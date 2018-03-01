₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,973,748 members, 4,129,945 topics. Date: Monday, 12 March 2018 at 02:43 PM

Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) - Travel - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) (5596 Views)

Six People Killed As Car Collides With Truck On Lagos - Ibadan Road (Graphic!) / Tanker Explodes At Ladipo Area In Lagos (Photos) / Hawker Crushed To Death By Truck On Ibadan-Lagos Expressway (Graphic Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by 247frolic(m): 10:33am
A truck on motion went up in flames on Sunday at Ladipo Market bus stop. The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency's response unit were on ground to put out the fire and stop further spread to other vehicles on the road.


http://newshelm.ng/photos-truck-goes-up-in-flames-at-ladipo-market/







Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by DONSMITH123(m): 12:43pm
Too early for the week.

BAD news shall never befall us this week.

AMEEEEEN

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by okomile(f): 12:43pm
Ok
Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by fuckerstard: 12:43pm
Chaii i hope dem get insurance,this photographer and filter na bestie.

1 Like

Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by Aden777(m): 12:44pm
Nice job there by LSEMA
Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by Kingkamba: 12:44pm
wow
Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by MrOwonikoko: 12:44pm
Barca chelsea all the way...
Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by alienvirus: 12:44pm
This photographer sha. The guy sabi photo more than Thomas Edison

5 Likes

Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by Doerstech(m): 12:45pm
These guys pics..make sad scenes lovely.....LOL

3 Likes

Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by ehizzybaba(m): 12:47pm
wic camera u dey use snap this pic


I swear down the picture quality is dope

2 Likes

Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by paymentvoucher: 12:52pm
oh
Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by Resourceteam(f): 1:01pm
Lord have mercy
Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by neoapocalypse: 1:07pm
post=65765382:
A truck on motion went up in flames on Sunday at Ladipo Market bus stop. The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency's response unit were on ground to put out the fire and stop further spread to other vehicles on the road.


http://newshelm.ng/photos-truck-goes-up-in-flames-at-ladipo-market/









The pictures are quite clear , surely not from an Infinix or Tecno phone

1 Like

Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by guiddoti: 1:16pm
neoapocalypse:



The pictures are quite clear , surely not from an Infinix or Tecno phone
[qu
Doerstech:
These guys pics..make sad scenes lovely.....LOL
ote author=alienvirus post=65768763]This photographer sha. The guy sabi photo more than Thomas Edision[/quote] grin grin grin Makes bad good
Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by AceVentura: 1:24pm
This happened on Saturday Afternoon @ Toyota Bus Stop.

Get your facts right & report correctly.
Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by samuelchimmy(m): 1:27pm
Why is this LSEMA making fp this days..... I smell 2019 propaganda
Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by Angelawhite(f): 1:34pm
Fire service work go sweet o
Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by Xtopherprince(m): 1:39pm
samuelchimmy:
Why is this LSEMA making fp this days..... I smell 2019 propaganda

Dude got the location right. Toyota bus stop is the entrance to Ladipo market, he just got the name of the bus stop wrong.
Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by Doerstech(m): 2:04pm
guiddoti:
[quote author=alienvirus post=65768763]This photographer sha. The guy sabi photo more than Thomas Edision grin grin grin Makes bad good

I tell u
Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by easybussiness: 2:09pm
nawa fire eevery were
Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by Ifeconwaba(m): 2:12pm
post=65765382:
A truck on motion went up in flames on Sunday at Ladipo Market bus stop. The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency's response unit were on ground to put out the fire and stop further spread to other vehicles on the road.


http://newshelm.ng/photos-truck-goes-up-in-flames-at-ladipo-market/







my guy your camera na confirm
Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by donqx: 2:22pm
oh

(0) (Reply)

Thinking Of Relocating To Canada. / What can one do In Lagos? / Dana Air Emerges Nigerian Airline Of The Year, Partners Zowasel For Guests

Viewing this topic: folikl, mtthwbar(m), izzou(m), Buysellgiftcard, Whizdorm001(m), Greatnets, derommyvent, Oluwadamilare118(m) and 13 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.