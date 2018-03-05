₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|'Ososomaye' Juju Used By The Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, To Revoke Curses (Photos by PrettyCrystal: 6:48pm
The Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare 11, yesterday placed a curse on perpetrators of human trafficking in Edo state as well as native doctors who administer oath of secrecy on victims, asserting that the gods of Benin Kingdom would destroy those involved in the illicit trade.
The traditional Palace Juju 'Ososomaye' of Great Benin kingdom was reportedly brought out for the first time yesterday to face the sun in the presence of all Palace chiefs, native doctors and women leaders who witnessed the traditional occasion.
According to multiple online reports by Bini people, the last time the Ososomaye saw the sun was above 400 years ago, and if it sees the sun, it delivers on its assignment against the person and his generation. They said the last time it was deployed and brought out to see the sun was in the reign of Oba Ewuare 1.
The 'Ososomaye' is what all the spiritual heads in Edo kingdom report to.
The monarch revoked the curses placed on victims of human trafficking; while curses were placed on human traffickers, cultists and cult activities and land grabbers in Benin kingdom henceforth.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/ososomaye-traditional-palace-juju-used-by-oba-of-benin-to-revoke-curses.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GhI_OkDbuW0
|Re: 'Ososomaye' Juju Used By The Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, To Revoke Curses (Photos by PrettyCrystal: 6:49pm
|Re: 'Ososomaye' Juju Used By The Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, To Revoke Curses (Photos by Blakjewelry(m): 6:51pm
Like those traffickers cares
|Re: 'Ososomaye' Juju Used By The Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, To Revoke Curses (Photos by richeeyo(m): 6:54pm
This makes us Africans, not the corrupt constitutional system This is called let your doing judge you
|Re: 'Ososomaye' Juju Used By The Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, To Revoke Curses (Photos by MJBOLT(m): 6:59pm
FOOLISH people with FAKE JUJU,they cant even use the juju to make life better for the people,placing dead curses just to scare people
|Re: 'Ososomaye' Juju Used By The Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, To Revoke Curses (Photos by stephleena(f): 7:01pm
where's the soso whatever? just sighting dead dogs and animals
|Re: 'Ososomaye' Juju Used By The Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, To Revoke Curses (Photos by DrRasheed(m): 7:10pm
hhhh...Is juju useful..? How the hell it isn't use against past corrupt leaders then.
|Re: 'Ososomaye' Juju Used By The Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, To Revoke Curses (Photos by Troblem(m): 7:12pm
Humans should be archived
|Re: 'Ososomaye' Juju Used By The Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, To Revoke Curses (Photos by sinkhole: 7:25pm
They are re-engineering the minds of those girls
All those things you see on the ground constitute a "neural network" input layer
|Re: 'Ososomaye' Juju Used By The Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, To Revoke Curses (Photos by tolugar: 7:37pm
Hmmmmm. I hope they know the implication of what they have invoked
This was what Africa stood for before they where brain washed
That hair style though.
|Re: 'Ososomaye' Juju Used By The Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, To Revoke Curses (Photos by Iruobean(m): 8:14pm
I can only see some swagalicious herbalists and some fat old witches.
|Re: 'Ososomaye' Juju Used By The Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, To Revoke Curses (Photos by AngelicBeing: 8:15pm
Yawns, when will they place a curse on all the useless politicians that have rendered the country a cesspit of poverty and hardship
|Re: 'Ososomaye' Juju Used By The Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, To Revoke Curses (Photos by revelation2013: 8:16pm
Couldn't use it against the colonial masters
|Re: 'Ososomaye' Juju Used By The Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, To Revoke Curses (Photos by lifezone247(m): 8:16pm
|Re: 'Ososomaye' Juju Used By The Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, To Revoke Curses (Photos by fergusen(m): 8:16pm
Useless and powerless Juju. He couldn't use it to kpai that idiot in Aso Rock so that Nigerians can have fresh air and be safe from this dullard induced hunger.
Mtchewww!
|Re: 'Ososomaye' Juju Used By The Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, To Revoke Curses (Photos by Neimar: 8:17pm
|Re: 'Ososomaye' Juju Used By The Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, To Revoke Curses (Photos by pantherblack: 8:17pm
Benin people una daalu o
This guy was just appointed by the devil to resurrect evils that was kept banished for centuries, ofcourse its sacrifice will be the destinies and glory of Benin sons and daughters within the territory. Benin people, once again, daalu o
|Re: 'Ososomaye' Juju Used By The Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, To Revoke Curses (Photos by Ibibioesan(m): 8:17pm
Edo for life. proudly ibibio Esan boy
|Re: 'Ososomaye' Juju Used By The Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, To Revoke Curses (Photos by superior494(m): 8:17pm
Edo people with tradition are like 5&6 from time immemorial
|Re: 'Ososomaye' Juju Used By The Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, To Revoke Curses (Photos by sekundosekundo: 8:17pm
Chai, this Oba must be a foolish man to think that juju can remove curses caused by the same juju
|Re: 'Ososomaye' Juju Used By The Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, To Revoke Curses (Photos by Mrkumareze(m): 8:18pm
Hmmmm, Edo women wey dey Bleep like Dog them still use dog for sacrifice.
|Re: 'Ososomaye' Juju Used By The Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, To Revoke Curses (Photos by larry90500(m): 8:18pm
We now live in a world where everything goes on camera.
#KeepTheCulture#
|Re: 'Ososomaye' Juju Used By The Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, To Revoke Curses (Photos by AryaSand(f): 8:18pm
We are Africans!
|Re: 'Ososomaye' Juju Used By The Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, To Revoke Curses (Photos by Lescalier: 8:18pm
Oba gha to kpe ye!!!
Oba will live long
This is our own saying in place of the British singing God save our queen
|Re: 'Ososomaye' Juju Used By The Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, To Revoke Curses (Photos by jboy73: 8:18pm
Looks like Buhari
|Re: 'Ososomaye' Juju Used By The Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, To Revoke Curses (Photos by afbstrategies: 8:19pm
Next >>>> Nigerian Politicians
Your days are sooooo numbered
|Re: 'Ososomaye' Juju Used By The Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, To Revoke Curses (Photos by QuietHammer(m): 8:19pm
This one na child's play when compared to the gods of Ife
|Re: 'Ososomaye' Juju Used By The Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, To Revoke Curses (Photos by tokrizy(m): 8:20pm
|Re: 'Ososomaye' Juju Used By The Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, To Revoke Curses (Photos by NoBetterNigeria: 8:20pm
E-warriors go and register for PVC is time to vote... Likes and Share not in Inec constitution... i dan talk my own oo
