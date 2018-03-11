₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido And Girlfriend, Chioma Facetime While He Clubs, As He Gushes Over Her
|Davido And Girlfriend, Chioma Facetime While He Clubs, As He Gushes Over Her by DailyNuella: 7:37am
Davido has revealed he is strongly attracted to his girlfriend Chioma to the extent that they even facetime while he clubs.
The star who is currently in Congo on his 30 billion African tour shared a photo of himself and Chefchi facetiming on snapchat .
He also made it clear, Chioma is irreplacable. How sweet!
Source: http://dailyleakblog.com/2018/03/11/davido-and-girlfriend-chioma-facetime-while-he-clubs-photos/
|Re: Davido And Girlfriend, Chioma Facetime While He Clubs, As He Gushes Over Her by Shedrack777(m): 7:41am
if i talk now, them go say i dey jealous. ok typing(y)...............
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido And Girlfriend, Chioma Facetime While He Clubs, As He Gushes Over Her by EmekaBlue(m): 7:48am
Be like I need d contact of d dubia wey cook d jazz chichi use trap dis crazy dude
38 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Davido And Girlfriend, Chioma Facetime While He Clubs, As He Gushes Over Her by Kingwizzy16(m): 7:51am
OK oh
|Re: Davido And Girlfriend, Chioma Facetime While He Clubs, As He Gushes Over Her by sinaj(f): 7:52am
I nid to see d baba wey do this thing for Chioma
31 Likes
|Re: Davido And Girlfriend, Chioma Facetime While He Clubs, As He Gushes Over Her by OKorowanta: 8:06am
Upon all,dis babe never for once flaunt their relationship.
Okija shrine I dey suspect una.
34 Likes
|Re: Davido And Girlfriend, Chioma Facetime While He Clubs, As He Gushes Over Her by roarik(f): 8:07am
lol...love is sweet.
|Re: Davido And Girlfriend, Chioma Facetime While He Clubs, As He Gushes Over Her by OfficialAwol(m): 8:08am
Which one is FaceTime again?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido And Girlfriend, Chioma Facetime While He Clubs, As He Gushes Over Her by DailyNuella: 9:29am
OKorowanta:
5 Likes
|Re: Davido And Girlfriend, Chioma Facetime While He Clubs, As He Gushes Over Her by Olibboy: 11:06am
Facetime checkout
|Re: Davido And Girlfriend, Chioma Facetime While He Clubs, As He Gushes Over Her by berryprety(f): 11:29am
chumy wetin u give am? how u do am...lol..Davido really loves ds girl..nice one
2 Likes
|Re: Davido And Girlfriend, Chioma Facetime While He Clubs, As He Gushes Over Her by jayson87: 11:35am
the babalawo that concoted this jazz for chioma, abeg anyone get hin number. This lovespell this girl use on this boy too strong
2 Likes
|Re: Davido And Girlfriend, Chioma Facetime While He Clubs, As He Gushes Over Her by ffome(m): 11:38am
Make I hear say David no go break the girl heart
The girl no too fine self, but she fine pass those 2 baby mama's sha.
Blind in love with chiom
5 Likes
|Re: Davido And Girlfriend, Chioma Facetime While He Clubs, As He Gushes Over Her by frenzyduchess(f): 11:39am
Which kind baba do this jazz?, make chichi show me way na
5 Likes
|Re: Davido And Girlfriend, Chioma Facetime While He Clubs, As He Gushes Over Her by Faddd(m): 11:39am
Who did this to DVD Davido?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido And Girlfriend, Chioma Facetime While He Clubs, As He Gushes Over Her by ChiefSweetus: 11:39am
After wasting money on expensive private school for her to become a doctor, lawyer or engineer, her parents and UMUNNA looking at her being a groupie in full view of the world.
9 Likes
|Re: Davido And Girlfriend, Chioma Facetime While He Clubs, As He Gushes Over Her by Sleezwizz: 11:39am
Chioma babalawo really tried... apart from that, the girl no fine gan self
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido And Girlfriend, Chioma Facetime While He Clubs, As He Gushes Over Her by mekstaniac(m): 11:39am
Davido also said Sophia was irreplaceable na
9 Likes
|Re: Davido And Girlfriend, Chioma Facetime While He Clubs, As He Gushes Over Her by dollyjoy(f): 11:40am
If he loves her so much then he should upgrade her from the post of a girlfriend to a wife.
9 Likes
|Re: Davido And Girlfriend, Chioma Facetime While He Clubs, As He Gushes Over Her by FVCKWOMEN(m): 11:40am
DailyNuella:
I always ask myself why Davido is addicted to ugly girls
6 Likes
|Re: Davido And Girlfriend, Chioma Facetime While He Clubs, As He Gushes Over Her by favourmic(m): 11:40am
see ur life
|Re: Davido And Girlfriend, Chioma Facetime While He Clubs, As He Gushes Over Her by northvietnam(m): 11:40am
her pussy still fwesh for Davido Dick
2 Likes
|Re: Davido And Girlfriend, Chioma Facetime While He Clubs, As He Gushes Over Her by iamstrong(m): 11:40am
Like really? Why do we care sef........
|Re: Davido And Girlfriend, Chioma Facetime While He Clubs, As He Gushes Over Her by LZAA: 11:40am
DailyNuella:cc imhotep
|Re: Davido And Girlfriend, Chioma Facetime While He Clubs, As He Gushes Over Her by Catastrophe1: 11:41am
So finally Davido has been trapped by an igbo girl.
4 Likes
|Re: Davido And Girlfriend, Chioma Facetime While He Clubs, As He Gushes Over Her by RexEmmyGee(m): 11:41am
Jazz. The guy has finally be tamed
3 Likes
|Re: Davido And Girlfriend, Chioma Facetime While He Clubs, As He Gushes Over Her by Einl(m): 11:41am
The fact that this is news shocks me.
6 Likes
|Re: Davido And Girlfriend, Chioma Facetime While He Clubs, As He Gushes Over Her by KevinDein: 11:42am
imhotep:
Catastrophe1:Or we could say the igbo girl has finally trapped a Yoruba man. Perspectives.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido And Girlfriend, Chioma Facetime While He Clubs, As He Gushes Over Her by cowleg(m): 11:42am
David please marry her and our in-law . Don't convert her to another baby momma after lashing her honey well. We the Igbo's want davido as our in-law.
|Re: Davido And Girlfriend, Chioma Facetime While He Clubs, As He Gushes Over Her by imhotep: 11:42am
LZAA:Yoruba men seeking Igbo wives as usual
4 Likes 1 Share
