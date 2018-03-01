Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fashola Inspects Solar Panels Of The Electrified Shops Project In Kano (1999 Views)

Babatunde Fashola Inspects The Dualization Of Lokoja-Benin Road (Photos) / Fashola Inspects Wharf Road, Apapa, Other Selected Roads In Lagos / Fashola Inspects Helicopters Used In Tracing Fault At 330KV Ikeja Transmission (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)







Babatunde Raji Fashola listened to one of the beneficiaries of the Solar Powered Systems, a trader in Sabon Gari Market explain how the Solar Project is helping to improve his ease of doing business.



SOURCE:



http://newshelm.ng/photos-fashola-inspects-solar-panels-of-the-electrified-shops-project-in-kano/













Honourable Minister Of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola and the his team Inspect the Solar Panels of the Electrified Shops Project on the Roofs at Sabon Gari Market, Kano.Babatunde Raji Fashola listened to one of the beneficiaries of the Solar Powered Systems, a trader in Sabon Gari Market explain how the Solar Project is helping to improve his ease of doing business.SOURCE:

Cardiac arrest loading for some toads... 7 Likes 1 Share

Him still dey alive ?

Good development





And I'm still waiting for that six month A serious government will fix electricity within 6 month ...And I'm still waiting for that six month 3 Likes

All we are saying. Give us more light

Wonderful development by the Minister, renewable energy is the best choice for the future.

How can you be using microphone to talk to somebody directly opposite you?

Oh..... 5 Likes

See what a whole minister is 'inspecting'. Is he not ashamed? 1 Like

When you thought you had seen it all. 1 Like

What is he really inspecting. If his power ministry is working, the owner wouldn't have chosen to rely on solar. Soon he'd encourage Nigerians to go for solar or continue relying on power generating set.

Imagine mopping them like concrete floor instead of cleaning like a window or cars windshield.

Who knows where they picked these ones from or if 50% of them are even functional.

"like" if yu came here thinking you would catch a glimpse of a large hectare of land covered with solar panels and nt this trash...

Billyonaire:

Him still dey alive ?



ur echantations wont work.



this a typical example of the village people we all fear ur echantations wont work.this a typical example of the village people we all fear 1 Like



Continue with your good works Mr power

Light is shining like never before , yet some people are so blind to see because of their hatred of our blessed country.

God bless you BRF BRF caterpillar sarkin aiki ,Continue with your good works Mr powerLight is shining like never before , yet some people are so blind to see because of their hatred of our blessed country.God bless you BRF

APC

Still wondering why this alternative source of energy has not been fully tapped into.... Negligent from the part of the government or carefree attitude from the govern?

onyibor84:

How can you be using microphone to talk to somebody directly opposite you?

Oh.....

BRF isn't the only one listening.

Oya complain again

Always take your breakfast early BRF isn't the only one listening.Oya complain againAlways take your breakfast early 1 Like

I dey find where i fit buy agege bread for owerri any idea?