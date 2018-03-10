₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,973,123 members, 4,127,416 topics. Date: Saturday, 10 March 2018 at 10:44 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aregbesola & Akeredolu At Fatima Ganduje & Idris Abolaji Ajimobi's White Wedding (15786 Views)
Fatima Ganduje And Idris Abolaji Ajimobi's White Wedding Photos / Idris Abolaji Ajimobi Kisses His Wife, Fateema Ganduje, Grabs His Boob (Photo) / President Buhari At Fatima Ganduje & Abolaji Ajimobi's Wedding: Nigerians React (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Aregbesola & Akeredolu At Fatima Ganduje & Idris Abolaji Ajimobi's White Wedding by EdificationBoss: 8:39pm
This photo below captions the governor of Osun state, Rauf Aregbesola and Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu dancing at Ajimobi & Ganduje Children’s wedding reception.
http://newshelm.ng/photo-aregbesola-akeredolu-dancing-at-ajimobi-ganduje-childrens-wedding/
3 Likes
|Re: Aregbesola & Akeredolu At Fatima Ganduje & Idris Abolaji Ajimobi's White Wedding by wagzyl: 8:53pm
Beautiful picture... If you like, keep fighting over the elites for nothing. These people are one and the same, they care about nobody but themselves. FTC by the way... Thank you Glo
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aregbesola & Akeredolu At Fatima Ganduje & Idris Abolaji Ajimobi's White Wedding by Riversides2003(m): 8:54pm
Enough of this Ganduje and Ajimobi madness. Is it that we dont have better things to talk about on this platform
Anymore? How does the dance of these thieves affect the life of the common citizens. HML to the couple and pls keep your marriage personal and don’t run it on Social Media if you wish to last long.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aregbesola & Akeredolu At Fatima Ganduje & Idris Abolaji Ajimobi's White Wedding by pweshboi(m): 8:54pm
Ok... Make I follow them dey dance for my room too
4 Likes
|Re: Aregbesola & Akeredolu At Fatima Ganduje & Idris Abolaji Ajimobi's White Wedding by nuti(m): 8:54pm
Who did we offend that has decided to punish this country with such clowns
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aregbesola & Akeredolu At Fatima Ganduje & Idris Abolaji Ajimobi's White Wedding by Ibibioesan(m): 8:54pm
I no just trust this two men.
|Re: Aregbesola & Akeredolu At Fatima Ganduje & Idris Abolaji Ajimobi's White Wedding by Dejmax(m): 8:54pm
See his ugly face
|Re: Aregbesola & Akeredolu At Fatima Ganduje & Idris Abolaji Ajimobi's White Wedding by HsLBroker(m): 8:54pm
pweshboi:
|Re: Aregbesola & Akeredolu At Fatima Ganduje & Idris Abolaji Ajimobi's White Wedding by mjay05(m): 8:54pm
OK.
|Re: Aregbesola & Akeredolu At Fatima Ganduje & Idris Abolaji Ajimobi's White Wedding by sulesadat(m): 8:54pm
Akeredolu beards with swag
1 Like
|Re: Aregbesola & Akeredolu At Fatima Ganduje & Idris Abolaji Ajimobi's White Wedding by polite2(m): 8:54pm
Santa and alfa isale
1 Like
|Re: Aregbesola & Akeredolu At Fatima Ganduje & Idris Abolaji Ajimobi's White Wedding by BlackAfrican: 8:56pm
Old Yoruba demons
|Re: Aregbesola & Akeredolu At Fatima Ganduje & Idris Abolaji Ajimobi's White Wedding by VanjoshIII(m): 8:56pm
Awon weyrey
|Re: Aregbesola & Akeredolu At Fatima Ganduje & Idris Abolaji Ajimobi's White Wedding by babdap: 8:56pm
They are indebted to civil servants in their respective state. Dance of shame
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Aregbesola & Akeredolu At Fatima Ganduje & Idris Abolaji Ajimobi's White Wedding by oluboom(m): 8:56pm
dats how they will dance back to their respective villages when the time comes
|Re: Aregbesola & Akeredolu At Fatima Ganduje & Idris Abolaji Ajimobi's White Wedding by DonPiiko: 8:57pm
Wetin concern me
|Re: Aregbesola & Akeredolu At Fatima Ganduje & Idris Abolaji Ajimobi's White Wedding by Buhari2019: 8:58pm
Sai Baba. Buhari till 2023.
2 Likes
|Re: Aregbesola & Akeredolu At Fatima Ganduje & Idris Abolaji Ajimobi's White Wedding by ojun50(m): 8:58pm
Cool
|Re: Aregbesola & Akeredolu At Fatima Ganduje & Idris Abolaji Ajimobi's White Wedding by Witnes: 8:59pm
This wedding again? Too much of eating corns causing teeth pain. Let's focus on other things abeg
|Re: Aregbesola & Akeredolu At Fatima Ganduje & Idris Abolaji Ajimobi's White Wedding by ipobarecriminals: 8:59pm
dancing on top of misery up/down in dountry
|Re: Aregbesola & Akeredolu At Fatima Ganduje & Idris Abolaji Ajimobi's White Wedding by FisifunKododada: 9:03pm
Aregbesola we know - who is Akeredolu? What has Akeredolu done for the people of Ondo state since he became governor? This is a serious question and I am not joking. If you have the answer kindly quote me please.
|Re: Aregbesola & Akeredolu At Fatima Ganduje & Idris Abolaji Ajimobi's White Wedding by Sweetcollins: 9:06pm
Chai
Our money
|Re: Aregbesola & Akeredolu At Fatima Ganduje & Idris Abolaji Ajimobi's White Wedding by ayourbamie: 9:07pm
Agbayas
|Re: Aregbesola & Akeredolu At Fatima Ganduje & Idris Abolaji Ajimobi's White Wedding by Makapedia: 9:09pm
|Re: Aregbesola & Akeredolu At Fatima Ganduje & Idris Abolaji Ajimobi's White Wedding by Arewa12: 9:09pm
Lobatan
|Re: Aregbesola & Akeredolu At Fatima Ganduje & Idris Abolaji Ajimobi's White Wedding by chuksjuve(m): 9:10pm
FisifunKododada:
He has done this
2 Likes
|Re: Aregbesola & Akeredolu At Fatima Ganduje & Idris Abolaji Ajimobi's White Wedding by luminouz(m): 9:11pm
FisifunKododada:Will u shut up??
Go in d oda room n Goan fififun....kododada..sogbo??
|Re: Aregbesola & Akeredolu At Fatima Ganduje & Idris Abolaji Ajimobi's White Wedding by Gkay1(m): 9:12pm
God is watching
|Re: Aregbesola & Akeredolu At Fatima Ganduje & Idris Abolaji Ajimobi's White Wedding by MetroBaba1(m): 9:14pm
pweshboi:
Abi oo
No Time Biko
|Re: Aregbesola & Akeredolu At Fatima Ganduje & Idris Abolaji Ajimobi's White Wedding by TallPck1: 9:14pm
[quote author=chuksjuve post=65730208]
They are dancing at our foolishness. Non of these people deserve a second term.
|Re: Aregbesola & Akeredolu At Fatima Ganduje & Idris Abolaji Ajimobi's White Wedding by Makapedia: 9:15pm
1 Like
|Re: Aregbesola & Akeredolu At Fatima Ganduje & Idris Abolaji Ajimobi's White Wedding by DIYhackers: 9:17pm
Ogbeni Aregbe and the man that surprisingly became governor
Lawyers Demand That Governor Suntai Steps-down / Osun, Ogun And Oyo States Joins Lagos To Declare 12 June Public Holiday / Dogara Threatens To Sue Premium Times
Viewing this topic: lekezino(m), Etumgbe(m), Love27, Ennyiyi(f), Sombrerogalaxy, worldman(m), sammytune(m), ojotobiloba1(m), Haryourjb(m), Festusd, Topheavy1, MillionDollars, poby(m), Abeycadabra, solad01(m), deneut, Duru1899, busayoalabi(m), kunlealao(m), Oasis007(m), Jollyakat(m), adabsmith(m), alfokay, dolapo74, mayorG04, Bilqees01, timota(m), Attahir1(m) and 74 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9