|Fatima Ganduje Dancing & Singing. Throwback Video Shared By Man. Nigerians React by ChaleeBendel: 11:02am
She was not really dancing provocatively, just having fun singing with a microphone.
Let's talk about Drug abuse from the Arewa Elites. Here is Gov. Ganduje's daughter immorally wasted and high.
Watch video on Twitter as shared by Governor
@A__rabiu
https://mobile.twitter.com/A__rabiu/status/972904149649166337
|Re: Fatima Ganduje Dancing & Singing. Throwback Video Shared By Man. Nigerians React by ChaleeBendel: 11:03am
|Re: Fatima Ganduje Dancing & Singing. Throwback Video Shared By Man. Nigerians React by ChaleeBendel: 11:03am
|Re: Fatima Ganduje Dancing & Singing. Throwback Video Shared By Man. Nigerians React by sarrki(m): 11:08am
There way their life
|Re: Fatima Ganduje Dancing & Singing. Throwback Video Shared By Man. Nigerians React by Thetruthsayer10: 11:43am
sarrki:u are a patriot
|Re: Fatima Ganduje Dancing & Singing. Throwback Video Shared By Man. Nigerians React by BlackPantherxXx: 12:33pm
No big deal. People should stop getting their panties in a bunch
ZombieTAMER:
I see your mother , the spermbank in her
|Re: Fatima Ganduje Dancing & Singing. Throwback Video Shared By Man. Nigerians React by obiZEAL(m): 12:42pm
Opium of the masses.
|Re: Fatima Ganduje Dancing & Singing. Throwback Video Shared By Man. Nigerians React by DabLord: 12:51pm
To that man
|Re: Fatima Ganduje Dancing & Singing. Throwback Video Shared By Man. Nigerians React by ZombieTAMER: 1:20pm
We will not take this
This is Haram
Heads must roll
|Re: Fatima Ganduje Dancing & Singing. Throwback Video Shared By Man. Nigerians React by NwaAmaikpe: 1:21pm
I saw that video,
And from the way she was holding the mic, you'd tell she's no novice with grabbing preeks.
I truly pity her husband.
He won't be able to satisfy this maniac in bed.
|Re: Fatima Ganduje Dancing & Singing. Throwback Video Shared By Man. Nigerians React by freeman95(m): 1:22pm
Was she sucking diick or what?
|Re: Fatima Ganduje Dancing & Singing. Throwback Video Shared By Man. Nigerians React by vastolord4(m): 1:22pm
nawaoo.. person can not be high and dance and sing at the same time.... end time nigerian
|Re: Fatima Ganduje Dancing & Singing. Throwback Video Shared By Man. Nigerians React by Godjone(m): 1:23pm
useless fanatics
THEY ARE THE REASONS WHY PEACE ELUDE THE NORTH TODAY
|Re: Fatima Ganduje Dancing & Singing. Throwback Video Shared By Man. Nigerians React by Riversides2003(m): 1:23pm
This is what happens when you don’t keep personal business personal. People should learn how to keep thier relationships off social media.
|Re: Fatima Ganduje Dancing & Singing. Throwback Video Shared By Man. Nigerians React by Riptider(m): 1:24pm
retards everywhere.
|Re: Fatima Ganduje Dancing & Singing. Throwback Video Shared By Man. Nigerians React by anibirelawal(m): 1:25pm
Irrelevant gossip.
|Re: Fatima Ganduje Dancing & Singing. Throwback Video Shared By Man. Nigerians React by guterMann: 1:26pm
It is haram for couple to hold hands and kiss in public.
It is not haram to marry a minor.
It is haram to drink alcohol.
It is not haram to take VAT from the sales of alcohol.
It is ok to cover one's body,while the soul is wicked.
If religion affects your rationality,even if you have PHD,you are still and illiterate ,ask Ishaq Akintola.
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN
|Re: Fatima Ganduje Dancing & Singing. Throwback Video Shared By Man. Nigerians React by jetz: 1:29pm
two things killing Nigerians ever religion and tribalism peple cannot just mind their biz em must talk smh
|Re: Fatima Ganduje Dancing & Singing. Throwback Video Shared By Man. Nigerians React by SamoaJoe: 1:30pm
sarrki:
You are a very weird human being and I have been monitoring your posts on this forum. Your day of reckoning is coming quicker than anything.
Last year, you made a post that 2019 elections will be the most one sided, religious election ever! Even you congratulated Buhari ahead. But we all know you are just licking Fulani balls in a bid that the Presidency becomes a Yoruba man.
Same you yesterday opened a thread condemning CAN for putting up a sign post for condemning Fulani herdsmen killing! You were shouting that CAN is dividing this country along religious lines! But you never condemned Miyetti Allah for dividing this country along ethnic cleansing right? What hypocrisy!
Just look at what you said now! Their way, their life! Because you are scheming towards 2019 right? When Buhari will win again and hand over to Yoruba right?
|Re: Fatima Ganduje Dancing & Singing. Throwback Video Shared By Man. Nigerians React by FarahAideed: 1:33pm
Cool chick I must say ..na this kind lively girl dey good to marry pass sef
|Re: Fatima Ganduje Dancing & Singing. Throwback Video Shared By Man. Nigerians React by Blackfyre: 1:35pm
How does one get morally wasted?
|Re: Fatima Ganduje Dancing & Singing. Throwback Video Shared By Man. Nigerians React by Xisnin(m): 1:39pm
Pained illiterate.
|Re: Fatima Ganduje Dancing & Singing. Throwback Video Shared By Man. Nigerians React by Quality20(m): 1:41pm
will any Kano man want to give out his girl to a Yoruba again after seeing all that's happened to ds lady?
|Re: Fatima Ganduje Dancing & Singing. Throwback Video Shared By Man. Nigerians React by beetown(m): 1:42pm
what's wrong with Nigerians
Mind your business...No
oya get facts right before criticizing...No
hypocrites
why i dey stress myself...i should face my front o
wetin consign me?
|Re: Fatima Ganduje Dancing & Singing. Throwback Video Shared By Man. Nigerians React by elhbb: 1:43pm
This is totally against the teachings of Islam
|Re: Fatima Ganduje Dancing & Singing. Throwback Video Shared By Man. Nigerians React by sarrki(m): 1:53pm
Thetruthsayer10:
God bless you sire
You are a nationalist
|Re: Fatima Ganduje Dancing & Singing. Throwback Video Shared By Man. Nigerians React by bamoski(m): 1:53pm
Afonjas corrupting their aboki masters since time immemorial with their wayward lifestyle
|Re: Fatima Ganduje Dancing & Singing. Throwback Video Shared By Man. Nigerians React by Kobicove(m): 2:04pm
We don't care!
|Re: Fatima Ganduje Dancing & Singing. Throwback Video Shared By Man. Nigerians React by LZAA: 2:05pm
sarrki:
|Re: Fatima Ganduje Dancing & Singing. Throwback Video Shared By Man. Nigerians React by LZAA: 2:06pm
Thetruthsayer10:
