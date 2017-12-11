Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries (8814 Views)

Nigerian Senators Receive N13.5 Million 'running Cost' Every Month - Shehu Sani / Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor: Senate Confirms 82-Year-Old Ambassadorial Nominee / Senate Confirms Stephen Ocheni And Suleiman Hassan As Ministers (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nigerian Senate confirms members receive N13.5 million monthly, separate from salaries; defends payment



The Senate has formally confirmed that its members receive N13.5 million monthly as running cost.



PREMIUM TIMES reported how a Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani, confirmed the amount, which was hitherto kept from the public. The money is illegal as it is not approved by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC). It is also separate from the salaries and allowances approved by RMAFC which, Mr. Sani says, totals about N750,000 monthly.



Senate spokesman, Aliyu Abdullahi, said the revelation by Mr. Sani that senators receive N13.5 million monthly as “running cost” is nothing new.



Mr. Abdullahi in a statement on Sunday noted that details of what Mr. Sani said were already “contained in various line items and expenditure heads of the budget of the National Assembly which has been made public.”



The National Assembly in 2017, for the first time, released his budget after public pressure. That budget however had no subhead for office running cost putting doubt to Mr. Abdullahi’s claim.



The Senate spokesperson, however, said that “if people had looked critically at the budget of the National Assembly which has since been made public, they would have seen that various line items like traveling, medicals, consultancy and the rest were captured in the budget and they were the funds divided for each Senator’s use.”



“Almost all holders of elective and appointive offices have running costs allocated to their offices and that cannot be said to be part of their salaries,” he added.



Mr. Abdullahi also said that Mr. Sani’s colleagues were not unhappy with his revelation.



Some lawmakers had told PREMIUM TIMES that they were unhappy with Mr. Sani’s revelation and are already discreetly working out modalities to deal with the Kaduna lawmaker.



Since Mr. Sani’s revelation, Nigerians and civil society groups have criticised the Senate with activist Femi Falana asking President Muhammadu Buhari not to approve such money anymore.



https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/261469-finally-nigerian-senate-confirms-members-receive-n13-5-million-monthly-separate-salaries-defends-payment.html 4 Likes 1 Share

Greedy leaders dats why we are still wallowing in poverty 19 Likes 1 Share

Good 1

Africa my Africa... 2 Likes 1 Share

Kul

Unfortunately Bukola Saraki alias Frank Underwood would crush him



Saraki's hold on the Senate is a tenacious one 9 Likes 1 Share

God will punish these politicians

God punish the useless twitter senator

God punish whoever did this to the Nigerian youths

More than 30% of our annual budget goes for the maintenance of these thieves both in the red and blue chambers...



In a sane country... The youths ought to have occupied the streets until such allowances are reviewed ...



There are only two tribes in Nigeria

They masses and the elites

The former needs to wake up... The country is going to the dogs 52 Likes 4 Shares

and yet a police officer that receive 40+ as salary is being slash down more than 50% all in the name of tax.why was the tax not deducted when GEJ was on seat ? 1 Like

I hereby move a motion for Senator Shehu Sani to be declared the Senator of the year 2018 for his exemplary conduct but the next thing for him is suspension, mark my words. No be guess, I know Saraki way of running the national Assembly....Intimidation 3 Likes

I want every salary and allowances of three arms of government be made public not only senators for clarification. 3 Likes

And ipob Urine drinkers, continue to lick Saraki's arrss? 11 Likes

Clerverly:

And ipob Urine drinkers, continue to lick Saraki's arrss?

Isn't it just comical that FFK, Saraki, Dino & Fayose ALL Yoruba men have become gods to the Aba Jews ? 14 Likes 1 Share

BlackPantherxXx:





Isn't it just comical that Saraki, Dino & Fayose ALL Yoruba men have become gods to the Aba Jews ? Rather than respond to the issue, you are here exhibiting tribal traits. The politicians aren't worst than you. Rather than respond to the issue, you are here exhibiting tribal traits. The politicians aren't worst than you. 21 Likes

praise010:



Rather than respond to the issue, you are here exhibiting tribal traits. The politicians aren't worst than you.



Shut up! Whenever your hypocritical stands on issues are raised, you cry victims... Shut up! Whenever your hypocritical stands on issues are raised, you cry victims... 10 Likes 1 Share

praise010:



Rather than respond to the issue, you are here exhibiting tribal traits. The politicians aren't worst than you.

I responded to Clerverly's comment. Stop barking like a rabid dog and learn to mind your business.



Learn English language too, it's your lingua franca..you have no excuse. 8 Likes 1 Share

Clerverly:

And ipob Urine drinkers, continue to lick Saraki's arrss?

Brother leave tribalism out of this. Drop the hate speeches, it will do you no good. Brother leave tribalism out of this. Drop the hate speeches, it will do you no good. 17 Likes

That is it.



Like Senate like the executive.



That is why no money is left for capital expenditures in the budget.



The politicians allocate all the monies to themselves,leaving the masses hungry,to make it worse the monies for the budgets were borrowed.



THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN 3 Likes 1 Share

While the Nigerian Ignorant youth fight for PDP or APC!



This is what the thieves have been doing for ages. When will people wake up?

Atiku paid chicken change for people in silver bird and that was enough for some ignorant people to say they will vote for him.



This old men I MEAN Vampires have chosen not to retire and keep sucking the rights/ bloods of the young Nigerians 6 Likes

Another person's 35years salaries and Allowance 6 Likes

And when i told my Biology teacher i wanted to be a politician in future... the idiot walked me out of his class





N13.5m x 4 years is not even up to N1 billion. Does it mean a Senator can't boast of N1 billion corrupt savings after 4 years?



This is the same country where a Governor built a N2 billion mansion in his home town and another in Abuja barely after a year in office.





The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, at the weekend inaugurated his state-of-the-art house in Okene in Kogi State. Experts put the cost of the mansion conservatively at over N2 billion. https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/12/11/furore-over-kogi-govs-multi-million-naira-mansion-in-okene/



another N1.2b mansion in Abuja barely after a year in office







More facts have begun to emerge on how Kogi state Governor, Alhaji Yahya Bello, used part of the over 30 Billion Naira Bill out fund meant to pay Kogi State Civil servants/ Pensioners to acquired mansion in Abuja.



The mansion which is located at Justice Chukwudi Oputa,Off TY Danjuma,Street, Asokoro Abuja,was said to be acquired by Governor Yahaya Bello,of Kogi State at the whooping sum of N1.2 Billion. http://thenigerialawyer.com/scandal-governor-yahaya-bellos-2-1billion-naira-mansion-exposed/





The earlier we realize that Nigerian Governors are the most corrupt political figures in Nigeria, the earlier we will learn to set our priorities rightly.



Only an ediot would doubt the fact that a Governor like Yahaya Bello is richer than 40 Nigerian Senators put together.





Nigerian youths, your Governors are your Number 1 ENEMY. Okay, can we know what Governors receive monthly?N13.5m x 4 years is not even up to N1 billion. Does it mean a Senator can't boast of N1 billion corrupt savings after 4 years?This is the same country where a Governor built a N2 billion mansion in his home town and another in Abuja barely after a year in office.another N1.2b mansion in Abuja barely after a year in officeThe earlier we realize that Nigerian Governors are the most corrupt political figures in Nigeria, the earlier we will learn to set our priorities rightly.Only an ediot would doubt the fact that a Governor likeNigerian youths, your Governors are your Number 1 ENEMY. 5 Likes

Ah no blame dem! Thieves

only god knows how much bubus own is

Okies. But to add insult upon injury, they are well-paid for idleness and even destruction. It is like paying robbers to rob you. 2 Likes

What are they running that is having such an huge cost per month.

Nigeriaaaaa Hmmm

Small money

N13.5M as a running cost not even salary



And they say Nigeria is poor



What is the need to borrow money when you can comfortably afford to pay N13.5M to each member of the Senate without blinking



Why borrow to pay workers when senate are receiving this side money



How can Nigeria be well when pensioners who worked to serve the country are still in tears in old age



No wonder all Nigerian senate cannot proffer any solution



If not how can they be there and this great injustice is melted out to those they are there to represent and they all kept quiet



And the federal government is dashing the masses free lassa fever treatment while the few lazy ones are embezzling our money



and they say we should be praying for our leaders



Someone collecting N18,000 minimum wage should be praying for those collecting N13.5M side money



This country is a joke! 7 Likes 2 Shares

abeg how can i be a senator in the next 3-4 years

b like say na this work sure pass 1 Like 1 Share

See as everywhere full hmm 1 Like

BlackPantherxXx:





Isn't it just comical that Saraki, Dino & Fayose ALL Yoruba men have become gods to the Aba Jews ?

FFK too