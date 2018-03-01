₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,973,243 members, 4,127,901 topics. Date: Sunday, 11 March 2018 at 10:11 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fashola Inspects Solar Panels Of The Electrified Shops Project In Kano (1999 Views)
Babatunde Fashola Inspects The Dualization Of Lokoja-Benin Road (Photos) / Fashola Inspects Wharf Road, Apapa, Other Selected Roads In Lagos / Fashola Inspects Helicopters Used In Tracing Fault At 330KV Ikeja Transmission (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fashola Inspects Solar Panels Of The Electrified Shops Project In Kano by Harbdulrasaq(m): 10:07pm On Mar 10
Honourable Minister Of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola and the his team Inspect the Solar Panels of the Electrified Shops Project on the Roofs at Sabon Gari Market, Kano.
Babatunde Raji Fashola listened to one of the beneficiaries of the Solar Powered Systems, a trader in Sabon Gari Market explain how the Solar Project is helping to improve his ease of doing business.
SOURCE:
http://newshelm.ng/photos-fashola-inspects-solar-panels-of-the-electrified-shops-project-in-kano/
|Re: Fashola Inspects Solar Panels Of The Electrified Shops Project In Kano by python1: 10:08pm On Mar 10
Cardiac arrest loading for some toads...
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fashola Inspects Solar Panels Of The Electrified Shops Project In Kano by Billyonaire: 10:27pm On Mar 10
Him still dey alive ?
|Re: Fashola Inspects Solar Panels Of The Electrified Shops Project In Kano by Flyingngel(m): 10:37pm On Mar 10
Good development
|Re: Fashola Inspects Solar Panels Of The Electrified Shops Project In Kano by chuksjuve(m): 10:54pm On Mar 10
A serious government will fix electricity within 6 month ...
And I'm still waiting for that six month
3 Likes
|Re: Fashola Inspects Solar Panels Of The Electrified Shops Project In Kano by lexy070(m): 10:57pm On Mar 10
All we are saying. Give us more light
|Re: Fashola Inspects Solar Panels Of The Electrified Shops Project In Kano by oddessey007(m): 11:00pm On Mar 10
Wonderful development by the Minister, renewable energy is the best choice for the future.
|Re: Fashola Inspects Solar Panels Of The Electrified Shops Project In Kano by onyibor84: 11:20pm On Mar 10
How can you be using microphone to talk to somebody directly opposite you?
Oh.....
5 Likes
|Re: Fashola Inspects Solar Panels Of The Electrified Shops Project In Kano by Ikwokrikwo: 6:53am
See what a whole minister is 'inspecting'. Is he not ashamed?
1 Like
|Re: Fashola Inspects Solar Panels Of The Electrified Shops Project In Kano by babdap: 7:29am
When you thought you had seen it all.
1 Like
|Re: Fashola Inspects Solar Panels Of The Electrified Shops Project In Kano by Gkemz(m): 9:55am
What is he really inspecting. If his power ministry is working, the owner wouldn't have chosen to rely on solar. Soon he'd encourage Nigerians to go for solar or continue relying on power generating set.
|Re: Fashola Inspects Solar Panels Of The Electrified Shops Project In Kano by kc2hansome(m): 9:57am
Imagine mopping them like concrete floor instead of cleaning like a window or cars windshield.
Who knows where they picked these ones from or if 50% of them are even functional.
|Re: Fashola Inspects Solar Panels Of The Electrified Shops Project In Kano by xxolisexx(m): 9:59am
"like" if yu came here thinking you would catch a glimpse of a large hectare of land covered with solar panels and nt this trash...
|Re: Fashola Inspects Solar Panels Of The Electrified Shops Project In Kano by Mckandre(m): 9:59am
Billyonaire:ur echantations wont work.
this a typical example of the village people we all fear
1 Like
|Re: Fashola Inspects Solar Panels Of The Electrified Shops Project In Kano by kabawa(m): 10:00am
BRF caterpillar sarkin aiki ,
Continue with your good works Mr power
Light is shining like never before , yet some people are so blind to see because of their hatred of our blessed country.
God bless you BRF
|Re: Fashola Inspects Solar Panels Of The Electrified Shops Project In Kano by kc2hansome(m): 10:01am
APC
|Re: Fashola Inspects Solar Panels Of The Electrified Shops Project In Kano by Kunlexity(m): 10:02am
Still wondering why this alternative source of energy has not been fully tapped into.... Negligent from the part of the government or carefree attitude from the govern?
|Re: Fashola Inspects Solar Panels Of The Electrified Shops Project In Kano by kabawa(m): 10:03am
onyibor84:
BRF isn't the only one listening.
Oya complain again
Always take your breakfast early
1 Like
|Re: Fashola Inspects Solar Panels Of The Electrified Shops Project In Kano by Daddybright1986(m): 10:04am
I dey find where i fit buy agege bread for owerri any idea?
|Re: Fashola Inspects Solar Panels Of The Electrified Shops Project In Kano by unitysheart(m): 10:10am
Gkemz:
Do you realize that houses in the UK also use solar energy to power their houses?
(0) (Reply)
Veetee’s $12m Ofada Rice Factory Raises Hope – Fg / Nigerians Face Deadline To Decide On Leaving Cameroon Territory / When Common Sense Trounces Academic Brilliance! Soyinka Vs Orji Uzor Kalu.
Viewing this topic: latifu, Maxigrid, horlajumokhe(f), ayodejioladejo5(m), AdeyemiIG(m), zuby4real10(m), yommy04, Dondbuzor, bgwin2016(m), Lollyij(m), Amebo123, Ofunaofu, Oluwashileola(m), badoh(m), Chivasex, lokotamak, Lovine, VALOBOY(m), alausa4u(m), nuradeen011(m), Proffffqd, dannybomb(m), wawwZee(m), Jones4190, mrphysics(m), Jerryojozy(m), ade3164(m), Diffdeef(m), Wiseoldman, dragnet, meezynetwork(m), Engr4sure(m), Agbegilodo, beeff(m), Lanruze, homosapien002, surrogatesng, unitysheart(m), Bluffly and 87 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25