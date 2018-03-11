₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Soldiers Arrest 3 Political Thugs With Guns In Kogi (Photos) by Wisdomkosi(m): 10:42pm On Mar 10
BREAKING!! 2019 Election : Soldiers Arrest 3 Political Thugs With Guns In Kogi State (Photos)
By Wisdom Nwedene
Reports reaching Igbere TV news desk indicate that 3 Political thugs have been arrested by military men in Ankpa LGA of Kogi State.
Igbere TV learnt that the troop while on patrol arrested three out of six suspected political thugs who where in a convoy of one Mr John Aduga who is declaring his political ambition to contest for house of assembly in Kogi Yaba west constituency.
The army arrested them after they were spotted leaving Alhaji Isiaka Alfa compound with possession of one 2 riffle,magazines, and a pair of personal belongings immediately after they left the venue of the program to cause havoc in the town.
Source : http://igberetvnews.com/431794/2019-election-soldiers-arrest-3-political-thugs-in-kogi-state-photos/
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 3 Political Thugs With Guns In Kogi (Photos) by Wisdomkosi(m): 10:43pm On Mar 10
Cc Lalasticlala, more photos here :
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 3 Political Thugs With Guns In Kogi (Photos) by chuksjuve(m): 10:46pm On Mar 10
Political thuggery doesn't pay..
You end up endangering your lives and a whole lot of innocent folks along side ..
Meanwhile your principal and his enemies are living peacefully in the comfort of their homes..
Peradventure you are caught , you face the consequences alone.
Be wise and stay out of trouble ..
Nice one to the military ..
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 3 Political Thugs With Guns In Kogi (Photos) by Built2last: 10:48pm On Mar 10
Ok
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 3 Political Thugs With Guns In Kogi (Photos) by python1: 10:55pm On Mar 10
God bless The Nigerian Army. Nematodes will soon come with their own version of the report on how it is all Buhari’s plan to kill opposition. Though they were not there, they will give a better narration of how it happened.
Oya, where that diseased housefly to come and pack it, I don make another comment.
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 3 Political Thugs With Guns In Kogi (Photos) by docadams: 11:37pm On Mar 10
This bears the hallmarks of the "do or die" politics of PDP. There is no other way on earth known to the killer party
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 3 Political Thugs With Guns In Kogi (Photos) by haywire07(m): 11:40pm On Mar 10
I only came here to greet senator Dino
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 3 Political Thugs With Guns In Kogi (Photos) by mumureloaded(m): 2:25am
okay
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 3 Political Thugs With Guns In Kogi (Photos) by Yankee101: 2:32am
Good job
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 3 Political Thugs With Guns In Kogi (Photos) by dFroshie(m): 9:31am
them don start 2019 never reach o
1 Like
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 3 Political Thugs With Guns In Kogi (Photos) by Joyfullyme: 10:02am
This matter us going no where.
John Aduga is an APC stalwart and close associate of Gov Yahaya Belli.
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 3 Political Thugs With Guns In Kogi (Photos) by Chivasex: 10:07am
what a shame.
I really do not know what is wrong with Nigerians.
People from COW-LONY
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 3 Political Thugs With Guns In Kogi (Photos) by Breezzy(m): 10:07am
"AND THEY WERE KILLED" that's all I wanna hear. Next topic biko
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 3 Political Thugs With Guns In Kogi (Photos) by ennysuccess(m): 10:09am
Dino boys una weldone o
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 3 Political Thugs With Guns In Kogi (Photos) by eherbal(m): 10:09am
this should send a strong message to those who love to bully their way to power. losers
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 3 Political Thugs With Guns In Kogi (Photos) by Uruan2023: 10:09am
Lol
We know their boss is of the RULING PARTY, and they'll be freed this night with the pistols seized and AK 47's given to Them as am empowerment.
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 3 Political Thugs With Guns In Kogi (Photos) by ennysuccess(m): 10:10am
Joyfullyme:
Monkey what do u know
