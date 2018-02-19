By Joshua Odeyemi





As the Vice President marks his birthday on Thursday, we have decided to gathered some of his notable quotes for your reading pleasure.

These are just ten of his popular quotes:





1. During a Media Forum at the State House in 2016, Osinbajo said: "PMB not interested in making money or awarding contracts. Same goes for me. Public service has to be public service. We’re committed to building a country where integrity is the rule & corruption is the exception, not the other way round."





2. "I was doing far better as a lawyer in Lagos, in terms of earnings, than as [Vice Pres]. I’m not complaining though."





3. Speaking about the economy, he said: "As you are all aware, our economy is already signaling a gradual recovery as growth is headed towards positive territory. First quarter GDP, at -0.52% compares favourably with -2.06% in the first quarter of 2016. Inflation is declining – down to 17.24% from 18.74% as at May 2016. Our external reserves are now US$30.28 billion as at June 8, 2017 up from US$26.59 billion as at May 31, 2016.





4. What Osinbajo said before the 2015 General election: "The distribution of the Permanent Voter Cards has not shown INEC in a very good light. I would really urge INEC to rise up to its responsibilities. These coming elections are very important for the future of our nation.



And I think it is important for INEC to live up to its responsibilities; understand the importance of the elections and understand why the elections should not be tainted in anyway by any kind of suggestion that they were not properly conducted. I think INEC really has a duty to this nation — to ensure that things are done properly this time."





5. Speaking of the pollution in the Niger Delta, Osinbajo said: "We are determined to put right the wrongs of the past, where the people of this land were treated unfairly and the environment unduly polluted and degraded, the cleanup of this land will require change on the part of all those who deal with the Niger Delta environment - particularly the oil companies and our communities."





6. "It is important to send a message that no public officer can steal the resources of this country and expect to escape," Osinbajo said of corruption.





7. "I think the important thing to bear in mind about Nigeria’s anti-corruption fight is that the government has done what it ought to do by focusing on grand corruption. Grand corruption is the type we experienced years before when, for example, $15 billion was lost in defence contract. Two, three weeks to election, N100 billion in cash was taken out, and again $293 million in cash, two weeks, three weeks to election. That’s the kind of impunity. "





8. Speaking about the composition of the present cabinet, he said: “Look at the cabinet, for example, from the point of view of religion, it has an equal number – 18 Christians, 18 Muslims; but, we have the Secretary to the Government of the Federation as well as the Head of Service who are Christians. So, we have 20 Christians to 18 Muslims; that’s the structure of the cabinet."





9. Osinbajo speaking about late Alex Ekwueme: “He was fearless and with the courage of his convictions, he led the G-34, the group of eminent Nigerians who confronted military dictatorship in its darkest and most fearsome days in Nigeria’s history. He contributed significantly to the return of democracy in 1999."





10. Osinbajo, after signing 2017 budget, said: "The process of preparing and processing this Bill was much smoother than the 2016 Appropriations Bill. On the executive side, there were no allegations of errors, or mistakes, and there was a significant improvement in the quality of the preparation, as well as the presentation."

https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/10-popular-quotes-of-vice-president-yemi-osinbajo.html 3 Likes 1 Share