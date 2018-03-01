₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man's Phone Burnt After Answering Call While Charging It (Photos) by BoneBlogger(m): 8:48pm
A man has taken to social media to warn people the danger of charging phone and using it to make or receive calls at the same time. According to the man identified as Ayariga Hassan, his Samsung Galaxy S5 got burnt while charging the smart phone five minutes after using it to receive call from a friend this morning.
Below is what he shared on Facebook;
Good Morning fellow country men and women, at around 9.30am today after receiving a call from a friend I left my phone on charge and less than 5 mins my Samsung galaxy S5 started burning. Please it is real, do not charge phone and receive calls at the same time.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/mans-phone-gets-burnt-using-answer-call-charging-photos.html
|Re: Man's Phone Burnt After Answering Call While Charging It (Photos) by BoneBlogger(m): 8:49pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Man's Phone Burnt After Answering Call While Charging It (Photos) by dafeyankee: 8:51pm
Ok
|Re: Man's Phone Burnt After Answering Call While Charging It (Photos) by internationalman(m): 9:05pm
Very soon watching television while on plug will soon b risky...
|Re: Man's Phone Burnt After Answering Call While Charging It (Photos) by ERockson: 9:10pm
Go away with ur lies
|Re: Man's Phone Burnt After Answering Call While Charging It (Photos) by Oshlander: 9:28pm
|Re: Man's Phone Burnt After Answering Call While Charging It (Photos) by teamsynergy: 10:24pm
Don't pick call while charging.... People won't just listen
|Re: Man's Phone Burnt After Answering Call While Charging It (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 10:24pm
ERockson:
He or she who has ears let him/her listen....
I just removed my phone from the phone charger to make THAT call now!!
You
Only
Live
Once
|Re: Man's Phone Burnt After Answering Call While Charging It (Photos) by Josnac(m): 10:24pm
Oga abeg, which kind fuel your phone dey use
|Re: Man's Phone Burnt After Answering Call While Charging It (Photos) by Justbeingreal(m): 10:24pm
Obviously the battery might be bad or overheated
I remember last year i noticed my battery was swollen and doesn't last like before I kept on managing the battery until one day I scratch one of the electrolyte and cathode teeths.
Obobs naso the thing come de spark N burn smell follow; na I remember the things de write for back that it can explode naxo I open window throw the battery o, I fear battery that day, I bought a new one sharply I nor wan hear story.
|Re: Man's Phone Burnt After Answering Call While Charging It (Photos) by Tboysalau(m): 10:24pm
|Re: Man's Phone Burnt After Answering Call While Charging It (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 10:24pm
Eyes Roll
What sort of charger were you using?
|Re: Man's Phone Burnt After Answering Call While Charging It (Photos) by rayblings(m): 10:25pm
Bang DE DE deng!!!
Is that all you want to tell us? No right?
Oya go ahead and market your infinish for sale...
Infinish and alaji Techno never Born na Samsung wan burn, who burn this Maga sef
|Re: Man's Phone Burnt After Answering Call While Charging It (Photos) by daddycee91(m): 10:25pm
That serious!
|Re: Man's Phone Burnt After Answering Call While Charging It (Photos) by Qaisar1: 10:25pm
Experience is the best teacher abi?
|Re: Man's Phone Burnt After Answering Call While Charging It (Photos) by don4real18(m): 10:25pm
|Re: Man's Phone Burnt After Answering Call While Charging It (Photos) by SleekyP(m): 10:25pm
|Re: Man's Phone Burnt After Answering Call While Charging It (Photos) by longest18(m): 10:26pm
Congratulation!
|Re: Man's Phone Burnt After Answering Call While Charging It (Photos) by Throwback: 10:26pm
ERockson:
I really don't know why ignorant people are always so arrogant?
Not until experience teaches them, with their subsequent pain and agony, a constant reminder that they refused to suppress their stupidity and embrace knowledge.
|Re: Man's Phone Burnt After Answering Call While Charging It (Photos) by amani63(m): 10:26pm
China+Aba = burning phone
|Re: Man's Phone Burnt After Answering Call While Charging It (Photos) by cecymiammy(f): 10:26pm
Nawa
|Re: Man's Phone Burnt After Answering Call While Charging It (Photos) by donholy28(m): 10:26pm
Buy better phone...samsung and exploding batteries sef
|Re: Man's Phone Burnt After Answering Call While Charging It (Photos) by sonsomegrigbo: 10:26pm
As if I needed to ask where the man come from....
shioooorrrr
|Re: Man's Phone Burnt After Answering Call While Charging It (Photos) by makdcash(m): 10:26pm
Ok nah we done hear
|Re: Man's Phone Burnt After Answering Call While Charging It (Photos) by Kennitrust: 10:27pm
U get luck too much
As the thing no burn while it was on ur ear.
Just thank God
|Re: Man's Phone Burnt After Answering Call While Charging It (Photos) by money121(m): 10:27pm
Ok
|Re: Man's Phone Burnt After Answering Call While Charging It (Photos) by VIPERVENOM(m): 10:27pm
Samsung phones are just portable IEDs
|Re: Man's Phone Burnt After Answering Call While Charging It (Photos) by Olukokosir(m): 10:28pm
ERockson:
Dz d reason y some of u ll mk heaven but wnt see God.
person dey tell u sumtin nd u say na lie
|Re: Man's Phone Burnt After Answering Call While Charging It (Photos) by bossrillboss: 10:28pm
abeg oga borrow me or dash me d charger na.
|Re: Man's Phone Burnt After Answering Call While Charging It (Photos) by austino677(m): 10:29pm
looks like Samsung clone
|Re: Man's Phone Burnt After Answering Call While Charging It (Photos) by Solidkay(m): 10:29pm
Can only happen when you using the wrong charger,
and obviously, he's using one
|Re: Man's Phone Burnt After Answering Call While Charging It (Photos) by staen: 10:30pm
Always with samsung phones ...... Flexing my feromobile ..... Fero issa bae
