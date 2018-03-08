₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Student Killed In India As 2 Cult Groups Clash During Election(pics) by samysamy: 2:48pm
A Nigerian student named Hillary has been killed in India by a rival cult group during an election, last night, 9th of March 2018, at Chattarpur, New Delhi, India.
His friend who shared the story said he died after a clash between Maphite and cult groups. Trouble started during the All India Nigerian Students and Community Association (AINSCA) elections.
Reports say that the cult, to which Hillary belonged to wanted to impose their member as the president but the Maphites refused.A disagreement between the rivals resulted in the attack of Maphite member who was left unconscious. In retaliation, Maphite members attacked Hilary on his way home and killed him.
Source: http://usascholarshipfree.blogspot.com.ng/2018/03/nigerian-student-killed-in-india-as-two.html?m=1
|Re: Nigerian Student Killed In India As 2 Cult Groups Clash During Election(pics) by EASY39(m): 3:26pm
Well Done Boy U Die Like A Worrior, #oponuism
22 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Student Killed In India As 2 Cult Groups Clash During Election(pics) by redsun(m): 3:41pm
Even they are supposedly avoiding Indians racist mob lynching, they still have time to be killing each other over infinitesimal things. Niggers.
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Student Killed In India As 2 Cult Groups Clash During Election(pics) by Jh0wsef(m): 4:05pm
.
|Re: Nigerian Student Killed In India As 2 Cult Groups Clash During Election(pics) by sweetval: 4:06pm
Shame on Nigerians doing this poo.. U go school to go read book, u go dey do cultism.. Now u don go, ur chapter is closed forever.. RIP sha..
17 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Student Killed In India As 2 Cult Groups Clash During Election(pics) by wurabecca(f): 4:06pm
One deek down
More to learn.
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Student Killed In India As 2 Cult Groups Clash During Election(pics) by Coldfeets: 4:06pm
So these boys still export their cultism go obodo India?
Okay na... make una continue.
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Student Killed In India As 2 Cult Groups Clash During Election(pics) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 4:06pm
|Re: Nigerian Student Killed In India As 2 Cult Groups Clash During Election(pics) by eleojo23: 4:07pm
India is at the bottom of my list of countries to go to for any study...or anything for that matter..
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Student Killed In India As 2 Cult Groups Clash During Election(pics) by millionboi2: 4:08pm
Foreign cultist
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Student Killed In India As 2 Cult Groups Clash During Election(pics) by ThonyAntville: 4:08pm
God help his parents
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Student Killed In India As 2 Cult Groups Clash During Election(pics) by EweduAfonja(f): 4:08pm
Nice one boys...
u carry Cultism enter plan go india ....
metcheeeeeeeew
|Re: Nigerian Student Killed In India As 2 Cult Groups Clash During Election(pics) by emmabest2000(m): 4:08pm
Mumu kids ,
Who cares ...,
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Student Killed In India As 2 Cult Groups Clash During Election(pics) by omobabaonimalu: 4:09pm
Ayele Ibosi ooo... What a world Vanity upon Vanity [color=#990000][/color]
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Student Killed In India As 2 Cult Groups Clash During Election(pics) by snazzy5050(m): 4:09pm
millionboi2:That kind thing
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Student Killed In India As 2 Cult Groups Clash During Election(pics) by erico2k2(m): 4:09pm
EASY39:The real men do not die
|Re: Nigerian Student Killed In India As 2 Cult Groups Clash During Election(pics) by tokrizy(m): 4:09pm
i dislike indians..
|Re: Nigerian Student Killed In India As 2 Cult Groups Clash During Election(pics) by beejayphako(m): 4:09pm
Good for you, proceed to valhala ; 35virgins dey await you there
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Student Killed In India As 2 Cult Groups Clash During Election(pics) by uwalakathankgod(m): 4:09pm
nonsense were you send to India to do cult?
samysamy:
|Re: Nigerian Student Killed In India As 2 Cult Groups Clash During Election(pics) by Skepticus: 4:10pm
|Re: Nigerian Student Killed In India As 2 Cult Groups Clash During Election(pics) by bewla(m): 4:11pm
may I not be the sacrficel goat ameen
|Re: Nigerian Student Killed In India As 2 Cult Groups Clash During Election(pics) by Rainmania(m): 4:12pm
Hmm...God please out of all the countries in this world, don't let me or my enemies die in INDIA.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Student Killed In India As 2 Cult Groups Clash During Election(pics) by BabyApple(m): 4:12pm
Indi
|Re: Nigerian Student Killed In India As 2 Cult Groups Clash During Election(pics) by Homers123(m): 4:13pm
Them still carry them unfortunate ways enter foreign land. omo ale jatijati.
|Re: Nigerian Student Killed In India As 2 Cult Groups Clash During Election(pics) by Stallion93(m): 4:13pm
There is something strong that is wrong with the black man. Mods don't ban me o! I'm pointing out the obvious
|Re: Nigerian Student Killed In India As 2 Cult Groups Clash During Election(pics) by Pavore9: 4:13pm
They will never learn!
|Re: Nigerian Student Killed In India As 2 Cult Groups Clash During Election(pics) by 1x2x3: 4:15pm
We have mentality problem in this country.
|Re: Nigerian Student Killed In India As 2 Cult Groups Clash During Election(pics) by Stallion93(m): 4:15pm
python1:plz is there any meaning to this picture? Like what are u trying to say?
|Re: Nigerian Student Killed In India As 2 Cult Groups Clash During Election(pics) by Kenkuss: 4:16pm
Every day cult activities
Turning day into night.
2 Likes
