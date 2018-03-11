₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|22 Photos Proving How Strange The World Around Us Is by RoyalBlak007: 9:52am
Do you know why a reindeer’s horns might glow in the darkness? Have you ever seen a real atom with your own eyes? The world is full of unexpected and unexplored things, things that are definitely worth seeing at least once in your life.
https://brightside.me/creativity-photography/22-photos-proving-how-strange-the-world-around-us-is-464510/
lalasticlala
Crab migration, Christmas Island, Australia.
14 Likes
|Re: 22 Photos Proving How Strange The World Around Us Is by RoyalBlak007: 9:53am
“The Jurassic Coast on the south coast of England.”
13 Likes
|Re: 22 Photos Proving How Strange The World Around Us Is by LeJeun3: 9:54am
F
|Re: 22 Photos Proving How Strange The World Around Us Is by RoyalBlak007: 9:54am
A broken pole that looks like a hanging cross.
12 Likes
|Re: 22 Photos Proving How Strange The World Around Us Is by RoyalBlak007: 9:54am
“Leatherback sea turtle’s mouth.”
10 Likes
|Re: 22 Photos Proving How Strange The World Around Us Is by RoyalBlak007: 9:55am
The photo of a lone atom that won the competition of scientific images.
6 Likes
|Re: 22 Photos Proving How Strange The World Around Us Is by RoyalBlak007: 9:56am
The road has been cleaned.
5 Likes
|Re: 22 Photos Proving How Strange The World Around Us Is by RoyalBlak007: 9:56am
“Shining” waterfall, Bigar, Romania.
18 Likes
|Re: 22 Photos Proving How Strange The World Around Us Is by RoyalBlak007: 9:58am
The most introverted house on a mountain top in Georgia.
21 Likes
|Re: 22 Photos Proving How Strange The World Around Us Is by RoyalBlak007: 9:59am
A border mark in a passport stamped on the 1st of January.
8 Likes
|Re: 22 Photos Proving How Strange The World Around Us Is by RoyalBlak007: 10:00am
Finger calculator. Consists of 2 plates, held like a brass knuckles. The counting process happens by fingers and plates interlacing.
5 Likes
|Re: 22 Photos Proving How Strange The World Around Us Is by RoyalBlak007: 10:01am
Frozen waterfall.
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 22 Photos Proving How Strange The World Around Us Is by RoyalBlak007: 10:01am
Kebab for a small group of people or one very hungry one.
6 Likes
|Re: 22 Photos Proving How Strange The World Around Us Is by RoyalBlak007: 10:02am
A spiral from the clouds.
20 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 22 Photos Proving How Strange The World Around Us Is by RoyalBlak007: 10:03am
A dog taking care of little bunnies.
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 22 Photos Proving How Strange The World Around Us Is by RoyalBlak007: 10:04am
The launch of the SpaceX “Falcon 9” rocket.
6 Likes
|Re: 22 Photos Proving How Strange The World Around Us Is by RoyalBlak007: 10:05am
Sea Princess: a crowned Chirolophis japonicus fish.
11 Likes
|Re: 22 Photos Proving How Strange The World Around Us Is by RoyalBlak007: 10:06am
A sharp contrast between sand dunes and a dried lake.
11 Likes
|Re: 22 Photos Proving How Strange The World Around Us Is by RoyalBlak007: 10:08am
Croissants that look like wooden bars.
10 Likes
|Re: 22 Photos Proving How Strange The World Around Us Is by Hashimyussufamao(m): 10:10am
Eleyi tun deep oo
3 Likes
|Re: 22 Photos Proving How Strange The World Around Us Is by RoyalBlak007: 10:10am
Musical typing machine.
12 Likes
|Re: 22 Photos Proving How Strange The World Around Us Is by RoyalBlak007: 10:12am
The horns of deer are painted with reflective paint to reduce the number of accidents on roads.
13 Likes
|Re: 22 Photos Proving How Strange The World Around Us Is by Donald3d(m): 10:20am
Cool
|Re: 22 Photos Proving How Strange The World Around Us Is by muhammed50(m): 10:28am
Captivating!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 22 Photos Proving How Strange The World Around Us Is by frostland(m): 10:35am
RoyalBlak007:this is the perfect house for meditation
1 Like
|Re: 22 Photos Proving How Strange The World Around Us Is by madridguy(m): 10:36am
To eat that Croissants dey hungry me like mad. Can anyone help me with Egyptair/Kenya Airways croissant?
RoyalBlak007:
3 Likes
|Re: 22 Photos Proving How Strange The World Around Us Is by haywire07(m): 10:57am
madridguy:oga, are you trying to oppress those of us flying keke airline?
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 22 Photos Proving How Strange The World Around Us Is by madridguy(m): 11:00am
Lucky you, you still see Keke airline dey fly? Na Leg airline me dey fly. I never enter plane before self, na gra gra be dat my brother.
haywire07:
6 Likes
|Re: 22 Photos Proving How Strange The World Around Us Is by sulmeza(m): 11:01am
RoyalBlak007:dope...nature's just....
1 Like
|Re: 22 Photos Proving How Strange The World Around Us Is by aieromon(m): 11:08am
RoyalBlak007:
Bobs,see fresh seafood
These crabs better not make the mistake of migrating to Nigeria
10 Likes
|Re: 22 Photos Proving How Strange The World Around Us Is by kingreign(m): 11:14am
RoyalBlak007:
This is destined to cause terrible injuries
3 Likes
|Re: 22 Photos Proving How Strange The World Around Us Is by RoyalBlak007: 11:34am
kingreign:
1 Like 1 Share
