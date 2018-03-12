•WARN NANS ZONAL LEADERS TO 'STEER CLEAR OF EKSU'

Sam Nwaoko - Ado Ekiti

Students of Ekiti State University (EKSU) Ado Ekiti have dissociated themselves from activities said to have been planned by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Zone D on the current strike action by the academic staff members of the institution.



The executive of EKSU students union (EKSUSUG) said in a statement, on Sunday, that it was improper for NANS to have come to their institution without carrying the students along, and warned that the zonal leaders of NANS should “steer clear of EKSU premises and vicinity.”



In a statement signed by Ojo Abiodun Collins, President, EKSU SUG; Omorilewa Tomilola Vincent, Secretary and Olubiyo Joy, PRO, and made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti, the students said NANS Zone D Chairman and Treasurer should “steer clear from EKITI STATE University premises and Ekiti State metropolis as their unsolicited and unnecessary plans to cause harmful unrest and imbroglio on EKSU matter has been reported to the security agencies for lawful action.”



NANS zonal chairman and treasurer had, in a statement said the state government must do something for the quick resolution of the current strike by EKSU lecturers, and warned that the students would embark on.





But EKSU students union leaders frowned on the action of the zonal officers, saying NANS was taking unilateral action without carrying the students along.



EKSU SUG said: “The NANS Zone D Coordinator and Treasurer, if not for ignorance and administrative illiteracy, should know that they are bound both constitutionally and morally to consult the leadership of EKSU Students’ Union before issuing any press text on the matter concerning EKSU in the first place.



“This is because there are limits and boundaries underpinning students intergovernmental relations with respect to students structures and organogram.”





The students’ leaders said rather than the confrontation planned by NANS, which they said could exacerbate the dispute, they should allow the negotiations between the state government and the striking lecturers to be concluded.



“Ekiti State University Students are law-abiding students who believe in peaceful resolutions of conflict, and its leadership under our watch shall ensure all possible peaceful means to end the strike towards the hastening of our students’ resumption to school as soon as possible,” they stated.



According to them, they were aware that a number of issues in the dispute had been resolved, and that their “efforts through the intervention of the University Alumni Association and some members of the Governing Council gave birth to the ongoing reconciliation process between the leadership of ASUU and the State Government which has given birth to the following positive results: The issue of pencom has been resolved. Tax deduction has been reduced from initial 100 per cent to 60 per cent. There is assurance that the state government is also willing to pay two months subvention, being part of the conditions required to end the strike, to mention a few.”



They expressed the hope that their university would resume normal academic activities soon following this and charged EKSU students to ignore the threat and call to mass action by the zonal leadership of NANS.





sourece ://www.tribuneonlineng.com/count-us-out-of-nans-planned-activities-in-ekiti-―eksu-students/