₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,973,123 members, 4,127,416 topics. Date: Saturday, 10 March 2018 at 10:44 PM

10 Popular Quotes Of Yemi Osinbajo, The Vice President - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 10 Popular Quotes Of Yemi Osinbajo, The Vice President (5862 Views)

Ministers Cut Cake With Yemi Osinbajo To Mark His 60th Birthday (Photos) / Dolapo Osinbajo Hugs Husband, Yemi Osinbajo As He Celebrates 60th Birthday / Gatehouse Of Vice President Costs N250m - Dino Melaye (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

10 Popular Quotes Of Yemi Osinbajo, The Vice President by ijustdey: 8:44pm
By Joshua Odeyemi


As the Vice President marks his birthday on Thursday, we have decided to gathered some of his notable quotes for your reading pleasure.
These are just ten of his popular quotes:


1. During a Media Forum at the State House in 2016, Osinbajo said: "PMB not interested in making money or awarding contracts. Same goes for me. Public service has to be public service. We’re committed to building a country where integrity is the rule & corruption is the exception, not the other way round."


2. "I was doing far better as a lawyer in Lagos, in terms of earnings, than as [Vice Pres]. I’m not complaining though."


3. Speaking about the economy, he said: "As you are all aware, our economy is already signaling a gradual recovery as growth is headed towards positive territory. First quarter GDP, at -0.52% compares favourably with -2.06% in the first quarter of 2016. Inflation is declining – down to 17.24% from 18.74% as at May 2016. Our external reserves are now US$30.28 billion as at June 8, 2017 up from US$26.59 billion as at May 31, 2016.


4. What Osinbajo said before the 2015 General election: "The distribution of the Permanent Voter Cards has not shown INEC in a very good light. I would really urge INEC to rise up to its responsibilities. These coming elections are very important for the future of our nation.

And I think it is important for INEC to live up to its responsibilities; understand the importance of the elections and understand why the elections should not be tainted in anyway by any kind of suggestion that they were not properly conducted. I think INEC really has a duty to this nation — to ensure that things are done properly this time."


5. Speaking of the pollution in the Niger Delta, Osinbajo said: "We are determined to put right the wrongs of the past, where the people of this land were treated unfairly and the environment unduly polluted and degraded, the cleanup of this land will require change on the part of all those who deal with the Niger Delta environment - particularly the oil companies and our communities."


6. "It is important to send a message that no public officer can steal the resources of this country and expect to escape," Osinbajo said of corruption.


7. "I think the important thing to bear in mind about Nigeria’s anti-corruption fight is that the government has done what it ought to do by focusing on grand corruption. Grand corruption is the type we experienced years before when, for example, $15 billion was lost in defence contract. Two, three weeks to election, N100 billion in cash was taken out, and again $293 million in cash, two weeks, three weeks to election. That’s the kind of impunity. "


8. Speaking about the composition of the present cabinet, he said: “Look at the cabinet, for example, from the point of view of religion, it has an equal number – 18 Christians, 18 Muslims; but, we have the Secretary to the Government of the Federation as well as the Head of Service who are Christians. So, we have 20 Christians to 18 Muslims; that’s the structure of the cabinet."


9. Osinbajo speaking about late Alex Ekwueme: “He was fearless and with the courage of his convictions, he led the G-34, the group of eminent Nigerians who confronted military dictatorship in its darkest and most fearsome days in Nigeria’s history. He contributed significantly to the return of democracy in 1999."


10. Osinbajo, after signing 2017 budget, said: "The process of preparing and processing this Bill was much smoother than the 2016 Appropriations Bill. On the executive side, there were no allegations of errors, or mistakes, and there was a significant improvement in the quality of the preparation, as well as the presentation."

https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/10-popular-quotes-of-vice-president-yemi-osinbajo.html

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: 10 Popular Quotes Of Yemi Osinbajo, The Vice President by HsLBroker(m): 9:12pm
Ok
Re: 10 Popular Quotes Of Yemi Osinbajo, The Vice President by fergusen(m): 9:38pm

1 Like

Re: 10 Popular Quotes Of Yemi Osinbajo, The Vice President by fSociety: 9:38pm
Chief zombie, federal republic of Nigeria. Commander in chief of the skull-mining, sh1t-slinging, scratch-faced, dwarfed sophisticated zombies.

4 Likes

Re: 10 Popular Quotes Of Yemi Osinbajo, The Vice President by DIYhackers: 9:38pm
Do you know what quotes are? These are just mere statements, quotes are emphatic and more definite..

21 Likes 1 Share

Re: 10 Popular Quotes Of Yemi Osinbajo, The Vice President by Fadiga24(m): 9:39pm
'He treats me like a child' 2017

2 Likes

Re: 10 Popular Quotes Of Yemi Osinbajo, The Vice President by bercarray(m): 9:40pm
please o I did not anything against this man o, but that number 2 is a big lie,u're not getting big money now compared to when u are a lawyer but if u get chance , u go wan do VP for the second time o, u for complain before na

but op these ones no be quotes na, I tire for op o, u can even say our comments here on nl are quotes too

1 Share

Re: 10 Popular Quotes Of Yemi Osinbajo, The Vice President by three: 9:40pm
The myth!

Many console themselves with the VP, some out of ethnic sentiments, some out of intellectual similitude, some out of professional affiliation....

"The forest was shrinking, but the trees kept voting for the axe because its handle was made of wood and they thought it was one of them.

- Anonymous"

What is bad is bad, show me your friend's and I'll tell you who you are. More so by your utterances, actions and inactions

10 Likes

Re: 10 Popular Quotes Of Yemi Osinbajo, The Vice President by edo3(m): 9:40pm
itumo?
Re: 10 Popular Quotes Of Yemi Osinbajo, The Vice President by xamiel: 9:40pm
Alright.
Re: 10 Popular Quotes Of Yemi Osinbajo, The Vice President by Iruobean(m): 9:40pm
Please Niralanders, I need job. I studied mechanical engineering, I am serving in Rivers State, will be passing out Next month. Pls I need your help as I am willing to work in any firm within out outside the state. Pls help a brother. I have expert k owledge on the use of AutoCAD for various engineering designs. I also have a professional certification on UK HSE level 1,2&3.

Pls help a brother.

Here is my email. Irusam2017@gmail.com
Re: 10 Popular Quotes Of Yemi Osinbajo, The Vice President by Premiumwriter: 9:41pm
I don't like quotes from failures and liars
Re: 10 Popular Quotes Of Yemi Osinbajo, The Vice President by tellwisdom: 9:41pm
Foolish Op, I took the quotes to garri shop and i was never given a cup of garri. U and ur VP head no correct angry

2 Likes

Re: 10 Popular Quotes Of Yemi Osinbajo, The Vice President by stephleena(f): 9:41pm
ijustdey:






https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/10-popular-quotes-of-vice-president-yemi-osinbajo.html




mtchewww
his greatest quote would be"I come out this day to denounce this government from the pit of hell..anything short from this,he should keep quiet..though the best quote, ever is "my political ambition isn't Worth the blood of a single Nigerian".

1 Like

Re: 10 Popular Quotes Of Yemi Osinbajo, The Vice President by Ibibioesan(m): 9:42pm
were our #5000

1 Like

Re: 10 Popular Quotes Of Yemi Osinbajo, The Vice President by Wolexdey(m): 9:42pm
My quote, It takes a diamond to cut and shape a diamond.
Re: 10 Popular Quotes Of Yemi Osinbajo, The Vice President by OnyeOGA(m): 9:42pm
Buhari and Tinubu ass licker quotes.
A leader that can't lead by good example, is that one a leader
grin

2 Likes

Re: 10 Popular Quotes Of Yemi Osinbajo, The Vice President by Olukokosir(m): 9:43pm
OP were r d quotes
Re: 10 Popular Quotes Of Yemi Osinbajo, The Vice President by Fadiga24(m): 9:43pm
Foolish quotes
Re: 10 Popular Quotes Of Yemi Osinbajo, The Vice President by cnnamoko(m): 9:44pm
A powerful quote from president I know...........









"A Cow in hand is better than 1000 men in a bush."















I No mention person name.....just keep moving
Re: 10 Popular Quotes Of Yemi Osinbajo, The Vice President by chuksjuve(m): 9:45pm
ijustdey:






https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/10-popular-quotes-of-vice-president-yemi-osinbajo.html






These are no quotes at all but deceitful lines used to hold zombie down and enslave their minds from realities..

I'm sure his GO has disowned him..

Please say something else

1 Like

Re: 10 Popular Quotes Of Yemi Osinbajo, The Vice President by Quoran: 9:45pm
This are simply Political blabberings. Nothing special about these quotes.

1 Like

Re: 10 Popular Quotes Of Yemi Osinbajo, The Vice President by ncha373(m): 9:46pm
my political ambition does not worth the blood of any citizen......best ever

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: 10 Popular Quotes Of Yemi Osinbajo, The Vice President by sorry1(m): 9:46pm
His quotes are useless as their promises in 2015...get ur pvc ready,some people are going home angry
Re: 10 Popular Quotes Of Yemi Osinbajo, The Vice President by luvinhubby(m): 9:49pm
Dilligently searching for the POPULAR or QUOTES from the op pasted.
Re: 10 Popular Quotes Of Yemi Osinbajo, The Vice President by olahero(m): 9:50pm
Nice qoutes. But this won't make them happy ooo Wailers and Looters.
Re: 10 Popular Quotes Of Yemi Osinbajo, The Vice President by phpfx(m): 9:50pm
hehehehe....this OP must be on some oshogbo brand

Nah quotes be this?

quotes are suppose to convey a deep meaning and strong message

three:
The myth!


"The forest was shrinking, but the trees kept voting for the axe because its handle was made of wood and they thought it was one of them.

- Anonymous"
[/b]

this is what they call quotes!
Re: 10 Popular Quotes Of Yemi Osinbajo, The Vice President by mrpeter010(m): 9:50pm
If i am in his position i will say more inspiring statements than this
Re: 10 Popular Quotes Of Yemi Osinbajo, The Vice President by Kenkuss: 9:50pm
I No mention person name.....just keep moving[/quote]

1 Like 1 Share

Re: 10 Popular Quotes Of Yemi Osinbajo, The Vice President by FisifunKododada: 9:51pm
What Nigerians need is justice and opportunities not quotes. Na quotes people go chop?
Re: 10 Popular Quotes Of Yemi Osinbajo, The Vice President by millionboi2: 9:51pm
Coward

(0) (1) (Reply)

Igbos Stop Bashing Yourbas; Yorubas Stop Bashing Igbos. Let Us Work . . . . / Where Elections Won’t Hold ! / Ndigbo, It Is Time To Return Home And Develop East

Viewing this topic: BabaSaint, michealtosinv, Julkanade, swagagolic01(m), Diso60090(m), ola316(m), meetmonde(m), CaptainFM1, ishowdotgmail(m), oladele97, skytouch2(m), Pussyisfood, donwhizle(m), etebefia, escoly(m), viqtor(m), Ayomidric(m), mastercee(m), gleaf, Emmasteev(m), damilareoye(m), Coolbreeze85, Danycrusoe(m), sultanbigfish, ismaistylez, JUBILEE2000, marcel399(m), Appdriod, Valintino21, lacream007, Sirjamo, lanre4411, Ogelistic(f), zionpiong(m), noble2faith(m), Cyrealmusic(m), mykkey(m), elnino3(m), CONFAMA, Scatterscatter(m), Helkayklassic(m), Effulgent(m), christejames(m), Melinde and 51 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.