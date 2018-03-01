Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Mambillas Of Shirib Village Taraba Killed By Fulani Herdsmen Buried(pics,video) (2375 Views)

Watch the video of their burial above





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aawC-o3qdXk



The Mambilla people of Shirib village of Mayo Ndaga, witnessed the satanic activities of the Fulani hired machineries who killed many of them.The Fulani hired machineries (Bodabe) killed six(6) Mambilla people including the immam, in the mosque while observing their morning prayer, and burned one of them to ashes and also burnt down their houses.The victims were buried according Islamic rites.Watch the video of their burial above

Armed Fulani herdsmen slaughtering people are just common criminals. The real terrorists are unarmed IPOB who have never killed anyone ~ Federal Government

...... RIP to the death

May their souls rest in peace.

It was these Foolani killings that led to Kanu declaring Biafra.







We that are non-foolani are under siege of death If ur middle belt or from the South please note that these killings have the backing of Buhari, that's why they can openly display guns.It was these Foolani killings that led to Kanu declaring Biafra.We that are non-foolani are under siege of death 1 Like

I tire for dis country called Nigeria...

It would soon be the turn of Alariiwo. All those our muslims in the Sw supporting the Fulani, not knowing the Fulani are only concerned about their tribe as well as amassing lands for themselves, just as the jews are concerned about themselves. Likewise the Arabs who doesn't even entertain black muslim immigrant in their country.



I thought they said the so-called rampaging killing Fulani herdsmen are Muslims. How come they are entering Mosques and killing Muslims. The earlier people realize that there is a political undertone to these killings, the better.

It would soon be the turn of Alariiwo. All those our muslims in the Sw supporting the Fulani, not knowing the Fulani are only concerned about their tribe as well as amassing lands for themselves, just as the jews are concerned about themselves. Likewise the Arabs who doesn't even entertain black muslim immigrant in their country.



Religion doesn't mean you have to lose your heritage and cultural values while others are preserving theirs. And what do you gain at the end? Death!

Tell your brothers hiding behind "fulani herdsmen" to perpetuate evil and killings across the country especially Middle belt that they won't achieve anything by so doing.



Karma will surely catch up with them someday.



No matter how wealthy they may be or the power at their disposal, they will never know peace or hear the cry of joy again up till their fourth generation. Tell your brothers hiding behind "fulani herdsmen" to perpetuate evil and killings across the country especially Middle belt that they won't achieve anything by so doing.Karma will surely catch up with them someday.No matter how wealthy they may be or the power at their disposal, they will never know peace or hear the cry of joy again up till their fourth generation.

As usual we will all type RIP.

On my way to BIAFRA Lols buhari mehn on another one.On my way to BIAFRA