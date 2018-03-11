₦airaland Forum

BBNaija: Nina “The Last Time I Had Sex Was On Friday” by IntrovertGuy: 8:24am
After their usual Saturday Night party in the Big Brother Naija House yesterday, Nina confessed to fellow housemates, Cee-C and Ifu Ennada that the last time she had sex was on Friday.

This is coming after Cee-C declared that she’s a virgin and she has never ever had sex before. The controversial housemate disclosed this in a conversation with fellow housemate, Teddy A.

CeeC said, “I have never had sex in my whole life. The reason you never hear me talk about sex in the house is because I haven’t done it before.”

But moments later, Tobi joined the conversation and told Cee-c she was lying about being a virgin. He also said she once held his manhood while they were making out. A claim she quickly denied.

She said she never held Tobi’s manhood and Big Brother should show videos. Tobi who seemed confident about his claim also wanted Big brother to show videos.

Watch the video in the link below where Nina said that last time she had intercourse was on Friday;


https://www.e4unaija.com/bbnaija-last-time-sex-friday-nina-confesses/

Re: BBNaija: Nina “The Last Time I Had Sex Was On Friday” by meant4all: 8:26am
publicity stunt
Re: BBNaija: Nina “The Last Time I Had Sex Was On Friday” by BiafranBushBoy: 8:40am
3 Idiots. (Not the Indian version. Those were geniuses.)

Re: BBNaija: Nina “The Last Time I Had Sex Was On Friday” by ObamaOsama: 2:47pm
is she not the one I heard that CDQ fuvk when she was fourteen year's？


#BBN

Re: BBNaija: Nina “The Last Time I Had Sex Was On Friday” by visijo(m): 2:48pm
Who score?

Re: BBNaija: Nina “The Last Time I Had Sex Was On Friday” by Jh0wsef(m): 2:48pm
So what do we do if you have had sex or not?

Even my girlfriend is a virgin and I have not opened a thread about it. Nawa

Re: BBNaija: Nina “The Last Time I Had Sex Was On Friday” by JasonScolari: 2:48pm
Almost, Just Almost....


But thank Heavens I didn't give out my most priceless furck....

Re: BBNaija: Nina “The Last Time I Had Sex Was On Friday” by innobets(m): 2:48pm
Biko today is Sunday.... why all this Sex thread upandan.. When is this BBNaija ending sef

Re: BBNaija: Nina “The Last Time I Had Sex Was On Friday” by fixedhollies(m): 2:48pm
Future husband are you listening?

Re: BBNaija: Nina “The Last Time I Had Sex Was On Friday” by modelmike7(m): 2:49pm
Wetin con concern us with your fucckery?!

Re: BBNaija: Nina “The Last Time I Had Sex Was On Friday” by Jh0wsef(m): 2:49pm
visijo:
Who score?

Lol. Ode
Re: BBNaija: Nina “The Last Time I Had Sex Was On Friday” by thelifepagesng: 2:50pm
Madam
Re: BBNaija: Nina “The Last Time I Had Sex Was On Friday” by stillseth: 2:50pm
Abeg when this show go end?..


Assnal fans, is it true that anchelotti will be the next manager of 'Assnal' next season?

Re: BBNaija: Nina “The Last Time I Had Sex Was On Friday” by skyfaze(m): 2:50pm
Those hating on this program should know that DSTV has over 100 channels.... so if u dont find BBNaija interesting, pls skip the channel and watch the other 99+ Channels

Re: BBNaija: Nina “The Last Time I Had Sex Was On Friday” by xmanco42: 2:50pm
JUDGE:why did u shoot ur wife
instead of shooting her lover?

MAN :Your honour, it?s easier to shoot a woman once, than shooting one man every week.

Re: BBNaija: Nina “The Last Time I Had Sex Was On Friday” by Adamnda5: 2:51pm
Get once for your school now

Re: BBNaija: Nina “The Last Time I Had Sex Was On Friday” by Martinscov(m): 2:51pm
wetin concern us
Re: BBNaija: Nina “The Last Time I Had Sex Was On Friday” by visijo(m): 2:51pm
Jh0wsef:



Lol. Ode
lol ogbeni what are doing here?
Re: BBNaija: Nina “The Last Time I Had Sex Was On Friday” by ZombieTAMER: 2:51pm
Sex


Manhood


Virgin


Only fools watch the show undecided

Re: BBNaija: Nina “The Last Time I Had Sex Was On Friday” by GreatOlu1: 2:51pm
Make una tell this babe to save her family's face na.... I wonder how much her bride price go reduce reach.....


But it's actually funny those condemning this show are very much aware of what happens in the house. ... #HypocritesEverywhere

Re: BBNaija: Nina “The Last Time I Had Sex Was On Friday” by Gozbrown: 2:51pm
BiafranBushBoy:
3 Idiots. (Not the Indian version. Those were geniuses.)
true talk
Re: BBNaija: Nina “The Last Time I Had Sex Was On Friday” by Landman: 2:52pm
What is this show all about?
Re: BBNaija: Nina “The Last Time I Had Sex Was On Friday” by ssikiru: 2:52pm
hmmm
am shaking my head for Nigerian youths
Re: BBNaija: Nina “The Last Time I Had Sex Was On Friday” by GreenMavro: 2:52pm
so we should shout sai baba?
Re: BBNaija: Nina “The Last Time I Had Sex Was On Friday” by dynicks(m): 2:52pm
omo I swear to knack this show jazz just dey hungry me.....

d manner at which word "sex" easily comes out of people's mouth these days ehh! no wonder indulgence in d act is becoming rampant amongst youths of these days....

morals just been fading away...

Re: BBNaija: Nina “The Last Time I Had Sex Was On Friday” by Ellabae(f): 2:52pm
See as people dey av sex anyhow. Whatever she likes.
Re: BBNaija: Nina “The Last Time I Had Sex Was On Friday” by Riversides2003(m): 2:52pm
I hail u

Re: BBNaija: Nina “The Last Time I Had Sex Was On Friday” by sirusX(m): 2:53pm
So this is all the show is all about

and in the end....millions fall on you undecided

Re: BBNaija: Nina “The Last Time I Had Sex Was On Friday” by wayne4loan: 2:53pm
Fact- most Nigerians are obsessed abt sex cry
Re: BBNaija: Nina “The Last Time I Had Sex Was On Friday” by Victorchuks4(m): 2:54pm
Oloshos have an opportunity to showcase their​ fuckery talent
Re: BBNaija: Nina “The Last Time I Had Sex Was On Friday” by AngelicBeing: 2:55pm
stillseth:
Abeg when this show go end?..


Assnal fans, is it true that anchelotti will be the next manager of 'Assnal' next season?
tongue

Re: BBNaija: Nina “The Last Time I Had Sex Was On Friday” by Rockman137: 2:56pm
ZombieTAMER:
Sex


Manhood



Virgin


Only fools watch the show undecided
mumu dem force you open the thread? hypocrite

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

