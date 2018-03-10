Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Access Bank Employs All 51 First Class Graduates Of Gombe State University (2512 Views)

http://www.metronaija.ng/access-bank-employs-all-51-first-class-graduates-of-gombe-state-university/ 51 First Class graduates of Gombe State University (GSU) have been offered automatic employment by Access Bank of Nigeria Plc as a way to motivate them to contribute to the economy of the country

Double edge sword



State account will go to them I it is not with them



Smart marketing skills 3 Likes

londonrivals:

cc: lalasticlala mynd44

Lets see how many will survive one year there.



Another stunt to get their hands on the state's pie

Nothing honorary, majority of the boards members of access are from Gombe. 1 Like

Good move from them, but why specifically from Gombe state university?



What happened to other prestigious conventional universities like Oau, ui, unn and others



Why not random selection from different universities, I believe that it is politically motivated. 5 Likes

So whether dey got first class in Arabic , Chemistry , Biology or Fud and Nutrition dey will work with Bank? Angway atleast kudos to dem for offering employment. Afta all if someone with a NEPA certificate is employable as President and a lawyer is in charge of Power den dey are gud 2 Likes

Please Niralanders, I need job. I studied mechanical engineering, I am serving in Rivers State, will be passing out Next month. Pls I need your help as I am willing to work in any firm within out outside the state. Pls help a brother. I have expert k owledge on the use of AutoCAD for various engineering designs. I also have a professional certification on UK HSE level 1,2&3.



Pls help a brother. I am not really after the pay. I just need a place where I can be working and be getting experience.



Here is my email. Irusam2017@gmail.com 11 Likes 3 Shares

Thank you Buhari.. Buhari till 2023

First class working in a bank? People don't get it that every first class material is meant to be in the classroom not in the field.

What do I know sef. 1 Like

Business strategy...

Good for them. At least 51 persons are out of the over saturated labour market.

Iruobean:

Please Niralanders, I need job. I studied mechanical engineering, I am serving in Rivers State, will be passing out Next month. Pls I need your help as I am willing to work in any firm within out outside the state. Pls help a brother. I have expert k owledge on the use of AutoCAD for various engineering designs. I also have a professional certification on UK HSE level 1,2&3.



Pls help a brother. I am not really after the pay. I just need a place where I can be working and be getting experience.



I may suggest you remove the part where you said you want to work and get experience, nobody will like to employ you just to teach you and then after learning you leave them.



Probably the bank was built for themmm

Probably the bank was built for themmm

so if i study engineering course from the university na Access job i go dey wait for 1 Like

Catch them fresh.

Wonderful move, it's very good... It will help motivate them and other students.

But I think first class graduates are supposed to be automatically retained as teachers in very high ranking public schools or retained as lecturers so that they can maximally impact knowledge to others and help improve our national academic standard 1 Like





You don't mean it? So Access now employs from state universities?

congratulations their net worth just surpassed wizkid or davido

radiokilla:

First class working in a bank? People don't get it that every first class material is meant to be in the classroom not in the field.

What do I know sef.

Fallacious claim. Only you meant that not everyone.



So they should stay in classrooms, so you'll come and accuse them of just being lecturers after graduation even with their first class?



Fallacious claim. Only you meant that not everyone.

So they should stay in classrooms, so you'll come and accuse them of just being lecturers after graduation even with their first class?

We would not take it!

iHart:

I may suggest you remove the part where you said you want to work and get experience, nobody will like to employ you just to teach you and then after learning you leave them.

Thanks bro