m): 10:07pm
Not every lady can undergo the stress of motherhood
Kudos to my mother
|Re: "Why I Never Wanted Children" - Oprah Winfrey by Zamad(m): 10:07pm
OPRAH COME AND CARRY ME O,I CAN SPEAK AND TELL YOU WHATEVER IS WRONG.....SOMEONE SHOULD BE INHERITING YOUR BILLIONS
|Re: "Why I Never Wanted Children" - Oprah Winfrey by blackbeau1(f): 10:08pm
I can tell you why tho. It's because you are not a Nigerian. By the time people who don't know you from Adam would call you to ask you why you don't have a child, I swear , you'd have given birth to 30 by now
|Re: "Why I Never Wanted Children" - Oprah Winfrey by Godnifemi(m): 10:08pm
stephleena:
Anyone can be a wife but not everyone can be a mother
