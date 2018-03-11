₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,973,439 members, 4,128,590 topics. Date: Sunday, 11 March 2018 at 08:38 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Yahaya Bello Sacks All Commissioners, Council Chairpersons (10099 Views)
Nyesom Wike Sacks All Special Advisers Except Winston Iwo / Ayo Fayose Sacks All Commissioners In Ekiti / Governor Okorocha Sacks All Commissioners (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Yahaya Bello Sacks All Commissioners, Council Chairpersons by nnamdibig(m): 5:10pm
The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has sacked all members of the state executive council and all the twenty one local government administrators.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/north-central/261443-breaking-kogi-governor-sacks-commissioners-council-chairpersons.html
|Re: Yahaya Bello Sacks All Commissioners, Council Chairpersons by doctokwus: 5:21pm
When people that advocate for youth take over of leadership in Nigeria take a look at Bello,they wish he could become an octogenarian or Buhari's age mate overnight.
11 Likes
|Re: Yahaya Bello Sacks All Commissioners, Council Chairpersons by Sagamaje(m): 5:22pm
Bellofool you are a failure just like Cowhari your god. Hell awaits you omoale jatijati
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yahaya Bello Sacks All Commissioners, Council Chairpersons by Okwyjesus(m): 5:23pm
He want to paralyse those Abuja boys.
2 Likes
|Re: Yahaya Bello Sacks All Commissioners, Council Chairpersons by phrancys001(m): 5:26pm
The mumu should sack himself inclusive.
15 Likes
|Re: Yahaya Bello Sacks All Commissioners, Council Chairpersons by OpanachiOzohve: 5:35pm
The pompus illiterate in Kabba/Bunu LGA is gone.. Lol.
6 Likes
|Re: Yahaya Bello Sacks All Commissioners, Council Chairpersons by stephleena(f): 5:38pm
hehehe,Dino,is Bello's night mare,soonest,the blind governor on black shades,would be led back he..same with President Buhari in aso rock..for whatsoever is agreed by Nigerians is also agreed on heaven
so nairaland has automatically changed"dullard in ho to president buhari?
thanks for accepting he's a dullard
11 Likes
|Re: Yahaya Bello Sacks All Commissioners, Council Chairpersons by DWJOBScom(m): 5:38pm
Well someone will have to take the blame for the failed situation in Kogi state.
Give it to the youth , give it to the youth and it's given to one and now they are in mess with the Youth trying his best to achieve and get every comfort in the world for himself and his family.
Owns newly built houses in choices states of the Federation while his People are languishing in poverty while he has been in Abuja taking a advice from Buhari and co
1 Like
|Re: Yahaya Bello Sacks All Commissioners, Council Chairpersons by Samusu(m): 5:50pm
Kogi?? Pathetic
1 Like
|Re: Yahaya Bello Sacks All Commissioners, Council Chairpersons by natnoble(m): 6:14pm
he has use and dumped them. politically many of them are finished because of their unfortunate role in kogi political and social situation
3 Likes
|Re: Yahaya Bello Sacks All Commissioners, Council Chairpersons by chuksjuve(m): 6:18pm
Yahaya Bello is just an agent of destruction from Aso Rock to kogi state and dude is doing the job perfectly ..
NTYTR will suffer set back because of Yahaya Bello..
Dino is also not a good leadership material either...
Don't rejoice too much ..
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yahaya Bello Sacks All Commissioners, Council Chairpersons by oloripelebe2: 6:36pm
|Re: Yahaya Bello Sacks All Commissioners, Council Chairpersons by Omeokachie: 6:43pm
Importer, exporter and General merchant of military outfit.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yahaya Bello Sacks All Commissioners, Council Chairpersons by SleekyP(m): 6:59pm
|Re: Yahaya Bello Sacks All Commissioners, Council Chairpersons by Luukasz(m): 7:01pm
The youths can do it and oh yes they are doing it worse.. kudos to yahaya bello
2 Likes
|Re: Yahaya Bello Sacks All Commissioners, Council Chairpersons by etebefia: 7:01pm
Zoo republic
|Re: Yahaya Bello Sacks All Commissioners, Council Chairpersons by Akinwerndey: 7:01pm
Governor weed and shekpe. the most useless governor ever known to humanity and governance.
5 Likes
|Re: Yahaya Bello Sacks All Commissioners, Council Chairpersons by fakeprophet(m): 7:02pm
my Governor has gone mad again ooooo
Sarki and madridguy role model
10 Likes
|Re: Yahaya Bello Sacks All Commissioners, Council Chairpersons by MorataFC: 7:02pm
Accidental governor
6 Likes
|Re: Yahaya Bello Sacks All Commissioners, Council Chairpersons by teemanbastos(m): 7:03pm
Yahaya Bello..
If I want to rate this governor based on what I read on Nairaland and on media, he is likely a disappointment but yet except someone that resides in Kogi gives an accurate information, I wouldn't make assumptions.
2 Likes
|Re: Yahaya Bello Sacks All Commissioners, Council Chairpersons by gmaribel(m): 7:03pm
hmmmm... ok
|Re: Yahaya Bello Sacks All Commissioners, Council Chairpersons by dust144(m): 7:03pm
They were working with against him, just maybe.
|Re: Yahaya Bello Sacks All Commissioners, Council Chairpersons by mccoy47(m): 7:04pm
It's a normal arrangement, time to settle the batch B of election campaigners
1 Like
|Re: Yahaya Bello Sacks All Commissioners, Council Chairpersons by Edu3Again: 7:05pm
THIS MAN IS MAD
|Re: Yahaya Bello Sacks All Commissioners, Council Chairpersons by hisgrace090: 7:05pm
I think this is the right time for Nigeria to grant our local govt outonomy.
This governors abuse must stop.
1 Like
|Re: Yahaya Bello Sacks All Commissioners, Council Chairpersons by BruncleZuma: 7:05pm
|Re: Yahaya Bello Sacks All Commissioners, Council Chairpersons by debolayinka(m): 7:05pm
Village people must be involved in this guy's case.
1 Like
|Re: Yahaya Bello Sacks All Commissioners, Council Chairpersons by Abbey2sam(m): 7:05pm
|Re: Yahaya Bello Sacks All Commissioners, Council Chairpersons by Monaco2(m): 7:07pm
I'm sure this has everything to do with the fact that Dino melaye informed the authorities about his illegal importation of military jackets n Wat av u... He feels someone on the inside licked the info to Mr Dino... So he felt betrayed n now he wants to put in place only those he can trust n control.....
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yahaya Bello Sacks All Commissioners, Council Chairpersons by Swiftlee(m): 7:09pm
teemanbastos:My brother! That guy is a total failure and disappointment to the whole nation! He does not pay salaries, well even if he manages to pay you will not know how to calculate the percentage..He is that bad!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yahaya Bello Sacks All Commissioners, Council Chairpersons by Lanre4uonly(m): 7:10pm
His decision is best known to him.
It is well with the good people of Kogi State.
|Re: Yahaya Bello Sacks All Commissioners, Council Chairpersons by originalomobaba: 7:13pm
Confused Governor. God bless Kogi State with good leadership. The current gov has caused more havoc. The state is trending back ward.
1 Like
Senate Approves Reps’ Takeover Of Kogi Assembly / FG Begins Process Of Appointing Ambassadors, Says Minister Of Foreign Affairs / Scarcity: NNPC Refineries Resume Production Of Kerosene, Diesel
Viewing this topic: starmic, godsone70, Oshare57, Fallasy(m), tocynn(f), adesamix(m), surrogatesng, sismatic01, AIZubair(m), afokenny, whogoesthere, realpoacher(m), ajog1, Neofwesh(m), Gozzy213, laliga01, okitz4(m), mattbass, Adeinfo, tdanny(m), josieboy, Jerryojozy(m), Donny2060, sean101, Zangurum, maj59(m), rasco2000me, Anatejoe555(m), Adieza(m), Adepoju2081, gabria2003, donwilly3, aolawale025, mbabahamzat(m), chuhill(m), unisnaira, jimsky(m), Timblac, Jnrbaino4real(m), kakameks, sirmighty366, OPAUGBEE(m) and 49 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13