







One of the photos which sees Uriel rocking a figure-hugging black dress striking a loved-up pose with a male model saw her writing;



”I am sprung from Lagos to my village and back I can not front, this man has made me laugh � all day my belly hurts, I feel 16 again, he has got me locked from the first sight of him does he know this, this can not be lust, this definitely feels like love ❤ mother i have a man finally can you hear me.”



More photos below;



http://newshelm.ng/newshelm-ng-entertainment/photos-i-have-a-man-finally-uriel-oputa/ 2017 BBNaija housemate Uriel Oputa is one funny woman. The curvy beauty took to IG to share stunning new images from a bridal shoot she just did penning a caption that got many asking if Uriel is set to walk down the aisle.One of the photos which sees Uriel rocking a figure-hugging black dress striking a loved-up pose with a male model saw her writing;”I am sprung from Lagos to my village and back I can not front, this man has made me laugh � all day my belly hurts, I feel 16 again, he has got me locked from the first sight of him does he know this, this can not be lust, this definitely feels like love ❤ mother i have a man finally can you hear me.”More photos below;