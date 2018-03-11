Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Former Herbalist Is Confronted, Renounces Fetish Practices, Surrenders To Jesus. (2125 Views)

Before I joined the Lord's Chosen, I was of another religion and an herbalist for a long time. It was the Lord by his own design, that brought me to The Lord's Chosen. However, my wife is a Christian. I used to prepare charms for people. One day, my wife woke me up and started preaching the gospel to me. Later, she took me to her priest in one of the Orthodox churches in Okene. When I met this priest, he told me that I had greater power than him. He wanted to know more about my power, which I told him and he requested that I give him the same power. I concurred , prepared and gave it to him later. The charm I gave to him was in form of a handkerchief.



To prepare, that kind of charm for my clients, I would get an handkerchief, conjure an evil spirit inside it and then give it to them. They will tie it on their hands and cover it with their long sleeve shirts. During their ministration, if they touch or place the hand that has the handkerchief on anybody, such person would fall. Then, they would claim that the person had fallen under the anointing. That is how most of such ministers operate.

Hallelujahhhhh 1 Like

After preparing this charm for that priest, he brought some of his priest friends and I prepared the same charms for them. Again, I was worshipping a particular idol then, which I used to sacrifice blood to appease. Then again, during this time, I was in the habit of beating up my wife often and, whenever I beat her up and she sustained injuries and her blood drops on the ground, the spirit would be appeased. When this beating cobtinue and she could no longer bear it, she picked her personal effects and left my house. When she left, she went to The Lord's Chosen church there in our place and became a Chosen. Sometime later, I met a pastor of that branch of The Lord's Chosen branch there, who settled the rift between us and also preached to me to repent and join my wife in The Lord's Chosen, bit i refused.



When I got home, I continued with my charm-making and other devilish acts. I was standing outside out worship center the following day, praying, when a man appeared to me and said "My son, enough is enough". He held my spiritual book, which I was praying with, in his left hand. When I tried to collect it back from him, I could not even go close to him. Then, he told me that, form that day, my name would no longer be Murina but Moses. I was standing before him when he disappeared. When he disappeared, I fell down and could not even raise my hand up again. When I eventually stood up, I felt pains all over my body.



In the morning, as I was going to Okene town, I saw a poster of someone. I stood before it and was gazing intently at the picture of the man in that poster, when someone - a man who me I did not know was also gazing at me and what I was doing, said to me, "Mr Man, what are you buying?" Because I was perplexed with what I was beholding in that poster, I responded, "Look at this man; he took away my spiritual book yesterday". The man began to laugh an invited me into the church and there, he preached the word of God to me and also, prayed for me and told me not to worry assuring me that God will help me. It was The Lord's Chosen church there.



The poster was that of the General Overseer of The Lord's Chosen, our daddy G.O. From the moment that man collected that spiritual book from me, my charms ceased from being potent again. All the evil spirits I was commanding before; ran away from me.Even one of my clients, a man whom I prepared that handkerchief charm for, called me to say that the charm was no longer effective. I told him that mine was no longer working either. Consequently, all the clients ran away from me.



Then, I became converted and born again in The Lord's Chosen. After my conversion, my parents and siblings rejected me. I was equally rejected in the place where I rented a house. My father is the owner and leader of the fellowship center in my former religion. I belonged to a cult group, where they manipulate people, send snakes and dogs to bite and kill people. If anybody offended me or my clients then, I would send the evil to them, to attack them. But today, I am born again; the God of Chosen has delivered me from these evils.



Praise the Lord. 1 Like

Immediately I saw the topic the first thing that entered my ear was CHOSEN.



And it's correct 4 Likes

Heaven rejoice over a soul that is won. Jesus will never let you down 4 Likes

Thank God... continuation brings freedom 1 Like

Last week Wednesday, a lady entered one chance car and was dispossessed of all that was with her. They drove her to an unknown location, collected her ATM card and demanded for the pin which she gave them for fear of her life. They didn't release her yet. They held her while one of them drove to the town to withdraw through ATM machine. They threatened her that if the pin she gave is wrong, that will be the end of her life.



The one that went to withdraw the money met a very long queue. He cunningly went to an innocent man on the queue and begged him to help him withdraw. He gave the innocent man the stolen ATM CARD and the pin and stood off where he is sure the bank camera doesn't cover. The innocent ignorant man thought he was helping someone but never knew he was exposing himself to crime. He withdrew his own and then withdrew for the one chance man too and gave him the money.



Immediately the one chance man came back to his group, they now freed the lady and disappeared into thin air.



The next day, the lady went to her bank to report the incident and to block her ATM card. Her Bank sent email to the bank where I work because our Bank ATM machine was used to make the withdrawal, requesting that we should send them the cctv footage of the person that made the withdrawal. My bank sent the footage to them and the account details of the innocent man that made the withdrawals because the innocent man has account with us. That was how an innocent man was trailed, traced and arrested while no picture of the kidnapper was captured anywhere. Now I'm wondering how on earth he will convince SARS operatives that he only helped a stranger to make withdrawal. Remember, the place on the queue where the one chance man gave him the card has no CCTV coverage because the kidnapper made sure he wasn't covered by camera.



Please friends, when you are in the ATM queue and a stranger approaches you with his card to help him make withdrawal, please don't ever try it. You don't know whether it is a stolen card and the person is trying to avoid the CCTV cameras. Some of them use pregnant women so that you will pity them or aged men so that you will pity them or fake Corp members who will come with the excuse that he is rushing for CDS or whatever. Don't ever withdraw money for anyone. Let everyone make his or her own withdrawal. Don't allow yourself to be the Face of a crime you know nothing about.



Be Guided!



Thank you!



Copied

Ben Victor 8 Likes

Nice

Vaxx, what are your thoughts on this sir?





What bad in being fetish?



Don't just be wicked be doing good with your power and that doesn't stop u from worshipping God either in church or mosque.



Traditional has been in existence before Christ and they have been using it to heal humans .



Don't let Oyinbo to take our own culture from US. 1 Like

Thank God for ur life

Good someone is liberated if and only if this was not staged

Abeg park well joor! This kinda topics are supposed to be deleted but the mods 'd push them to front page just to mock the stupidity of these lord's chosen folks the more. If this is actually narrated by a "MOUKAIST" (which i doubt very much), then they've finally lost it. So it's mouka doing the arresting now not JESUS? Hmmm...

Which way naija?

Jesus the only way

..Jesus is the only way to life.

come to him and you will be safe...

Praise the lord

Jesus is the way and truth.

GOD is Great

What bad in being fetish?



Don't just be wicked be doing good with your power and that doesn't stop u from worshipping God either in church or mosque.



Traditional has been in existence before Christ and they have been using it to heal humans .



Don't let Oyinbo to take our own culture from US.

your culture that kills twins and so many abominations your culture that kills twins and so many abominations

Ok Ok

Hope you have received genuine deliverance from Jesus? Chosen does not deliver anyone but Jesus does

God is great!

DeviIhimself:

your culture that kills twins and so many abominations

Will you shut up dia!!!!!



even the Europeans went through a period of witch burning but grew out of it with common sense. we also would've grown out of all these stupid superstitious beliefs had we not replaced our superstitions with another superstition Will you shut up dia!!!!!even the Europeans went through a period of witch burning but grew out of it with common sense. we also would've grown out of all these stupid superstitious beliefs had we not replaced our superstitions with another superstition