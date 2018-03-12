₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yemi Alade's "Wakandan" Theme 29th Birthday Pool Party (Photos) by ceometromedia: 9:51pm On Mar 11
Last night, Nigerian singer Yemi Alade celebrated her birthday in Lagos.
The award winning singer hosted friends and industry colleagues to a 'Wakandan' birthday pool party at Ember Creek inspired by the 'Black Panther' movie.
See photos below...
http://www.metronaija.ng/hotos-from-yemi-alades-wakandan-theme-birthday-pool-party/
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade's "Wakandan" Theme 29th Birthday Pool Party (Photos) by ceometromedia: 9:52pm On Mar 11
2 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade's "Wakandan" Theme 29th Birthday Pool Party (Photos) by iamJ(m): 9:52pm On Mar 11
i will not say my mind
8 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade's "Wakandan" Theme 29th Birthday Pool Party (Photos) by doublewisdom: 10:12pm On Mar 11
More like Ndakanwa theme!
14 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade's "Wakandan" Theme 29th Birthday Pool Party (Photos) by vickysly: 10:27pm On Mar 11
Op where is the celebrant
|Re: Yemi Alade's "Wakandan" Theme 29th Birthday Pool Party (Photos) by ellahzy(f): 11:12pm On Mar 11
that one wey nakedd so follow for wakanda?
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yemi Alade's "Wakandan" Theme 29th Birthday Pool Party (Photos) by Wapkoshcom(m): 12:19am
I'll be right back to comment
|Re: Yemi Alade's "Wakandan" Theme 29th Birthday Pool Party (Photos) by EbukaHades10(m): 2:16am
Wakanda nonsense is this?
34 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade's "Wakandan" Theme 29th Birthday Pool Party (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 3:22am
Her wackness is legendary. she sings rubbish
Since I started using one of her songs as my alarm tone, I've not overslept.
35 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade's "Wakandan" Theme 29th Birthday Pool Party (Photos) by OneCorner: 4:12am
radarada... stupid musician.
only god knows wat kind of music she sings sef
4 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade's "Wakandan" Theme 29th Birthday Pool Party (Photos) by PlaybooyGANG(m): 4:20am
Elnino4ladies:Welcome!!!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yemi Alade's "Wakandan" Theme 29th Birthday Pool Party (Photos) by KendrickAyomide: 7:11am
wakanda Mumu theme is this.
6 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade's "Wakandan" Theme 29th Birthday Pool Party (Photos) by jayson87: 7:58am
That Wakanda model is that not her bosom... Guys please help me observe wll
2 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade's "Wakandan" Theme 29th Birthday Pool Party (Photos) by OKorowanta: 8:41am
OneCorner:
The same music dat gave her d awards of the Best female artiste at the MTV awards in Africa for two consecutive years 2015,2016.
Johnny still remains the most streamed Nigerian song on YouTube with over 86 million views.
dats not a mere feat.
It would have been better off if you say she has gone past her best years.
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yemi Alade's "Wakandan" Theme 29th Birthday Pool Party (Photos) by eleojo23: 9:11am
Wakanda things everywhere...
I hate it when things are overhyped...
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yemi Alade's "Wakandan" Theme 29th Birthday Pool Party (Photos) by oyetunder(m): 9:12am
okies.
|Re: Yemi Alade's "Wakandan" Theme 29th Birthday Pool Party (Photos) by Bamz(m): 9:13am
Lol the absurdity of this party is so uncanny.
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade's "Wakandan" Theme 29th Birthday Pool Party (Photos) by jmaxjohn(m): 9:13am
jayson87:
She's totally Unclad actually..
Ok no. I think she's got something on down there
2 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade's "Wakandan" Theme 29th Birthday Pool Party (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 9:14am
|Re: Yemi Alade's "Wakandan" Theme 29th Birthday Pool Party (Photos) by helphelp: 9:16am
Why not do your style ....must you copy
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade's "Wakandan" Theme 29th Birthday Pool Party (Photos) by guywitzerogal(m): 9:16am
she don see her Johnny
|Re: Yemi Alade's "Wakandan" Theme 29th Birthday Pool Party (Photos) by harmbhrosz(m): 9:16am
Elnino4ladies:just say you're allergic to success so you have no option than to hate.
2 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade's "Wakandan" Theme 29th Birthday Pool Party (Photos) by guywitzerogal(m): 9:17am
helphelp:u really need help
|Re: Yemi Alade's "Wakandan" Theme 29th Birthday Pool Party (Photos) by ChristyB(f): 9:19am
And Yemi Alade is 29? Hahahahahahaha No be small thing ooo
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Yemi Alade's "Wakandan" Theme 29th Birthday Pool Party (Photos) by beautiful232(f): 9:19am
when black panther takes over you...who is up?
let's go see this movie by weekend..#king of wankada#
|Re: Yemi Alade's "Wakandan" Theme 29th Birthday Pool Party (Photos) by tojuboy(m): 9:19am
Hmm. Is that how bad her songs are?
Elnino4ladies:
|Re: Yemi Alade's "Wakandan" Theme 29th Birthday Pool Party (Photos) by marvin906(m): 9:20am
this just looks childish
|Re: Yemi Alade's "Wakandan" Theme 29th Birthday Pool Party (Photos) by condralbedez: 9:29am
Nonsense....Wakanda ko Jonny walker ni.copy cat every whr,let they will will be complaining how boys pirates their music.
|Re: Yemi Alade's "Wakandan" Theme 29th Birthday Pool Party (Photos) by iykekelvins(m): 9:32am
Wakanda Forever!!!
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade's "Wakandan" Theme 29th Birthday Pool Party (Photos) by nonix22(m): 9:40am
I think say na only me see am o, e no fear you??
ellahzy:
