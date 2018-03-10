Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aregbesola & Akeredolu At Fatima Ganduje & Idris Abolaji Ajimobi's White Wedding (15786 Views)

http://newshelm.ng/photo-aregbesola-akeredolu-dancing-at-ajimobi-ganduje-childrens-wedding/ This photo below captions the governor of Osun state, Rauf Aregbesola and Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu dancing at Ajimobi & Ganduje Children’s wedding reception. 3 Likes

Beautiful picture... If you like, keep fighting over the elites for nothing. These people are one and the same, they care about nobody but themselves. FTC by the way... Thank you Glo 7 Likes 1 Share

Enough of this Ganduje and Ajimobi madness. Is it that we dont have better things to talk about on this platform

Anymore? How does the dance of these thieves affect the life of the common citizens. HML to the couple and pls keep your marriage personal and don’t run it on Social Media if you wish to last long. 6 Likes 1 Share

Ok... Make I follow them dey dance for my room too 4 Likes

Who did we offend that has decided to punish this country with such clowns 7 Likes 1 Share

I no just trust this two men.

See his ugly face

pweshboi:

Ok

OK.

Akeredolu beards with swag 1 Like

Santa and alfa isale 1 Like

Old Yoruba demons

Awon weyrey

They are indebted to civil servants in their respective state. Dance of shame 1 Like 1 Share

dats how they will dance back to their respective villages when the time comes

Wetin concern me

Sai Baba. Buhari till 2023. 2 Likes

Cool

This wedding again? Too much of eating corns causing teeth pain. Let's focus on other things abeg

dancing on top of misery up/down in dountry dancing on top of misery up/down in dountry

Aregbesola we know - who is Akeredolu? What has Akeredolu done for the people of Ondo state since he became governor? This is a serious question and I am not joking. If you have the answer kindly quote me please.

Chai

Our money

Agbayas

Lobatan

He has done this He has done this 2 Likes

God is watching

Abi oo



No Time Biko Abi ooNo Time Biko

They are dancing at our foolishness. Non of these people deserve a second term.

