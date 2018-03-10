₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Access Bank Employs All 51 First Class Graduates Of Gombe State University by londonrivals: 6:38pm
51 First Class graduates of Gombe State University (GSU) have been offered automatic employment by Access Bank of Nigeria Plc as a way to motivate them to contribute to the economy of the country
|Re: Access Bank Employs All 51 First Class Graduates Of Gombe State University by sarrki(m): 6:40pm
Double edge sword
State account will go to them I it is not with them
Smart marketing skills
|Re: Access Bank Employs All 51 First Class Graduates Of Gombe State University by Unionised(m): 6:40pm
londonrivals:
Lets see how many will survive one year there.
Another stunt to get their hands on the state's pie
|Re: Access Bank Employs All 51 First Class Graduates Of Gombe State University by DrRasheed(m): 6:41pm
Nothing honorary, majority of the boards members of access are from Gombe.
|Re: Access Bank Employs All 51 First Class Graduates Of Gombe State University by ConAir(m): 6:46pm
Good move from them, but why specifically from Gombe state university?
What happened to other prestigious conventional universities like Oau, ui, unn and others
Why not random selection from different universities, I believe that it is politically motivated.
|Re: Access Bank Employs All 51 First Class Graduates Of Gombe State University by eTECTIVe(m): 7:21pm
So whether dey got first class in Arabic , Chemistry , Biology or Fud and Nutrition dey will work with Bank? Angway atleast kudos to dem for offering employment. Afta all if someone with a NEPA certificate is employable as President and a lawyer is in charge of Power den dey are gud
|Re: Access Bank Employs All 51 First Class Graduates Of Gombe State University by Iruobean(m): 8:04pm
Please Niralanders, I need job. I studied mechanical engineering, I am serving in Rivers State, will be passing out Next month. Pls I need your help as I am willing to work in any firm within out outside the state. Pls help a brother. I have expert k owledge on the use of AutoCAD for various engineering designs. I also have a professional certification on UK HSE level 1,2&3.
Pls help a brother. I am not really after the pay. I just need a place where I can be working and be getting experience.
Here is my email. Irusam2017@gmail.com
|Re: Access Bank Employs All 51 First Class Graduates Of Gombe State University by slapandfall(m): 8:05pm
Thank you Buhari.. Buhari till 2023
|Re: Access Bank Employs All 51 First Class Graduates Of Gombe State University by AngelicBeing: 8:05pm
|Re: Access Bank Employs All 51 First Class Graduates Of Gombe State University by afbstrategies: 8:05pm
ok
|Re: Access Bank Employs All 51 First Class Graduates Of Gombe State University by radiokilla(m): 8:06pm
First class working in a bank? People don't get it that every first class material is meant to be in the classroom not in the field.
What do I know sef.
|Re: Access Bank Employs All 51 First Class Graduates Of Gombe State University by siralos135: 8:06pm
Good one
|Re: Access Bank Employs All 51 First Class Graduates Of Gombe State University by iHart(m): 8:08pm
Business strategy...
|Re: Access Bank Employs All 51 First Class Graduates Of Gombe State University by salbis(m): 8:09pm
Good for them. At least 51 persons are out of the over saturated labour market.
|Re: Access Bank Employs All 51 First Class Graduates Of Gombe State University by usmanktg2(m): 8:10pm
D
|Re: Access Bank Employs All 51 First Class Graduates Of Gombe State University by iHart(m): 8:11pm
Iruobean:I may suggest you remove the part where you said you want to work and get experience, nobody will like to employ you just to teach you and then after learning you leave them.
|Re: Access Bank Employs All 51 First Class Graduates Of Gombe State University by jboy73: 8:13pm
E no pass this type of jobs.
Probably the bank was built for themmm
See their Aboki faces
|Re: Access Bank Employs All 51 First Class Graduates Of Gombe State University by dFroshie(m): 8:13pm
so if i study engineering course from the university na Access job i go dey wait for
|Re: Access Bank Employs All 51 First Class Graduates Of Gombe State University by fergusen(m): 8:14pm
Catch them fresh.
|Re: Access Bank Employs All 51 First Class Graduates Of Gombe State University by greatjoshy(m): 8:14pm
Good
Wonderful move, it's very good... It will help motivate them and other students.
But I think first class graduates are supposed to be automatically retained as teachers in very high ranking public schools or retained as lecturers so that they can maximally impact knowledge to others and help improve our national academic standard
|Re: Access Bank Employs All 51 First Class Graduates Of Gombe State University by 1nigeriamyfoot: 8:15pm
|Re: Access Bank Employs All 51 First Class Graduates Of Gombe State University by Gerrard59(m): 8:16pm
So Access now employs from state universities?
You don't mean it?
|Re: Access Bank Employs All 51 First Class Graduates Of Gombe State University by idreezbaba(m): 8:16pm
congratulations their net worth just surpassed wizkid or davido
|Re: Access Bank Employs All 51 First Class Graduates Of Gombe State University by Gerrard59(m): 8:19pm
radiokilla:
Fallacious claim. Only you meant that not everyone.
So they should stay in classrooms, so you'll come and accuse them of just being lecturers after graduation even with their first class?
We would not take it!
|Re: Access Bank Employs All 51 First Class Graduates Of Gombe State University by Iruobean(m): 8:20pm
iHart:
Thanks bro
|Re: Access Bank Employs All 51 First Class Graduates Of Gombe State University by Cutehector(m): 8:21pm
For their mind these graduates will think it will be rosy.. When the bank slams them with targets, their brains will reset
