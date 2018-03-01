Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Man's Phone Burnt After Answering Call While Charging It (Photos) (9273 Views)

Below is what he shared on Facebook;



Good Morning fellow country men and women, at around 9.30am today after receiving a call from a friend I left my phone on charge and less than 5 mins my Samsung galaxy S5 started burning. Please it is real, do not charge phone and receive calls at the same time.



Very soon watching television while on plug will soon b risky... 22 Likes 1 Share

Go away with ur lies 1 Like

1 Like

Don't pick call while charging.... People won't just listen 8 Likes 1 Share

ERockson:

Go away with ur lies

He or she who has ears let him/her listen....



I just removed my phone from the phone charger to make THAT call now!!



Once He or she who has ears let him/her listen....I just removed my phone from the phone charger to make THAT call now!!YouOnlyLiveOnce 13 Likes 2 Shares

Oga abeg, which kind fuel your phone dey use





Obviously the battery might be bad or overheated



I remember last year i noticed my battery was swollen and doesn't last like before I kept on managing the battery until one day I scratch one of the electrolyte and cathode teeths.



Obobs naso the thing come de spark N burn smell follow; na I remember the things de write for back that it can explode naxo I open window throw the battery o, I fear battery that day, I bought a new one sharply I nor wan hear story. Obviously the battery might be bad or overheatedI remember last year i noticed my battery was swollen and doesn't last like before I kept on managing the battery until one day I scratch one of the electrolyte and cathode teeths.Obobs naso the thing come de spark N burn smell follow; na I remember the things de write for back that it can explode naxo I open window throw the battery o, I fear battery that day, I bought a new one sharply I nor wan hear story. 4 Likes

What sort of charger were you using?





Bang DE DE deng!!!



Is that all you want to tell us? No right?



Oya go ahead and market your infinish for sale...



Infinish and alaji Techno never Born na Samsung wan burn, who burn this Maga sef Is that all you want to tell us? No right?Oya go ahead and market your infinish for sale...Infinish and alaji Techno never Born na Samsung wan burn, who burn this Maga sef 1 Like

That serious!

Experience is the best teacher abi?

Congratulation!

ERockson:

Go away with ur lies

I really don't know why ignorant people are always so arrogant?



Not until experience teaches them, with their subsequent pain and agony, a constant reminder that they refused to suppress their stupidity and embrace knowledge. I really don't know why ignorant people are always so arrogant?Not until experience teaches them, with their subsequent pain and agony, a constant reminder that they refused to suppress their stupidity and embrace knowledge. 3 Likes

China+Aba = burning phone

Nawa

Buy better phone...samsung and exploding batteries sef

As if I needed to ask where the man come from....



















shioooorrrr

Ok nah we done hear 1 Like

U get luck too much



As the thing no burn while it was on ur ear.







Just thank God

Samsung phones are just portable IEDs

ERockson:

Go away with ur lies



Dz d reason y some of u ll mk heaven but wnt see God.



person dey tell u sumtin nd u say na lie Dz d reason y some of u ll mk heaven but wnt see God.person dey tell u sumtin nd u say na lie 1 Like

abeg oga borrow me or dash me d charger na.

looks like Samsung clone

Can only happen when you using the wrong charger,

and obviously, he's using one