|Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Is My Priority – Nina by Harbdulrasaq(m): 10:08pm
Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Nina, has revealed that Miracle is one of her priorities in the house.
Nina said she had already won Miracle and what is now left is the N45m star price.
“Miracle is my priority as well as the money,” she said during the Sunday live show hosted by Ebuka on Sunday.
Miracle, while responding said, “Yea, I and Nina are a ‘thing’… Nina is also my priority and N45m is second priority
During the live show, Cee-c,Tobi, Anto, Miracle, Tobi Alex were saved from this week’s eviction while Ifu Enada and Leo were evicted.
Nigerian artiste, Ycee performed during the live show.
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Is My Priority – Nina by smokedfish: 10:38pm
Mtcheeeeew.......
First to comment and such meaningless post
2 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Is My Priority – Nina by eleojo23: 10:38pm
Just look at this girl
7 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Is My Priority – Nina by rayblings(m): 10:38pm
Bang DE DE deng!!!
Misplaced priorities
Nina your fish brain will kill you.. You left your yahoo bf for pilot abi #ripperalart you shall rip what you sow
I'm working on a new technology whereby people will disappear to wherever they want to go to sha when it's ready pilots will be trash
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Is My Priority – Nina by addikt(m): 10:39pm
Really ??.....onoshoooooooooo
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Is My Priority – Nina by smithsydny(m): 10:39pm
Mumu people
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Is My Priority – Nina by AntiBrutus: 10:39pm
Endtime bloggers. Look at how they paraphrased and sensationalised the conversation. Na wa!
2 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Is My Priority – Nina by osuofia2(m): 10:40pm
When b man city match
2 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Is My Priority – Nina by modelmike7(m): 10:40pm
What a priority in life!
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Is My Priority – Nina by Olukokosir(m): 10:40pm
leaders of tomorrow
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Is My Priority – Nina by Sirventor01(m): 10:40pm
* in rihanna's voice you found love in a hopeless place
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Is My Priority – Nina by EnEnPeecee: 10:41pm
up till now I don't know the importance of this show
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Is My Priority – Nina by Drabrah(m): 10:41pm
E go do am like film trick wen dem finish see say na game plan be all d shagging
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Is My Priority – Nina by hammer6U: 10:41pm
Believeable!
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Is My Priority – Nina by MillionDollars: 10:42pm
God should just pack all of us one side and repair the country, then he should put everyone in different countries randomly..... what am i saying sef
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Is My Priority – Nina by Whoeppme(m): 10:42pm
I think miracle didn't actually understand the question Abuka asked... Fear of being evicted and Going home took over his reasoning �
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Is My Priority – Nina by Euouae: 10:42pm
See what good joystick has caused
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Is My Priority – Nina by samisj4real(m): 10:42pm
Just with how many comments its already on front page. please how does this help in catapulting buhari to daura
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Is My Priority – Nina by MhizzAJ(f): 10:43pm
Nina is too dull
I'm not surprised
IMSU babes are always like that
4 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Is My Priority – Nina by ZombieTAMER: 10:43pm
Only fools watch this show
I Te yu
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Is My Priority – Nina by Queenext: 10:44pm
It shows how dumb she's .
She has lost focus,and purpose for random guy she met in a house, who she doesn't know his plan after the house
I wonder how she passed the audition, because to me,she doesn't look or sound brilliant.
Her choice though
2 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Is My Priority – Nina by allanphash7(m): 10:45pm
Not the money
Chai
Kudos to Miracle o
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Is My Priority – Nina by Khez: 10:45pm
She's a joke.
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Is My Priority – Nina by Mandrake007(m): 10:45pm
This one Don loss,i can assure you her mumu has finally riped, when it dawns on her that is all a game I'm not sure how she's gonna take it,this girl is naive af but I like her for being genuine.
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Is My Priority – Nina by beautyhd: 10:46pm
Nina is just the dumbest in that house
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Is My Priority – Nina by beautyhd: 10:46pm
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Is My Priority – Nina by Blackhawk04: 10:50pm
AntiBrutus:
The thing shock me! Na why all these bloggers no dey leave one spot. Ahnahn!
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Is My Priority – Nina by bouncekid10(m): 10:50pm
Rubbish show
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Is My Priority – Nina by kingzjay(m): 10:51pm
Her parents must be very proud of her
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Is My Priority – Nina by AntiBrutus: 10:52pm
Blackhawk04:
LOL. If someone that claims to watch the show,could say Nina wants Mirakool over the money. Was even telling me to go watch on twitter. Naso them dey mislead people...
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Is My Priority – Nina by Olii(f): 10:58pm
Like I care
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Is My Priority – Nina by hardwerk: 11:01pm
Whoeppme:no b only Abuka,na Abubakar
