Burial site for 73 victims of "Fulani Herdsmen"...



-Courtesy CAN Benue State



CAN is irremediable...It is a travesty in my opinion to give criminality a tribal coloration, particularly when it has been ESTABLISHED that nomads are from different tribes of the North...CAN is bent on dividing Nigeria along ethnic & religious lines.



It is about the CRIME and not the TRIBE.



What was their reaction to dapchi girls ?



Am not in support of the criminal Fulani herdsmen

At same time we should not do what will escalate it

We should not give it religion ,ethnic or tribal coloration

We have Fulani that at not herdsmen. 4 Likes 5 Shares

CAN and Jamatu Nasril should please refrain in talks and activities like this



Nigeria is a secular state



They didn't own Nigeria I mean the 2 religion

CAN and Jamatu Nasril should please refrain in talks and activities like this



Nigeria is a secular state



They didn't own Nigeria I mean the 2 religion



Religion and politics are inseparable. Religion and politics are inseparable. 9 Likes

Well done CAN.. though we know that people like the OP will remove the sign post. 49 Likes

Then it should read "Am not in support of the criminal herdsmen and not Am not in support of the criminal Fulani herdsmen 3 Likes 1 Share

Well done CAN.. though we know that people like the OP will remove the sign post.

Religion and politics are inseparable.

Sir ,



That is what is keeping Nigeria stagnant



The 2 religion according to Nigerian standard preached and harbor hatred against one another.



The constitution is a product of religion



More reason o fault our constitution greatly Sir ,That is what is keeping Nigeria stagnantThe 2 religion according to Nigerian standard preached and harbor hatred against one another.The constitution is a product of religionMore reason o fault our constitution greatly 3 Likes 2 Shares

Well done CAN.. though we know that people like the OP will remove the sign post.



You know go leave me alone shay ? You know go leave me alone shay ? 1 Like 1 Share

Good for them

Though it better to say killer herdsman rather than Fulani herdsman so as not to give it an ethnic colouration...,... however the what tribe of people have defend the wicked activities of killer herdsman.....ango. Abdullahi.,prof. Lambda( what is the name of that prof that said Benue is a conquer territory)..... even how as Bihari reacted to evil perpetrate asd by killer herdsman........ 6 Likes

Though it better to say killer herdsman rather than Fulani herdsman so as not to give it an ethnic colouration...,... however the what tribe of people have defend the wicked activities of killer herdsman.....ango. Abdullahi.,prof. Lambda( what is the name of that prof that said Benue is a conquer territory)..... even how as Bihari reacted to evil perpetrate asd by killer herdsman........



Any difference between killer herdsmen and Fulani herdsmen? The two re marauding murderers who kill at the slightest provocation... Any difference between killer herdsmen and Fulani herdsmen? The two re marauding murderers who kill at the slightest provocation... 34 Likes 1 Share

hmmm.

Fulani controlled Miyetti Allah like all good terrorist organizations claimed responsibility for that particular attack that led to the death of those 73 victims, CAN did nothing wrong by stating the obvious 36 Likes 1 Share

Fulani controlled Miyetti Allah like all good terrorist organizations claimed responsibility for that particular attack that led to the death of those 73 victims, CAN did nothing wrong by stating the obvious

Didn't expect less from you



Most especially the level of your reasoning Didn't expect less from youMost especially the level of your reasoning 2 Likes

Didn't expect less from you



Most especially the level of your reasoning my "reasoning" is too high for your miniature brain, I deal in facts and figures, you on the other hand are operated by remote control (herd mentality) meaning you can't think for yourself even when your conscience tells you it's the right thing to do. BMC zombies led by Jagbros on twitter have been trying to push this narrative about the signpost for about 16hrs now in a coordinated manner meaning on a good day, you wouldn't have been bothered about a common sign board but then you have to earn your remote controlled pay my "reasoning" is too high for your miniature brain, I deal in facts and figures, you on the other hand are operated by remote control (herd mentality) meaning you can't think for yourself even when your conscience tells you it's the right thing to do. BMC zombies led by Jagbros on twitter have been trying to push this narrative about the signpost for about 16hrs now in a coordinated manner meaning on a good day, you wouldn't have been bothered about a common sign board but then you have to earn your remote controlled pay 36 Likes 2 Shares

Burial site for 73 victims of "Fulani Herdsmen"...



-Courtesy CAN Benue State



CAN is irremediable...It is a travesty in my opinion to give criminality a tribal coloration, particularly when it has been ESTABLISHED that nomads are from different tribes of the North...CAN is bent on dividing Nigeria along ethnic & religious lines.



It is about the CRIME and not the TRIBE.



What was their reaction to dapchi girls ?



Am not in support of the criminal Fulani herdsmen

At same time we should not do what will escalate it

We should not give it religion ,ethnic or tribal coloration

We have Fulani that at not herdsmen. All the innocent souls that was killed and raped by those you support directly or indirectly because of any blood amount of money or selfish political, tribal and ethnicity that you and your zombies are been paid or gain , each souls must torment you and your likes using every opportunities as political games even when blood on innocent children are splits because of cow. Let all the natural living things judge you and your likes for achieving your goes no matter how many innocent lives , blood were splits .Our God Almighty never sleeps or slumbers. Is not to late to amend your bloody thirsty political and economical gain . The soul of those innocent killed are crying for vengeance and God answers the innocent in due time All the innocent souls that was killed and raped by those you support directly or indirectly because of any blood amount of money or selfish political, tribal and ethnicity that you and your zombies are been paid or gain , each souls must torment you and your likes using every opportunities as political games even when blood on innocent children are splits because of cow. Let all the natural living things judge you and your likes for achieving your goes no matter how many innocent lives , blood were splits .Our God Almighty never sleeps or slumbers. Is not to late to amend your bloody thirsty political and economical gain . The soul of those innocent killed are crying for vengeance and God answers the innocent in due time 25 Likes 3 Shares

Well done CAN 9 Likes

The sign didn't bear just FULANI, so it is not labelling the whole FULANI ethnic group.



The sign clearly reads FULANI HERDSMEN, thus separating out the herdsmen from the Fulani nation.



It would have been confusing if they had written NORTHERN HERDSMEN, because we know that a great majority of northerners are not into this open grazing e.g the Tivs, Idomas, Southern Kaduna people, Hausas e.t.c. 12 Likes

What is wrong with that useless Op



Was the crime not committed by the Fulani herdsmen?

Should we call them Yoruba herdsmen?



Once these bmc stooges receive a little stipend

They start fuming from all the openings in their body



Below is what the thing wrote before after he visited Benue... Is it in tandem with what he is looking to achieve now



Your guess is as good as mine 13 Likes 1 Share

What is wrong with that useless Op



Was the crime not committed by the Fulani herdsmen?

Should we call them Yoruba herdsmen?



Once these bmc stooges receive a little stipend

They start fuming from all the openings in their body



Below is what the thing wrote before after he visited Benue... Is it in tandem with what he is looking to achieve now



Your guess is as good as mine

Must everything be about pmb



Did you see pmb in my mentioned ?



You guys are political jobbers under PDP



Human life is nothing to PDP



So I don't blame you at all



You can't give what you don't have Must everything be about pmbDid you see pmb in my mentioned ?You guys are political jobbers under PDPHuman life is nothing to PDPSo I don't blame you at allYou can't give what you don't have 2 Likes

All the innocent souls that was killed and raped by those you support directly or indirectly because of any blood amount of money or selfish political, tribal and ethnicity that you and your zombies are been paid or gain , each souls must torment you and your likes using every opportunities as political games even when blood on innocent children are splits because of cow. Let all the natural living things judge you and your likes for achieving your goes no matter how many innocent lives , blood were splits .Our God Almighty never sleeps or slumbers. Is not to late to amend your bloody thirsty political and economical gain . The soul of those innocent killed are crying for vengeance and God answers the innocent in due time

So small it be for you too So small it be for you too

All the innocent souls that was killed and raped by those you support directly or indirectly because of any blood amount of money or selfish political, tribal and ethnicity that you and your zombies are been paid or gain , each souls must torment you and your likes using every opportunities as political games even when blood on innocent children are splits because of cow. Let all the natural living things judge you and your likes for achieving your goes no matter how many innocent lives , blood were splits .Our God Almighty never sleeps or slumbers. Is not to late to amend your bloody thirsty political and economical gain . The soul of those innocent killed are crying for vengeance and God answers the innocent in due time



So shall it be for you So shall it be for you 1 Like

Must everything be about pmb



Did you see pmb in my mentioned ?



You guys are political jobbers under PDP



Human life is nothing to PDP



So I don't blame you at all



You can't give what you don't have

Repeat after me....

Fulani herdsmen massacred the villagers

Not Yoruba or Ijaw herdsmen



Oya say it Repeat after me....Fulani herdsmen massacred the villagersNot Yoruba or Ijaw herdsmenOya say it 20 Likes

Repeat after me....

Fulani herdsmen massacred the villagers

Not Yoruba or Ijaw herdsmen



Oya say it

I pray that God will open your eyes of understanding I pray that God will open your eyes of understanding

Kudos to CAN. This will serve as a reminder of what Beneu people went through during buhari's administration where hundreds of sons, daughters, babies, wives, husbands, uncles, anties, grand parents, friends etc were hack to death on their own land by fulani herdsmen.

History need to be documented with facts before fulani marauding killers come tomorrow and deny that they never killed a single soul in Nigeria. Other states hit by fulani marauding killers should also follow this example shown by benue for history.

The best way we can honor victims of marauding killer herdsmen is a well befitting burial ground with inscriptions for future generations. 10 Likes 1 Share

Op what are you spewing about, that the said killing didnt happened or that CAN should pretend and everything swept under the carpet.







Odeku 9 Likes 1 Share

Kudos to CAN. This will serve as a reminder of what Beneu people went through during buhari's administration where hundreds of sons, daughters, babies, wives, husbands, uncles, anties, grand parents, friends etc were hack to death on their own land by fulani herdsmen.

History need to be documented with facts before fulani marauding killers come tomorrow and deny that they never killed a single soul in Nigeria. Other states hit by fulani marauding killers should also follow this example shown by benue for history.

The best way we can honor victims of marauding killer herdsmen is a well befitting burial ground with inscriptions for future generations.

CAN is extension of PDP



We know it CAN is extension of PDPWe know it 2 Likes

Burial site for 73 victims of "Fulani Herdsmen"...



-Courtesy CAN Benue State



CAN is irremediable...It is a travesty in my opinion to give criminality a tribal coloration, particularly when it has been ESTABLISHED that nomads are from different tribes of the North...CAN is bent on dividing Nigeria along ethnic & religious lines.



It is about the CRIME and not the TRIBE.



What was their reaction to dapchi girls ?



Am not in support of the criminal Fulani herdsmen

At same time we should not do what will escalate it

We should not give it religion ,ethnic or tribal coloration

We have Fulani that at not herdsmen. u said it has been established DAT nomads are from different tribes in the north really,pls can u tell me which tribes in the north are nomads apart from the Fulani's. u said it has been established DAT nomads are from different tribes in the north really,pls can u tell me which tribes in the north are nomads apart from the Fulani's. 5 Likes

CAN is extension of PDP



We know it hilarious insanity... So sad hilarious insanity... So sad 5 Likes

He has just recieved his salary. Fulani herdsmen committed the crime. Why are you ashamed for them? 5 Likes

I cried for my dear country



God heal our land may their soul Rest in perfect peace amen