Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by samysamy: 3:04pm
A woman in Jebba, Kwara state gave birth to five babies in a hospital.From the photos,the babies appear to be premature.


Source: http://usascholarshipfree.blogspot.com.ng/2018/03/pregnant-woman-give-birth-to-5-babies.html?m=1

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by madridguy(m): 3:05pm
Allah Akbar

23 Likes

Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by stephleena(f): 3:10pm
madridguy:
Allah Akbar
. the names of the babies?

33 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by stephleena(f): 3:10pm
madridguy:
Allah Akbar
. the names of the babies?

6 Likes

Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by madridguy(m): 3:12pm
Allah Akbar means " God is Great "

stephleena:
.
the names of the babies?

7 Likes

Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by squarelead(m): 3:14pm
But it's not OK posting the pics of the babies online like diz now. It's wrong. At least they should be cleaned up first and be on cloth

27 Likes

Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by thesicilian: 3:21pm
madridguy:
Allah Akbar
Stop that !

14 Likes

Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by thesicilian: 3:22pm
squarelead:
But it's not OK posting the pics of the babies online like diz now. It's wrong. At least they should be cleaned up first and be on cloth
Don't mind them. Soon these people will start insisting on taking baby pictures for social media even before the midwife begins resuscitation.

1 Like

Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by madridguy(m): 3:23pm
ALLAHU AKBAR

thesicilian:

Stop that !

9 Likes

Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by Ironman23: 3:25pm
Precious gift from God,take care of them wella o
Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by thesicilian: 3:26pm
madridguy:
ALLAHU AKBAR

21 Likes 1 Share

Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by madridguy(m): 3:28pm
Kill yourself.

thesicilian:

8 Likes

Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by DrRasheed(m): 3:33pm
Awesome job by the husband....
Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by olasaad(f): 4:09pm
DrRasheed:
Awesome job by the husband....

hmm...just pray he's available to receive the blessings just thinking he's not a run away type sha

1 Like

Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by Follygunners: 4:25pm
.
Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by tobillionaire(m): 4:27pm
the babies themselves will provide the money to be used to take care of dem, so the father can't b on d run
Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by Umartins1(m): 4:28pm
madridguy:
ALLAHU AKBAR



What's your problem?

7 Likes

Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by Dokitadotun: 4:28pm
Most of the time, it is indigent people who have this kind of blessing.
Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by Ellabae(f): 4:28pm
Wow this is wonderful. Congrats to her. God I need twins o.

1 Like

Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by lilfreezy: 4:29pm
madridguy:
Allah Akbar

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by yomi007k(m): 4:31pm


In this economy?


Wow. Well, they had little control over the number tho.
Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by ybalogs(m): 4:33pm
these are the kinds of people that deserves to be helped. Nigerians should please rise up to the task.
Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by Okewa: 4:33pm
U can imagine Hw some Nigerians think?..no wonder we are ignrantly over populated
tobillionaire:
the babies themselves will provide the money to be used to take care of dem, so the father can't b on d run

1 Like

Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by lexy2014: 4:34pm
squarelead:
But it's not OK posting the pics of the babies online like diz now. It's wrong. At least they should be cleaned up first and be on cloth
no b small thing. C as dem leave d babies open exposed 2 cold. If they are actually pre mature, then its even worse. They ought 2b in incubators. Instead of d care givers to b thinking of that, they are snapping picture

1 Like

Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by columbus007(m): 4:34pm
She try,and here you are people shouting alha kabaru ,silly undecided

1 Like

Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by razy75: 4:36pm
madridguy:
Allah Akbar
shekau's bud. Wawa

3 Likes

Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by jameyjaggs: 4:39pm
d husband sha,e b lyk say e b virgin b4 d way e cum lyk dat........bt dis go b him last whipin... 5 once,,,,,lashy lashy husband take care of dose children ooo

1 Like

Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by KingsleyCEO: 4:39pm
madridguy:
Allah Akbar

4 Likes

Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by KingsleyCEO: 4:40pm
madridguy:
Allah Akbar

Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 4:40pm
The husband got a potent sperm
Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by KingsleyCEO: 4:40pm
madridguy:
Allah Akbar
.

Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by Blessamaka(f): 4:40pm
This is my heart desire.
God please make me a mother of quintuplets when I'm ready for kids

