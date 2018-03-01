Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Violent Deaths: 1,351 Killed In 10 Weeks, North-East Tops List, South-East Least (7838 Views)

• 676 in Jan, 526 in Feb, 146 in March • North-East tops list with 591, South-East least with 30





For many Nigerian families, 2018 has become a nigtmare on account of deaths resulting from auto accidents and violent crimes. Just about 10 weeks into the new year, the country has lost 1,351 to violent deaths,according to Sunday Vanguard checks.



Last month, no fewer than 517 people died violently, across the country. In January, about 676 Nigerians were cut down through herdsmen and farmers clashes, sectarian crises, communal clashes, Boko Haram insurgency, cult clashes, kidnapping, and ritual killings, among others. The deaths are 176 more than the 500 recorded in January 2017.



The 1,351 deaths recorded since the beginning of 2018 exclude those who died from illness, childbirth, Lassa fever, etc.



The North-East remains the killing field with 591 deaths. It is followed by North-Central, 270; North-West, 193; South-West, 136; and South-South, 131. At the bottom of the list is South-East, 30. Borno State, the hotbed of the Book Haram insurgency, recorded the highest number of deaths with a figure of 361. Borno is followed by Benue, 163; and Borno’s north-eastern neighbours, Taraba (107) and Adamawa, which witnessed 103 violent deaths; Kaduna, 71; Rivers, 66; Plateau, 54; Zamfara, 45; Lagos, 45. States that also recorded huge deaths include Ondo, 39; Ogun, 35; Jigawa, 30; Kano, 27; Nasarawa, 22; Delta, 19; Anambra, 18; Kebbi, 18; Akwa Ibom, 16; Kogi, 14, and Cross River, 14. The rest are Oyo, 12; Bauchi, 11; Yobe, 9; Edo, 9; Bayelsa, 7; Kwara, 6; FCT Abuja, 6; Niger, 5; Enugu, 4; Imo, 4; Ebonyi, 3; Katsina, 2; Ekiti, 2; Abia, 1; and Osun, 1.



There were no reported violent deaths in Gombe and Sokoto. Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari says all hands are on deck to tame the monster of violence in the country. Buhari spoke in Taraba State, last week, when he visited to commiserate with the people of the state after violent attacks killed many resident there. He later visited Plateau State. The President continues his visit to victims of violent crimes across the country tomorrow when he heads to Benue State. By the same token, the Federal Government is intensifying efforts to ensure that it rescues, alive, all the 110 abducted students of Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi.



This further confirms the UN's verdict that the South East is the safest place to live in Nigeria. 133 Likes 10 Shares

nwabobo:

This further confirms the UN's verdict that the South East is the safest place to live in Nigeria.

And further goes to confirm that Muhammadu Buhari's claim of tackling insecurity is a ruse. And further goes to confirm that Muhammadu Buhari's claim of tackling insecurity is a ruse. 121 Likes 9 Shares

Timelines of violent deaths:



January 1



No fewer than 21 persons returning from a midnight church service to usher in the New Year were killed by gunmen allegedly led by the younger brother of an ex-Nigeria Delta militant leader, Johnson Igwedibia, popularly known as DonWanny, in Omoku, Rivers State.



At least 22 people died in two New Year road accidents in Jigawa and Ogun states, officials said. Abdu Jinjiri, Jigawa’s police spokesperson, told reporters in Dutse, jigawa State capital, that 15 people, including two children, died in an accident involving a bus and a truck along Gujungu-Gumel Road in Kaugama area of the state.



In Ogun, the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Sector Commander, Clement Oladele, said five people died and 13 others were injured in an accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway. He said two vehicles and 18 people were involved in the accident.



73 people were massacred by herdsmen during co-ordinated attacks on communities in Logo and Guma LGAs of Benue State between January 1 and 6.



Three people were blown into pieces when a bomb planted by Boko Haram exploded in Madagali, Adamawa State. Herdsmen killed two in Awe LGA and three in Keana LGA of Nasarawa State. A traditional ruler, the Etum Numana, Mr. Gambo Makama, and his wife were shot dead and his son injured by gunmen in Southern Kaduna, Kaduna State.



A lady in her 20s was found dead by the roadside at Etta Agbor Layout in Calabar Municipal LGA, Cross River State.



January 3



14 people died when a suspected Boko Haram militant blew himself up at a mosque in Gamboru, Ngala, Borno State Nigerian troops killed a suicide bomber before she could detonate her IED in Kala/Balge, Borno. Four children died in a fire outbreak at Awala Filin-Jirgi In Gusau Metropolis, Zamfara State.



January 4



Gunmen killed seven in Emuoha, Rivers State. Gunmen killed six in Wukari LGA and one in Gassol LGA of Taraba State. 11 people died as the New Year day massacre in Omoku, Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area, ONELGA, reportedly spread to neighbouring communities in Rivers State. Security agents killed four gunmen and apprehended one near Ahoada, Rivers State. One person died while four others were injured in an accident involving the convoy of Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku.



January 5



Nigerian troops killed no fewer than 10 Boko Haram militants in Monguno, around Lake Chad area of Borno State.



A middle-aged woman, Patience Salami, was hacked to death by herdsmen, with some body parts missing in Arodoye Community, Akure South Local Council of Ondo State.



Two persons were killed and a policeman was shot as cultists embarked on supremacy war in Iso Bendege Community in Boki LGA of Cross River State



January 6 *



Herdsmen killed 16 people in Logo area of Benue State. The sectarian violence led to the death of 13 people in Lau, Taraba State. Some herders raided and killed about 55 villagers in Lau Local Government Area of Taraba State.



Seven persons were feared dead in a clash between two rival cults in Ajakaja, Andoni LGA of Rivers State.



An ad-hoc staff of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC, was killed by thugs at Onitsha-Ugbo in Aniocha LGA of Delta State during the January 5 local council poll.



January 7



Police killed two Shi’ites in Southern Kaduna, Kaduna State.



Security agents killed Don Waney, the mastermind of the Omoku, Rivers killings and two others in a community in Enugu State.



Four girls drowned while trying to swim across a pond in Sakwaya village in Dutse LGA of Jigawa State.



January 8



Gunmen killed three in Sardauna, Taraba State.



112 people died during a battle in Mobar, Borno State. The dead include 4 Nigerian soldiers, 1 CJTF member, and 107 Boko Haram militants.



Herdsmen killed two policemen in Logo, Benue. Gunmen on motorbikes opened fire on a group of loggers collecting firewood at Kaje village, near the Borno state capital, Maiduguri. 20 People were killed in the attack and 15 others were declared missing.



Three died and six were injured during overnight attack on Maisamari in Saudana LGA of Taraba by a suspected militia group.



A grandmother was killed by four brothers, her grandchildren, for rituals in Ohovbe Quarters, Ikpoba Hill, Benin, Edo State.



A woman and her 3 children died in adulterated kerosene fire explosion at Ikot Omin, Calabar, Cross River State.



January 9



Soldiers killed two suicide bombers before they could detonate their IEDs in Ngala, Borno State.



January 11 *



10 people died in a ghastly auto crash on the Ogun State segment of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway at Alapako-Ogunmakin axis of the road.



January 12

Boko Haram killed one in Maiduguri, Borno.



January 13



Herdsmen killed 10 people in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna.



January 14 The sectarian violence led to four deaths in Khana, Rivers State. No fewer than five persons died in multiple accidents involving an articulated vehicle and a commercial bus at Onitsha, Anambra State. A man was killed by his two friends for his motorbike in Ugep, Yakur LGA of Cross River State.



Four persons were killed in a communal war that ensued between Gwara and Gwure communities in Khana LGA of Rivers State. Herdsman, identified as Bubaga Dengi, killed in Ekiti



January 15 *



Six people were killed by gunmen who also abducted five girls who joined the loggers to collect firewood from the Jinene woods, Ngala, Borno State Five people, including two suspected Boko Haram fighters, were killed in an attack near Madagali, Borno State. Two others were critically injured. A man was stabbed to death by members of a cult group, King Crackers, in a fight over chicken at a political gathering in Calabar, Cross River State. The remains of Mr. Hosea Ibi, member representing Takum I constituency in Taraba State House of Assembly, who was kidnapped on December 30, 2017, was found at SCC, Kwari along Takum Kashimbila Road, Taraba. Seven persons were reported dead while others were severely injured after a gas explosion occurred at Second Coming Gas Plant located on CMD road in Magodo area of Lagos State.

Buhari is a useless president





A failure of a man





Back to daura should be trending by now 45 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari wanted to use Python Dance to wreck havoc in SE... But God's love for His special people has kept us throughout de trying times, God will surely restore total calmness in Igbo land... Amen 75 Likes 6 Shares

Is this how they are fighting and arresting insecurity? Thousands dead and even more injured n displaced in a matter of weeks? People wey God go punish plenty finally. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Benue 11 Likes 2 Shares

What south east enjoy today can only be the hand work of God almighty.



If safety is from govt south east would not have tested it by now. 45 Likes 9 Shares

conductorL4:

Biafra will be one of the safest countries in Africa and the world. This is why the traveling Futa Jalon terrorists and their slaves down south are fighting tooth and nail to keep Biafra crippled inside their mega Shithole.



Lalasticlala over to you.

Truly Biafra will be amongst the safest nations on Earth.



Nwabobo Zombietamer conductorL4, why is Nairaland scanty since 2 weeks ago.



The number of people on politics platform have reduced. 19 Likes 2 Shares

conductorL4:

Biafra will be one of the safest countries in Africa and the world. This is why the traveling Futa Jalon terrorists and their slaves down south are fighting tooth and nail to keep Biafra crippled inside their mega Shithole.



Waiting for the wasted disgruntled pigs to come and argue the facts. . I here by name you general brutal



you are a bruteforce . I here by name you general brutalyou are a bruteforce 9 Likes 1 Share

you will never see a conheader in this thread

Cc:guestlander,oyatz 12 Likes 2 Shares

OjukwuWarBird:

Truly Biafra will be amongst the safest nations on Earth.



Nwabobo Zombietamer conductorL4, why is Nairaland scanty since 2 weeks ago.



The number of people on politics platform have reduced.





People are just fed up jare

The only supporters of Buhari are those mad small boys that always chant pigs upandan

And you know they borrow data to come online

Their support is based on religious and ethnic affiliation rather than good governance that will benefit all



You no fit follow kids reason jare



Everybody here Now na opposition

So politics section these days tire person



E be like say I go relocate to romance till further notice People are just fed up jareThe only supporters of Buhari are those mad small boys that always chant pigs upandanAnd you know they borrow data to come onlineTheir support is based on religious and ethnic affiliation rather than good governance that will benefit allYou no fit follow kids reason jareEverybody here Now na oppositionSo politics section these days tire personE be like say I go relocate to romance till further notice 21 Likes 3 Shares

violent terrorist group iPod yoot is base, north is where our peaceful brother Fulani herdsmen come from. Add two more zero to the 30 for rigging sake ejoor Op you must be very wrong, the south East is where the world unknownviolent terrorist group iPod yoot is base, north is where our peaceful brother Fulani herdsmen come from. Add two more zero to the 30 for rigging sake ejoor 21 Likes 2 Shares

SOMEONE SHOULD SHOW US THAT OF EXTRA JUDICIAL DEATHS AND ARREST BY APC/BUHARI AND SEE THE SE TOP CHATS 3 Likes

RZArecta2:

Op you must be very wrong, the south East is where the world known violent terrorist group iPod yoot is base, north is where our peaceful brother Fulani herdsmen come from. Add two more zero to the 30 for rigging sake ejoor POINT OF CORRECTION WORLD "UNKNOWN" POINT OF CORRECTION WORLD "UNKNOWN" 1 Like

With the amount of skull mining activities going on in south west on daily basis I'm not surprise it tops the southern category. 23 Likes 3 Shares

BUT JEALOUS BUHARI AND BURATI IS TRYING THEIR BEST TO TURN THIS PLACE INTO A DEATH ZONE LIKE NORTH BUT CHUKWU ABIAMA WILL NEVER ALLOW THEM. 17 Likes 1 Share

ZombieTAMER:





Those pigs are useless

Afonja, I have told you for years, there is no pic of Igbos whether real or imagined like the one you posted that has conehead like an afonja, will ever come close to this Demola Ajayi picture. If you like search the whole Worldwide Web, you never find picture of any Igbo man as ugly as this Demola Ajayi. Afonja, I have told you for years, there is no pic of Igbos whether real or imagined like the one you posted that has conehead like an afonja, will ever come close to this Demola Ajayi picture. If you like search the whole Worldwide Web, you never find picture of any Igbo man as ugly as this Demola Ajayi. 45 Likes 11 Shares

Emycord:

POINT OF CORRECTION WORLD "UNKNOWN" correction noted correction noted

devindevin2000:





Afonja, I have told you for years, there is no pic of Igbos whether real or imagined like the one you posted that has conehead like an afonja, will ever come close to this Demola Ajayi picture. If you like search the whole Worldwide Web, you never find picture of any Igbo man as ugly as this Demola Ajayi. .

This Demola Ajayi picture cracks me up every time I see it This Demola Ajayi picture cracks me up every time I see it 36 Likes 7 Shares

devindevin2000:





Afonja, I have told you for years, there is no pic of Igbos whether real or imagined like the one you posted that has conehead like an afonja, will ever come close to this Demola Ajayi picture. If you like search the whole Worldwide Web, you never find picture of any Igbo man as ugly as this Demola Ajayi.

They need to factor in population aswell per 100,000. That's how crime stats work.



