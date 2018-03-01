Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / DJ Dream Ogbu Shot Dead By Armed Robbers In Their House In Aba (Graphic Photos) (14506 Views)

His grieving friend, Dj'iykemoni D'mixkiller wrote:



Just happened dis morning DjDream Ogbu why?? ?? Why u left me I just de plan to do coded remix with u.



And I saw u yesterday we discussed about dis.



why DJ dreams Y Dem go kill u just like dat #story_line



Armed robbers came to dere house thief every thing finish And killed him #what_a_world



Humble man for dat matter Now u have killed him #what_is_ur_gain Chai



Don't pass dis post without typing #RIP He is our man..



A young artiste named DJ Dream Ogbu was this morning shot dead by armed robbers in Aba area of Abia state. According to reports, killed the upcoming musician who was preparing for a remix of one of his songs with a colleague - after a robbery operation in his house.His grieving friend, Dj'iykemoni D'mixkiller wrote:

Operation Python dance must return to that region



As soon as possible 12 Likes 2 Shares

We blame our leaders for everything



Is this the fault of pmb again 5 Likes

See big Fool dey laff

Rip

AfonjaConehead:





mental,u dey laff abi,ur own go worse Of course, I have to laff and for the the curse, 10 folds of that for you. Of course, I have to laff and for the the curse, 10 folds of that for you. 2 Likes

AfonjaConehead:





all ur life is about nothing buh igbo. Smh And what is your life all about? And what is your life all about? 1 Like 1 Share

sarrki:

We blame our leaders for everything



Is this the fault of pmb again

They are still waiting for operation python on plateau and Benue state They are still waiting for operation python on plateau and Benue state 2 Likes 1 Share

u get na wahala u no get money na palaba for nija.the heart of human being is full of wickedness. 1 Like

It shall never be well with those robbers.rip young man 5 Likes

i believe dat no curse without a course

Why rob him and still kill him?Armed robbers and assassins deserve instant death sentence.

I hope the guy was not in a cult.

Dream cut short. RIP bro

Sad one

May the dreams of your killers be killed. RIP creative one

Talktoyoulater:

It shall never be well with those robbers.rip young man





RIP BROTHER RIP BROTHER

Robbers? U sure it was just a robbery? 1 Like

Rob and move.. why kill? Are u a robber or an assassin?

sarrki:

Operation Python dance must return to that region



As soon as possible

Hungry man size Hungry man size

sarrki:

Operation Python dance must return to that region



As soon as possible

It is obvious that your salary has started entering. Kudos It is obvious that your salary has started entering. Kudos 2 Likes 1 Share

My gee that year





Rip bro

Igbos are the worse wicked tribe in NIGERIA AND AFRICA. They hate themselves, discriminate themselves and never hospitable to non igbos. I spit on you igbos with my excrate water. 3 Likes

sarrki:

Operation Python dance must return to that region



As soon as possible

do you know that Buhari is a criminal terrorist? do you know that Buhari is a criminal terrorist? 1 Like 1 Share

sarrki:

We blame our leaders for everything



Is this the fault of pmb again

shatap Buhari is a terrorist

aisha is a shameless corrupt prostitute

Tinubu is a bastard shatap Buhari is a terroristaisha is a shameless corrupt prostituteTinubu is a bastard 1 Like 1 Share

RIP brother...laa na udo 1 Like

PrettyCrystal:

What I don't get is the idea of posting dead bodies online. So we can't say RIP without posting such pictures? 2 Likes

sarrki:

Operation Python dance must return to that region



As soon as possible Your foolishness is epic Your foolishness is epic 1 Like