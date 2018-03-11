Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / N13.5M Monthly Allowance: Lawmakers Angry, Plot Against Shehu Sani (12750 Views)

How Plot Against Buhari Failed At House Of Reps / DSS Implicates Governor In Plot Against Fed Govt / DSS Arrests Ikenga Ugochinyere, Saraki’s Aide Over Plot Against FG (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

N13.5M Monthly Illegal Allowance: Lawmakers angry, plot against Whistle-blower Shehu Sani



The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has angered a number of his colleagues for lifting the veil on the N13.5million illegal allowances members of the upper legislative chambers receive each month in addition to their legitimate salaries and allowances.



Some lawmakers who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES but asked not to be named said the revelation by Mr. Sani has damaged the reputation of the federal legislature while possibly pitting constituents against their representatives.



The aggrieved senators and members of the House of Representatives said some of their colleagues were already discreetly working out modalities to deal with the Kaduna lawmaker.



Mr. Sani had in an interview with TheNews revealed that he and his colleagues receive N13.5 million monthly as “running cost”, aside a N700,000monthly consolidated salary and allowances which they also receive.



Mr. Sani’s revelation is the first by a lawmaker from the Senate since the clamour by Nigerians for a full disclosure of lawmakers’ earnings.



The revelation has sparked widespread anger among Nigerians who had always criticised the lawmakers for arbitrarily allocating jumbo pay to themselves at a time the country remained in dire need of funds for developmental projects.



Ironically, Mr. Sani’s colleagues are criticising him for coming clean on the secret allowances lawmakers receive while majority of Nigerians wallow in poverty and disease.



Some of the lawmakers who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES said the revelation has the tendency of turning their constituents against them.



They said the revelation might instigate their constituents to make more financial demands from them



The lawmakers vowed to take necessary steps to make the next one year difficult for the Kaduna senator.



“He has brought his useless activism to the chamber creating the impression that we are all thieves without telling Nigerians details of what the money is used for ,” one lawmaker said. “There are are always ways of dealing with characters like that. Just wait and see.”



Part of the punishment the angry lawmakers are considering is to pressure the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to exclude Mr. Sani from subsequent ‘secret meetings’ of the senate, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.



They plan to prevail on Mr. Saraki to stop inviting him for such meetings, especially those where finances might be discussed.



The lawmakers are also weighing the option of recommending a probe of the whistle-blower to Mr. Saraki.



For them, Mr. Sani would have to explain why he turned himself to the senate spokesperson, speaking on behalf of others

Shehu Sani



If adopted, Mr. Sani would be investigated by the senate’s ethics committee which shall recommend a punishment.



But some lawmakers are cautioning against any open rebuke of the senator, saying that might generate even more public anger against the Senate and its members.



Many Nigerians, including civil society organisations have commended Mr. Sani’s action.

However, if eventually probed and found guilty by the ethics committee, Mr. Sani faces up to six to 12 months suspension.



In March 2017, when the former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume asked for investigation of allegations of importing a bullet proof range rover with fake documents involving Senate President Bukola Saraki and that of perjury involving Dino Melaye, the committee recommended 12 months suspension.



The suspension was later reduced to six months by the lawmakers.



Similarly, in the House of Representatives, a lawmaker from Kano, Abdulmumin Jibrin, was suspended for 180 days for revealing what is today known as budget padding.



His suspension was recommended by the House Ethics Committee which also prescribed that Mr. Jibrin will also not be able to hold any position of responsibility for the span of the current National Assembly.



Contacted on Saturday, Mr. Sani said he preferred not to comment on his colleagues’ moves. He promised to make comments if the need arises in future.



https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/261358-n13-5m-monthly-illegal-allowance-lawmakers-angry-plot-whistle-blower-shehu-sani.html The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has angered a number of his colleagues for lifting the veil on the N13.5million illegal allowances members of the upper legislative chambers receive each month in addition to their legitimate salaries and allowances.Some lawmakers who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES but asked not to be named said the revelation by Mr. Sani has damaged the reputation of the federal legislature while possibly pitting constituents against their representatives.The aggrieved senators and members of the House of Representatives said some of their colleagues were already discreetly working out modalities to deal with the Kaduna lawmaker.Mr. Sani had in an interview with TheNews revealed that he and his colleagues receive N13.5 million monthly as “running cost”, aside a N700,000monthly consolidated salary and allowances which they also receive.Mr. Sani’s revelation is the first by a lawmaker from the Senate since the clamour by Nigerians for a full disclosure of lawmakers’ earnings.The revelation has sparked widespread anger among Nigerians who had always criticised the lawmakers for arbitrarily allocating jumbo pay to themselves at a time the country remained in dire need of funds for developmental projects.Ironically, Mr. Sani’s colleagues are criticising him for coming clean on the secret allowances lawmakers receive while majority of Nigerians wallow in poverty and disease.Some of the lawmakers who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES said the revelation has the tendency of turning their constituents against them.They said the revelation might instigate their constituents to make more financial demands from themThe lawmakers vowed to take necessary steps to make the next one year difficult for the Kaduna senator.“He has brought his useless activism to the chamber creating the impression that we are all thieves without telling Nigerians details of what the money is used for ,” one lawmaker said. “There are are always ways of dealing with characters like that. Just wait and see.”Part of the punishment the angry lawmakers are considering is to pressure the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to exclude Mr. Sani from subsequent ‘secret meetings’ of the senate, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.They plan to prevail on Mr. Saraki to stop inviting him for such meetings, especially those where finances might be discussed.The lawmakers are also weighing the option of recommending a probe of the whistle-blower to Mr. Saraki.For them, Mr. Sani would have to explain why he turned himself to the senate spokesperson, speaking on behalf of othersShehu SaniIf adopted, Mr. Sani would be investigated by the senate’s ethics committee which shall recommend a punishment.But some lawmakers are cautioning against any open rebuke of the senator, saying that might generate even more public anger against the Senate and its members.Many Nigerians, including civil society organisations have commended Mr. Sani’s action.However, if eventually probed and found guilty by the ethics committee, Mr. Sani faces up to six to 12 months suspension.In March 2017, when the former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume asked for investigation of allegations of importing a bullet proof range rover with fake documents involving Senate President Bukola Saraki and that of perjury involving Dino Melaye, the committee recommended 12 months suspension.The suspension was later reduced to six months by the lawmakers.Similarly, in the House of Representatives, a lawmaker from Kano, Abdulmumin Jibrin, was suspended for 180 days for revealing what is today known as budget padding.His suspension was recommended by the House Ethics Committee which also prescribed that Mr. Jibrin will also not be able to hold any position of responsibility for the span of the current National Assembly.Contacted on Saturday, Mr. Sani said he preferred not to comment on his colleagues’ moves. He promised to make comments if the need arises in future. 3 Likes

Reserved 1 Like

Evil

Useless country 24 Likes

Nigerian politics and always plotting..



It's either the masses are plotting to remove the president.

The lawmakers are plotting to extend their tenure.

Or the lawmakers are plotting to suspend themselves ..



Plot kooor,

Hectares niii 9 Likes

If those rogues of this animal kingdom thinks and knows there salaries and allowances are justified, then why the need for it to remain anonymous?



I only pity Mr shehu cos the witch-hunt for him has begun and his days are already numbered, and the worst off is that they Nigerians he's exposing the truth to has no use for it, cos in a saner clime a revelation of this sort is more than enough to trigger a mass revolution in this country. 67 Likes 4 Shares

Both the house of representatives and the Senate are den of thieves...



Bunch of no goods 7 Likes

Expect nothing good from these senators, reps and politics entirely. Africans will remain a slaves forever after the exit of colonial masters our leaders became worst product ever produce in our lands. May Allah deliver us from their evil. 5 Likes

.

These senators are just thieves.what do they do with this humongous amount that comes to around 170 million Naira every year inclusive of their consolidated salary?Na wa for these idiots that won't make laws to benefit the common man,obviously they re legislating to line their pockets while millions of Nigerians wallow in poverty,it is even more sickening when other miscellaneous amount re taken into account.



I now understand y they ve always resisted any move to look into the books of the National Assembly viz a viz the amount each of them earns.. This democracy isn't just working and yet very very expensive..Who will save this country from these unpatriotic and perfidious idiots before they rape her to death.. 10 Likes 2 Shares

Father continue to create division among them until they do the right thing IJN... 6 Likes

Shehu Sani has bought a permanent place in the heart of Nigerians. From being one of the few Northerners in NADECO who helped to stop Abacha and bring Abiola to electoral victory, to his fight to expose the small man Elrufai and his constant telling of truth to Buhari and those in power in general.



He distinguished himself as a first rate first term senator that has contributed much much more than perennial senators.



So leave him alone for telling us how over paid you are or we will leave the Executive and face the sins of the Assembly. 64 Likes 6 Shares

ZombieTAMER:

Both the house of representatives and the Senate are den of thieves...



Bunch of no goods

But u kept supporting them thinking they join u to hate buhari. Unknown to gullible u they go in the night to bubu to beg for favours, then come back in the morning to tell u wat u wanna hear on social media But u kept supporting them thinking they join u to hate buhari. Unknown to gullible u they go in the night to bubu to beg for favours, then come back in the morning to tell u wat u wanna hear on social media 3 Likes

Evil lives in Nigeria, and secrecy is it's best weapon. Imagine what a little sunlight would do to sanitize all those secrecry and corruption.

Where is the commonsense Senator? 18 Likes

The National Assembly is house of thieves and rogues. 2 Likes

blackpanda:





But u kept supporting them thinking they join u to hate buhari. Unknown to gullible u they go in the night to bubu to beg for favours, then come back in the morning to tell u wat u wanna hear on social media

What is this one saying abeg What is this one saying abeg 5 Likes

Crazy democracy...



Set of rogues and thieves...



No wonder they do all sort of evil things just to get to that position... 1 Like

see money

1 thing abt naija politics is when u are in the cabal of a authourity governing particular body. u are allwed to say, do whatever u feel 2 do. so guys dn't 4get d man is saraki loyalst

OK

Nigerians have demanded for years to know the pay of federal legislators, now that we know, what next? Do we just rant online and still vote for them? Which sadly is what will likely happen as Nigerians are too meek and unbelievably patient with government, but not with their fellow poor Nigerians. In other civilised countries their streets would have been full of protestants. The thing is so annoying imagine a country with minimum wage of #18000 yet government can spend so much on bunch of incompetent buffuns, wetin NLC and other labour unions dey do sef? 4 Likes 1 Share

I dont know who is worse between Dino Melaye and that loquacious Shehu Sani

This is why politics is lucrative in nigeria. See high class armed robbery 2 Likes

iyketex007:

If those rogues of this animal kingdom thinks and knows there salaries and allowances are justified, then why the need for it to remain anonymous?



I only pity Mr shehu cos the witch-hunt for him has begun and his days are already numbered, and the worst off is that they Nigerians he's exposing the truth to has no use for it, cos in a saner clime a revelation of this sort is more than enough to trigger a mass revolution in this country. Nigerians are hypocrites. Nigerians are hypocrites. 2 Likes

I was fortunate to be in a meeting with Jimi Agbaje yesterday. This the course of the discourse, he made us realize that people join politics for two reasons. It is either for SELF or SERVICE.



Without meaning to be unfair to anyone, we all know that most of our current politicians are there for SELF.



Be it known now to you that they dont care how you fare.



The major problem of Nigerian politics is settling power of money. These crops of people will amass such wealth and during elections settle those they can settle and reclaim their "SEAT" while nothing changes in the lives of the electorates.



I want to provoke our thoughts with this questions?



1. How much do you pay monthly to fuel your generators?

2. What quality of education do our Children receive in Nigerian schools (both public and private)?

3. The top end schools, how many of us can afford it?

4. If you have a bike crash now, do you think you can survive it like Yusuf Buhari did?

5. An Hausa senator exposed the way monies are shared in the upper chamber, I believe those opposing him exposition could be from either your tribe or mine. But when elections come they turn us against each other to fight.



From the fore going, it is time the NIGERIA YOUTH takes his destiny in his hands.



The first step is to obtain your PVC.



Remember, Nigeria is ours to Plough and not plunder.



We can no longer seat and watch these crop of people plunder our common wealth. It doesnt matter if it is oil money, cocoa money, Coal money, or otherwise.



Let us rise and demand for accountability.



#notononsense 14 Likes 1 Share

Hmmmmmm. This country is leading to where exactly?

nairavsdollars:

I dont know who is worse between Dino Melaye and that loquacious Shehu Sani



What is the offence of the later? Or are you part of the Senators?? What is the offence of the later? Or are you part of the Senators?? 4 Likes

Revoluution!

this shithole is cursed with... senaTHIEVES! execuTHIEVES! representaTHIEVES! ...the judiciary is not left out!



#revolt is the remedy!

Why wouldn't they? A country where the people in power cares more about cows and money than the masses lives