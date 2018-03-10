Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Supporters Decamp To APC In Ogun (Photos) (4855 Views)

Kwankwaso Supporters Decamp To Gandujiyya Movement, Burn Their Red Caps(photos) / 3000 APC Members Decamp To PDP In Rivers State (Photos) / 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-hundred-of-pdp-supporters-decamp-to-apc-in-ogun/ Hundreds of members of PDP in Ogun State, have renounced their membership of the party and joined APC in the state. decampees, from Yewa North and Imeko Afon Federal Constituency, who were loyal to Dimeji Bankole were received by Gov.Ibikunle Amosun. 1 Like

Hmmm...



The more things change, the more they remain the same. 4 Likes

There is no type of make up that I didn't see on faces of some women in uniben today



As for the topic, I have nothing to say 1 Like

Heart attack for some toads 11 Likes 2 Shares

AfonjaConehead:





like you and ua ..ther and mo.... Okay, I don sabi am, last response from python1. You have to work very hard for the next one. Okay, I don sabi am, last response from python1. You have to work very hard for the next one. 1 Like 1 Share

python1:



Okay, I don sabi am, last response from python1. You have to work very hard for the next one.

mental mental

Everybody want to join the progressive moving train. Everybody want to join the progressive moving train. 3 Likes 1 Share

The person who counted "hundreds" needs to go back to school to learn his numbers. 4 Likes

Dead party filled with members who lack political ideologies

decamp or no decamp BUBU MUST GO 2 Likes 1 Share

Politicking in Nigeria is dead

Five hands were raised up and OP said hundreds moved, is that how bad your math teacher raised you? 1 Like 1 Share

Why is everybody decamping from PDP?

Not a news pls.



What did you expect from ogun before?



Pls this is no news abeg.

Few Months to the election, how come PDP is not attracting new members? Their rank is getting depleted on a daily basis. Why are people treating the party like a leper that you don't want to touch even with a long pole? 4 Likes 2 Shares

2019 General elections is knocking!!! 1 Like





Nigerian politics has taught me that ..



Don't ask me how, I won't . Hundreds in politics is not the same as hundreds in arithmetic..Nigerian politics has taught me that ..Don't ask me how, I won't . 1 Like

Buhari will re-emerge 3 Likes

nairavsdollars:

Dead party filled with members who la



ck political ideologies

What do you understand by political ideology??

PDP held onto power for 16 donkey years yet there was no visible transformation as promised by ur dullard hero(gej)....except for his giant strikes in corrupt practices which led to the current economic recession her country is facing. What do you understand by political ideology??PDP held onto power for 16 donkey years yet there was no visible transformation as promised by ur dullard hero(gej)....except for his giant strikes in corrupt practices which led to the current economic recession her country is facing. 6 Likes 1 Share

nairavsdollars:

Dead party filled with members who la



ck political ideologies

What do you understand by political ideology??

PDP held onto power for 16 donkey years yet there was no visible transformation as promised by ur dullard hero(gej)....except for his giant strides in corrupt practices which led to the current economic recession her country is facing. What do you understand by political ideology??PDP held onto power for 16 donkey years yet there was no visible transformation as promised by ur dullard hero(gej)....except for his giant strides in corrupt practices which led to the current economic recession her country is facing. 1 Like

Confused people.mtewwww

apc should stop to deciv deresef.







who is counting dem.

Another big blow to the pigs and swine 3 Likes 1 Share

Another headache for Buhari haters 2 Likes

This country ehn... God help my generation

I know dat PDP will not like this news 2 Likes

Before nko, Ogun State is an APC State now...With the achievements of the Governor, APC should retain the State without stress...But it still all boils down to how the Amosun and Yayi factions handle the post Party Primaries buhaha 1 Like

teemanbastos:

Buhari will re-emerge The truth my brother. Nobody can match him. Buhari has no rival. The truth my brother. Nobody can match him. Buhari has no rival. 3 Likes

Same old thieves. .. awon oloriburuku ...

Southwest is APC. You better recognise.