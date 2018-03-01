₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by 247frolic(m): 10:33am
A truck on motion went up in flames on Sunday at Ladipo Market bus stop. The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency's response unit were on ground to put out the fire and stop further spread to other vehicles on the road.
http://newshelm.ng/photos-truck-goes-up-in-flames-at-ladipo-market/
|Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by DONSMITH123(m): 12:43pm
Too early for the week.
BAD news shall never befall us this week.
AMEEEEEN
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by okomile(f): 12:43pm
Ok
|Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by fuckerstard: 12:43pm
Chaii i hope dem get insurance,this photographer and filter na bestie.
1 Like
|Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by Aden777(m): 12:44pm
Nice job there by LSEMA
|Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by Kingkamba: 12:44pm
wow
|Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by MrOwonikoko: 12:44pm
Barca chelsea all the way...
|Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by alienvirus: 12:44pm
This photographer sha. The guy sabi photo more than Thomas Edison
5 Likes
|Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by Doerstech(m): 12:45pm
These guys pics..make sad scenes lovely.....LOL
3 Likes
|Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by ehizzybaba(m): 12:47pm
wic camera u dey use snap this pic
I swear down the picture quality is dope
2 Likes
|Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by paymentvoucher: 12:52pm
oh
|Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by Resourceteam(f): 1:01pm
Lord have mercy
|Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by neoapocalypse: 1:07pm
post=65765382:
The pictures are quite clear , surely not from an Infinix or Tecno phone
1 Like
|Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by guiddoti: 1:16pm
neoapocalypse:[qu
Doerstech:ote author=alienvirus post=65768763]This photographer sha. The guy sabi photo more than Thomas Edision[/quote] Makes bad good
|Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by AceVentura: 1:24pm
This happened on Saturday Afternoon @ Toyota Bus Stop.
Get your facts right & report correctly.
|Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by samuelchimmy(m): 1:27pm
Why is this LSEMA making fp this days..... I smell 2019 propaganda
|Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by Angelawhite(f): 1:34pm
Fire service work go sweet o
|Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by Xtopherprince(m): 1:39pm
samuelchimmy:
Dude got the location right. Toyota bus stop is the entrance to Ladipo market, he just got the name of the bus stop wrong.
|Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by Doerstech(m): 2:04pm
guiddoti:
I tell u
|Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by easybussiness: 2:09pm
nawa fire eevery were
|Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by Ifeconwaba(m): 2:12pm
post=65765382:my guy your camera na confirm
|Re: Truck On Fire At Ladipo Market (Photos) by donqx: 2:22pm
oh
