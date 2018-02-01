Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Is My Priority – Nina (4259 Views)

Nina said she had already won Miracle and what is now left is the N45m star price.



“Miracle is my priority as well as the money,” she said during the Sunday live show hosted by Ebuka on Sunday.



Miracle, while responding said, “Yea, I and Nina are a ‘thing’… Nina is also my priority and N45m is second priority



During the live show, Cee-c,Tobi, Anto, Miracle, Tobi Alex were saved from this week’s eviction while Ifu Enada and Leo were evicted.



Nigerian artiste, Ycee performed during the live show.



Mtcheeeeew.......



First to comment and such meaningless post 2 Likes

Just look at this girl 7 Likes





Bang DE DE deng!!!



Misplaced priorities



Nina your fish brain will kill you.. You left your yahoo bf for pilot abi #ripperalart you shall rip what you sow



I'm working on a new technology whereby people will disappear to wherever they want to go to sha when it's ready pilots will be trash Misplaced prioritiesNina your fish brain will kill you.. You left your yahoo bf for pilot abi #ripperalart you shall rip what you sowI'm working on a new technology whereby people will disappear to wherever they want to go to sha when it's ready pilots will be trash 2 Likes 1 Share

Really ??.....onoshoooooooooo

Mumu people

Endtime bloggers. Look at how they paraphrased and sensationalised the conversation. Na wa! 2 Likes

When b man city match 2 Likes

What a priority in life!

leaders of tomorrow

* in rihanna's voice you found love in a hopeless place 1 Like 1 Share

up till now I don't know the importance of this show

E go do am like film trick wen dem finish see say na game plan be all d shagging

Believeable!

God should just pack all of us one side and repair the country, then he should put everyone in different countries randomly..... what am i saying sef 2 Likes 1 Share

I think miracle didn't actually understand the question Abuka asked... Fear of being evicted and Going home took over his reasoning �

See what good joystick has caused

Just with how many comments its already on front page. please how does this help in catapulting buhari to daura 1 Like

Nina is too dull

I'm not surprised

IMSU babes are always like that 4 Likes

Only fools watch this show









I Te yu

It shows how dumb she's .



She has lost focus,and purpose for random guy she met in a house, who she doesn't know his plan after the house



I wonder how she passed the audition, because to me,she doesn't look or sound brilliant.



Her choice though 2 Likes

Not the money











Chai









Kudos to Miracle o

She's a joke.

This one Don loss,i can assure you her mumu has finally riped, when it dawns on her that is all a game I'm not sure how she's gonna take it,this girl is naive af but I like her for being genuine.

Nina is just the dumbest in that house 1 Like

AntiBrutus:

Endtime bloggers. Look at how they paraphrased and sensationalised the conversation. Na wa!

The thing shock me! Na why all these bloggers no dey leave one spot. Ahnahn! The thing shock me! Na why all these bloggers no dey leave one spot. Ahnahn!

Rubbish show

Her parents must be very proud of her

Blackhawk04:





The thing shock me! Na why all these bloggers no dey leave one spot. Ahnahn!

LOL. If someone that claims to watch the show,could say Nina wants Mirakool over the money. Was even telling me to go watch on twitter. Naso them dey mislead people... LOL. If someone that claims to watch the show,could say Nina wants Mirakool over the money. Was even telling me to go watch on twitter. Naso them dey mislead people...

Like I care