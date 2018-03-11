



This is coming after Cee-C declared that she’s a virgin and she has never ever had sex before. The controversial housemate disclosed this in a conversation with fellow housemate, Teddy A.



CeeC said, “I have never had sex in my whole life. The reason you never hear me talk about sex in the house is because I haven’t done it before.”



But moments later, Tobi joined the conversation and told Cee-c she was lying about being a virgin. He also said she once held his manhood while they were making out. A claim she quickly denied.



She said she never held Tobi’s manhood and Big Brother should show videos. Tobi who seemed confident about his claim also wanted Big brother to show videos.



Watch the video in the link below where Nina said that last time she had intercourse was on Friday;





https://www.e4unaija.com/bbnaija-last-time-sex-friday-nina-confesses/ After their usual Saturday Night party in the Big Brother Naija House yesterday, Nina confessed to fellow housemates, Cee-C and Ifu Ennada that the last time she had sex was on Friday.This is coming after Cee-C declared that she’s a virgin and she has never ever had sex before. The controversial housemate disclosed this in a conversation with fellow housemate, Teddy A.CeeC said, “I have never had sex in my whole life. The reason you never hear me talk about sex in the house is because I haven’t done it before.”But moments later, Tobi joined the conversation and told Cee-c she was lying about being a virgin. He also said she once held his manhood while they were making out. A claim she quickly denied.She said she never held Tobi’s manhood and Big Brother should show videos. Tobi who seemed confident about his claim also wanted Big brother to show videos.Watch the video in the link below where Nina said that last time she had intercourse was on Friday; 1 Share