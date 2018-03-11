Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lere Olayinka Mocks Senator Femi Ojudu's Broken Down Campaign Bus (2070 Views)

He also shared a screen shots of calls being put through to get to the senator.











He wrote:







Public Notice



Kindly help us call Senator Femi Ojudu

to come and remove his branded FAULTY MOLUE VEHICLE that has been abandoned on Ajilosun Road, Ado Ekiti since yesterday.



The Faulty vehicle is causing problems for road users and it needs to be removed immediately but if the govt moves to remove it just now, Ojudu will lie as usual that his campaign vehicle was hijacked by the Ekiti govt.



Senator Ojudu, come and carry your FAULTY MOLUE comot for road make motor see road pass oooooo. Abi na by force to brand OKU OKO ni?



Me I don call am, he no pick. Pls, help me call Oga Gani EFON Senator Ojudu on these lines.

08055002051

08033044962



#Hisssssssssh



Photos Below:



He wan bring badluck come Ekiti state He wan bring badluck come Ekiti state

my chest!!! 5 Likes

One thing about PDP is that they don't know how to play opposition



They need to stop been petty and do right opposition so that we will have alternative to the ruling APC in some contestable position.



Its pettiness to say pmb was not the real pmb and all those pettiness must stop 4 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:

One thing about PDP is that they don't know how to play opposition



They need to stop been petty and do right opposition so that we will have alternative to the ruling APC in some contestable position.



Its pettiness to say pmb was not the real pmb and all those pettiness must stop

All the time you wasted in typing this would've been used wisely in calling the senator to remove the BRT molue causing obstructions for road users All the time you wasted in typing this would've been used wisely in calling the senator to remove the BRT molue causing obstructions for road users 19 Likes 3 Shares

sarrki:

One thing about PDP is that they don't know how to play opposition



They need to stop been petty and do right opposition so that we will have alternative to the ruling APC in some contestable position.



Its pettiness to say pmb was not the real pmb and all those pettiness must stop Most of your comments sound infantile and amateurish to sane mind Most of your comments sound infantile and amateurish to sane mind 3 Likes

He should not have displayed his phone numbers publicly. That's childish.

sarrki:

One thing about PDP is that they don't know how to play opposition



They need to stop been petty and do right opposition so that we will have alternative to the ruling APC in some contestable position.



Its pettiness to say pmb was not the real pmb and all those pettiness must stop @bold, that's same thing you do when you type your paid per post comment. Just like you created the Saraki thread of something that happened years ago and giving it the wrong title. Its not worth it selling your soul for few bread crumbs 2 Likes

That must change number today today



I don call reach 15 times when he picks I go shout "give me money" same thing since morning...



Now I don send the contact to all my whatsapp forum wey I dey...



Finally I send d numbrt give my friends telling them the man d dash money .

Shallow reasoning from an untrustworthy domestic cat who saw himself as a political lion. Stealing from the People to buy gadgets, vehicles and cook jollof rice for the rice love voters of Ekiti and Nigerian in general will not produce the leaders we need. Yea, buying guns and swords for thugs is not the way. Democracy must be regretting coming to Nigeria.

I think the senator should hire ten senators in Abuja to help him push him molue commot for road

Hahaha. He will surely change that number. Too many unwanted calls and flat battery fall on him.

Always stories in Ekiti

Painful