|Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by laidelaitan(f): 11:12am
One Charles Mgbe, masquerading as a pastor of one of the pentecostal churches in Calabar, has been arrested by the police for allegedly defrauding his lover and others to the tune of more than N17 million, www.calitown.com, can report.
http://www.calitown.com/calabar-pastor-dupes-lover-others-of-more-than-n15-million/
|Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by kelexray(m): 1:26pm
hmmm it really smells good to be ontop well its my oga ontop that knows why? anyway i dedicate this space to my sweet mother
back to topic, calabar way tire me
|Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by Runaway: 1:26pm
U get what u want with many of these criminals parading themselves as pastors.
|Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by Oyindidi(f): 1:26pm
|Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by trouper9(m): 1:27pm
it is well
|Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by NwaAmaikpe: 1:27pm
His lover is heartless and does not have the fear of God.
Doesn't the Bible say in Psalms 105:15;
"Touch not mine anointed, and do my prophets no harm"?
|Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by omocalabar(m): 1:27pm
Have Neva heard "Yoruba pastor or Igbo pastor or Hausa pastor" as title before in all my 10yrs of membership on nairaland...oga MOD, between u and Buhari, I Neva know which one of una bigotry go first kill
|Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by rhythyson: 1:27pm
Charles Mogbe
|Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by Annnonymous: 1:27pm
Someone cannot dupe in peace again
Which kain wahala be this
|Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by emaopel: 1:27pm
judgement and End time
|Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by Euouae: 1:28pm
Small cash compared to his counterparts
still learning the trade.
He should go learn from Oyedepo or Adeboye on how to mentally enslave and rip off.
JJC
|Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by nony43(m): 1:28pm
F
|Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by nairavsdollars(f): 1:29pm
many pastors in Nigeria are scammers
|Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by adzer: 1:30pm
Old women everywhere looking for young men to scratch their condo. Na condition too!
|Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by okerekeikpo: 1:30pm
AfonjA pastor naso them dey disgrace Christians
|Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by DoktaRen(m): 1:30pm
We don't know when it started, only when it ended. What a life. Bringing bad name to the ministry.
|Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by IamFisherman(m): 1:31pm
Don't mention��
|Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by Next2Bezee(m): 1:31pm
He should have been patient and just stolen the money through tithes like his fellow crooks do it. The sheeple are plenty
|Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by haaaaaaaaa(m): 1:31pm
Flatrons have come again oooo
|Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by kerry57: 1:31pm
U had better use the sentence Pastor ,use the fake Pastor. Stop the attack on the body of Christ by this social media brouhaha. There are consequences my friends. At the end it's either u had aided in building the body of Christ or destroying it. Pls stop the attacks.
|Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by allanphash7(m): 1:36pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by Xisnin(m): 1:40pm
kerry57:You mean the body of lie, pretense and fraud?
|Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by AngelicBeing: 1:41pm
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by uchman48(m): 1:42pm
This are the kind of people that give daady freeze the guts to insult christainity
|Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by kerry57: 1:47pm
Xisnin:I mean the body of love, peace and true salvation.If u have not tasted any of this, sincerely go to him in prayers and tell him u need an experience of who he is and see what will happen. God bless u in IJN as u do this.
|Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by joinnow: 2:02pm
See as the guy dey think .........yawa don gas for 2018.
|Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by donqx: 2:09pm
oh
