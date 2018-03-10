Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Should I Accept This Job Or Move On? (6567 Views)

Sorry for the long read,



I finished service Dec 2017 and got a job in the state I served, was excited and told dad, dad told me he doesn't like that one that he wants me to work in a firm (he has some contacts there)



Although I knew the Gen. manager Coz I worked with him in 2015 for a few months. Meanwhile dad got a job for my younger sister in that same firm. I told dad that I won't want to wait beyond February since he was certain I'll get the job, he assured me. January passed, met the CEO and he said he'll get back to me in a month's time, prior to meeting the CEO, I had already called the manager and told him that I'm almost done with service, he said I should come meet him in January, old dad, my dad said I shouldn't meet him that I should meet the CEO, so I obeyed. So when I met the CEO, he called the manager in my presence, I had this awkward feeling but I kept my cool, the manager told him I've worked with him before. So they said they'll get back to me. a month passed and I kept going to and fro to hear their feedback but nothing was forthcoming,



Met the GM, he told me March but no specific date and told me the salary I was to be paid, I was OK with it, towards the end of February I sent an email to the CEO that I haven't heard from him and got no reply, had to visit the firm. Met the GM and he said I should meet the CEO, while waiting to see the CEO, he told the security man to tell me to see the GM, he was told I've seen him and he told the security to tell me to go home, I got sad and told dad that I'm fed up that I need to go to where I'm needed not where they think they're doing me a favor, dad sent and called both GM and CEO an SMS and calls resp but got no reply.



Meanwhile I travelled to go and secure a job in the state I served, my sister now called me that the GM told her to tell me to come see her, I felt awkward Coz I chat with him on WhatsApp and visit him often so why wasn't I called directly? I came back, went straight to see the GM and he told me the CEO has changed his mind about my salary that about 33% was slashed from it, that I should start with it.



Meanwhile the other job I got was a better offer with good incentives, dad wants me to work in that firm but I told him I'm not accepting the job but he's insisting, pls I need your advice Coz I need a place where I can work with peace of mind.





Since you've got a better place to work with even better incentives,i think you should go for it.explain to your Dad, if he is insisting you have to consider the fact that you can't keep relying on him to make decisions for you. follow what suits you, where you can have peace of mind and better gains. you are a man bro. time for you to man up� 26 Likes 2 Shares

Since you've got a better place to work with even better incentives,i think you should go for it.explain to your Dad, if he is insisting you have to consider the fact that you can't keep relying on him to make decisions for you. follow what suits you, where you can have peace of mind and better gains. you are a man bro. time for you to man up� tnx bro tnx bro 3 Likes

You aren't a kid again bro, tell that straight into your dad's face. Thanks 8 Likes 1 Share

While others are scampering for n-power.



You had better go to where they see your value and not where they think they are doing you a favour. Wow some people even have choicesWhile others are scampering for n-power.You had better go to where they see your value and not where they think they are doing you a favour. 21 Likes 1 Share

you're a man now!



act as such!







meanwhile, dinner is servé 10 Likes

Follow your mind

daddys boy, move on. go to where you are celebrated and not tolerated. peace of mind matters most 5 Likes

Forget the CEO and get the job that will give you peace of mind.







When you know why your dad is insistent on that firm you'll be able to make an informed decision. 7 Likes

In most cases, in the long run,

dad is usually right.



Wetin old man Sidon ground see,

young man go climb 'Burq Khalifa' Tower for

Dubai , e no go see am..



Take your tongue count your teeth. 9 Likes

Follow your dad e get why 5 Likes

Since you've got a better place to work with even better incentives,i think you should go for it.explain to your Dad, if he is insisting you have to consider the fact that you can't keep relying on him to make decisions for you. follow what suits you, where you can have peace of mind and better gains. you are a man bro. time for you to man up� good advice good advice

it is you that will be working there and not your dad, so follow your heart. 1 Like 1 Share

Hahaha







Bro go 4d one with better pay.





For ur old man just make more and more and more money,This days nobody rejects a rich man

Accept it and move on bro.

Even though I don't have all the details, reading through your writ, what came to my mind was:

"Obey your parents in the lord for this is right..."

Sometimes, these folks see seating what we can't see standing on a pole. 2 Likes

Kindly go with the job that has better incentives and most especially career growth. You have to stand up as a man in this scenario. You can't continue to be daddy's boy and for the CEO to slash your salary by 33% may go further to frustrate and end up owing you several months of salary. The choice is yours to make. Make a smart one bro. 2 Likes

And I dey here dey find work

In most cases, in the long run,

dad is usually right.



Wetin old man Sidon ground see,

young man go climb Burq Khalifa for

Dubai , e no go see am.. lol. Easy to know the kind of home he grew up in. Not a way I would wish to raise my kids. U have to be tough enough to compete without favor lol. Easy to know the kind of home he grew up in. Not a way I would wish to raise my kids. U have to be tough enough to compete without favor 1 Like

OP



Good evening,



Pls i beg you. Help ne with a job plssss... After making ur choice, let me have the other one.



Pls bikonu 6 Likes

Forget dad, forget the state offer. What do you really want, what are your future plans. Place the two offers before the plan you have for your life then make your decision. Dads may always be right but you are allowed to write your own story that is what makes it your life

This is why it's not good to go to private university and graduate at a very young age thus making ur parents still have control and make decisions for you.

All i hear is dad this... dad that... Smmmmhhhh

All this kids of nowadays sef This is why it's not good to go to private university and graduate at a very young age thus making ur parents still have control and make decisions for you.All i hear is dad this... dad that... SmmmmhhhhAll this kids of nowadays sef 1 Like

See connection, Dad call CEO and GM directly.I see that connection Nah him I still dey hustle for street of Lagos since I finished my NYSC 4 years Ago.



Meanwhile dear.. your dad has a reason for u to work at d firm.Just give it a trial.its not all about the pay . 1 Like

Sorry for the long read,



Just as @Henryvirus said, be a man and make your decisions. Go to your folks for advise when necessary and please, if you are still being fed and sheltered by your parents, time to get out. Just as @Henryvirus said, be a man and make your decisions. Go to your folks for advise when necessary and please, if you are still being fed and sheltered by your parents, time to get out.

You get a better offer.

Your future is in your hand not your dad's hand.

If you can't decide for yourself now then your dad will control your marriage.

I'm 100% sure. 3 Likes

You seem to have undermined the authority of the GM and the CEO has actually changed his mind from giving you the job. The salary slash was intended to discourage you indirectly.



I think the CEO feels the familiarity will affect the relationship negatively. 5 Likes

See connection, Dad call CEO and GM directly.I see that connection Nah him I still dey hustle for street of Lagos since I finished my NYSC 4 years Ago.



Meanwhile dear.. your dad has a reason for u to work at d firm.Just give it trial.its not all about the pay .

Bro I have been in ya shoes before, this what u should consider first, the state offer is it a government appointment if yes run bak and take ya job, I personally will never advise you to go with the one ya dad is recommending for you, something seems fishy and from the way they are increasing and reducing salary at will, I foresee you wouldn't last in the company because they are may come up with a bullshit excuse Tomorow to reduce ya salary the more. Go back to where u serve an take ya destiny into ya hand. 2 Likes