|Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by emmalezy(m): 10:42am
An accident at the Lekki Toll gate this morning has left several people badly injured.
According to reports, an SUV rammed into a passenger bus leaving many of the passengers injured with various degree of injuries.
Operatives of the LRU towing truck are currently removing the vehicles while the Lagos ambulance service is also on ground providing support.
|Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by grayht(m): 10:57am
Get well soon...
wait oo.. LRU where are thou ayaworan
|Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by phe44u(m): 11:00am
God have mercy
|Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by SenselessIdiot: 11:03am
And the God they were going to serve couldn't save them
|Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by walexGodson(m): 11:09am
What a pity,get well soon to the injured pple
|Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by NwaAmaikpe: 11:11am
Did they still collect the toll fee from the drivers?
|Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by highqueen(f): 11:12am
God have mercy
|Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by FarahAideed: 11:29am
Madness everywhere jare
|Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by OneCorner: 11:34am
Jonathan why
|Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by DONADAMS(m): 12:36pm
na wa oh
|Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by DonEd(m): 3:34pm
SenselessIdiot:Your user ID is enough answer for you already.
|Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by dogstyle007(m): 8:22pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by Newbeginnings(m): 8:22pm
who is this guy called senselessidiot talking nonsense about God
|Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by Abeyjide: 8:22pm
SenselessIdiot:
why are you like this?
|Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by Lukgaf(m): 8:22pm
Eko Onibaje
|Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by OtemAtum: 8:23pm
I wish you all quick recovery.
|Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by Helpfromabove1(m): 8:23pm
RIP
when ever you hear this prayer say a big amen,
this accident mirrors the below prayer
THE ONE THAT IS ON HIS WAY TO THE GRAVE WILL NOT USE US AS AN EXCHANGE IJN
so sad
four died on the spot three later died making it seven
the
|Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by naptu2: 8:23pm
Rapid Response Squad @rrslagos767
Serious motor accident @ Lekki Toll Gate involving a 4wd and a passenger bus. Many of the passengers sustained various degree of injuries. LRU towing truck removing the vehicles. Lagos ambulance service providing support.
https://mobile.twitter.com/rrslagos767/status/972740897329893376
|Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by Nwaohafia1(f): 8:26pm
What's all these accidents today? Nyanya and now lekki. God save your people ooo.
|Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by Etihadstore: 8:26pm
Seems the LRU official camera man has gone to church.
Dude camera is one in a million,his shots always looking like a Hollywood movie scene
Get well soon to the injured
|Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by cecymiammy(f): 8:26pm
May their soul Rip
|Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by brendan007: 8:28pm
SenselessIdiot:Take your time o.
|Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by FisifunKododada: 8:28pm
God that cannot prevent accident on Sunday morning
|Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by DWJOBScom(m): 8:30pm
so sad that's where i pass every time and nothing happens
Things i take for granted
God is faithful
|Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by Emmytes(m): 8:31pm
FisifunKododada:
Is that one a god
|Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by Emmytes(m): 8:31pm
|Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by miqos02(m): 8:32pm
hmmm
|Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by emerged01(m): 8:33pm
grayht:Since it is a toll road,there should be medical team on standby 24hrs to take care of accident victims.
|Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by josh123(m): 8:35pm
SenselessIdiot:u are truly a senseless idiot
|Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by victorian(f): 8:35pm
SenselessIdiot:
Later in life, you will regret mocking God. It's just a matter of time.
|Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by bewla(m): 8:35pm
y
|Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by TreasuredGlory: 8:38pm
Attention seeker. ITK, did they tell you before leaving their houses where they were going? Did you read church bus or passenger bus? May God forgive you and deliver you from fallacy of improper conclusion.
SenselessIdiot:
