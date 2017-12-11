₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by LocalChamp: 10:29pm On Mar 11
Nigerian Senate confirms members receive N13.5 million monthly, separate from salaries; defends payment
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/261469-finally-nigerian-senate-confirms-members-receive-n13-5-million-monthly-separate-salaries-defends-payment.html
|Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by josh123(m): 11:05pm On Mar 11
Greedy leaders dats why we are still wallowing in poverty
|Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by CLASSMAN: 6:04am
Good 1
|Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by Follygunners: 6:08am
Africa my Africa...
|Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by mainkendo: 6:12am
Kul
|Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by BlackPantherxXx: 6:19am
Unfortunately Bukola Saraki alias Frank Underwood would crush him
Saraki's hold on the Senate is a tenacious one
|Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by ZombieTAMER: 6:22am
God will punish these politicians
God punish the useless twitter senator
God punish whoever did this to the Nigerian youths
More than 30% of our annual budget goes for the maintenance of these thieves both in the red and blue chambers...
In a sane country... The youths ought to have occupied the streets until such allowances are reviewed ...
There are only two tribes in Nigeria
They masses and the elites
The former needs to wake up... The country is going to the dogs
|Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by princepeter566: 6:24am
and yet a police officer that receive 40+ as salary is being slash down more than 50% all in the name of tax.why was the tax not deducted when GEJ was on seat ?
|Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by ManirBK: 6:59am
I hereby move a motion for Senator Shehu Sani to be declared the Senator of the year 2018 for his exemplary conduct but the next thing for him is suspension, mark my words. No be guess, I know Saraki way of running the national Assembly....Intimidation
|Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by Sarrakii: 7:06am
I want every salary and allowances of three arms of government be made public not only senators for clarification.
|Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by Clerverly: 7:18am
And ipob Urine drinkers, continue to lick Saraki's arrss?
|Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by BlackPantherxXx: 7:24am
Clerverly:
Isn't it just comical that FFK, Saraki, Dino & Fayose ALL Yoruba men have become gods to the Aba Jews ?
|Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by praise010(m): 7:27am
BlackPantherxXx:Rather than respond to the issue, you are here exhibiting tribal traits. The politicians aren't worst than you.
|Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by Clerverly: 7:29am
praise010:
Shut up! Whenever your hypocritical stands on issues are raised, you cry victims...
|Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by BlackPantherxXx: 7:31am
praise010:
I responded to Clerverly's comment. Stop barking like a rabid dog and learn to mind your business.
Learn English language too, it's your lingua franca..you have no excuse.
|Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by Voice234: 7:33am
Clerverly:
Brother leave tribalism out of this. Drop the hate speeches, it will do you no good.
|Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by guterMann: 7:53am
That is it.
Like Senate like the executive.
That is why no money is left for capital expenditures in the budget.
The politicians allocate all the monies to themselves,leaving the masses hungry,to make it worse the monies for the budgets were borrowed.
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN
|Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by lovemoi2(f): 8:39am
While the Nigerian Ignorant youth fight for PDP or APC!
This is what the thieves have been doing for ages. When will people wake up?
Atiku paid chicken change for people in silver bird and that was enough for some ignorant people to say they will vote for him.
This old men I MEAN Vampires have chosen not to retire and keep sucking the rights/ bloods of the young Nigerians
|Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by omowolewa: 8:46am
Another person's 35years salaries and Allowance
|Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by simonlee(m): 9:07am
And when i told my Biology teacher i wanted to be a politician in future... the idiot walked me out of his class
|Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by Acidosis(m): 9:07am
Okay, can we know what Governors receive monthly?
N13.5m x 4 years is not even up to N1 billion. Does it mean a Senator can't boast of N1 billion corrupt savings after 4 years?
This is the same country where a Governor built a N2 billion mansion in his home town and another in Abuja barely after a year in office.
https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/12/11/furore-over-kogi-govs-multi-million-naira-mansion-in-okene/
another N1.2b mansion in Abuja barely after a year in office
http://thenigerialawyer.com/scandal-governor-yahaya-bellos-2-1billion-naira-mansion-exposed/
The earlier we realize that Nigerian Governors are the most corrupt political figures in Nigeria, the earlier we will learn to set our priorities rightly.
Only an ediot would doubt the fact that a Governor like Yahaya Bello is richer than 40 Nigerian Senators put together.
Nigerian youths, your Governors are your Number 1 ENEMY.
|Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by Authoreety: 9:08am
Ah no blame dem! Thieves
|Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by tivta(m): 9:08am
only god knows how much bubus own is
|Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by oyetunder(m): 9:10am
Okies. But to add insult upon injury, they are well-paid for idleness and even destruction. It is like paying robbers to rob you.
|Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by Bluffly: 9:10am
What are they running that is having such an huge cost per month.
|Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by Iwalk: 9:10am
Nigeriaaaaa Hmmm
|Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by hoygift: 9:10am
Small money
|Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by Wiseandtrue(f): 9:10am
N13.5M as a running cost not even salary
And they say Nigeria is poor
What is the need to borrow money when you can comfortably afford to pay N13.5M to each member of the Senate without blinking
Why borrow to pay workers when senate are receiving this side money
How can Nigeria be well when pensioners who worked to serve the country are still in tears in old age
No wonder all Nigerian senate cannot proffer any solution
If not how can they be there and this great injustice is melted out to those they are there to represent and they all kept quiet
And the federal government is dashing the masses free lassa fever treatment while the few lazy ones are embezzling our money
and they say we should be praying for our leaders
Someone collecting N18,000 minimum wage should be praying for those collecting N13.5M side money
This country is a joke!
|Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by marvin906(m): 9:10am
abeg how can i be a senator in the next 3-4 years
b like say na this work sure pass
|Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by hoygift: 9:11am
See as everywhere full hmm
|Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by Annnonymous: 9:12am
BlackPantherxXx:
FFK too
|Re: Senate Confirms Members Receive N13.5 Million Monthly, Separate From Salaries by BlackPantherxXx: 9:13am
Annnonymous:
Thank you...i knew i forgot one of their gods
