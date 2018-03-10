



The accused, identified as Franklin Adeyanju, 58, who resides at 24, Tijani Street, Dopemu, a suburb of Lagos, is being tried by an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, for defilement.



Earlier, the prosecutor, Clifford Ogu, had told the court that the offence was committed on February 28, at the accused residence.



Ogu said that the accused resides in the same compound with the girl’s parents.



He said: “The accused called the girl, a 5-year-old, to his apartment and was fingering her private part when another neighbour, who heard the screaming of the girl, entered the apartment.







“The accused was caught in the act and the woman, who saw him, shouted in order to attract the attention of other neighbours.”



