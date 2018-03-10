₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Franklin Adeyanju: Politician Caught Defiling Neighbour’s 5-Year-Old Daughter by Yuneek(f): 6:58pm
A popular Nigerian politician has been remanded in Kirikiri Prisons for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s five-year-old daughter.
The accused, identified as Franklin Adeyanju, 58, who resides at 24, Tijani Street, Dopemu, a suburb of Lagos, is being tried by an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, for defilement.
Earlier, the prosecutor, Clifford Ogu, had told the court that the offence was committed on February 28, at the accused residence.
Ogu said that the accused resides in the same compound with the girl’s parents.
He said: “The accused called the girl, a 5-year-old, to his apartment and was fingering her private part when another neighbour, who heard the screaming of the girl, entered the apartment.
“The accused was caught in the act and the woman, who saw him, shouted in order to attract the attention of other neighbours.”
|Re: Franklin Adeyanju: Politician Caught Defiling Neighbour’s 5-Year-Old Daughter by Unionised(m): 6:59pm
Awon aye
|Re: Franklin Adeyanju: Politician Caught Defiling Neighbour’s 5-Year-Old Daughter by stephleena(f): 7:05pm
Yuneek:Adeyanju..na their work o!!
|Re: Franklin Adeyanju: Politician Caught Defiling Neighbour’s 5-Year-Old Daughter by Iruobean(m): 8:18pm
|Re: Franklin Adeyanju: Politician Caught Defiling Neighbour’s 5-Year-Old Daughter by Daslim180(m): 8:19pm
Original shithole
country......
Singing: We go flog politicians koboko, them too dey do us ojoro
|Re: Franklin Adeyanju: Politician Caught Defiling Neighbour’s 5-Year-Old Daughter by fergusen(m): 8:19pm
|Re: Franklin Adeyanju: Politician Caught Defiling Neighbour’s 5-Year-Old Daughter by Faddd(m): 8:19pm
Now where is the face of the politician?
|Re: Franklin Adeyanju: Politician Caught Defiling Neighbour’s 5-Year-Old Daughter by larry90500(m): 8:20pm
And that will be the end of that case....
#ShitHolePolitican#
|Re: Franklin Adeyanju: Politician Caught Defiling Neighbour’s 5-Year-Old Daughter by SenorFax(m): 8:20pm
Konji or juju?
If na konji, I don't know what he stands to enjoy in an uncompleted building compared to a well furnished apartment. It's unimaginable.
If na juju, thunder from Porto-novo will soon give you a one-corner strike.
Funny enough you go see them for Agbada forming responsible citizens
AGBAYA
|Re: Franklin Adeyanju: Politician Caught Defiling Neighbour’s 5-Year-Old Daughter by EMMYNENTLY: 8:20pm
Chai before you knw nah...
Konji issa bad somfin
|Re: Franklin Adeyanju: Politician Caught Defiling Neighbour’s 5-Year-Old Daughter by pantherblack: 8:21pm
terrible reportage, popular politician without a portfolio or picture. news reportage thesedays smh
|Re: Franklin Adeyanju: Politician Caught Defiling Neighbour’s 5-Year-Old Daughter by beautiful232(f): 8:21pm
the evil that men do will always live with them.
|Re: Franklin Adeyanju: Politician Caught Defiling Neighbour’s 5-Year-Old Daughter by EMMYNENTLY: 8:21pm
Faddd:Bribery
|Re: Franklin Adeyanju: Politician Caught Defiling Neighbour’s 5-Year-Old Daughter by veacea: 8:22pm
I recommend that his hands and pen!s be cut off with aboki knife.
|Re: Franklin Adeyanju: Politician Caught Defiling Neighbour’s 5-Year-Old Daughter by Seun360(m): 8:22pm
Upon all the women wey full everywhere?
|Re: Franklin Adeyanju: Politician Caught Defiling Neighbour’s 5-Year-Old Daughter by SamoaJoe: 8:22pm
Ndi Yoloba sef. What is sweet in the punnany of a 5 year old?
If I say A
Yoy FON
Another Says JA
Nnam na you sabi
|Re: Franklin Adeyanju: Politician Caught Defiling Neighbour’s 5-Year-Old Daughter by uncleseries: 8:23pm
.
|Re: Franklin Adeyanju: Politician Caught Defiling Neighbour’s 5-Year-Old Daughter by Quality20(m): 8:23pm
one of the ill consequences of overcrowding and over population. Antisocial things are just d hallmark of Lagos life
|Re: Franklin Adeyanju: Politician Caught Defiling Neighbour’s 5-Year-Old Daughter by IgboticGirl(f): 8:24pm
What is wrong with Afonjas
|Re: Franklin Adeyanju: Politician Caught Defiling Neighbour’s 5-Year-Old Daughter by EVILFOREST: 8:24pm
No respect for women's week sef.
Anyway DICCCKs of eediots gat no respect
|Re: Franklin Adeyanju: Politician Caught Defiling Neighbour’s 5-Year-Old Daughter by Ibibioesan(m): 8:24pm
See what the quest for power and wealth will cause.
|Re: Franklin Adeyanju: Politician Caught Defiling Neighbour’s 5-Year-Old Daughter by dayleke(m): 8:25pm
Another one?
That's the 2nd one today o....
Se won fi se won ni?
|Re: Franklin Adeyanju: Politician Caught Defiling Neighbour’s 5-Year-Old Daughter by tossie101(f): 8:26pm
Choi
