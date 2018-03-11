Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Soldiers Arrest 3 Political Thugs With Guns In Kogi (Photos) (1700 Views)

Bola Ilori Beaten Up By Political Thugs In Ondo, His Clothes & Underwear Torn / APC Thugs With Weapons Arrested In Osun State (Photos) / Youths Recover Hijacked Electoral Materials From Political Thugs In Rivers. PICS (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





By Wisdom Nwedene



Reports reaching Igbere TV news desk indicate that 3 Political thugs have been arrested by military men in Ankpa LGA of Kogi State.



Igbere TV learnt that the troop while on patrol arrested three out of six suspected political thugs who where in a convoy of one Mr John Aduga who is declaring his political ambition to contest for house of assembly in Kogi Yaba west constituency.



The army arrested them after they were spotted leaving Alhaji Isiaka Alfa compound with possession of one 2 riffle,magazines, and a pair of personal belongings immediately after they left the venue of the program to cause havoc in the town.



Source : BREAKING!! 2019 Election : Soldiers Arrest 3 Political Thugs With Guns In Kogi State (Photos)By Wisdom NwedeneReports reaching Igbere TV news desk indicate that 3 Political thugs have been arrested by military men in Ankpa LGA of Kogi State.Igbere TV learnt that the troop while on patrol arrested three out of six suspected political thugs who where in a convoy of one Mr John Aduga who is declaring his political ambition to contest for house of assembly in Kogi Yaba west constituency.The army arrested them after they were spotted leaving Alhaji Isiaka Alfa compound with possession of one 2 riffle,magazines, and a pair of personal belongings immediately after they left the venue of the program to cause havoc in the town.Source : http://igberetvnews.com/431794/2019-election-soldiers-arrest-3-political-thugs-in-kogi-state-photos/

Cc Lalasticlala, more photos here : http://igberetvnews.com/431794/2019-election-soldiers-arrest-3-political-thugs-in-kogi-state-photos/

Political thuggery doesn't pay..

You end up endangering your lives and a whole lot of innocent folks along side ..



Meanwhile your principal and his enemies are living peacefully in the comfort of their homes..



Peradventure you are caught , you face the consequences alone.



Be wise and stay out of trouble ..



Nice one to the military ..

Ok





Oya, where that diseased housefly to come and pack it, I don make another comment. God bless The Nigerian Army. Nematodes will soon come with their own version of the report on how it is all Buhari’s plan to kill opposition. Though they were not there, they will give a better narration of how it happened.Oya, where that diseased housefly to come and pack it, I don make another comment.

This bears the hallmarks of the "do or die" politics of PDP. There is no other way on earth known to the killer party

I only came here to greet senator Dino

okay

Good job

them don start 2019 never reach o 1 Like

This matter us going no where.

John Aduga is an APC stalwart and close associate of Gov Yahaya Belli.

what a shame.

I really do not know what is wrong with Nigerians.

People from COW-LONY

"AND THEY WERE KILLED" that's all I wanna hear. Next topic biko

Dino boys una weldone o

this should send a strong message to those who love to bully their way to power. losers

Lol





We know their boss is of the RULING PARTY, and they'll be freed this night with the pistols seized and AK 47's given to Them as am empowerment.