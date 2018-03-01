Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 343,460 Defect To APC In Katsina From PDP, APGA, PDM (461 Views)

http://newshelm.ng/newshelm-ng-photos/343460-defect-from-other-political-parties-to-join-apc-in-katsina/ APC supporters at Katsina polo club in Katsina State for the defection of ex-lawmaker Senator Ibrahim Ida, and about “343, 860” defectors from the PDP, APGA, PDM Saturday.

wahala dey o! 1 Like

let's wait till 2019..Hmmm those kids @third and fourth pics,might even have double PVCs

Who. Cares, nonsense, next news jare

when LOCUSTS migrate...no wise person celebrates such horrible event. Nigerians and the spirits of Esau. All that some need to jump back and forth are plates of African delicacies. Democracy came to Naija to suffer.

I smell lies, how many Politicians dey Katsina that almost 400 of them will decamp?



Continue

Who is counting them?Una get time.I don't believe though.

ff

My people from the yEast, where are you"

2019 loading...as Buhari still remains the reference point of focus!

They keep bringing us fake news of people defecting from one useless party to another. The welfare of the people isn't their priority.

