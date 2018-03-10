₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
PDP Supporters Decamp To APC In Ogun (Photos) by metronaija2: 5:55pm
Hundreds of members of PDP in Ogun State, have renounced their membership of the party and joined APC in the state. decampees, from Yewa North and Imeko Afon Federal Constituency, who were loyal to Dimeji Bankole were received by Gov.Ibikunle Amosun.
http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-hundred-of-pdp-supporters-decamp-to-apc-in-ogun/
Re: PDP Supporters Decamp To APC In Ogun (Photos) by Unionised(m): 5:56pm
Hmmm...
The more things change, the more they remain the same.
Re: PDP Supporters Decamp To APC In Ogun (Photos) by Homeboiy: 5:57pm
There is no type of make up that I didn't see on faces of some women in uniben today
As for the topic, I have nothing to say
Re: PDP Supporters Decamp To APC In Ogun (Photos) by python1: 6:04pm
Heart attack for some toads
Re: PDP Supporters Decamp To APC In Ogun (Photos) by AfonjaConehead: 6:14pm
Re: PDP Supporters Decamp To APC In Ogun (Photos) by python1: 6:16pm
AfonjaConehead:Okay, I don sabi am, last response from python1. You have to work very hard for the next one.
Re: PDP Supporters Decamp To APC In Ogun (Photos) by AfonjaConehead: 6:17pm
python1:
mental
Re: PDP Supporters Decamp To APC In Ogun (Photos) by yarimo(m): 6:27pm
Everybody want to join the progressive moving train.
Re: PDP Supporters Decamp To APC In Ogun (Photos) by Omeokachie: 6:30pm
The person who counted "hundreds" needs to go back to school to learn his numbers.
Re: PDP Supporters Decamp To APC In Ogun (Photos) by nairavsdollars(f): 6:43pm
Dead party filled with members who lack political ideologies
Re: PDP Supporters Decamp To APC In Ogun (Photos) by Adegokenath(m): 6:45pm
decamp or no decamp BUBU MUST GO
Re: PDP Supporters Decamp To APC In Ogun (Photos) by dhabrite(m): 6:45pm
Politicking in Nigeria is dead
Re: PDP Supporters Decamp To APC In Ogun (Photos) by oloriooko(m): 6:45pm
Five hands were raised up and OP said hundreds moved, is that how bad your math teacher raised you?
Re: PDP Supporters Decamp To APC In Ogun (Photos) by myboy2111: 6:45pm
Why is everybody decamping from PDP?
Re: PDP Supporters Decamp To APC In Ogun (Photos) by jrusky(m): 6:46pm
Not a news pls.
What did you expect from ogun before?
Pls this is no news abeg.
Re: PDP Supporters Decamp To APC In Ogun (Photos) by deji17: 6:46pm
Few Months to the election, how come PDP is not attracting new members? Their rank is getting depleted on a daily basis. Why are people treating the party like a leper that you don't want to touch even with a long pole?
Re: PDP Supporters Decamp To APC In Ogun (Photos) by Finest6: 6:47pm
2019 General elections is knocking!!!
Re: PDP Supporters Decamp To APC In Ogun (Photos) by chuksjuve(m): 6:48pm
Hundreds in politics is not the same as hundreds in arithmetic..
Nigerian politics has taught me that ..
Don't ask me how, I won't .
Re: PDP Supporters Decamp To APC In Ogun (Photos) by teemanbastos(m): 6:50pm
Buhari will re-emerge
Re: PDP Supporters Decamp To APC In Ogun (Photos) by kenodrill: 6:51pm
nairavsdollars:
What do you understand by political ideology??
PDP held onto power for 16 donkey years yet there was no visible transformation as promised by ur dullard hero(gej)....except for his giant strikes in corrupt practices which led to the current economic recession her country is facing.
Re: PDP Supporters Decamp To APC In Ogun (Photos) by Talktoyoulater(f): 6:54pm
Confused people.mtewwww
Re: PDP Supporters Decamp To APC In Ogun (Photos) by Gkay1(m): 6:55pm
apc should stop to deciv deresef.
who is counting dem.
Re: PDP Supporters Decamp To APC In Ogun (Photos) by divicode: 6:57pm
Another big blow to the pigs and swine
Re: PDP Supporters Decamp To APC In Ogun (Photos) by Slurity(m): 6:57pm
Another headache for Buhari haters
Re: PDP Supporters Decamp To APC In Ogun (Photos) by GideonIdaboh(f): 7:02pm
This country ehn... God help my generation
Re: PDP Supporters Decamp To APC In Ogun (Photos) by rrikado(m): 7:21pm
I know dat PDP will not like this news
Re: PDP Supporters Decamp To APC In Ogun (Photos) by blazer2018: 7:24pm
Before nko, Ogun State is an APC State now...With the achievements of the Governor, APC should retain the State without stress...But it still all boils down to how the Amosun and Yayi factions handle the post Party Primaries buhaha
Re: PDP Supporters Decamp To APC In Ogun (Photos) by burakado17: 7:25pm
teemanbastos:The truth my brother. Nobody can match him. Buhari has no rival.
Re: PDP Supporters Decamp To APC In Ogun (Photos) by popcykaylah(m): 7:45pm
Same old thieves. .. awon oloriburuku ...
Re: PDP Supporters Decamp To APC In Ogun (Photos) by GavelSlam: 7:50pm
Southwest is APC. You better recognise.
Re: PDP Supporters Decamp To APC In Ogun (Photos) by Okoroawusa: 7:56pm
A won omoluabi
