₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,972,945 members, 4,126,857 topics. Date: Saturday, 10 March 2018 at 03:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / PHOTOS: I Have A Man Finally – Uriel Oputa (856 Views)
Uriel Oputa And Anita Joseph Bikini Photos / Uriel Oputa Falls For Fake Davido's Handle On Instagram / BBNaija: Uriel Oputa Opens Wig Store In Lekki (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|PHOTOS: I Have A Man Finally – Uriel Oputa by 360frolic(m): 1:29pm
2017 BBNaija housemate Uriel Oputa is one funny woman. The curvy beauty took to IG to share stunning new images from a bridal shoot she just did penning a caption that got many asking if Uriel is set to walk down the aisle.
One of the photos which sees Uriel rocking a figure-hugging black dress striking a loved-up pose with a male model saw her writing;
”I am sprung from Lagos to my village and back I can not front, this man has made me laugh � all day my belly hurts, I feel 16 again, he has got me locked from the first sight of him does he know this, this can not be lust, this definitely feels like love ❤ mother i have a man finally can you hear me.”
More photos below;
http://newshelm.ng/newshelm-ng-entertainment/photos-i-have-a-man-finally-uriel-oputa/
|Re: PHOTOS: I Have A Man Finally – Uriel Oputa by stephleena(f): 1:32pm
gorgeous,the second and third pix though
|Re: PHOTOS: I Have A Man Finally – Uriel Oputa by blackpanthar: 1:36pm
so to have a spouse is AWARD? lol.... funny people.... its how its preserved and nourished that counts....
|Re: PHOTOS: I Have A Man Finally – Uriel Oputa by elog(m): 3:05pm
They look really good together.
But it's usually best to keep relationship from the media. We know how it usually ends.
|Re: PHOTOS: I Have A Man Finally – Uriel Oputa by ct2(m): 3:05pm
congratulations, may God also provides for those seeking, if u believe ,Pls like
|Re: PHOTOS: I Have A Man Finally – Uriel Oputa by Naijaguy12345(m): 3:05pm
|Re: PHOTOS: I Have A Man Finally – Uriel Oputa by ymailmode11: 3:05pm
|Re: PHOTOS: I Have A Man Finally – Uriel Oputa by Chikita66(f): 3:06pm
Congrats.
|Re: PHOTOS: I Have A Man Finally – Uriel Oputa by Patrick33(m): 3:06pm
fast foward to the next 4 months... "All men are the same" is what we will be seeing on her instagram
1 Like
|Re: PHOTOS: I Have A Man Finally – Uriel Oputa by Saucekide25(m): 3:07pm
Nice one
|Re: PHOTOS: I Have A Man Finally – Uriel Oputa by nairavsdollars(f): 3:07pm
Congratulobia
|Re: PHOTOS: I Have A Man Finally – Uriel Oputa by rawtouch: 3:07pm
ok
|Re: PHOTOS: I Have A Man Finally – Uriel Oputa by spencekat(m): 3:07pm
I like the fourth pic.
|Re: PHOTOS: I Have A Man Finally – Uriel Oputa by oyetunder(m): 3:08pm
You are free to feel 5 again...Time knows your true age.
(0) (Reply)
The Premiere Of Cowboys And Aliens At Ozone Cinemas / Amanda Knox Acquitted Of Murder / Professional Project Management Training For Fresh Graduates & Nysc Members
Viewing this topic: Maris0427, nnamdiokere45(m), OjomaBrown, Immatex(m), ASEC, Maziebuka01(m), bidemi1190, Davidson5(m), shinaoye, uzicuzy(m), mhiztaNexy(m), tuby(m), olasmiles, Godzlove8(m), phate3d, drsyd, faorex(m), Sleekbaby(f), DeCamer(m), ThankYouGod, snazzy5050(m), Benuromi, hadizadeezy(f), warreng1, Goovo(m), KALABUNTU, MrTochukwu, 36pripa(m), beejayvince(m), Benjaminfranklyn, SSAwhistleblowe, Artzdanielsz(m), Patrick33(m), Chikita66(f), gboyetade, lumzybo, Manaram01(m), maurinique4sure(f), collinshrf, rednerd, nicedude2018, crownmix(m), demmy66, Thickcok01, adekhingz(m), Tunjoel, milopumpin, cuntento(m), mentro, lastempero, ERORR404(m), crazygod(m), omoleka(f), DrElixir(m), IreneEloho(f), skillip(m), lordgalore, davjos, jahbiz, kingLebron, elog(m), cyanohydrin, Jckleiin(m), ojogolojogolo(m), Naijaguy12345(m), iamdapsyj(m), ricson11(m), iSage, Etuagievin(f), unisnaira, ameri9ja, samdede(m), Saucekide25(m), nairavsdollars(f), Dreydoe, perpeeb, Kohlena(f), ehix89(m), noah91(m), justinceejay(m), jeffery23, Partnerbiz3, scarletkinq(m), rawtouch, Ramstar, Realjerome200, Phillyboi(m), aventura, preshinno, crowniran(m), EbonyX(m), neolboy(m), sod09(m), spencekat(m), iamVirus(m), peteruapata, MissEdified(f), Rolandonyi, okoliexpress, jaxxy(m), babyphaze07(m), Crownwahley(m), pharmadek, OluwaTobiloba03(f), ct2(m), uchaymart(m), AlanTuringAI, Fiducia, frankgreat(m), mendelsmattress, angelgabriel26(m), zelaws, ambrosini593(m), slavemerchant, oyetunder(m), ayaomen(f), ymailmode11, Bold11, kizolo(m), Ty207, sergioclaudio(m), turawaakeem, kenodrill, kNigHTcHrisForD(m), Danniscott(m), alternate1, charlyb007, Collins0609(m), dond411, Ellabae(f), iyapont, free2ryhme, eistien(m), nicerod(m), Braze9(m), Route690(m), Trustme2(m), punche(m), Stephansmily(f), sayyid(m), addikt(m), Mhizgracie01(f), Mirilas, Reximiliano, AngelicBeing, IamAirforce1, nsien1(m) and 201 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17