Date: Saturday, 10 March 2018 at 05:56 PM
|Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by samysamy: 3:04pm
A woman in Jebba, Kwara state gave birth to five babies in a hospital.From the photos,the babies appear to be premature.
Source: http://usascholarshipfree.blogspot.com.ng/2018/03/pregnant-woman-give-birth-to-5-babies.html?m=1
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by madridguy(m): 3:05pm
Allah Akbar
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by stephleena(f): 3:10pm
madridguy:. the names of the babies?
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by stephleena(f): 3:10pm
madridguy:. the names of the babies?
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by madridguy(m): 3:12pm
Allah Akbar means " God is Great "
stephleena:
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by squarelead(m): 3:14pm
But it's not OK posting the pics of the babies online like diz now. It's wrong. At least they should be cleaned up first and be on cloth
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by thesicilian: 3:21pm
madridguy:Stop that !
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by thesicilian: 3:22pm
squarelead:Don't mind them. Soon these people will start insisting on taking baby pictures for social media even before the midwife begins resuscitation.
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by madridguy(m): 3:23pm
ALLAHU AKBAR
thesicilian:
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by Ironman23: 3:25pm
Precious gift from God,take care of them wella o
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by thesicilian: 3:26pm
madridguy:
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by madridguy(m): 3:28pm
Kill yourself.
thesicilian:
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by DrRasheed(m): 3:33pm
Awesome job by the husband....
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by olasaad(f): 4:09pm
DrRasheed:
hmm...just pray he's available to receive the blessings just thinking he's not a run away type sha
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by Follygunners: 4:25pm
.
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by tobillionaire(m): 4:27pm
the babies themselves will provide the money to be used to take care of dem, so the father can't b on d run
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by Umartins1(m): 4:28pm
madridguy:
What's your problem?
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by Dokitadotun: 4:28pm
Most of the time, it is indigent people who have this kind of blessing.
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by Ellabae(f): 4:28pm
Wow this is wonderful. Congrats to her. God I need twins o.
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by lilfreezy: 4:29pm
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by yomi007k(m): 4:31pm
In this economy?
Wow. Well, they had little control over the number tho.
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by ybalogs(m): 4:33pm
these are the kinds of people that deserves to be helped. Nigerians should please rise up to the task.
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by Okewa: 4:33pm
U can imagine Hw some Nigerians think?..no wonder we are ignrantly over populated
tobillionaire:
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by lexy2014: 4:34pm
squarelead:no b small thing. C as dem leave d babies open exposed 2 cold. If they are actually pre mature, then its even worse. They ought 2b in incubators. Instead of d care givers to b thinking of that, they are snapping picture
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by columbus007(m): 4:34pm
She try,and here you are people shouting alha kabaru ,silly
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by razy75: 4:36pm
madridguy:shekau's bud. Wawa
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by jameyjaggs: 4:39pm
d husband sha,e b lyk say e b virgin b4 d way e cum lyk dat........bt dis go b him last whipin... 5 once,,,,,lashy lashy husband take care of dose children ooo
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by KingsleyCEO: 4:39pm
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by KingsleyCEO: 4:40pm
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 4:40pm
The husband got a potent sperm
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by KingsleyCEO: 4:40pm
madridguy:.
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Kwara (5 Babies Same Time) by Blessamaka(f): 4:40pm
This is my heart desire.
God please make me a mother of quintuplets when I'm ready for kids
