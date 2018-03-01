₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Terrible Accident In Nyanya Abuja, Many Passengers Killed (Graphic Photos) by majella4: 10:23am
A terrible accident that claimed the lives of many people happened at Nyanya Abuja FCT.It is unclear what led to the accident but from the photos it appears that many vehicles collided.
See the tragic photos below
Re: Terrible Accident In Nyanya Abuja, Many Passengers Killed (Graphic Photos) by majella4: 10:24am
Re: Terrible Accident In Nyanya Abuja, Many Passengers Killed (Graphic Photos) by majella4: 10:25am
Re: Terrible Accident In Nyanya Abuja, Many Passengers Killed (Graphic Photos) by haywire07(m): 10:34am
this happened on Friday
Re: Terrible Accident In Nyanya Abuja, Many Passengers Killed (Graphic Photos) by Ahmed0336(m): 10:59am
This is sad. RIP
Re: Terrible Accident In Nyanya Abuja, Many Passengers Killed (Graphic Photos) by grayht(m): 11:05am
Oh My Lord!!!
May the good Lord console the family of the berieved
Re: Terrible Accident In Nyanya Abuja, Many Passengers Killed (Graphic Photos) by smithsydny(m): 12:05pm
God have mercy
Re: Terrible Accident In Nyanya Abuja, Many Passengers Killed (Graphic Photos) by majella4: 7:47pm
Re: Terrible Accident In Nyanya Abuja, Many Passengers Killed (Graphic Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 8:17pm
I wish I could say RIP to the soldier in camouflage.
But I just can't.
Re: Terrible Accident In Nyanya Abuja, Many Passengers Killed (Graphic Photos) by Newbeginnings(m): 8:17pm
In Nigeria when accidents happen we thank God for protection and complain to each other about the bad roads. in america a protest is staged against the government
Re: Terrible Accident In Nyanya Abuja, Many Passengers Killed (Graphic Photos) by Samirana360(m): 8:18pm
all being will taste death definitely,... rip
Re: Terrible Accident In Nyanya Abuja, Many Passengers Killed (Graphic Photos) by Bayajidda1: 8:18pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Why, my dear country man?
This can only happen in a country where Buhari is President.
Re: Terrible Accident In Nyanya Abuja, Many Passengers Killed (Graphic Photos) by Akinwerndey: 8:18pm
that road is blood sucking.... countless lives are being lost on that road, recklessness coupled with madness by drivers of car and motor cyclists makes that road a death trap for decent passer by who are moving about for their daily bread.... i ply this road almost daily and i know what i am saying, thank God for his faithfulness in my life. may those who loosed their lives rest in peace o. may God keep saving we the living.
Re: Terrible Accident In Nyanya Abuja, Many Passengers Killed (Graphic Photos) by Byko899(m): 8:18pm
Rip to the dead
Re: Terrible Accident In Nyanya Abuja, Many Passengers Killed (Graphic Photos) by kstyle2(m): 8:20pm
Good lord. Most of these accidents can be avoided. Government should provide motorable roads, vehicles plying the roads should be certified road worthy, licensed drivers should drive, clearly displayed road signs should be put in place and street lights should be put on roads to aid night driving
I believe if these measures are put in place, we can minimize these accidents
Re: Terrible Accident In Nyanya Abuja, Many Passengers Killed (Graphic Photos) by 2morogobeta(f): 8:20pm
the guy in the first pic, where is his head?
Re: Terrible Accident In Nyanya Abuja, Many Passengers Killed (Graphic Photos) by Sndfrank: 8:21pm
Oh God of Mercy!!!
This is too bloody
Re: Terrible Accident In Nyanya Abuja, Many Passengers Killed (Graphic Photos) by chordrylateral(m): 8:22pm
I'm happy for that woman sitting on a blue create she's a victim but she's alive, not because she's holy.. it is grace
RIP to the dead ones
Re: Terrible Accident In Nyanya Abuja, Many Passengers Killed (Graphic Photos) by linkers: 8:24pm
Just passed that place today to prepare for the coming of the Barbarian tomorrow. Rip dead
Re: Terrible Accident In Nyanya Abuja, Many Passengers Killed (Graphic Photos) by FarahAideed: 8:25pm
The truth is that with rampart low IQ present in Nigeria many people shouldn't be even driving sef
Re: Terrible Accident In Nyanya Abuja, Many Passengers Killed (Graphic Photos) by kingphilip(m): 8:26pm
I stay close to the site and heard that twas caused by break failure of a tanker
The accident couldn't have been more fatal but for an incident that happened few minutes before then
A bikeman brushed a ladies car and the woman had to park at the middle of the road to tell the bike rider to fix the car which caused hold up on the road only for a trailer to fail break far behind and start clearing the vehicles ahead of it causing the accident that's pictured above
Re: Terrible Accident In Nyanya Abuja, Many Passengers Killed (Graphic Photos) by BIXYBABE(f): 8:26pm
rip
Re: Terrible Accident In Nyanya Abuja, Many Passengers Killed (Graphic Photos) by Akinwerndey: 8:26pm
kstyle2:oga that road is smooth and motorable... useless drivers and motor cyclists full that road like no mans business. the fault is with the motorists and cyclists
Re: Terrible Accident In Nyanya Abuja, Many Passengers Killed (Graphic Photos) by eedriyz(m): 8:27pm
Bayajidda1:Some people sef
Re: Terrible Accident In Nyanya Abuja, Many Passengers Killed (Graphic Photos) by qrymz(m): 8:27pm
The fear of Abuja drivers is the beginning of long life. I drive on the road of Abuja like I'm the only sane person on the road. RIP to the dead
Re: Terrible Accident In Nyanya Abuja, Many Passengers Killed (Graphic Photos) by Nwaohafia1(f): 8:28pm
God save your children ooo
Re: Terrible Accident In Nyanya Abuja, Many Passengers Killed (Graphic Photos) by Mandrake007(m): 8:28pm
Nigeria is so messed up,i know this will be treated like just another accident,because human lives don't matter here,this is not a country anyone should be proud of,this can happen to anybody because of the poor state of the road..sometimes I've to thank God I'm not a nigerian.
Re: Terrible Accident In Nyanya Abuja, Many Passengers Killed (Graphic Photos) by Franzinni: 8:29pm
It's. Macabre seeing this,knowing that I was there passing by Moments after the accident... GOD! I saw all the crashed cars... Didn't see any bodies from the car I was in. Sad!
Re: Terrible Accident In Nyanya Abuja, Many Passengers Killed (Graphic Photos) by dkronicle(m): 8:30pm
Chaii people family. I feel bad when i see things like this..
Re: Terrible Accident In Nyanya Abuja, Many Passengers Killed (Graphic Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 8:34pm
This is tragic
RIP
Re: Terrible Accident In Nyanya Abuja, Many Passengers Killed (Graphic Photos) by bewla(m): 8:34pm
y
