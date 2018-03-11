Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Sunday Morning Accident At Lekki Toll Gate Leaves Several People Injured (3328 Views)

An accident at the Lekki Toll gate this morning has left several people badly injured.







According to reports, an SUV rammed into a passenger bus leaving many of the passengers injured with various degree of injuries.







Operatives of the LRU towing truck are currently removing the vehicles while the Lagos ambulance service is also on ground providing support.



God have mercy

And the God they were going to serve couldn't save them 2 Likes 1 Share

What a pity,get well soon to the injured pple







Did they still collect the toll fee from the drivers? Did they still collect the toll fee from the drivers? 7 Likes 2 Shares

God have mercy

And the God they were going to serve couldn't save them Your user ID is enough answer for you already. Your user ID is enough answer for you already. 6 Likes

who is this guy called senselessidiot talking nonsense about God 2 Likes

And the God they were going to serve couldn't save them

why are you like this? why are you like this?

I wish you all quick recovery.





when ever you hear this prayer say a big amen,

this accident mirrors the below prayer



THE ONE THAT IS ON HIS WAY TO THE GRAVE WILL NOT USE US AS AN EXCHANGE IJN





so sad



four died on the spot three later died making it seven







Serious motor accident @ Lekki Toll Gate involving a 4wd and a passenger bus. Many of the passengers sustained various degree of injuries. LRU towing truck removing the vehicles. Lagos ambulance service providing support.



What's all these accidents today? Nyanya and now lekki. God save your people ooo.

Get well soon to the injured

May their soul Rip 1 Like

And the God they were going to serve couldn't save them Take your time o. Take your time o.

God that cannot prevent accident on Sunday morning

God is faithful

God that cannot prevent accident on Sunday morning



Is that one a god Is that one a god

Get well soon...

wait oo.. LRU where are thou ayaworan Since it is a toll road,there should be medical team on standby 24hrs to take care of accident victims. Since it is a toll road,there should be medical team on standby 24hrs to take care of accident victims.

And the God they were going to serve couldn't save them u are truly a senseless idiot u are truly a senseless idiot 1 Like

And the God they were going to serve couldn't save them









Later in life, you will regret mocking God. It's just a matter of time. Later in life, you will regret mocking God. It's just a matter of time. 1 Like

