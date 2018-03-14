₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|14-Year-Old Orphan Thrown Out By Her Aunt Over Witchcraft Allegation. Photos by Angelanest: 1:27pm
A 14-year-old girl identified as Favour was seen wandering on the street in Owerri, Imo state after being rendered homeless. According to reports, the teenage girl who is an orphan and has now turned to a beggar - was thrown out by her aunt on accusation of witchcraft. The homeless girl was seen in a devastating state along Port-Harcourt Road, after Control, Union Bank.
Prince Gwamnishu Harrison who met with the girl revealed that he is planning to get a Police report to enable him take her to the hospital.
He also appealed to citizens to reach out to Imo State Ministry of Women affairs, Ministry of happiness and Imo State Government to help me rehabilitate Favour.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/14-year-old-orphan-thrown-aunt-witchcraft-allegation-photos.html
|Re: 14-Year-Old Orphan Thrown Out By Her Aunt Over Witchcraft Allegation. Photos by ekensi01(m): 1:40pm
That girl look like a mad person.
When did they throw her out?
That's leaders of tomorrow oh
If they is any tomorrow self
|Re: 14-Year-Old Orphan Thrown Out By Her Aunt Over Witchcraft Allegation. Photos by SpecialAdviser(m): 1:42pm
God kindly come to her rescue?
When people have a misfortune, they transfer aggression and suspect everyone around. Typical of a black man.
I read one of Robert Kiyosaki books where he mentioned how many times he failed in business before succeeding. In fact he said failure is the best lesson for business triumph.
Such assertion doesn't work in the black nation where every misfortune is caused by a witch or village people.
|Re: 14-Year-Old Orphan Thrown Out By Her Aunt Over Witchcraft Allegation. Photos by ekensi01(m): 1:43pm
People can lie.
How you that is inside a car taking a girl picture know the story?
Op if I swear for you, u go hate life
|Re: 14-Year-Old Orphan Thrown Out By Her Aunt Over Witchcraft Allegation. Photos by sarrki(m): 1:43pm
Ok
I will not engage in tribal thread anymore
|Re: 14-Year-Old Orphan Thrown Out By Her Aunt Over Witchcraft Allegation. Photos by anibirelawal(m): 1:56pm
So sad, accusing a poor girl of witchcraft because of thier own misfortunes. Too bad.
|Re: 14-Year-Old Orphan Thrown Out By Her Aunt Over Witchcraft Allegation. Photos by madridguy(m): 2:24pm
If someone help this girl now and put her under the care of our Emir some people will be crying around.
|Re: 14-Year-Old Orphan Thrown Out By Her Aunt Over Witchcraft Allegation. Photos by StarUp: 2:32pm
First and foremost, that girl ain't 14, secondly she needs help asap and thirdly, she ain't a witch('cause I can see innocence in her eyes).
|Re: 14-Year-Old Orphan Thrown Out By Her Aunt Over Witchcraft Allegation. Photos by modelmike7(m): 2:39pm
When will people ever learn to live a good life?!
|Re: 14-Year-Old Orphan Thrown Out By Her Aunt Over Witchcraft Allegation. Photos by Jh0wsef(m): 2:39pm
|Re: 14-Year-Old Orphan Thrown Out By Her Aunt Over Witchcraft Allegation. Photos by Jaynom(m): 2:40pm
Smh ... This is sad ... I just hope they are not trying to "SCAM" that Danish woman who goes about adopting kids in naija
|Re: 14-Year-Old Orphan Thrown Out By Her Aunt Over Witchcraft Allegation. Photos by Adamnda5: 2:40pm
|Re: 14-Year-Old Orphan Thrown Out By Her Aunt Over Witchcraft Allegation. Photos by visijo(m): 2:40pm
Nigerians
|Re: 14-Year-Old Orphan Thrown Out By Her Aunt Over Witchcraft Allegation. Photos by noziz(m): 2:41pm
na witch dey know witch...
|Re: 14-Year-Old Orphan Thrown Out By Her Aunt Over Witchcraft Allegation. Photos by sotall(m): 2:42pm
Ok
|Re: 14-Year-Old Orphan Thrown Out By Her Aunt Over Witchcraft Allegation. Photos by ssikiru: 2:42pm
what a country
|Re: 14-Year-Old Orphan Thrown Out By Her Aunt Over Witchcraft Allegation. Photos by delzbaba(m): 2:44pm
madridguy:as long as your emir doesn't ravage her.
|Re: 14-Year-Old Orphan Thrown Out By Her Aunt Over Witchcraft Allegation. Photos by Uyi168(m): 2:45pm
ekensi01:why are u spewing trash up and dwn?
|Re: 14-Year-Old Orphan Thrown Out By Her Aunt Over Witchcraft Allegation. Photos by akunjohn(m): 2:47pm
,dis country just tire me.
|Re: 14-Year-Old Orphan Thrown Out By Her Aunt Over Witchcraft Allegation. Photos by seandurse(m): 2:49pm
that girl will grow to be one beautiful lady...just look at her....God will change your story for good dear
|Re: 14-Year-Old Orphan Thrown Out By Her Aunt Over Witchcraft Allegation. Photos by millomaniac: 2:51pm
Oh! 14 years chai!! The woman should have taken her somewhere else na aaa than throwing a child like that out to the wolves.
|Re: 14-Year-Old Orphan Thrown Out By Her Aunt Over Witchcraft Allegation. Photos by ashjay001(m): 2:53pm
StarUp:
Can u abandon ur kid, because of witchcraft? Ka ma ri!
|Re: 14-Year-Old Orphan Thrown Out By Her Aunt Over Witchcraft Allegation. Photos by DeviIhimself: 3:06pm
am i the only one that sees format here probably to get the attention of people like Anja lovren
God forgive me if na true true
|Re: 14-Year-Old Orphan Thrown Out By Her Aunt Over Witchcraft Allegation. Photos by Nigeriadondie1: 3:07pm
Many woman are evil. That motherly affection is not there. If it were her daughter. I am sure that evil aunt went to church today.
Also, as a shithole nation nothing like welfare or some kind public service to protect the vulnerable. Must pathetic events be on social media before an intervention takes place. What a useless nation.
|Re: 14-Year-Old Orphan Thrown Out By Her Aunt Over Witchcraft Allegation. Photos by EgunMogaji: 3:07pm
Life is war.
I shed a tear for her and wish allahs blessings upon her.
OP, how can I help?
|Re: 14-Year-Old Orphan Thrown Out By Her Aunt Over Witchcraft Allegation. Photos by nkemdi89(f): 3:08pm
I met a little boy about 5 years old roaming wetheral road Owerri, inquired from him about his mother and he directed me to where she was sitting at MCC junction begging, on getting there, the story took another twist, the woman immediately denied that she was his mother, but she knows him and he lives with a wicked woman who sends him out to beg and collect proceeds from him, they are from akwa ibom.
|Re: 14-Year-Old Orphan Thrown Out By Her Aunt Over Witchcraft Allegation. Photos by deolurexy1(m): 3:10pm
The world will never be in short supply of human wickedness.
|Re: 14-Year-Old Orphan Thrown Out By Her Aunt Over Witchcraft Allegation. Photos by Stallion93(m): 3:14pm
And then someone will come and be writing useless epistles defending the black man please What are we? Because it's obvious enough we aint humans
|Re: 14-Year-Old Orphan Thrown Out By Her Aunt Over Witchcraft Allegation. Photos by CuteMadridista: 3:17pm
suffer not the witch to live, I would've killed the orphan as the holy book says rather than throwing the witch out
|Re: 14-Year-Old Orphan Thrown Out By Her Aunt Over Witchcraft Allegation. Photos by dayleke(m): 3:18pm
Just 14yrs?
I bet her eyes don see plenty for this world already.
May she find her helper.
|Re: 14-Year-Old Orphan Thrown Out By Her Aunt Over Witchcraft Allegation. Photos by AreaFada2: 3:18pm
Funny to see that nobody has gone tribal on this thread.
Assuming that his happened in Edo State? Even those who claim modernity, over-religious & atheist would be foaming in the mouth by now.
The youth of today are worse than the current old cargoes dribbling us. Both in tribalism, greed and bigotry. Reason Nigeria's future looks more bleak than we realise. Shouting & dancing, and hearing prosperity promise in church might serve as a balm for one day.
I hope the girl gets help. There is no witch anything. Yes some people have occult/spiritual powers. Even the Bible warns against it. But they are not responsible for the poverty, joblessness or bareness of friends and family members.
Europeans burned people on a stake just a few centuries back. Until they opened their eyes to science and largely solved most of the problem of poverty, unemployment and total social injustice. Where are all the witches in the West now?
