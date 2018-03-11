₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,973,243 members, 4,127,905 topics. Date: Sunday, 11 March 2018 at 10:14 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lere Olayinka Mocks Senator Femi Ojudu's Broken Down Campaign Bus (2070 Views)
Lere Olayinka Drinks With Friends As Sheriff Loses At Supreme Court (Photos) / Mo Abudu Suspected To Be Amaechi's Girlfriend - Lere Olayinka (photos) / Fayose's Aide Lere Olayinka's Mother Is Dead!(photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lere Olayinka Mocks Senator Femi Ojudu's Broken Down Campaign Bus by Harbdulrasaq(m): 10:19pm On Mar 10
The Ekiti state governor’s aide has taken time to show the people the an error that must have been commited by the campaign manager of Senator Femi Ojudu as his campaign bus was seen broken down on the road.
He also shared a screen shots of calls being put through to get to the senator.
He wrote:
Photos Below:
http://newshelm.ng/fayoses-aide-lere-olayinka-mocks-senator-femi-ojudu-broken-down-campaign-bus/
|Re: Lere Olayinka Mocks Senator Femi Ojudu's Broken Down Campaign Bus by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:24pm On Mar 10
He wan bring badluck come Ekiti state
|Re: Lere Olayinka Mocks Senator Femi Ojudu's Broken Down Campaign Bus by DonBenny77(m): 10:24pm On Mar 10
my chest!!!
5 Likes
|Re: Lere Olayinka Mocks Senator Femi Ojudu's Broken Down Campaign Bus by ufuosman(m): 10:32pm On Mar 10
Smile
|Re: Lere Olayinka Mocks Senator Femi Ojudu's Broken Down Campaign Bus by sammytune(m): 10:51pm On Mar 10
|Re: Lere Olayinka Mocks Senator Femi Ojudu's Broken Down Campaign Bus by sarrki(m): 11:33pm On Mar 10
One thing about PDP is that they don't know how to play opposition
They need to stop been petty and do right opposition so that we will have alternative to the ruling APC in some contestable position.
Its pettiness to say pmb was not the real pmb and all those pettiness must stop
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lere Olayinka Mocks Senator Femi Ojudu's Broken Down Campaign Bus by madridguy(m): 11:41pm On Mar 10
Smh for PDP
1 Like
|Re: Lere Olayinka Mocks Senator Femi Ojudu's Broken Down Campaign Bus by dunkem21(m): 11:55pm On Mar 10
sarrki:
All the time you wasted in typing this would've been used wisely in calling the senator to remove the BRT molue causing obstructions for road users
19 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Lere Olayinka Mocks Senator Femi Ojudu's Broken Down Campaign Bus by modest4014: 12:06am
sarrki:Most of your comments sound infantile and amateurish to sane mind
3 Likes
|Re: Lere Olayinka Mocks Senator Femi Ojudu's Broken Down Campaign Bus by onsetabe: 10:02am
see savagery!
|Re: Lere Olayinka Mocks Senator Femi Ojudu's Broken Down Campaign Bus by 2fine2fast(m): 10:05am
He should not have displayed his phone numbers publicly. That's childish.
|Re: Lere Olayinka Mocks Senator Femi Ojudu's Broken Down Campaign Bus by VampireeM(f): 10:06am
sarrki:@bold, that's same thing you do when you type your paid per post comment. Just like you created the Saraki thread of something that happened years ago and giving it the wrong title. Its not worth it selling your soul for few bread crumbs
2 Likes
|Re: Lere Olayinka Mocks Senator Femi Ojudu's Broken Down Campaign Bus by fiftynaira(m): 10:07am
That must change number today today
I don call reach 15 times when he picks I go shout "give me money" same thing since morning...
Now I don send the contact to all my whatsapp forum wey I dey...
Finally I send d numbrt give my friends telling them the man d dash money .
|Re: Lere Olayinka Mocks Senator Femi Ojudu's Broken Down Campaign Bus by oyetunder(m): 10:08am
Shallow reasoning from an untrustworthy domestic cat who saw himself as a political lion. Stealing from the People to buy gadgets, vehicles and cook jollof rice for the rice love voters of Ekiti and Nigerian in general will not produce the leaders we need. Yea, buying guns and swords for thugs is not the way. Democracy must be regretting coming to Nigeria.
|Re: Lere Olayinka Mocks Senator Femi Ojudu's Broken Down Campaign Bus by abbeyty(m): 10:08am
I think the senator should hire ten senators in Abuja to help him push him molue commot for road
|Re: Lere Olayinka Mocks Senator Femi Ojudu's Broken Down Campaign Bus by delikay4luv: 10:08am
Hahaha. He will surely change that number. Too many unwanted calls and flat battery fall on him.
|Re: Lere Olayinka Mocks Senator Femi Ojudu's Broken Down Campaign Bus by Chivasex: 10:09am
Always stories in Ekiti
|Re: Lere Olayinka Mocks Senator Femi Ojudu's Broken Down Campaign Bus by millionboi2: 10:11am
Painful
|Re: Lere Olayinka Mocks Senator Femi Ojudu's Broken Down Campaign Bus by ymailmode44: 10:12am
|Re: Lere Olayinka Mocks Senator Femi Ojudu's Broken Down Campaign Bus by Awoo88: 10:13am
abbeyty:He will not get even one. Unless he is pro Saraki
(0) (Reply)
Alberto Gonzales Fiasco / When Will Nigerians Understand Nigeria? / Is Umaru Yar' Adua Really Obasanjo's Stooge Or:
Viewing this topic: fabregas04(m), seunakin231(m), oluseyioba(m), phemsie(m), Haslad(m), Oluwapeldon(m), Innovativeminds, watchindelta(m), topsydee007, slimmoney(m), Hyinkar97(m), opribo(m), DoTheNeedful, skullzflex(m), millionboi2, Chumaskyx(m), boome1, Decmann, nogasimplicity, surajoyadagammo(m), bintalabi(f), dammiecool(m), PaTuna1(m), Crossguy, icemann(m), Iolo(m), stellaoduah, abbeycial, Godpinkin(m), flington4550(m), jerikoyan(m), georgeakins, sarrki(m), jeff1607(m), lanre4411, habtop(m), jr3, ceejaynnaji(m), Tezboi(m), ymailmode44, lolaxavier(m), raslim20(m), Olaiya26, surgical, ikechukwu72, vivigurl(f), HelpeeDeck(m), captainbell, Lighthouseman, Articul8(m), sampete(m), emror4u(m), Samueldodo781(m), siroms, Easyclan, BABSKAY24(m), iykemoney90(m), chinene1(f), haibe(m), ba7man(m), hsbcasuals(m), oyetunder(m), coputa(m), Duru009(m), paymentvoucher, Awoo88, fogho198, Promxy94(m), Xmen149(m), emmalezy(m), Supercoo, omoere, neezar and 149 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16