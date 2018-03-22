₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Five Challenges Of Nigerian Entrepreneurs by magazineguy(m): 9:39am On Mar 12
Nigeria is one of the countries in the world where entrepreneurship is a tough path to tow. Most people who engage in business see themselves as mere traders making them unaware of their impact and influence on aspiring Nigerian entrepreneurs, this group of persons are also mostly aversive to learning modern skills.
The entrepreneurship environment in Nigeria is full of challenges that only weight down people with aspirations, the evidence is the high rate of unemployment but little or no drive of venturing into entrepreneurship by the teeming masses. Here are few challenges faced by Nigerian entrepreneurs:
Uncertainty
Most Nigerians will rather work for someone else and be sure of getting paid than ply the uncertain route of entrepreneurship without a guaranteed income. Doing business leaves you with no choice than to work too hard to earn your own pay cheques and control how you want to live your life. Nigeria entrepreneurs are always reminded of how much their peers are earning working for others and how uncertain and time wasting the path they have chosen is.
Absence of role models
In most Nigerian neighborhoods, there are more people working for others than those running their own successful businesses, so the banker, the public servants and politicians are the role models. When we have more persons or a good number of persons that are successful at running their own businesses closer to us, we will be inspired and motivated to do the same thing.
Low demand for business knowledge
It’s only a small fraction of Nigerians that love and appreciate the knowledge of business. People venture into business without the knowledge of structuring the business to win, team selection/building, legal implications, sales and digital skills. When failure occurs, they tend to blame the business and not engage in self evaluation.
Lack of vision
When it becomes tough rather than to reinvent and strategize, most Nigerian entrepreneurs throw in the towel forgetting the big picture. An entrepreneur with the future in mind will endure and forge on until he/she succeeds.
Education system
The system of education in the country dwells more on theories rather than engage students practically. This has greatly affected and increased the low enterprising and innovative nature of most Nigerians.
Source; http://tushmagazine.com.ng/five-challenges-nigerian-entrepreneurs/
|Re: Five Challenges Of Nigerian Entrepreneurs by Bigajeff(m): 8:53pm
Lack of vision! I agreed, most startups fade off when they can't achieve their goals within their mind set period forgetting that this idea will boom with just a little perseverance. Stay true, don't give up.
|Re: Five Challenges Of Nigerian Entrepreneurs by justscorchone(m): 8:53pm
|Re: Five Challenges Of Nigerian Entrepreneurs by Teewhy2: 8:54pm
Most Nigerians because of the economic instability make people to do more of buying and selling or service rendering than manufacturing. It is easier to cut your loss in the former than later.
|Re: Five Challenges Of Nigerian Entrepreneurs by ct2(m): 8:55pm
more difficult with Buhari as president
|Re: Five Challenges Of Nigerian Entrepreneurs by Essentials1(m): 8:56pm
all lies i completely disagree
|Re: Five Challenges Of Nigerian Entrepreneurs by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:56pm
GOOD THREAD.
|Re: Five Challenges Of Nigerian Entrepreneurs by Sarang: 8:56pm
|Re: Five Challenges Of Nigerian Entrepreneurs by akeentech(m): 8:57pm
E NO EASY WALLAHI, BUT THERE'S HOPE FOR THE PATIENT ONE
|Re: Five Challenges Of Nigerian Entrepreneurs by Sweetcollins: 8:57pm
Only five?
|Re: Five Challenges Of Nigerian Entrepreneurs by Abjay97(m): 8:57pm
Lack of motivation by lecturers..
|Re: Five Challenges Of Nigerian Entrepreneurs by honey001(m): 9:03pm
Since March 12, no comment on this nice thread.... but if it's BB naija and the likes, thread would have reached 20 pages and yet you all say you don't want..... Isn't that hypocrisy??
|Re: Five Challenges Of Nigerian Entrepreneurs by Coloradvantage(m): 9:05pm
Essentials1:okay! say what you think or know.
|Re: Five Challenges Of Nigerian Entrepreneurs by correctguy101(m): 9:06pm
Essentials1:
Would you mind letting me know why you disagree? And at least give a corresponding five challenges faced by to-be business owners?
I know the OP didn't mention availability of effective credit and finance structures.
I would appreciate your reply. Thanks
|Re: Five Challenges Of Nigerian Entrepreneurs by correctguy101(m): 9:08pm
Abjay97:
TF are you talking about? Lecturer wey no get business na him wan motivate you to go get business?
Talk true, how many bottles of udemé you drink?
|Re: Five Challenges Of Nigerian Entrepreneurs by Gerrard59(m): 9:12pm
The only challenge making sense there is number one. IMO, the main challenge to entrepreneurship in Nigeria is lack of 24/7 electricity supply.
I don't the sense in running an enterprise and using 50% of its revenues on fuel and generator maintenance.
|Re: Five Challenges Of Nigerian Entrepreneurs by Spygadgets19(f): 9:23pm
|Re: Five Challenges Of Nigerian Entrepreneurs by tirigbosa: 9:33pm
Spygadgets19:
so, pretty lady like you is a recycler? that's serious!
|Re: Five Challenges Of Nigerian Entrepreneurs by teejet: 9:34pm
Lack of finance ought to be number one. Finance that is stress free. Low interest and business-friendly.
|Re: Five Challenges Of Nigerian Entrepreneurs by Krafty006: 9:39pm
|Re: Five Challenges Of Nigerian Entrepreneurs by lobell: 9:41pm
Nice one!
|Re: Five Challenges Of Nigerian Entrepreneurs by judges: 9:58pm
I think high rate of tax is also a problem
|Re: Five Challenges Of Nigerian Entrepreneurs by fighal(m): 10:01pm
Spygadgets19:please what type of recycling is this called?
|Re: Five Challenges Of Nigerian Entrepreneurs by maisauki: 10:05pm
agripreneurs should gather here for a selfie; wefie ....you're highly recognized
