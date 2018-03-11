Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Yahaya Bello Sacks All Commissioners, Council Chairpersons (10099 Views)

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has sacked all members of the state executive council and all the twenty one local government administrators.



The announcement was made by the governor at an ongoing meeting he is holding with all political appointees at the Government House Lokoja, the state capital.



A source at Government House informed PREMIUM TIMES that the governor has “directed all the 15 commissioners and 21 local government administrators to submit the keys to their official vehicles to the Secretary to State Government (SSG), as he dissolves State Executive Council”.



The source, who declined to be named because he is not permitted to speak to the press also said Mr. Bello told the gathering that “new commissioners and administrators are to be announced immediately.”



Details later…



https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/north-central/261443-breaking-kogi-governor-sacks-commissioners-council-chairpersons.html

When people that advocate for youth take over of leadership in Nigeria take a look at Bello,they wish he could become an octogenarian or Buhari's age mate overnight. 11 Likes

Bellofool you are a failure just like Cowhari your god. Hell awaits you omoale jatijati 28 Likes 1 Share

He want to paralyse those Abuja boys. 2 Likes

The mumu should sack himself inclusive. 15 Likes

The pompus illiterate in Kabba/Bunu LGA is gone.. Lol. 6 Likes

hehehe,Dino,is Bello's night mare,soonest,the blind governor on black shades,would be led back he..same with President Buhari in aso rock..for whatsoever is agreed by Nigerians is also agreed on heaven



so nairaland has automatically changed"dullard in ho to president buhari?

thanks for accepting he's a dullard 11 Likes

Well someone will have to take the blame for the failed situation in Kogi state.



Give it to the youth , give it to the youth and it's given to one and now they are in mess with the Youth trying his best to achieve and get every comfort in the world for himself and his family.



Owns newly built houses in choices states of the Federation while his People are languishing in poverty while he has been in Abuja taking a advice from Buhari and co 1 Like

Kogi?? Pathetic 1 Like

he has use and dumped them. politically many of them are finished because of their unfortunate role in kogi political and social situation 3 Likes

Yahaya Bello is just an agent of destruction from Aso Rock to kogi state and dude is doing the job perfectly ..



NTYTR will suffer set back because of Yahaya Bello..



Dino is also not a good leadership material either...

Don't rejoice too much .. 2 Likes 1 Share

Importer, exporter and General merchant of military outfit. 15 Likes 1 Share

The youths can do it and oh yes they are doing it worse.. kudos to yahaya bello 2 Likes

Zoo republic

Governor weed and shekpe. the most useless governor ever known to humanity and governance. 5 Likes

my Governor has gone mad again ooooo



Sarki and madridguy role model 10 Likes

Accidental governor 6 Likes

Yahaya Bello..

If I want to rate this governor based on what I read on Nairaland and on media, he is likely a disappointment but yet except someone that resides in Kogi gives an accurate information, I wouldn't make assumptions. 2 Likes

hmmmm... ok

They were working with against him, just maybe.

It's a normal arrangement, time to settle the batch B of election campaigners 1 Like

THIS MAN IS MAD

I think this is the right time for Nigeria to grant our local govt outonomy.



This governors abuse must stop. 1 Like

Village people must be involved in this guy's case. 1 Like

I'm sure this has everything to do with the fact that Dino melaye informed the authorities about his illegal importation of military jackets n Wat av u... He feels someone on the inside licked the info to Mr Dino... So he felt betrayed n now he wants to put in place only those he can trust n control..... 8 Likes 1 Share

My brother! That guy is a total failure and disappointment to the whole nation! He does not pay salaries, well even if he manages to pay you will not know how to calculate the percentage..He is that bad! My brother! That guy is a total failure and disappointment to the whole nation! He does not pay salaries, well even if he manages to pay you will not know how to calculate the percentage..He is that bad! 4 Likes 1 Share

His decision is best known to him.

It is well with the good people of Kogi State.