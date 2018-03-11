₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,973,317 members, 4,128,148 topics. Date: Sunday, 11 March 2018 at 02:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Burial Site For 73 Victims Of Fulani Herdsmen.. Courtesy CAN Benue State. (12648 Views)
Obasanjo Lays Wreath At Benue Graveyard Of 73 Victims Of Herdsmen Attack / Ortom Visits Victims Of Fulani Herdsmen Attack In Benue (Disturbing Photos) / Faces Of Fulani Herdsmen Arrested In Benue Yesterday (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Burial Site For 73 Victims Of Fulani Herdsmen.. Courtesy CAN Benue State. by sarrki(m): 5:46am
Burial site for 73 victims of "Fulani Herdsmen"...
-Courtesy CAN Benue State
CAN is irremediable...It is a travesty in my opinion to give criminality a tribal coloration, particularly when it has been ESTABLISHED that nomads are from different tribes of the North...CAN is bent on dividing Nigeria along ethnic & religious lines.
It is about the CRIME and not the TRIBE.
What was their reaction to dapchi girls ?
Am not in support of the criminal Fulani herdsmen
At same time we should not do what will escalate it
We should not give it religion ,ethnic or tribal coloration
We have Fulani that at not herdsmen.
4 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Burial Site For 73 Victims Of Fulani Herdsmen.. Courtesy CAN Benue State. by sarrki(m): 5:54am
CAN and Jamatu Nasril should please refrain in talks and activities like this
Nigeria is a secular state
They didn't own Nigeria I mean the 2 religion
|Re: Burial Site For 73 Victims Of Fulani Herdsmen.. Courtesy CAN Benue State. by Nehemiah459(m): 5:58am
sarrki:Religion and politics are inseparable.
9 Likes
|Re: Burial Site For 73 Victims Of Fulani Herdsmen.. Courtesy CAN Benue State. by dunkem21(m): 5:59am
Well done CAN.. though we know that people like the OP will remove the sign post.
49 Likes
|Re: Burial Site For 73 Victims Of Fulani Herdsmen.. Courtesy CAN Benue State. by Paradigm777: 6:00am
Then it should read "Am not in support of the criminal herdsmen and not Am not in support of the criminal Fulani herdsmen
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burial Site For 73 Victims Of Fulani Herdsmen.. Courtesy CAN Benue State. by Paradigm777: 6:01am
dunkem21:
2 Likes
|Re: Burial Site For 73 Victims Of Fulani Herdsmen.. Courtesy CAN Benue State. by sarrki(m): 6:01am
Nehemiah459:
Sir ,
That is what is keeping Nigeria stagnant
The 2 religion according to Nigerian standard preached and harbor hatred against one another.
The constitution is a product of religion
More reason o fault our constitution greatly
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Burial Site For 73 Victims Of Fulani Herdsmen.. Courtesy CAN Benue State. by sarrki(m): 6:02am
dunkem21:
You know go leave me alone shay ?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Burial Site For 73 Victims Of Fulani Herdsmen.. Courtesy CAN Benue State. by WhoRUDeceiving: 6:03am
Good for them
|Re: Burial Site For 73 Victims Of Fulani Herdsmen.. Courtesy CAN Benue State. by doyinbaby(f): 6:15am
Though it better to say killer herdsman rather than Fulani herdsman so as not to give it an ethnic colouration...,... however the what tribe of people have defend the wicked activities of killer herdsman.....ango. Abdullahi.,prof. Lambda( what is the name of that prof that said Benue is a conquer territory)..... even how as Bihari reacted to evil perpetrate asd by killer herdsman........
6 Likes
|Re: Burial Site For 73 Victims Of Fulani Herdsmen.. Courtesy CAN Benue State. by MONITZ: 6:41am
doyinbaby:
Any difference between killer herdsmen and Fulani herdsmen? The two re marauding murderers who kill at the slightest provocation...
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burial Site For 73 Victims Of Fulani Herdsmen.. Courtesy CAN Benue State. by anibirelawal(m): 6:43am
hmmm.
|Re: Burial Site For 73 Victims Of Fulani Herdsmen.. Courtesy CAN Benue State. by RZArecta2(m): 7:38am
Fulani controlled Miyetti Allah like all good terrorist organizations claimed responsibility for that particular attack that led to the death of those 73 victims, CAN did nothing wrong by stating the obvious
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burial Site For 73 Victims Of Fulani Herdsmen.. Courtesy CAN Benue State. by sarrki(m): 7:40am
RZArecta2:
Didn't expect less from you
Most especially the level of your reasoning
2 Likes
|Re: Burial Site For 73 Victims Of Fulani Herdsmen.. Courtesy CAN Benue State. by RZArecta2(m): 8:16am
sarrki:my "reasoning" is too high for your miniature brain, I deal in facts and figures, you on the other hand are operated by remote control (herd mentality) meaning you can't think for yourself even when your conscience tells you it's the right thing to do. BMC zombies led by Jagbros on twitter have been trying to push this narrative about the signpost for about 16hrs now in a coordinated manner meaning on a good day, you wouldn't have been bothered about a common sign board but then you have to earn your remote controlled pay
36 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Burial Site For 73 Victims Of Fulani Herdsmen.. Courtesy CAN Benue State. by Angelparadise(f): 8:21am
sarrki:All the innocent souls that was killed and raped by those you support directly or indirectly because of any blood amount of money or selfish political, tribal and ethnicity that you and your zombies are been paid or gain , each souls must torment you and your likes using every opportunities as political games even when blood on innocent children are splits because of cow. Let all the natural living things judge you and your likes for achieving your goes no matter how many innocent lives , blood were splits .Our God Almighty never sleeps or slumbers. Is not to late to amend your bloody thirsty political and economical gain . The soul of those innocent killed are crying for vengeance and God answers the innocent in due time
25 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Burial Site For 73 Victims Of Fulani Herdsmen.. Courtesy CAN Benue State. by Ojiofor: 8:26am
Well done CAN
9 Likes
|Re: Burial Site For 73 Victims Of Fulani Herdsmen.. Courtesy CAN Benue State. by OfoIgbo: 8:34am
The sign didn't bear just FULANI, so it is not labelling the whole FULANI ethnic group.
The sign clearly reads FULANI HERDSMEN, thus separating out the herdsmen from the Fulani nation.
It would have been confusing if they had written NORTHERN HERDSMEN, because we know that a great majority of northerners are not into this open grazing e.g the Tivs, Idomas, Southern Kaduna people, Hausas e.t.c.
12 Likes
|Re: Burial Site For 73 Victims Of Fulani Herdsmen.. Courtesy CAN Benue State. by ZombieTAMER: 8:41am
What is wrong with that useless Op
Was the crime not committed by the Fulani herdsmen?
Should we call them Yoruba herdsmen?
Once these bmc stooges receive a little stipend
They start fuming from all the openings in their body
Below is what the thing wrote before after he visited Benue... Is it in tandem with what he is looking to achieve now
Your guess is as good as mine
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burial Site For 73 Victims Of Fulani Herdsmen.. Courtesy CAN Benue State. by sarrki(m): 8:56am
ZombieTAMER:
Must everything be about pmb
Did you see pmb in my mentioned ?
You guys are political jobbers under PDP
Human life is nothing to PDP
So I don't blame you at all
You can't give what you don't have
2 Likes
|Re: Burial Site For 73 Victims Of Fulani Herdsmen.. Courtesy CAN Benue State. by sarrki(m): 8:57am
Angelparadise:
So small it be for you too
|Re: Burial Site For 73 Victims Of Fulani Herdsmen.. Courtesy CAN Benue State. by sarrki(m): 8:57am
Angelparadise:
So shall it be for you
1 Like
|Re: Burial Site For 73 Victims Of Fulani Herdsmen.. Courtesy CAN Benue State. by ZombieTAMER: 8:58am
sarrki:
Repeat after me....
Fulani herdsmen massacred the villagers
Not Yoruba or Ijaw herdsmen
Oya say it
20 Likes
|Re: Burial Site For 73 Victims Of Fulani Herdsmen.. Courtesy CAN Benue State. by sarrki(m): 9:00am
ZombieTAMER:
I pray that God will open your eyes of understanding
|Re: Burial Site For 73 Victims Of Fulani Herdsmen.. Courtesy CAN Benue State. by saarumann: 9:16am
Kudos to CAN. This will serve as a reminder of what Beneu people went through during buhari's administration where hundreds of sons, daughters, babies, wives, husbands, uncles, anties, grand parents, friends etc were hack to death on their own land by fulani herdsmen.
History need to be documented with facts before fulani marauding killers come tomorrow and deny that they never killed a single soul in Nigeria. Other states hit by fulani marauding killers should also follow this example shown by benue for history.
The best way we can honor victims of marauding killer herdsmen is a well befitting burial ground with inscriptions for future generations.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burial Site For 73 Victims Of Fulani Herdsmen.. Courtesy CAN Benue State. by achi4u(m): 9:29am
Op what are you spewing about, that the said killing didnt happened or that CAN should pretend and everything swept under the carpet.
Odeku
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burial Site For 73 Victims Of Fulani Herdsmen.. Courtesy CAN Benue State. by sarrki(m): 9:49am
saarumann:
CAN is extension of PDP
We know it
2 Likes
|Re: Burial Site For 73 Victims Of Fulani Herdsmen.. Courtesy CAN Benue State. by arent88(m): 10:17am
sarrki:u said it has been established DAT nomads are from different tribes in the north really,pls can u tell me which tribes in the north are nomads apart from the Fulani's.
5 Likes
|Re: Burial Site For 73 Victims Of Fulani Herdsmen.. Courtesy CAN Benue State. by RZArecta2(m): 10:49am
sarrki:hilarious insanity... So sad
5 Likes
|Re: Burial Site For 73 Victims Of Fulani Herdsmen.. Courtesy CAN Benue State. by sanandreas(m): 11:32am
He has just recieved his salary. Fulani herdsmen committed the crime. Why are you ashamed for them?
5 Likes
|Re: Burial Site For 73 Victims Of Fulani Herdsmen.. Courtesy CAN Benue State. by ibkgab001: 11:53am
I cried for my dear country
God heal our land may their soul Rest in perfect peace amen
|Re: Burial Site For 73 Victims Of Fulani Herdsmen.. Courtesy CAN Benue State. by marshalll(m): 11:55am
I'm available now to buy all itunes gift cards, Amazon cards at an awesome rate. I also deal in buying or selling of bitcoin. Contact: 09068204251
Igbo Presidency Can Only Be Actualized With APC – Okorocha / CBN Ranks Anambra State 2nd In Banking / Reps Begin Probe Of EFCC Over N1tr Assets
Viewing this topic: Reelee, Mekanus(m), truthstands12, goldenval(m), iamdocToyemi(m), daddyshubby(m), jonaboy, adeboizy11(m), pally123, Dsegsam(m), oloye99, ezex(m), benjsniper33, femtex007(m), computer0810, Horlami3370, aquadude15, IamPopular(m), Masterdeking(m), Gidson05(m), Adebowale89(m), godliman, barnacle, glowithdan(m), holahmeh(f), chinwemine(m), Legendbaba1(m), Grandeur2015, embraze5, Allann(m), Nwaisuochi(m), topearos(m), dinggle, AWONEYAN(m), alatbaba1(m), lagbaja(m), opoorookagbon(m) and 62 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23