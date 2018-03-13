₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nairaland Artist, G'iyaz, Gets Kcee's Attention. But He Needs Us Now! by DrOkoroafor(m): 9:39am On Mar 12
Hey guys. Do you know G'Iyaz? Yes, the Nairaland rapper. The "Good life" crooner? Yes, that G'Iyaz.
He made a remix of Kcee's "Burn" single and uploaded a video clip of it on Instagram. Kcee got to see it and reposted it. But then, a competition is going on for the best remix of the song "Burn" by Kcee, and whoever makes the best remix with the most likes and views and comments on his video reposted by Kcee wins 1 million naira!
G'Iyaz's entry is a favorite in the competition. But he is behind one person in views and comments. That's where Nairlanders come in. Let's help G'Iyaz get more views and comments. Positive comments!
Yes, because I personally think G'Iyaz's entry is better than the leading guy now. G'Iyaz deserves the price more.
Everybody on G'Iyaz's video Kcee reposted are just begging Kcee to sign G'Iyaz. That's how good G'Iyaz is.
Let's help a brother out. At least if he wins this money, he will get closer to Kcee and Five star music, and then something can happen.
So what are we waiting for? Follow this link below and get on Instagram to view, like and comment on G'Iyaz's video sharp sharp!
https://instagram.com/p/BgItSB5HYar/
Lalasticlala please try get this on frontpage too. Thank you.
|Re: Nairaland Artist, G'iyaz, Gets Kcee's Attention. But He Needs Us Now! by DrOkoroafor(m): 9:50am On Mar 12
Lalasticlala don't dull on this young man! Help him achieve this dream.
I won't be happy if this thread doesn't get to the frontpage. That would be so wrong.
|Re: Nairaland Artist, G'iyaz, Gets Kcee's Attention. But He Needs Us Now! by ChopBellefull(m): 2:27pm On Mar 12
Lalasticlala oya o... Ds one na our own. Lets support him
|Re: Nairaland Artist, G'iyaz, Gets Kcee's Attention. But He Needs Us Now! by GIYAZZ(m): 7:40pm On Mar 12
Ah! Thanks boss!
Lalasticlala Biko nu
Pleasssseeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee
|Re: Nairaland Artist, G'iyaz, Gets Kcee's Attention. But He Needs Us Now! by Badboiz(m): 7:59pm On Mar 12
God bless your effort and it will turn to results with obese bank account
|Re: Nairaland Artist, G'iyaz, Gets Kcee's Attention. But He Needs Us Now! by GIYAZZ(m): 8:45pm On Mar 12
Lalasticlala
|Re: Nairaland Artist, G'iyaz, Gets Kcee's Attention. But He Needs Us Now! by GIYAZZ(m): 8:45pm On Mar 12
Badboiz:Thanks man.
|Re: Nairaland Artist, G'iyaz, Gets Kcee's Attention. But He Needs Us Now! by donstan18(m): 9:08pm On Mar 12
|Re: Nairaland Artist, G'iyaz, Gets Kcee's Attention. But He Needs Us Now! by EmperorShizzy: 12:07am
Nairalanders abeg put him on,he's one of us
|Re: Nairaland Artist, G'iyaz, Gets Kcee's Attention. But He Needs Us Now! by NwaJozi: 6:09am
Great
|Re: Nairaland Artist, G'iyaz, Gets Kcee's Attention. But He Needs Us Now! by GIYAZZ(m): 8:33am
Lalasticlala
|Re: Nairaland Artist, G'iyaz, Gets Kcee's Attention. But He Needs Us Now! by DrOkoroafor(m): 8:58am
GIYAZZ:Youre welcome. You're good to go, young man. Make Nairaland proud.
Lalasticlala
|Re: Nairaland Artist, G'iyaz, Gets Kcee's Attention. But He Needs Us Now! by Caustics: 6:21pm
good days ahead bruv
|Re: Nairaland Artist, G'iyaz, Gets Kcee's Attention. But He Needs Us Now! by miracool946: 6:21pm
lol
|Re: Nairaland Artist, G'iyaz, Gets Kcee's Attention. But He Needs Us Now! by Amirullaha(m): 6:21pm
Airforce1 right now...
#Joking...
|Re: Nairaland Artist, G'iyaz, Gets Kcee's Attention. But He Needs Us Now! by Money2000: 6:22pm
Who is kcee?
How come I'm a Nigerian and never heard of that name before...
Well, maybe because I'm based in Canada
|Re: Nairaland Artist, G'iyaz, Gets Kcee's Attention. But He Needs Us Now! by zicoraads(m): 6:23pm
I want to talk about Airforce1, but I don't bad mouth my hommies. So I'll just
|Re: Nairaland Artist, G'iyaz, Gets Kcee's Attention. But He Needs Us Now! by ayatt(m): 6:23pm
Airforce1 you see your life?
|Re: Nairaland Artist, G'iyaz, Gets Kcee's Attention. But He Needs Us Now! by Princeofnigeria(m): 6:23pm
Airforce1 see ya Life?
|Re: Nairaland Artist, G'iyaz, Gets Kcee's Attention. But He Needs Us Now! by Lamzee(m): 6:24pm
Congrats Bro, I pray for one of our Brothers here
|Re: Nairaland Artist, G'iyaz, Gets Kcee's Attention. But He Needs Us Now! by Neimar: 6:25pm
Durrh....all dese wack musicians
|Re: Nairaland Artist, G'iyaz, Gets Kcee's Attention. But He Needs Us Now! by Princeofnigeria(m): 6:26pm
BrutalJab:Jew clear road. It's high tension
|Re: Nairaland Artist, G'iyaz, Gets Kcee's Attention. But He Needs Us Now! by IamAirforce1: 6:26pm
Congrats, I hope you win
|Re: Nairaland Artist, G'iyaz, Gets Kcee's Attention. But He Needs Us Now! by Nwaohafia1(f): 6:27pm
IamAirforce1...come and see your junior. Stay there and be posting E-money pictures instead of doing something meaningful to get his attention
|Re: Nairaland Artist, G'iyaz, Gets Kcee's Attention. But He Needs Us Now! by NobleRomm(m): 6:27pm
is it Jesus attention that he got....mtchwwwwwwwww
abeg another news...
|Re: Nairaland Artist, G'iyaz, Gets Kcee's Attention. But He Needs Us Now! by free2ryhme: 6:27pm
DrOkoroafor:
Most nairalanders use kpalsa phone and they cant waste money to browse instagram to like and comment
take heart
|Re: Nairaland Artist, G'iyaz, Gets Kcee's Attention. But He Needs Us Now! by kingsaif(m): 6:27pm
all d best, but I no get data sha
|Re: Nairaland Artist, G'iyaz, Gets Kcee's Attention. But He Needs Us Now! by osemoses1234(m): 6:28pm
Airforce 1 dey busy with him girl friend village people right now
|Re: Nairaland Artist, G'iyaz, Gets Kcee's Attention. But He Needs Us Now! by xynerise(m): 6:28pm
GIYAZZ:Bro, how do I vote?
I am happy for you
|Re: Nairaland Artist, G'iyaz, Gets Kcee's Attention. But He Needs Us Now! by funkyjms: 6:29pm
What if the other guy is a nairalander?
