|Kenneth Okonkwo: Why I Am Running For Enugu Governorship Election In 2019 by purplejuli: 5:21pm
Veteran Nollywood actor and lawyer Kenneth Okonkwo has confirmed that he is indeed serious about his plan to venture into politics.
in a recent chat with TS Weekender, the actor said he decided to run because he is unhappy by the approach the incumbent governor of Enjugu state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is using to rule Enugu.
His words:
Ugwuanyi’s style is all about mounting billboards and renting crowd, the more you look, the less you see.
“We will take things step by step. We have just taken the first step; there would be a lot to let out of the bag in due course. My people from the entire Enugu North have just presented me to the party as their candidate. That was the first step.”
Ironically, Okonkwo, who declared on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), campaigned vigorously for the incumbent governor back in 2015.
Those supporting Okonkwo’s include former Enugu Governor Sullivan Chime, Voice of Nigeria boss, Osita Okechukwu, Ex-APC governorship candidate Oke Ezea and former Enugu House Of Assembly speaker, Eugene Odo.
Do you think he stand a chance to emerge Enugu state’s next governor?
Source: http://www.042expressng.com/2018/03/kenneth-okonkwo-why-im-running-for-enugu-governorship.html
cc: Lalasticlala
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo: Why I Am Running For Enugu Governorship Election In 2019 by Zanas: 5:27pm
He stands a chance. In fact, he would have been the favourite to win the elections but for the party he joined. APC is an albatross on any political office seeker in the south east
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo: Why I Am Running For Enugu Governorship Election In 2019 by Naijaguy12345(m): 5:49pm
I like the fact he is of middle age, enough of this pensioners holding political position.
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo: Why I Am Running For Enugu Governorship Election In 2019 by Evablizin(f): 5:50pm
Ok,happy running.
I just love nigerians. We go shout say we bo want old and recycled politicians. But we still end up voting dem
Pipe dream
Happy running... D poster above me, y r u shinning ur 39?
Kudos
what's that bizness..
P.M.B2019, daura..
Contesting on the platform of APC.. ..flatin oos gat no love for that useless party
Waste of time. Ugwuanyi is the best.This your okpolokpo eye be like someone wey go amass wealth.
