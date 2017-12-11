₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,973,637 members, 4,129,433 topics. Date: Monday, 12 March 2018 at 10:27 AM

Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries (8814 Views)

Nigerian Senators Receive N13.5 Million 'running Cost' Every Month - Shehu Sani / Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor: Senate Confirms 82-Year-Old Ambassadorial Nominee / Senate Confirms Stephen Ocheni And Suleiman Hassan As Ministers (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by LocalChamp: 10:29pm On Mar 11
Nigerian Senate confirms members receive N13.5 million monthly, separate from salaries; defends payment

The Senate has formally confirmed that its members receive N13.5 million monthly as running cost.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani, confirmed the amount, which was hitherto kept from the public. The money is illegal as it is not approved by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC). It is also separate from the salaries and allowances approved by RMAFC which, Mr. Sani says, totals about N750,000 monthly.

Senate spokesman, Aliyu Abdullahi, said the revelation by Mr. Sani that senators receive N13.5 million monthly as “running cost” is nothing new.

Mr. Abdullahi in a statement on Sunday noted that details of what Mr. Sani said were already “contained in various line items and expenditure heads of the budget of the National Assembly which has been made public.”

The National Assembly in 2017, for the first time, released his budget after public pressure. That budget however had no subhead for office running cost putting doubt to Mr. Abdullahi’s claim.

The Senate spokesperson, however, said that “if people had looked critically at the budget of the National Assembly which has since been made public, they would have seen that various line items like traveling, medicals, consultancy and the rest were captured in the budget and they were the funds divided for each Senator’s use.”

“Almost all holders of elective and appointive offices have running costs allocated to their offices and that cannot be said to be part of their salaries,” he added.

Mr. Abdullahi also said that Mr. Sani’s colleagues were not unhappy with his revelation.

Some lawmakers had told PREMIUM TIMES that they were unhappy with Mr. Sani’s revelation and are already discreetly working out modalities to deal with the Kaduna lawmaker.

Since Mr. Sani’s revelation, Nigerians and civil society groups have criticised the Senate with activist Femi Falana asking President Muhammadu Buhari not to approve such money anymore.

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/261469-finally-nigerian-senate-confirms-members-receive-n13-5-million-monthly-separate-salaries-defends-payment.html

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by josh123(m): 11:05pm On Mar 11
Greedy leaders dats why we are still wallowing in poverty

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by CLASSMAN: 6:04am
Good 1
Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by Follygunners: 6:08am
Africa my Africa...

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by mainkendo: 6:12am
Kul
Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by BlackPantherxXx: 6:19am
Unfortunately Bukola Saraki alias Frank Underwood would crush him

Saraki's hold on the Senate is a tenacious one

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by ZombieTAMER: 6:22am
God will punish these politicians
God punish the useless twitter senator
God punish whoever did this to the Nigerian youths
More than 30% of our annual budget goes for the maintenance of these thieves both in the red and blue chambers...

In a sane country... The youths ought to have occupied the streets until such allowances are reviewed ...

There are only two tribes in Nigeria
They masses and the elites
The former needs to wake up... The country is going to the dogs

52 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by princepeter566: 6:24am
and yet a police officer that receive 40+ as salary is being slash down more than 50% all in the name of tax.why was the tax not deducted when GEJ was on seat ?

1 Like

Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by ManirBK: 6:59am
I hereby move a motion for Senator Shehu Sani to be declared the Senator of the year 2018 for his exemplary conduct but the next thing for him is suspension, mark my words. No be guess, I know Saraki way of running the national Assembly....Intimidation

3 Likes

Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by Sarrakii: 7:06am
I want every salary and allowances of three arms of government be made public not only senators for clarification.

3 Likes

Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by Clerverly: 7:18am
And ipob Urine drinkers, continue to lick Saraki's arrss?

11 Likes

Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by BlackPantherxXx: 7:24am
Clerverly:
And ipob Urine drinkers, continue to lick Saraki's arrss?

Isn't it just comical that FFK, Saraki, Dino & Fayose ALL Yoruba men have become gods to the Aba Jews ? grin

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by praise010(m): 7:27am
BlackPantherxXx:


Isn't it just comical that Saraki, Dino & Fayose ALL Yoruba men have become gods to the Aba Jews ? grin
Rather than respond to the issue, you are here exhibiting tribal traits. The politicians aren't worst than you.

21 Likes

Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by Clerverly: 7:29am
praise010:

Rather than respond to the issue, you are here exhibiting tribal traits. The politicians aren't worst than you.


Shut up! Whenever your hypocritical stands on issues are raised, you cry victims...

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by BlackPantherxXx: 7:31am
praise010:

Rather than respond to the issue, you are here exhibiting tribal traits. The politicians aren't worst than you.

I responded to Clerverly's comment. Stop barking like a rabid dog and learn to mind your business.

Learn English language too, it's your lingua franca..you have no excuse.

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by Voice234: 7:33am
Clerverly:
And ipob Urine drinkers, continue to lick Saraki's arrss?

Brother leave tribalism out of this. Drop the hate speeches, it will do you no good.

17 Likes

Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by guterMann: 7:53am
That is it.

Like Senate like the executive.

That is why no money is left for capital expenditures in the budget.

The politicians allocate all the monies to themselves,leaving the masses hungry,to make it worse the monies for the budgets were borrowed.

THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by lovemoi2(f): 8:39am
While the Nigerian Ignorant youth fight for PDP or APC!

This is what the thieves have been doing for ages. When will people wake up?
Atiku paid chicken change for people in silver bird and that was enough for some ignorant people to say they will vote for him.

This old men I MEAN Vampires have chosen not to retire and keep sucking the rights/ bloods of the young Nigerians

6 Likes

Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by omowolewa: 8:46am
Another person's 35years salaries and Allowance

6 Likes

Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by simonlee(m): 9:07am
And when i told my Biology teacher i wanted to be a politician in future... the idiot walked me out of his class angry angry angry angry

Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by Acidosis(m): 9:07am
Okay, can we know what Governors receive monthly?

N13.5m x 4 years is not even up to N1 billion. Does it mean a Senator can't boast of N1 billion corrupt savings after 4 years?

This is the same country where a Governor built a N2 billion mansion in his home town and another in Abuja barely after a year in office.


The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, at the weekend inaugurated his state-of-the-art house in Okene in Kogi State. Experts put the cost of the mansion conservatively at over N2 billion.
https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/12/11/furore-over-kogi-govs-multi-million-naira-mansion-in-okene/

another N1.2b mansion in Abuja barely after a year in office



More facts have begun to emerge on how Kogi state Governor, Alhaji Yahya Bello, used part of the over 30 Billion Naira Bill out fund meant to pay Kogi State Civil servants/ Pensioners to acquired mansion in Abuja.

The mansion which is located at Justice Chukwudi Oputa,Off TY Danjuma,Street, Asokoro Abuja,was said to be acquired by Governor Yahaya Bello,of Kogi State at the whooping sum of N1.2 Billion.
http://thenigerialawyer.com/scandal-governor-yahaya-bellos-2-1billion-naira-mansion-exposed/


The earlier we realize that Nigerian Governors are the most corrupt political figures in Nigeria, the earlier we will learn to set our priorities rightly.

Only an ediot would doubt the fact that a Governor like Yahaya Bello is richer than 40 Nigerian Senators put together.


Nigerian youths, your Governors are your Number 1 ENEMY.

5 Likes

Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by Authoreety: 9:08am
Ah no blame dem! Thieves
Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by tivta(m): 9:08am
only god knows how much bubus own is
Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by oyetunder(m): 9:10am
Okies. But to add insult upon injury, they are well-paid for idleness and even destruction. It is like paying robbers to rob you.

2 Likes

Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by Bluffly: 9:10am
What are they running that is having such an huge cost per month.
Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by Iwalk: 9:10am
Nigeriaaaaa Hmmm
Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by hoygift: 9:10am
Small money
Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by Wiseandtrue(f): 9:10am
shocked N13.5M as a running cost not even salary

And they say Nigeria is poor

What is the need to borrow money when you can comfortably afford to pay N13.5M to each member of the Senate without blinking

Why borrow to pay workers when senate are receiving this side money

How can Nigeria be well when pensioners who worked to serve the country are still in tears in old age

No wonder all Nigerian senate cannot proffer any solution undecided

If not how can they be there and this great injustice is melted out to those they are there to represent and they all kept quiet

And the federal government is dashing the masses free lassa fever treatment while the few lazy ones are embezzling our money

and they say we should be praying for our leaders undecided

Someone collecting N18,000 minimum wage should be praying for those collecting N13.5M side money shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked

This country is a joke!

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by marvin906(m): 9:10am
abeg how can i be a senator in the next 3-4 years
b like say na this work sure pass

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by hoygift: 9:11am
See as everywhere full hmm

1 Like

Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by Annnonymous: 9:12am
BlackPantherxXx:


Isn't it just comical that Saraki, Dino & Fayose ALL Yoruba men have become gods to the Aba Jews ? grin

FFK too grin grin
Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by BlackPantherxXx: 9:13am
Annnonymous:


FFK too grin grin

Thank you...i knew i forgot one of their gods grin

(0) (1) (Reply)

Biggest News In Nigeria: Yar’adua’s Daughter Weds Kebbi Governor / How Many Of Nigeria's 63 Political Parties Do You Know? / A Lagos Igbo Beat APC Chairman's Son To Clinge Lagos Assembly Seat

Viewing this topic: Kunmius(m), nueldozzy(m), Titay(f), dadde(m), Jilov(m), mrwill123, iwitnezz, pafisayo(m), dannycruzkeys(m), godswilld10(m), lilmonarch, Pickman(m), Ajakaiyeforreal, kuuljay(m), Adebayo4christ, rexcharlie(m), jikjimmy, telldem, deyemia, MrTochukwu, igeoff, muykem, donmat, iblawi(m), tofolo(m), GJOHN001, ivbarue(m), Sokoflow(m), playcharles(m), daniska3yaro(m), vennis(f), jogsman01(m), DOnlooker(m), daguru(m), prinsam30(m), wickedtuna(m), manuel4real(m), hassymo5(m), prosper19, Acos925(m), groundnutoil(m), smileyprin(m), aby1976(m), chynergy1(m), Yujil, nedu2000(m), habtop(m), vizpat1, Ballistical(m), DaHrNn(m), 9free(m), Cuteamigo1(m), jullary(m), Vince77(m), Princedapace(m), echekizito(m), sammily(m), oladistinct(m), Ebenzo, Henrybright(m), Boleyndynasty2(f), TOLKEN, dinana(m), muhdzed(m), QuotaSystem, Kenswitch(m), Maleeq(m), godswillndu(m), chichomchin(m) and 111 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.