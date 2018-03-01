Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Terrible Accident In Nyanya Abuja, Many Passengers Killed (Graphic Photos) (3901 Views)

See the tragic photos below







majella4:

this happened on Friday

This is sad. RIP

Oh My Lord!!!





May the good Lord console the family of the berieved

God have mercy

I wish I could say RIP to the soldier in camouflage.

In Nigeria when accidents happen we thank God for protection and complain to each other about the bad roads. in america a protest is staged against the government 1 Like

all being will taste death definitely,... rip

Why, my dear country man?



This can only happen in a country where Buhari is President. Why, my dear country man?This can only happen in a country where 2 Likes 1 Share

that road is blood sucking.... countless lives are being lost on that road, recklessness coupled with madness by drivers of car and motor cyclists makes that road a death trap for decent passer by who are moving about for their daily bread.... i ply this road almost daily and i know what i am saying, thank God for his faithfulness in my life. may those who loosed their lives rest in peace o. may God keep saving we the living.

Rip to the dead

Good lord. Most of these accidents can be avoided. Government should provide motorable roads, vehicles plying the roads should be certified road worthy, licensed drivers should drive, clearly displayed road signs should be put in place and street lights should be put on roads to aid night driving

I believe if these measures are put in place, we can minimize these accidents

the guy in the first pic, where is his head?

Oh God of Mercy!!!

This is too bloody

I'm happy for that woman sitting on a blue create she's a victim but she's alive, not because she's holy.. it is grace





RIP to the dead ones

Just passed that place today to prepare for the coming of the Barbarian tomorrow. Rip dead

The truth is that with rampart low IQ present in Nigeria many people shouldn't be even driving sef

I stay close to the site and heard that twas caused by break failure of a tanker



The accident couldn't have been more fatal but for an incident that happened few minutes before then



A bikeman brushed a ladies car and the woman had to park at the middle of the road to tell the bike rider to fix the car which caused hold up on the road only for a trailer to fail break far behind and start clearing the vehicles ahead of it causing the accident that's pictured above

rip

Good lord. Most of these accidents can be avoided. Government should provide motorable roads, vehicles plying the roads should be certified road worthy, licensed drivers should drive, clearly displayed road signs should be put in place and street lights should be put on roads to aid night driving

oga that road is smooth and motorable... useless drivers and motor cyclists full that road like no mans business. the fault is with the motorists and cyclists

Why, my dear country man?

Some people sef

The fear of Abuja drivers is the beginning of long life. I drive on the road of Abuja like I'm the only sane person on the road. RIP to the dead

God save your children ooo

Nigeria is so messed up,i know this will be treated like just another accident,because human lives don't matter here,this is not a country anyone should be proud of,this can happen to anybody because of the poor state of the road..sometimes I've to thank God I'm not a nigerian.

It's. Macabre seeing this,knowing that I was there passing by Moments after the accident... GOD! I saw all the crashed cars... Didn't see any bodies from the car I was in. Sad!

Chaii people family. I feel bad when i see things like this..

This is tragic



RIP

