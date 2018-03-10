No words can describe the feeling, It’s a feeling like no other.

No one can really understand the pain of going through life

without such an important part of you. You passed on just a

few months after I turned 4 yrs. Most times it feels like it was

yesterday, and other times it feels like it’s been hundreds of

years since I last saw your warm and bubbly face. I haven’t the

slightest clue where you could be in the afterlife, but I really

wish I could see you again. The only thing I remember is your

persistence and fiery attitude. I wish I could’ve known you

better. I long for your warm hugs every time my heart is

broken. I often wish you could come back and see my beautiful

sister. She’s strong, just like you. She’s overcome so much

since you left, The only memory I hold is the withering

photographs and the faint memories. I often wonder what

lessons you’d have taught me if you were still around. Could I

have missed out on something that others get from their

mothers? I’ll never know. Could you have warned me about the

girl who broke my heart to pieces? Would life still be the same

for me? Would life have been easier with you around? I wish I’d

have gotten the chance to say goodbye - one last hug. I wish

your life had been easier.. I wish you could be around on my

wedding day, when I walk down the aisle. I hope you are in a

better place looking down on us and nodding your head in

approval. With this sample tribute to my late mother, I want to

tell you and the world you'll always be in our hearts,Happy

mother day to all mothers out there 5 Likes 1 Share