₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,972,945 members, 4,126,855 topics. Date: Saturday, 10 March 2018 at 03:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 343,460 Defect To APC In Katsina From PDP, APGA, PDM (461 Views)
Alao-akala, Folarin, Adigun, Arapaja, Officially Join APC / Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Musiliu Obanikoro's Plan To Join APC / Obanikoro Meets Tinubu, To Join APC (1) (2) (3) (4)
|343,460 Defect To APC In Katsina From PDP, APGA, PDM by 247frolicboss(m): 1:26pm
APC supporters at Katsina polo club in Katsina State for the defection of ex-lawmaker Senator Ibrahim Ida, and about “343, 860” defectors from the PDP, APGA, PDM Saturday.
http://newshelm.ng/newshelm-ng-photos/343460-defect-from-other-political-parties-to-join-apc-in-katsina/
|Re: 343,460 Defect To APC In Katsina From PDP, APGA, PDM by Okoroawusa: 1:28pm
wahala dey o!
1 Like
|Re: 343,460 Defect To APC In Katsina From PDP, APGA, PDM by stephleena(f): 1:28pm
let's wait till 2019..Hmmm those kids @third and fourth pics,might even have double PVCs
|Re: 343,460 Defect To APC In Katsina From PDP, APGA, PDM by AngelicBeing: 3:03pm
Who. Cares, nonsense, next news jare
|Re: 343,460 Defect To APC In Katsina From PDP, APGA, PDM by oyetunder(m): 3:03pm
when LOCUSTS migrate...no wise person celebrates such horrible event. Nigerians and the spirits of Esau. All that some need to jump back and forth are plates of African delicacies. Democracy came to Naija to suffer.
|Re: 343,460 Defect To APC In Katsina From PDP, APGA, PDM by moscobabs(m): 3:03pm
I smell lies, how many Politicians dey Katsina that almost 400 of them will decamp?
Continue
|Re: 343,460 Defect To APC In Katsina From PDP, APGA, PDM by comshots(m): 3:04pm
Who is counting them?Una get time.I don't believe though.
|Re: 343,460 Defect To APC In Katsina From PDP, APGA, PDM by stiles009(m): 3:05pm
ff
|Re: 343,460 Defect To APC In Katsina From PDP, APGA, PDM by madridguy(m): 3:05pm
|Re: 343,460 Defect To APC In Katsina From PDP, APGA, PDM by divicode: 3:06pm
My people from the yEast, where are you"
|Re: 343,460 Defect To APC In Katsina From PDP, APGA, PDM by kenodrill: 3:06pm
2019 loading...as Buhari still remains the reference point of focus!
|Re: 343,460 Defect To APC In Katsina From PDP, APGA, PDM by HomeOfMe(f): 3:06pm
247frolicboss:
|Re: 343,460 Defect To APC In Katsina From PDP, APGA, PDM by Kyase(m): 3:07pm
|Re: 343,460 Defect To APC In Katsina From PDP, APGA, PDM by aldexrio(m): 3:08pm
Tbh the only thing we inherited from the British is politics. No infrastructure, poor roads, poor education system but all the politicians know is spend public funds on rallies such as these that can never grow the economy. We are so backward. I don't foresee any improvements if we don't change our political system.
(0) (Reply)
Naija Celebration Song! / Is Nwodo Speaking From Both Sides Of The Mouth? / The Smallest Things In The World
Viewing this topic: Ham5ter, lokomilo, bligs, cocaineaddict(m), bleskid(m), babakb, Mrkumareze(m), MeanChris(m), Osasnidas(m), davbaba, maestrojay(m), iamyusooph(m), invisibleman2, stiles009(m), BeijinDossier, peace2all(m), divicode, clintz(m), ijaw1stson, phetto(m), Greatken007(m), stanislaus67(m), yarimo(m), aylipple, cashkid, DWJOBScom(m), thobby4(m), adenine02, DavOnyi(m), Kyase(m), HomeOfMe(f), rashy1234(m), aldexrio(m), 4FACEADELEKE(m), donnie(m), mrpeter010(m), christoolukpa and 88 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21