Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / 14-Year-Old Orphan Thrown Out By Her Aunt Over Witchcraft Allegation. Photos (9461 Views)

Girl & Her Aunt Tortured By Elders In Akwa Ibom Over Witchcraft Accusation (Pic) / Little Child Tortured For Days Over Witchcraft Accusation (Photos) / 65 Yr Old Woman Gets Flogged Over Witchcraft Allegations In Sokoto (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Prince Gwamnishu Harrison who met with the girl revealed that he is planning to get a Police report to enable him take her to the hospital.



He also appealed to citizens to reach out to Imo State Ministry of Women affairs, Ministry of happiness and Imo State Government to help me rehabilitate Favour.



Source; A 14-year-old girl identified as Favour was seen wandering on the street in Owerri, Imo state after being rendered homeless. According to reports, the teenage girl who is an orphan and has now turned to a beggar - was thrown out by her aunt on accusation of witchcraft. The homeless girl was seen in a devastating state along Port-Harcourt Road, after Control, Union Bank.Prince Gwamnishu Harrison who met with the girl revealed that he is planning to get a Police report to enable him take her to the hospital.He also appealed to citizens to reach out to Imo State Ministry of Women affairs, Ministry of happiness and Imo State Government to help me rehabilitate Favour.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/14-year-old-orphan-thrown-aunt-witchcraft-allegation-photos.html

cc; lalasticlala





That girl look like a mad person.



When did they throw her out?





That's leaders of tomorrow oh



If they is any tomorrow self That girl look like a mad person.When did they throw her out?That's leaders of tomorrow ohIf they is any tomorrow self 1 Like

God kindly come to her rescue?



When people have a misfortune, they transfer aggression and suspect everyone around. Typical of a black man.



I read one of Robert Kiyosaki books where he mentioned how many times he failed in business before succeeding. In fact he said failure is the best lesson for business triumph.



Such assertion doesn't work in the black nation where every misfortune is caused by a witch or village people. 18 Likes

People can lie.



How you that is inside a car taking a girl picture know the story?





Op if I swear for you, u go hate life 3 Likes

Ok



I will not engage in tribal thread anymore

So sad, accusing a poor girl of witchcraft because of thier own misfortunes. Too bad. 8 Likes 1 Share

If someone help this girl now and put her under the care of our Emir some people will be crying around.

First and foremost, that girl ain't 14, secondly she needs help asap and thirdly, she ain't a witch('cause I can see innocence in her eyes).

When will people ever learn to live a good life?!

.

Smh ... This is sad ... I just hope they are not trying to "SCAM" that Danish woman who goes about adopting kids in naija 1 Like 1 Share

Get one for your school now!

Nigerians

na witch dey know witch... na witch dey know witch... 1 Like

Ok

what a country 1 Like

madridguy:

If someone help this girl now and put her under the care of our Emir some people will be crying around. as long as your emir doesn't ravage her. as long as your emir doesn't ravage her. 5 Likes

ekensi01:

People can lie.



How you that is inside a car taking a girl picture know the story?





Op if I swear for you, u go hate life why are u spewing trash up and dwn? why are u spewing trash up and dwn? 3 Likes 1 Share

,dis country just tire me. ,dis country just tire me.

that girl will grow to be one beautiful lady...just look at her....God will change your story for good dear 12 Likes 1 Share

Oh! 14 years chai!! The woman should have taken her somewhere else na aaa than throwing a child like that out to the wolves.

StarUp:

First and foremost, that girl ain't 14, secondly she needs help asap and thirdly, she ain't a witch('cause I can see innocence in her eyes).



Can u abandon ur kid, because of witchcraft? Ka ma ri! Can u abandon ur kid, because of witchcraft? Ka ma ri!





God forgive me if na true true am i the only one that sees format here probably to get the attention of people like Anja lovrenGod forgive me if na true true 1 Like

Many woman are evil. That motherly affection is not there. If it were her daughter. I am sure that evil aunt went to church today.



Also, as a shithole nation nothing like welfare or some kind public service to protect the vulnerable. Must pathetic events be on social media before an intervention takes place. What a useless nation. Many woman are evil. That motherly affection is not there. If it were her daughter. I am sure that evil aunt went to church today.Also, as a shithole nation nothing like welfare or some kind public service to protect the vulnerable. Must pathetic events be on social media before an intervention takes place. What a useless nation. 2 Likes

Life is war.



I shed a tear for her and wish allahs blessings upon her.



OP, how can I help? 2 Likes 1 Share

I met a little boy about 5 years old roaming wetheral road Owerri, inquired from him about his mother and he directed me to where she was sitting at MCC junction begging, on getting there, the story took another twist, the woman immediately denied that she was his mother, but she knows him and he lives with a wicked woman who sends him out to beg and collect proceeds from him, they are from akwa ibom.

The world will never be in short supply of human wickedness.

please What are we? Because it's obvious enough we aint humans And then someone will come and be writing useless epistles defending the black manplease What are we? Because it's obvious enough we aint humans

suffer not the witch to live, I would've killed the orphan as the holy book says rather than throwing the witch out

Just 14yrs?

I bet her eyes don see plenty for this world already.

May she find her helper.