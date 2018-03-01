₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|DJ Dream Ogbu Shot Dead By Armed Robbers In Their House In Aba (Graphic Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 5:56pm
A young artiste named DJ Dream Ogbu was this morning shot dead by armed robbers in Aba area of Abia state. According to reports, killed the upcoming musician who was preparing for a remix of one of his songs with a colleague - after a robbery operation in his house.
His grieving friend, Dj'iykemoni D'mixkiller wrote:
Just happened dis morning DjDream Ogbu why?? ?? Why u left me I just de plan to do coded remix with u.
And I saw u yesterday we discussed about dis.
why DJ dreams Y Dem go kill u just like dat #story_line
Armed robbers came to dere house thief every thing finish And killed him #what_a_world
Humble man for dat matter Now u have killed him #what_is_ur_gain Chai
Don't pass dis post without typing #RIP He is our man..
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/artiste-shot-dead-armed-robbers-storming-house-aba-graphic-photos.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: DJ Dream Ogbu Shot Dead By Armed Robbers In Their House In Aba (Graphic Photos) by sarrki(m): 5:58pm
Operation Python dance must return to that region
As soon as possible
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: DJ Dream Ogbu Shot Dead By Armed Robbers In Their House In Aba (Graphic Photos) by sarrki(m): 5:59pm
We blame our leaders for everything
Is this the fault of pmb again
5 Likes
|Re: DJ Dream Ogbu Shot Dead By Armed Robbers In Their House In Aba (Graphic Photos) by AfonjaConehead: 6:05pm
See big Fool dey laff
|Re: DJ Dream Ogbu Shot Dead By Armed Robbers In Their House In Aba (Graphic Photos) by AfonjaConehead: 6:07pm
Rip
|Re: DJ Dream Ogbu Shot Dead By Armed Robbers In Their House In Aba (Graphic Photos) by python1: 6:09pm
AfonjaConehead:Of course, I have to laff and for the the curse, 10 folds of that for you.
2 Likes
|Re: DJ Dream Ogbu Shot Dead By Armed Robbers In Their House In Aba (Graphic Photos) by python1: 6:09pm
AfonjaConehead:And what is your life all about?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: DJ Dream Ogbu Shot Dead By Armed Robbers In Their House In Aba (Graphic Photos) by FarahAideed: 6:12pm
sarrki:
They are still waiting for operation python on plateau and Benue state
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DJ Dream Ogbu Shot Dead By Armed Robbers In Their House In Aba (Graphic Photos) by madridguy(m): 6:49pm
|Re: DJ Dream Ogbu Shot Dead By Armed Robbers In Their House In Aba (Graphic Photos) by Chijohn42k(m): 6:50pm
u get na wahala u no get money na palaba for nija.the heart of human being is full of wickedness.
1 Like
|Re: DJ Dream Ogbu Shot Dead By Armed Robbers In Their House In Aba (Graphic Photos) by Talktoyoulater(f): 6:52pm
It shall never be well with those robbers.rip young man
5 Likes
|Re: DJ Dream Ogbu Shot Dead By Armed Robbers In Their House In Aba (Graphic Photos) by Gkay1(m): 6:52pm
i believe dat no curse without a course
|Re: DJ Dream Ogbu Shot Dead By Armed Robbers In Their House In Aba (Graphic Photos) by thorpido(m): 6:52pm
Why rob him and still kill him?Armed robbers and assassins deserve instant death sentence.
I hope the guy was not in a cult.
|Re: DJ Dream Ogbu Shot Dead By Armed Robbers In Their House In Aba (Graphic Photos) by Gkemz(m): 6:55pm
Dream cut short. RIP bro
|Re: DJ Dream Ogbu Shot Dead By Armed Robbers In Their House In Aba (Graphic Photos) by macaranta(m): 6:57pm
Sad one
|Re: DJ Dream Ogbu Shot Dead By Armed Robbers In Their House In Aba (Graphic Photos) by kingthreat(m): 6:57pm
May the dreams of your killers be killed. RIP creative one
|Re: DJ Dream Ogbu Shot Dead By Armed Robbers In Their House In Aba (Graphic Photos) by fero07(m): 6:58pm
Talktoyoulater:
RIP BROTHER
|Re: DJ Dream Ogbu Shot Dead By Armed Robbers In Their House In Aba (Graphic Photos) by jaxxy(m): 7:05pm
Robbers? U sure it was just a robbery?
1 Like
|Re: DJ Dream Ogbu Shot Dead By Armed Robbers In Their House In Aba (Graphic Photos) by Gangster1ms: 7:06pm
Rob and move.. why kill? Are u a robber or an assassin?
|Re: DJ Dream Ogbu Shot Dead By Armed Robbers In Their House In Aba (Graphic Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 7:13pm
sarrki:
Hungry man size
|Re: DJ Dream Ogbu Shot Dead By Armed Robbers In Their House In Aba (Graphic Photos) by LUGBE: 7:14pm
sarrki:
It is obvious that your salary has started entering. Kudos
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DJ Dream Ogbu Shot Dead By Armed Robbers In Their House In Aba (Graphic Photos) by kels4fun(m): 7:17pm
My gee that year
Rip bro
|Re: DJ Dream Ogbu Shot Dead By Armed Robbers In Their House In Aba (Graphic Photos) by Thickcok01: 7:17pm
Igbos are the worse wicked tribe in NIGERIA AND AFRICA. They hate themselves, discriminate themselves and never hospitable to non igbos. I spit on you igbos with my excrate water.
3 Likes
|Re: DJ Dream Ogbu Shot Dead By Armed Robbers In Their House In Aba (Graphic Photos) by DeviIhimself: 7:20pm
sarrki:
do you know that Buhari is a criminal terrorist?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: DJ Dream Ogbu Shot Dead By Armed Robbers In Their House In Aba (Graphic Photos) by DeviIhimself: 7:21pm
sarrki:
shatap Buhari is a terrorist
aisha is a shameless corrupt prostitute
Tinubu is a bastard
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: DJ Dream Ogbu Shot Dead By Armed Robbers In Their House In Aba (Graphic Photos) by glamorousbluice(f): 7:22pm
RIP brother...laa na udo
1 Like
|Re: DJ Dream Ogbu Shot Dead By Armed Robbers In Their House In Aba (Graphic Photos) by free2ryhme: 7:25pm
PrettyCrystal:
|Re: DJ Dream Ogbu Shot Dead By Armed Robbers In Their House In Aba (Graphic Photos) by trustyshoess(f): 7:26pm
What I don't get is the idea of posting dead bodies online. So we can't say RIP without posting such pictures?
2 Likes
|Re: DJ Dream Ogbu Shot Dead By Armed Robbers In Their House In Aba (Graphic Photos) by sunbilor(m): 7:34pm
sarrki:Your foolishness is epic
1 Like
|Re: DJ Dream Ogbu Shot Dead By Armed Robbers In Their House In Aba (Graphic Photos) by sunbilor(m): 7:36pm
jaxxy:Tell last sentence is suspect for any intelligent mind
