Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by emmalezy(m): 10:42am

An accident at the Lekki Toll gate this morning has left several people badly injured.



According to reports, an SUV rammed into a passenger bus leaving many of the passengers injured with various degree of injuries.



Operatives of the LRU towing truck are currently removing the vehicles while the Lagos ambulance service is also on ground providing support.

source
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/11/photos-sunday-morning-accident-at-lekki-toll-gate-leaves-several-people-badly-injured-photos/

Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by grayht(m): 10:57am
Get well soon...
wait oo.. LRU where are thou ayaworan shocked
Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by phe44u(m): 11:00am
God have mercy
Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by SenselessIdiot: 11:03am
And the God they were going to serve couldn't save them shocked

Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by walexGodson(m): 11:09am
What a pity,get well soon to the injured pple
Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by NwaAmaikpe: 11:11am
shocked


Did they still collect the toll fee from the drivers?

Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by highqueen(f): 11:12am
God have mercy
Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by FarahAideed: 11:29am
Madness everywhere jare
Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by OneCorner: 11:34am
Jonathan why
Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by DONADAMS(m): 12:36pm
na wa oh
Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by DonEd(m): 3:34pm
SenselessIdiot:
And the God they were going to serve couldn't save them shocked
Your user ID is enough answer for you already.

Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by dogstyle007(m): 8:22pm
Hmmmm
Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by Newbeginnings(m): 8:22pm
who is this guy called senselessidiot talking nonsense about God

Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by Abeyjide: 8:22pm
SenselessIdiot:
And the God they were going to serve couldn't save them shocked

why are you like this?
Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by Lukgaf(m): 8:22pm
Eko Onibaje
Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by OtemAtum: 8:23pm
I wish you all quick recovery.
Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by Helpfromabove1(m): 8:23pm
RIP angry angry angry cry cry cry

when ever you hear this prayer say a big amen,
this accident mirrors the below prayer

THE ONE THAT IS ON HIS WAY TO THE GRAVE WILL NOT USE US AS AN EXCHANGE IJN


so sad

four died on the spot three later died making it seven



the

Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by naptu2: 8:23pm
Rapid Response Squad @rrslagos767

Serious motor accident @ Lekki Toll Gate involving a 4wd and a passenger bus. Many of the passengers sustained various degree of injuries. LRU towing truck removing the vehicles. Lagos ambulance service providing support.

https://mobile.twitter.com/rrslagos767/status/972740897329893376

Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by Nwaohafia1(f): 8:26pm
What's all these accidents today? Nyanya and now lekki. God save your people ooo.
Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by Etihadstore: 8:26pm
Seems the LRU official camera man has gone to church.
Dude camera is one in a million,his shots always looking like a Hollywood movie scene


Get well soon to the injured
Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by cecymiammy(f): 8:26pm
May their soul Rip

Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by brendan007: 8:28pm
SenselessIdiot:
And the God they were going to serve couldn't save them shocked
Take your time o.

Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by FisifunKododada: 8:28pm
God that cannot prevent accident on Sunday morning shocked
Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by DWJOBScom(m): 8:30pm
so sad that's where i pass every time and nothing happens

Things i take for granted

God is faithful
Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by Emmytes(m): 8:31pm
FisifunKododada:
God that cannot prevent accident on Sunday morning shocked


Is that one a god
Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by Emmytes(m): 8:31pm
shocked
Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by miqos02(m): 8:32pm
hmmm
Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by emerged01(m): 8:33pm
grayht:
Get well soon...
wait oo.. LRU where are thou ayaworan shocked
Since it is a toll road,there should be medical team on standby 24hrs to take care of accident victims.
Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by josh123(m): 8:35pm
SenselessIdiot:
And the God they were going to serve couldn't save them shocked
u are truly a senseless idiot

Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by victorian(f): 8:35pm
SenselessIdiot:
And the God they were going to serve couldn't save them shocked





Later in life, you will regret mocking God. It's just a matter of time.

Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by bewla(m): 8:35pm
y
Re: Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured by TreasuredGlory: 8:38pm
Attention seeker. ITK, did they tell you before leaving their houses where they were going? Did you read church bus or passenger bus? May God forgive you and deliver you from fallacy of improper conclusion.
SenselessIdiot:
And the God they were going to serve couldn't save them shocked

