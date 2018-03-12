Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fatima Ganduje Dancing & Singing. Throwback Video Shared By Man. Nigerians React (17441 Views)

Fatima Ganduje And Idris Abolaji Ajimobi's White Wedding Photos / El-Rufai At Idris Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje's Wedding (Photos) / Abolaji Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje Wedding In Kano. 11 Governors Attend

Let's talk about Drug abuse from the Arewa Elites. Here is Gov. Ganduje's daughter immorally wasted and high.



I pity for her husband.







https://mobile.twitter.com/A__rabiu/status/972904149649166337 She was not really dancing provocatively, just having fun singing with a microphone.

There way their life

u are a patriot

No big deal. People should stop getting their panties in a bunch



You see your mum in her.. Abi?

I see your mother , the spermbank in her 1 Like

Opium of the masses. 6 Likes 1 Share

To that man To that man 12 Likes

We will not take this







This is Haram





Heads must roll 1 Like







And from the way she was holding the mic, you'd tell she's no novice with grabbing preeks.



I truly pity her husband.

I saw that video,

And from the way she was holding the mic, you'd tell she's no novice with grabbing preeks.

I truly pity her husband.

He won't be able to satisfy this maniac in bed.

Was she sucking diick or what?

nawaoo.. person can not be high and dance and sing at the same time.... end time nigerian 2 Likes





THEY ARE THE REASONS WHY PEACE ELUDE THE NORTH TODAY useless fanaticsTHEY ARE THE REASONS WHY PEACE ELUDE THE NORTH TODAY 2 Likes

This is what happens when you don’t keep personal business personal. People should learn how to keep thier relationships off social media. 2 Likes

retards everywhere.

Irrelevant gossip.

It is haram for couple to hold hands and kiss in public.

It is not haram to marry a minor.



It is haram to drink alcohol.

It is not haram to take VAT from the sales of alcohol.



It is ok to cover one's body,while the soul is wicked.



If religion affects your rationality,even if you have PHD,you are still and illiterate ,ask Ishaq Akintola.





THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN 8 Likes

two things killing Nigerians ever religion and tribalism peple cannot just mind their biz em must talk smh

There way their life

You are a very weird human being and I have been monitoring your posts on this forum. Your day of reckoning is coming quicker than anything.



Last year, you made a post that 2019 elections will be the most one sided, religious election ever! Even you congratulated Buhari ahead. But we all know you are just licking Fulani balls in a bid that the Presidency becomes a Yoruba man.



Same you yesterday opened a thread condemning CAN for putting up a sign post for condemning Fulani herdsmen killing! You were shouting that CAN is dividing this country along religious lines! But you never condemned Miyetti Allah for dividing this country along ethnic cleansing right? What hypocrisy!



You are a very weird human being and I have been monitoring your posts on this forum. Your day of reckoning is coming quicker than anything.

Last year, you made a post that 2019 elections will be the most one sided, religious election ever! Even you congratulated Buhari ahead. But we all know you are just licking Fulani balls in a bid that the Presidency becomes a Yoruba man.

Same you yesterday opened a thread condemning CAN for putting up a sign post for condemning Fulani herdsmen killing! You were shouting that CAN is dividing this country along religious lines! But you never condemned Miyetti Allah for dividing this country along ethnic cleansing right? What hypocrisy!

Just look at what you said now! Their way, their life! Because you are scheming towards 2019 right? When Buhari will win again and hand over to Yoruba right?

Cool chick I must say ..na this kind lively girl dey good to marry pass sef

How does one get morally wasted? 1 Like

Pained illiterate.

will any Kano man want to give out his girl to a Yoruba again after seeing all that's happened to ds lady? 1 Like





what's wrong with Nigerians



Mind your business...No

oya get facts right before criticizing...No

hypocrites



why i dey stress myself...i should face my front o

what's wrong with Nigerians

Mind your business...No

oya get facts right before criticizing...No

hypocrites

why i dey stress myself...i should face my front o

wetin consign me?

This is totally against the teachings of Islam 2 Likes

u are a patriot

God bless you sire



God bless you sire

You are a nationalist

Afonjas corrupting their aboki masters since time immemorial with their wayward lifestyle

We don't care!

There way their life 1 Like