His friend who shared the story said he died after a clash between Maphite and cult groups. Trouble started during the All India Nigerian Students and Community Association (AINSCA) elections.



Reports say that the cult, to which Hillary belonged to wanted to impose their member as the president but the Maphites refused.A disagreement between the rivals resulted in the attack of Maphite member who was left unconscious. In retaliation, Maphite members attacked Hilary on his way home and killed him.





Well Done Boy U Die Like A Worrior, #oponuism 22 Likes

Even they are supposedly avoiding Indians racist mob lynching, they still have time to be killing each other over infinitesimal things. Niggers. 5 Likes

Shame on Nigerians doing this poo.. U go school to go read book, u go dey do cultism.. Now u don go, ur chapter is closed forever.. RIP sha.. 17 Likes

More to learn. 5 Likes





Okay na... make una continue. So these boys still export their cultism go obodo India?Okay na... make una continue. 4 Likes

India is at the bottom of my list of countries to go to for any study...or anything for that matter.. 3 Likes

Foreign cultist 3 Likes

God help his parents 1 Like

u carry Cultism enter plan go india ....



Who cares ..., 7 Likes 3 Shares

[color=#990000][/color] Ayele Ibosi ooo... What a world Vanity upon Vanity[color=#990000][/color] 1 Like

millionboi2:

Foreign cultist That kind thing That kind thing 3 Likes

EASY39:

Well Done Boy U Die Like A Worrior, #oponuism The real men do not die The real men do not die

Good for you, proceed to valhala ; 35virgins dey await you there 1 Like







samysamy:

nonsense were you send to India to do cult?

may I not be the sacrficel goat ameen

Hmm...God please out of all the countries in this world, don't let me or my enemies die in INDIA. 1 Like

Them still carry them unfortunate ways enter foreign land. omo ale jatijati.

There is something strong that is wrong with the black man. Mods don't ban me o! I'm pointing out the obvious

They will never learn!

We have mentality problem in this country.

python1:

Na dem, wetin concern me? plz is there any meaning to this picture? Like what are u trying to say? plz is there any meaning to this picture? Like what are u trying to say?