Source: A woman in Jebba, Kwara state gave birth to five babies in a hospital.From the photos,the babies appear to be premature.Source: http://usascholarshipfree.blogspot.com.ng/2018/03/pregnant-woman-give-birth-to-5-babies.html?m=1 4 Likes 1 Share

But it's not OK posting the pics of the babies online like diz now. It's wrong. At least they should be cleaned up first and be on cloth 27 Likes

Don't mind them. Soon these people will start insisting on taking baby pictures for social media even before the midwife begins resuscitation.





Precious gift from God,take care of them wella o

Kill yourself. 8 Likes

Awesome job by the husband....

Awesome job by the husband....

hmm...just pray he's available to receive the blessings just thinking he's not a run away type sha hmm...just pray he's available to receive the blessings just thinking he's not a run away type sha 1 Like

the babies themselves will provide the money to be used to take care of dem, so the father can't b on d run

What's your problem?

Most of the time, it is indigent people who have this kind of blessing.

Wow this is wonderful. Congrats to her. God I need twins o. 1 Like

In this economy?





Wow. Well, they had little control over the number tho.

these are the kinds of people that deserves to be helped. Nigerians should please rise up to the task.

the babies themselves will provide the money to be used to take care of dem, so the father can't b on d run U can imagine Hw some Nigerians think?..no wonder we are ignrantly over populated 1 Like

no b small thing. C as dem leave d babies open exposed 2 cold. If they are actually pre mature, then its even worse. They ought 2b in incubators. Instead of d care givers to b thinking of that, they are snapping picture

She try,and here you are people shouting alha kabaru ,silly 1 Like

shekau's bud. Wawa

d husband sha,e b lyk say e b virgin b4 d way e cum lyk dat........bt dis go b him last whipin... 5 once,,,,,lashy lashy husband take care of dose children ooo 1 Like

The husband got a potent sperm

