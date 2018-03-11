Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido And Girlfriend, Chioma Facetime While He Clubs, As He Gushes Over Her (21539 Views)

The star who is currently in Congo on his 30 billion African tour shared a photo of himself and Chefchi facetiming on snapchat .



He also made it clear, Chioma is irreplacable. How sweet!



if i talk now, them go say i dey jealous. ok typing(y)............... 6 Likes 1 Share

Be like I need d contact of d dubia wey cook d jazz chichi use trap dis crazy dude 38 Likes 3 Shares

OK oh

I nid to see d baba wey do this thing for Chioma 31 Likes

Upon all,dis babe never for once flaunt their relationship.

Okija shrine I dey suspect una. 34 Likes

lol...love is sweet.

Which one is FaceTime again? 6 Likes 1 Share

OKorowanta:

Upon all,dis babe never for once flaunt their relationship.

Okija shrine I dey suspect una. 5 Likes

Facetime checkout

chumy wetin u give am? how u do am...lol..Davido really loves ds girl..nice one 2 Likes

the babalawo that concoted this jazz for chioma, abeg anyone get hin number. This lovespell this girl use on this boy too strong 2 Likes

Make I hear say David no go break the girl heart



The girl no too fine self, but she fine pass those 2 baby mama's sha.



Blind in love with chiom 5 Likes

Which kind baba do this jazz?, make chichi show me way na 5 Likes

Who did this to DVD Davido? 3 Likes 1 Share





After wasting money on expensive private school for her to become a doctor, lawyer or engineer, her parents and UMUNNA looking at her being a groupie in full view of the world. After wasting money on expensive private school for her to become a doctor, lawyer or engineer, her parents and UMUNNA looking at her being a groupie in full view of the world. 9 Likes

Chioma babalawo really tried... apart from that, the girl no fine gan self 6 Likes 1 Share

Davido also said Sophia was irreplaceable na 9 Likes

If he loves her so much then he should upgrade her from the post of a girlfriend to a wife. 9 Likes

I always ask myself why Davido is addicted to ugly girls I always ask myself why Davido is addicted to ugly girls 6 Likes

see ur life

her pussy still fwesh for Davido Dick 2 Likes

Like really? Why do we care sef........

cc imhotep cc imhotep

So finally Davido has been trapped by an igbo girl. 4 Likes

Jazz. The guy has finally be tamed 3 Likes

The fact that this is news shocks me. 6 Likes

imhotep:



Yoruba men seeking Igbo wives as usual



Catastrophe1:

So finally Davido has been trapped by an igbo girl. Or we could say the igbo girl has finally trapped a Yoruba man. Perspectives.



Or we could say the igbo girl has finally trapped a Yoruba man. Perspectives. 3 Likes 1 Share

David please marry her and our in-law . Don't convert her to another baby momma after lashing her honey well. We the Igbo's want davido as our in-law.