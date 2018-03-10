₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,973,386 members, 4,128,383 topics. Date: Sunday, 11 March 2018 at 05:29 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Happy Mothering Sunday (2354 Views)
Happy Mothering Sunday / Mothering Sunday Or Mother's Sunday? / Happy Mothering Sunday (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Happy Mothering Sunday by IBpaul(m): 6:42am
Oh God!! You are intangible!! We cannot touch you or see you sitting by our side and so he made the word Mother who is the God who you not only can feel but can touch.
Happy Mothering Sunday to all mothers who labour tirelessly to keep his/her children going in the right direction.
Let's do the needful to celebrate our Mothers.
|Re: Happy Mothering Sunday by dpkonceptblog: 6:52am
Happy mothering Sunday to the woman who made me what I am today....
NL won't have enough space to celebrate you...
But I pray that good Lord will keep you for me so that you eat the fruit of your labour.
Once again happy UKA NNE to you.
Lalasticlala come let's celebrate mummy.
3 Likes
|Re: Happy Mothering Sunday by visijo(m): 2:42pm
Don't celebrate mother's day if you are not a mother yet.. According to a Twitter user.. Happy Sunday everyone..
|Re: Happy Mothering Sunday by NwaAmaikpe: 2:43pm
Happy Mothering Sunday to all the sugarmummies in the world.
From Mama Ramotu to Engr Cosmas's wife.
This won't be complete without mentioning Pastor Shina's wife.
I can't wait to get back so I can hear your moans again.
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Happy Mothering Sunday by modelmike7(m): 2:43pm
NwaAmaikpe:What a wasted sperm this is!
smh!!
Is this one different from MOTHERS DAY again?
MOTHERING SUNDAY DAY kwa?!
Our Mothers are really enjoying o,
up to 5 mother's-Day related Celebration in a year and even the ONLY ONE Father's Day is seldom remember.
ITS TRULY A WOMAN'S WORLD!!!
HAPPY MOTHERING SUNDAY TO ALL OUR VIRTUOUS AND WONDERFUL MOTHERS.
WE LOVE YOU MOMS!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Happy Mothering Sunday by piagetskinner(m): 2:44pm
to our wonderful mother's, happy mothering Sunday
mothers are the best gift to mankind
|Re: Happy Mothering Sunday by Ugoeze2016: 2:44pm
Happy mother's day to all our mama
Slay or not
Anglican cake
|Re: Happy Mothering Sunday by greatgod2012(f): 2:44pm
Happy mothering Sunday to all wonderful mothers!
God bless all mothers and good fathers as well!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Happy Mothering Sunday by seenga(m): 2:45pm
U have rented space.
I wonder what you will say today
NwaAmaikpe:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Happy Mothering Sunday by thelifepagesng: 2:45pm
Which one be Mothering Sunday agn
|Re: Happy Mothering Sunday by Adamnda5: 2:46pm
Get one for your school now!
|Re: Happy Mothering Sunday by chimerase2: 2:47pm
happy mothering sunday to my beloved mun
3 Likes
|Re: Happy Mothering Sunday by FVCKWOMEN(m): 2:48pm
IBpaul:
I see no reason why we should celebrate women. They are not worth celebrating. Not with the attitudes of the lonely lowlifes we have here on nairaland
|Re: Happy Mothering Sunday by emeijeh(m): 2:48pm
Before the year will end, the world will still celebrate 2 more Mother's Day.
Na wah o
|Re: Happy Mothering Sunday by trouper9(m): 2:48pm
No words can describe the feeling, It’s a feeling like no other.
No one can really understand the pain of going through life
without such an important part of you. You passed on just a
few months after I turned 4 yrs. Most times it feels like it was
yesterday, and other times it feels like it’s been hundreds of
years since I last saw your warm and bubbly face. I haven’t the
slightest clue where you could be in the afterlife, but I really
wish I could see you again. The only thing I remember is your
persistence and fiery attitude. I wish I could’ve known you
better. I long for your warm hugs every time my heart is
broken. I often wish you could come back and see my beautiful
sister. She’s strong, just like you. She’s overcome so much
since you left, The only memory I hold is the withering
photographs and the faint memories. I often wonder what
lessons you’d have taught me if you were still around. Could I
have missed out on something that others get from their
mothers? I’ll never know. Could you have warned me about the
girl who broke my heart to pieces? Would life still be the same
for me? Would life have been easier with you around? I wish I’d
have gotten the chance to say goodbye - one last hug. I wish
your life had been easier.. I wish you could be around on my
wedding day, when I walk down the aisle. I hope you are in a
better place looking down on us and nodding your head in
approval. With this sample tribute to my late mother, I want to
tell you and the world you'll always be in our hearts,Happy
mother day to all mothers out there
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Happy Mothering Sunday by Daviddson(m): 2:49pm
IBpaul:OP, I've nothing further to say to you...
Divay22:Just for laughs.
1 Like
|Re: Happy Mothering Sunday by AfraTales(m): 2:49pm
.
|Re: Happy Mothering Sunday by AfraTales(m): 2:50pm
..
|Re: Happy Mothering Sunday by Jh0wsef(m): 2:52pm
The way I'm seeing things, it's like all Sundays don turn Mother's day
1 Like
|Re: Happy Mothering Sunday by ZombieTAMER: 2:53pm
Is it Catholics too?
I no go church today oh
|Re: Happy Mothering Sunday by ekene247(m): 2:53pm
Happy Mother's Sunday to my Mom and all the mothers out there
|Re: Happy Mothering Sunday by spencekat(m): 2:53pm
Happy Mothering Sunday to Chief(Mrs) irene Chinyere Kanu,Dr(Mrs)Chinyere Collins Kanu,Mrs.Joy Ashiegbu,Mrs Amara Odoemelam,Mrs Eberechi Nwaka, and all genuine mothers world wide.
|Re: Happy Mothering Sunday by hotpepe: 2:55pm
Happy Mothers day to my mum.
|Re: Happy Mothering Sunday by cristianisraeli: 2:55pm
.
|Re: Happy Mothering Sunday by hotpepe: 2:57pm
Jh0wsef:Every fourth Sunday of lent has always been mothers day.
Forget the ones chosen by others to make theirs different.
|Re: Happy Mothering Sunday by Jpreyz(m): 3:05pm
Happy mother's day to the best mum in the world, Mrs Olaide Praise.
|Re: Happy Mothering Sunday by 28Toronto1: 3:08pm
1 Share
|Re: Happy Mothering Sunday by lawrence35(m): 3:09pm
Happy mother's day to all the women in the house.
|Re: Happy Mothering Sunday by Divay22(f): 3:12pm
Lemme collect teller first
|Re: Happy Mothering Sunday by Teewhy2: 3:12pm
Happy mother's day
|Re: Happy Mothering Sunday by Divay22(f): 3:14pm
Daviddson:Lol
Must you quote
|Re: Happy Mothering Sunday by KhadyM(f): 3:19pm
Happy mothers day to all future mummies
1 Like
SEE What This Pastor Is Doing to Pregnant Women Inside Church / Dreamt Of Plane Crash: Let Us Pray! / Atheist Authors/modern Day Philosophy
Viewing this topic: polite2(m), stephnie44(f), Maryberry15(f), HelenBee(f), akinyemi0103, tayebest(m), UthmanLENIN and 12 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24