Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by laidelaitan(f): 11:12am
One Charles Mgbe, masquerading as a pastor of one of the pentecostal churches in Calabar, has been arrested by the police for allegedly defrauding his lover and others to the tune of more than N17 million, www.calitown.com, can report.

Trouble for Mgbe is believed to have hit the high heavens when he allegedly sold two vehicles to a church member. It was gathered that after collecting money for one of the vehicles, bought in partnership with his estranged lover, he is said to have informed his lover that payment for the vehicle was still outstanding. Acting on the wrong information he fed his lover, a widowed retiree, the police received from the lady. The complaint prompted a late night raid to recover the said vehicle.

At the Zone 6 Police Command, Calabar, Cross River State where the matter was reported, investigations by www.calitown.com showed that Mgbe had fed wrong information to the police.

We also gathered that Mgbe systematically conned his lover into parting with a cumulative N15 million in a well planned scheme that left his lover broke. “The most painful part of this whole scam is that his lover’s bed ridden brother gave him on trust, his automated teller machine, ATM, card to withdraw some money to foot his medical bills but he went a step further to withdraw a little above N2 million from the account under false pretences. Mgbe did not even consider that the man who owns the account was bed ridden”, a police source told us.

It was also discovered that, prior before this seeming mayhem was unleashed, the church where he pastors and his lover is a deaconness, had accosted them and frowned at the unholy alliance, ” but they denied before us all that their relationship was not sexual in nature”, one church member said. But when the police interrogated the suspect and his estranged lover, both accepted that their relationship was canal.
Police sources further established that the suspect had serially conned his unsuspecting lover of huge sums of money under the pretext that he had Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, contracts to execute. Believed to have been married and separated, before now, the suspect did not at any point deny the plethora of allegations before his person.

At press time, he was still in the custody of the police at th Zone 6 Police Command, Calabar, for further investigations.

http://www.calitown.com/calabar-pastor-dupes-lover-others-of-more-than-n15-million/

Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by kelexray(m): 1:26pm
hmmm it really smells good to be ontop well its my oga ontop that knows why? anyway i dedicate this space to my sweet mother kiss kiss

back to topic, calabar way tire me angry angry angry angry angry
Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by Runaway: 1:26pm
U get what u want with many of these criminals parading themselves as pastors.
Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by Oyindidi(f): 1:26pm
shocked
Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by trouper9(m): 1:27pm
it is well
Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by NwaAmaikpe: 1:27pm
shocked


His lover is heartless and does not have the fear of God.
Doesn't the Bible say in Psalms 105:15;

"Touch not mine anointed, and do my prophets no harm"?
Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by omocalabar(m): 1:27pm
Have Neva heard "Yoruba pastor or Igbo pastor or Hausa pastor" as title before in all my 10yrs of membership on nairaland...oga MOD, between u and Buhari, I Neva know which one of una bigotry go first kill
Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by rhythyson: 1:27pm
Charles Mogbe grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by Annnonymous: 1:27pm
Someone cannot dupe in peace again

Which kain wahala be this

Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by emaopel: 1:27pm
judgement and End time
Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by Euouae: 1:28pm
Small cash compared to his counterparts


still learning the trade.


He should go learn from Oyedepo or Adeboye on how to mentally enslave and rip off.


JJC
Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by nony43(m): 1:28pm
F
Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by nairavsdollars(f): 1:29pm
many pastors in Nigeria are scammers
Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by adzer: 1:30pm
Old women everywhere looking for young men to scratch their condo. Na condition too!
Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by okerekeikpo: 1:30pm
AfonjA pastor naso them dey disgrace Christians
Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by DoktaRen(m): 1:30pm
We don't know when it started, only when it ended. What a life. Bringing bad name to the ministry.
Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by IamFisherman(m): 1:31pm
Don't mention��
Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by Next2Bezee(m): 1:31pm
He should have been patient and just stolen the money through tithes like his fellow crooks do it. The sheeple are plenty grin
Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by haaaaaaaaa(m): 1:31pm
Flatrons have come again oooo
Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by kerry57: 1:31pm
U had better use the sentence Pastor ,use the fake Pastor. Stop the attack on the body of Christ by this social media brouhaha. There are consequences my friends. At the end it's either u had aided in building the body of Christ or destroying it. Pls stop the attacks.
Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by allanphash7(m): 1:36pm
Hmmmm
Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by Xisnin(m): 1:40pm
kerry57:
U had better use the sentence Pastor ,use the fake Pastor. Stop the attack on the body of Christ by this social media brouhaha. There are consequences my friends. At the end it's either u had aided in building the body of Christ or destroying it. Pls stop the attacks.
You mean the body of lie, pretense and fraud?
Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by AngelicBeing: 1:41pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


His lover is heartless and does not have the fear of God.
Doesn't the Bible say in Psalms 105:15;

"Touch not mine anointed, and do my prophets no harm"?
tongue

Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by uchman48(m): 1:42pm
This are the kind of people that give daady freeze the guts to insult christainity
Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by kerry57: 1:47pm
Xisnin:

You mean the body of lie, pretense and fraud?
I mean the body of love, peace and true salvation.If u have not tasted any of this, sincerely go to him in prayers and tell him u need an experience of who he is and see what will happen. God bless u in IJN as u do this.
Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by joinnow: 2:02pm
See as the guy dey think .........yawa don gas for 2018.
Re: Calabar Pastor Dupes Lover, Others Of Over N17m by donqx: 2:09pm
oh

(0) (Reply)

