Hobark International Latest Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by sunbbo(m): 4:11pm
Hobark International Limited (HIL) is the parent company of the Hobark group operating in the oil and gas industry. The company was incorporated in 1998, starting as a staffing agency based in Port Harcourt. Currently we have offices in 4 countries with our head office in Lagos. Hobark International Latest Job Recruitment (8 Positions) as follows;
1.) Head Drilling Operation
Location: Lagos
Click Here To View Details
2.) Head Drilling Engineering
Location: Lagos
Click Here To View Details
3.) Drilling Project Manager
Location: Lagos
Click Here To View Details
4.) Asset Integrity Engineer
Location: Unspecified
Click Here To View Details
5.) Production Chemist II
Location: Unspecified
Click Here To View Details
6.) GL Reconciliation Accountant
Location: Rivers
Click Here To View Details
7.) Camp Boss
Location: Lagos
Click Here To View Details
8.) Safety, Health, Environment and Quality (SHEQ) Manager
Location: Lagos
Click Here To View Details
Application Closing Date: Not Specified.
Source: http://jobs.cbizsoft.com/ucbizjobs/(X(1)S(3k0xihu5kxkja5qqfke0flhm))/jobs.aspx?cid=cbizl_okor&consintid=&consid=&contactid=&source=
|Re: Hobark International Latest Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by Ezigboune: 4:27pm
Good one
|Re: Hobark International Latest Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by mikendie: 4:27pm
First to comment
|Re: Hobark International Latest Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by free2ryhme: 4:32pm
Make Una apply oooo
|Re: Hobark International Latest Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by romeoetin(m): 4:32pm
Nice
|Re: Hobark International Latest Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by usibengate(m): 4:37pm
OK good
|Re: Hobark International Latest Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by FisifunKododada: 4:37pm
|Re: Hobark International Latest Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by elisha4gabriel(m): 4:37pm
Alright,we need more of this
|Re: Hobark International Latest Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by Jerrypolo(m): 4:55pm
For those of you itching to apply, I wish you success. A little heads up, Hobark as a company is full of poo!!! I have worked with them before.
They are users and oppressors!!!.
1 Like
|Re: Hobark International Latest Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by Gucciboss: 5:15pm
free2ryhme:
Lol. Una abi? Wetin do ya hand
