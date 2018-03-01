₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mambillas Of Shirib Village Taraba Killed By Fulani Herdsmen Buried(pics,video) by majella4: 9:51am
The Mambilla people of Shirib village of Mayo Ndaga, witnessed the satanic activities of the Fulani hired machineries who killed many of them.The Fulani hired machineries (Bodabe) killed six(6) Mambilla people including the immam, in the mosque while observing their morning prayer, and burned one of them to ashes and also burnt down their houses.The victims were buried according Islamic rites.
Watch the video of their burial above
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aawC-o3qdXk
Source: http://usascholarshipfree.blogspot.com.ng/2018/03/mambilla-people-of-shirib-village.html?m=1
|Re: Mambillas Of Shirib Village Taraba Killed By Fulani Herdsmen Buried(pics,video) by majella4: 9:52am
|Re: Mambillas Of Shirib Village Taraba Killed By Fulani Herdsmen Buried(pics,video) by angels09: 9:58am
Interesting.
|Re: Mambillas Of Shirib Village Taraba Killed By Fulani Herdsmen Buried(pics,video) by gidgiddy: 10:11am
Armed Fulani herdsmen slaughtering people are just common criminals. The real terrorists are unarmed IPOB who have never killed anyone ~ Federal Government
|Re: Mambillas Of Shirib Village Taraba Killed By Fulani Herdsmen Buried(pics,video) by McAausim: 5:34pm
...... RIP to the death
|Re: Mambillas Of Shirib Village Taraba Killed By Fulani Herdsmen Buried(pics,video) by ariketalks: 8:12pm
May their souls rest in peace.
|Re: Mambillas Of Shirib Village Taraba Killed By Fulani Herdsmen Buried(pics,video) by zanebaddo(m): 8:13pm
Nigeria is now what they actually want it to be.
|Re: Mambillas Of Shirib Village Taraba Killed By Fulani Herdsmen Buried(pics,video) by Edu3Again: 8:13pm
If ur middle belt or from the South please note that these killings have the backing of Buhari, that's why they can openly display guns.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jtL5l7vIUMw
It was these Foolani killings that led to Kanu declaring Biafra.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=55PajIFvnNI
We that are non-foolani are under siege of death
|Re: Mambillas Of Shirib Village Taraba Killed By Fulani Herdsmen Buried(pics,video) by Cheggoon(m): 8:14pm
I tire for dis country called Nigeria...
|Re: Mambillas Of Shirib Village Taraba Killed By Fulani Herdsmen Buried(pics,video) by kingreign(m): 8:15pm
Put graphic pitches pls
|Re: Mambillas Of Shirib Village Taraba Killed By Fulani Herdsmen Buried(pics,video) by Cheggoon(m): 8:16pm
I just tire for dis country called Nigeria
|Re: Mambillas Of Shirib Village Taraba Killed By Fulani Herdsmen Buried(pics,video) by NwaAmaikpe: 8:18pm
See as fire shrink person preek.
|Re: Mambillas Of Shirib Village Taraba Killed By Fulani Herdsmen Buried(pics,video) by Diademk07: 8:22pm
It would soon be the turn of Alariiwo. All those our muslims in the Sw supporting the Fulani, not knowing the Fulani are only concerned about their tribe as well as amassing lands for themselves, just as the jews are concerned about themselves. Likewise the Arabs who doesn't even entertain black muslim immigrant in their country.
Religion doesn't mean you have to lose your heritage and cultural values while others are preserving theirs. And what do you gain at the end? Death!
|Re: Mambillas Of Shirib Village Taraba Killed By Fulani Herdsmen Buried(pics,video) by BIXYBABE(f): 8:23pm
ok
|Re: Mambillas Of Shirib Village Taraba Killed By Fulani Herdsmen Buried(pics,video) by dustmalik: 8:25pm
I thought they said the so-called rampaging killing Fulani herdsmen are Muslims. How come they are entering Mosques and killing Muslims. The earlier people realize that there is a political undertone to these killings, the better.
|Re: Mambillas Of Shirib Village Taraba Killed By Fulani Herdsmen Buried(pics,video) by Juell(m): 8:25pm
|Re: Mambillas Of Shirib Village Taraba Killed By Fulani Herdsmen Buried(pics,video) by Alariiwo: 8:29pm
Diademk07:
Tell your brothers hiding behind "fulani herdsmen" to perpetuate evil and killings across the country especially Middle belt that they won't achieve anything by so doing.
Karma will surely catch up with them someday.
No matter how wealthy they may be or the power at their disposal, they will never know peace or hear the cry of joy again up till their fourth generation.
|Re: Mambillas Of Shirib Village Taraba Killed By Fulani Herdsmen Buried(pics,video) by Nwaohafia1(f): 8:30pm
As usual we will all type RIP.
|Re: Mambillas Of Shirib Village Taraba Killed By Fulani Herdsmen Buried(pics,video) by dkronicle(m): 8:32pm
Lols buhari mehn on another one. On my way to BIAFRA
|Re: Mambillas Of Shirib Village Taraba Killed By Fulani Herdsmen Buried(pics,video) by Diademk07: 8:33pm
Alariiwo:You mean your grand patron miyetti, second class muslim slave?
|Re: Mambillas Of Shirib Village Taraba Killed By Fulani Herdsmen Buried(pics,video) by Bayajidda1: 8:33pm
