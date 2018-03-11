₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Variety Magazine: FG Hails Mo Abudu, Chimamanda Adichie & Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde by metronaija: 9:10pm
The Federal Government has congratulated Mo Abudu, Chimamanda Adichie and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, over the honours recently bestowed on them on the global stage, calling them great ambassadors of Nigeria.
In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the three honorees are iconic women in the Creative Industry who have brought great honour not only to themselves, their families and their industry, but also to the country.
He described as well deserved the listing of Mo Abudu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EbonyLife TV, and Nollywood star Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde among the top 50 women ”who are doing extraordinary things on the worldwide stage” by Variety magazine, a weekly American entertainment magazine.
Alhaji Mohammed also said the already well-adorned cap of Chimamanda Adichie has been further festooned after her novel, Americanah, was listed in the New York Times’ list of 15 remarkable books by women that are ”shaping the way we read and write fiction in the 21st century”.
He said the women are role models whose achievements will inspire a generation of young Nigerians to also do extraordinary things.
”Of more importance is the fact that these women’s achievements have transcended gender, nationality or race, placing them on the rarefied class of global, timeless achievers,” the Minister said.
He said the great honours bestowed on the women will further focus world attention on the nation’s burgeoning Creative Industry, thus placing it on the right pedestal to take the world by storm.
|Re: Variety Magazine: FG Hails Mo Abudu, Chimamanda Adichie & Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde by CSTR2: 9:24pm
Dear FG, all animals on that list are equal, but one is more equal than others.
Have some respek.
|Re: Variety Magazine: FG Hails Mo Abudu, Chimamanda Adichie & Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde by Whoeppme(m): 10:47pm
Not only MO, Chima, and omotola but All women especially mothers should be congratulated. To even carry pikin for 9months pass any award sef.....
|Re: Variety Magazine: FG Hails Mo Abudu, Chimamanda Adichie & Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde by Boyooosa(m): 10:47pm
These are the feminists I consider serious. Doing the needful.
|Re: Variety Magazine: FG Hails Mo Abudu, Chimamanda Adichie & Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde by creamylicious(f): 10:48pm
CSTR2:lol....ya nor well rara
|Re: Variety Magazine: FG Hails Mo Abudu, Chimamanda Adichie & Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde by kasim155(m): 10:52pm
|Re: Variety Magazine: FG Hails Mo Abudu, Chimamanda Adichie & Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde by modelmike7(m): 10:54pm
|Re: Variety Magazine: FG Hails Mo Abudu, Chimamanda Adichie & Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde by Catastrophe1: 10:55pm
Honestly they are not on her league,
|Re: Variety Magazine: FG Hails Mo Abudu, Chimamanda Adichie & Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde by kreniblink(m): 11:04pm
FG confused jungle goats... all of them
|Re: Variety Magazine: FG Hails Mo Abudu, Chimamanda Adichie & Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde by MRAKBEE(m): 11:04pm
Let's check the source.. This man cud be lying
|Re: Variety Magazine: FG Hails Mo Abudu, Chimamanda Adichie & Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde by lloyds(m): 11:06pm
Mo Abudu is a a very beautiful woman. I have to look her atleast twice each time I see her pictures.
