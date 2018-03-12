Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yemi Alade's "Wakandan" Theme 29th Birthday Pool Party (Photos) (10713 Views)

Marvis Nkpornwi's 24th Birthday Pool Party (Photos) / Bidemi Kosoko Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) / Kris Asimonye Ugboma Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The award winning singer hosted friends and industry colleagues to a 'Wakandan' birthday pool party at Ember Creek inspired by the 'Black Panther' movie.



See photos below...



http://www.metronaija.ng/hotos-from-yemi-alades-wakandan-theme-birthday-pool-party/ Last night, Nigerian singer Yemi Alade celebrated her birthday in Lagos.The award winning singer hosted friends and industry colleagues to a 'Wakandan' birthday pool party at Ember Creek inspired by the 'Black Panther' movie.See photos below... 1 Like

More at http://www.metronaija.ng/hotos-from-yemi-alades-wakandan-theme-birthday-pool-party/ 2 Likes

i will not say my mind 8 Likes

More like Ndakanwa theme! 14 Likes

Op where is the celebrant

that one wey nakedd so follow for wakanda? 8 Likes 1 Share



I'll be right back to comment I'll be right back to comment

Wakanda nonsense is this? 34 Likes

Her wackness is legendary. she sings rubbish





Since I started using one of her songs as my alarm tone, I've not overslept. 35 Likes

radarada... stupid musician.

only god knows wat kind of music she sings sef 4 Likes

Elnino4ladies:

Her wackness is legendary. she sings rubbish Welcome!!! Welcome!!! 8 Likes 1 Share

wakanda Mumu theme is this. 6 Likes

That Wakanda model is that not her bosom... Guys please help me observe wll 2 Likes

OneCorner:

radarada... stupid musician.

only god knows wat kind of music she sings sef

The same music dat gave her d awards of the Best female artiste at the MTV awards in Africa for two consecutive years 2015,2016.

Johnny still remains the most streamed Nigerian song on YouTube with over 86 million views.

dats not a mere feat.

It would have been better off if you say she has gone past her best years. The same music dat gave her d awards of the Best female artiste at the MTV awards in Africa for two consecutive years 2015,2016.Johnny still remains the most streamed Nigerian song on YouTube with over 86 million views.dats not a mere feat.It would have been better off if you say she has gone past her best years. 23 Likes 1 Share

Wakanda things everywhere...



I hate it when things are overhyped... 6 Likes 1 Share

okies.

Lol the absurdity of this party is so uncanny. 1 Like

jayson87:

That Wakanda model is that not her bosom... Guys please help me observe wll

She's totally Unclad actually..

Ok no. I think she's got something on down there She's totally Unclad actually..Ok no. I think she's got something on down there 2 Likes

Why not do your style ....must you copy 1 Like

she don see her Johnny

Elnino4ladies:

Her wackness is legendary. she sings rubbish





Since I started using one of her songs as my alarm tone, I've not overslept. just say you're allergic to success so you have no option than to hate. just say you're allergic to success so you have no option than to hate. 2 Likes

helphelp:

Why not do your style ....must you copy u really need help u really need help

? Hahahahahahaha No be small thing ooo And Yemi Alade is 29? Hahahahahahaha No be small thing ooo 1 Like 1 Share

when black panther takes over you...who is up?

let's go see this movie by weekend..#king of wankada#



Elnino4ladies:

Her wackness is legendary. she sings rubbish





Since I started using one of her songs as my alarm tone, I've not overslept. Hmm. Is that how bad her songs are?

this just looks childish

Nonsense....Wakanda ko Jonny walker ni.copy cat every whr,let they will will be complaining how boys pirates their music.

Wakanda Forever!!! 1 Like