Seriake Dickson And Ike Ekweremadu Commission Projects In Bayelsa (Photos) by 247frolic(m): 1:13pm
Ike Ekweremadu, Deputy Senate President joined the Governor of Bayelsa state Dickson Seriake at the commissioning of the House Officers and Medical Quarters in Yenagoa.
Re: Seriake Dickson And Ike Ekweremadu Commission Projects In Bayelsa (Photos) by OfficialAwol(m): 1:32pm
There are just five Governors in the whole of Southern Nigeria.
1) Nyesom Wike ( Mr project)
2 Ambode ( Silent achiever)
3 Dave Umahi
4 Dickson Seriake
5 Udom Emmanuel.
Or does anyone think otherwise?
Re: Seriake Dickson And Ike Ekweremadu Commission Projects In Bayelsa (Photos) by dignity33: 2:30pm
Ekweremadu has been a very successful lawyer and business man before going into politics.He has been Chairman of Aninri lga, Chief of staff to governor, secretary to enugu state government before becoming senator.He has made enough money to buy properties anywhere in the world.
He has not committed any crime by buying properties in Dubai, London or the US. Unless Buhari has valid proof that the properties were acquired from proceeds of crime he has no case.Ekweremadu is a seasoned lawyer and will take Buhari to the cleaners. Buhari face your governance and spares Nigeria with this your corruption pretence Enugu people love Ekweremadu and will continue to support him among the politicians in Nigeria Ekweremadu is one among the least corrupt even EFCC no that. Tinubu that make Lagos his private business or Buhari son that has no business where did he acquired money to buy N40m bike?
Re: Seriake Dickson And Ike Ekweremadu Commission Projects In Bayelsa (Photos) by ymailmode11: 2:58pm
Re: Seriake Dickson And Ike Ekweremadu Commission Projects In Bayelsa (Photos) by Etihadstore: 2:58pm
Good
Re: Seriake Dickson And Ike Ekweremadu Commission Projects In Bayelsa (Photos) by yarimo(m): 3:01pm
When will ekiti state governor invite other people to his state for commissioning or inspection of projects? FAYOSE please over to you
